“We’re not back to normal yet at all”: Colorado students reflect on school during the pandemic

Colorado students returned to the classroom this fall after a tumultuous school year that included frequent switches between in-person and online classes or entirely virtual schooling as COVID-19 cases repeatedly disrupted learning.

And now the 2021-22 school year has its own challenges. Schools face widespread staffing shortages that have led some to cancel classes or move them online. Districts and parents have debated having students wear masks after schools required face-coverings amid another surge in COVID-19 cases — one that hit children particularly hard as schools remain the primary hotspot for outbreaks. Schools are also bracing for a new wave caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Through all of this, little has been heard from those most affected by the policies and decisions: the students.

The Denver Post spoke to eight of them about how they are adjusting to being back in school and learning during a pandemic. All said they were excited to be back among their classmates and teachers. Two even said they were excited to write with pencils and paper once again instead of a keyboard. Most added they are able to focus more inside the classroom, but some said they had to adjust to the workload as they try to catch up on what they missed last school year.

Most of the children and teens said they understood why they have to wear masks, even those who find face-coverings annoying. Two noticed their schools are struggling to find substitutes to staff their classrooms when a teacher is absent.

Here are their stories on what it is like to be in school right now and how the first half of the 2021-22 school year is going:

Siena Yeh

When Colorado first moved classes online in March 2020, Siena Yeh was a third-grader who liked to have sleepovers with her friends.

Now, almost two years later, the 10-year-old is back in the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began. Siena returned to Denver’s Brown International Academy this summer before classes started and once she was inside the building, memories came flooding back to her. She remembered the school’s staircase and how classrooms actually have two doors instead of one.

Siena’s sleepovers are still on hold, but the fifth-grader now sees and talks to her friends at school between assignments in class, during lunch period and at recess — an activity she greatly missed when classes were online during her fourth grade year.

“I get to see them, like their full body,” said Siena, who became used to seeing her classmates only from their shoulders up on a computer screen. “That’s super important because I know they’re there and I can talk to them if I need to, and during recess, I get to play with them.”

Siena prefers being back to school in person because she gets to write with pencils and paper, and thinks she is learning more in class. She knows teachers are trying to catch students up on all they missed during the first year of the pandemic, but she’s not too stressed. It’s not like in remote learning when she would wait until each Friday, just before her assignments were due, to complete them.

“It’s a lot easier to focus when there’s not a bag of chips downstairs in the pantry,” Siena said. “Last year, we didn’t learn. I know we didn’t learn as much as we would have if we were in person and this year we’re kind of trying to catch up.”

Siena noted the effect of the nationwide substitute teacher shortage in the classroom. Her teacher was absent a few times and one week the class cycled through about five different subs, she said.

Siena also had to adjust to the longer days that come with being back in person and having less time for lunch — about 15 or 20 minutes — than she did when she was at home and could eat while doing her schoolwork.

Unless the weather is bad, lunches take place outside — one of the school’s policies to help protect students from the virus — so Siena normally sits on a sidewalk curb with her friends and their lunch trays where they can see students in other grades run around in recess.

“When I eat inside … it’s kinda weird walking down through the hall or through the lunch tables seeing everybody without their masks cause I haven’t seen that in a long time other than at recess,” Siena said.

But, she said, she feels more comfortable at school than she did at the start of the year because she just became fully vaccinated.

“It’s not exactly back to normal yet, but it does feel as close to normal as it will get right now because we’re all trying to be safe,” Siena said, adding, “I’ve gotten used to masks a lot over the past year and a half. I don’t even have to think about it.”

Arely Lopez

Arely Lopez was excited to return to in-person classes for her senior year at Bruce Randolph School in Denver as it meant being surrounded by her friends and teachers once again.

During the first year and a half of the pandemic, Arely spent her days locked in her bedroom with the family dog and computer trying to complete school assignments away from the noise of a full house.

Her brother attended online school as well and her parents also spent their days at home as Arely’s father, a handyman, couldn’t find jobs because people either weren’t comfortable with having others in their homes or they were sick with the virus. Her father was also at a high risk of developing complications from COVID-19 because of a heart condition. Arely and her brother knew their parents struggled to pay rent and bills.

“We would be stressed for them because there’s nothing we can do at all,” Arely, 18, said. “Everybody in my household was just stressed with school and money.”

Arely felt sad and lonely and she cried a lot.

But that changed after she returned to in-person school this fall, she Arely said. She thinks she is learning better and finds it is easier to ask her teachers questions. She has plans to attend prom in the spring — the main event of senior year — and is preparing to go to college. She wants to become a nurse.

“Now, I feel as if I’m doing better than I was before,” Arely said. “I still do feel stressed sometimes, but I think that’s completely normal.”

The return to school was not without its challenges.

“I feel behind a lot in certain points,” Arely said. “Like with math — I really struggled with it last year. Something about math, I just couldn’t (do it), and now I come back and I’m taking a college course so it’s really fast-paced. Sometimes I don’t feel like I was prepared enough last year.”

Signs of the pandemic are still visible in the schools’ hallways. Students wear masks and eat outside. There are coronavirus outbreaks. One of Arely’s teachers was absent for days with COVID-19 and for other personal reasons, meaning the class had to watch instructional videos.

“People say, ‘Oh, we’re back to normal,’ we’re not back to normal yet at all,” Arley said. “And it’s really just difficult going from online to in-person because we sort of adapted in a way to doing online.”

Daraijah Miller

Daraijah Miller missed out on her freshman year of high school.

The 16-year-old spent the year attending classes online last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. She didn’t get to meet anyone — teachers or friends — during her first year at North High School in Denver. She didn’t even know there was a track team.

“It was kinda sad because I was like I’m supposed to be enjoying high school,” Daraijah said.

Now, the teenager says she feels like time is moving too fast. It feels like high school is almost over even though she’s just a sophomore.

Daraijah returned to in-person classes earlier this fall Colorado schools have sought to keep their doors open despite the constant presence of COVID-19 in the state.

She likes attending school in person, saying it’s much better than virtual classes. She got to meet her teachers. She made more friends than she expected and plans to tryout for the track team. Daraijah’s starting to think about college again and wants to become a labor and delivery nurse.

Still, the return to school has had its challenges. Daraijah said she is tired of the masks students have to wear even though she understands why face coverings are required. She found it is harder to engage in her schoolwork and sit in classes for long periods. Her handwriting isn’t as good as it once was after a year of doing projects on a computer.

“It’s very hard for me to just sit in one spot for a long-time because I always want to get up and move,” Daraijah said

There is a lot of homework, especially in her honors and advanced placement classes. Daraijah is worried about her grades as she hasn’t made all As and Bs this semester like she normally does. She doesn’t want her GPA to be under 3.5 — it’s currently a 3.3.

“I’m trying to balance everything out with my personal life and then my school life,” Daraijah said. “It’s OK. (It’s) just a little stressful because I’m not used to it.”

Mackenzie, Addison and Raegan Forst

Ten-year-old Mackenzie Forst and her two younger sisters are having a pretty good time at Hopkins Elementary School in Centennial. The youngest, 5-year-old Raegan, just started kindergarten so she is too young to know what it is like to go to school while not in a global pandemic, but she said she’s made a lot of friends so far this year.

“It’s fun because I get to do fun stuff and I get to go out in my playground,” Raegan said.

But Mackenzie and her sister Addison, 7, both remember a time when COVID-19 didn’t exist and they used to move around more freely in school without having to socially distance themselves from their classmates. When in-person classes resumed in late 2020, students had to sit at separate tables and wear masks, they said.

“Everything changed from the pandemic,” said Addison, a second-grader.

Both sisters said the school has improved since the 2020-21 year. Neither spent much time in remote-learning last school year, but they said they can now move around more freely in the building and Mackenzie’s class had a field trip – her first since the pandemic began – planned in mid-December. The school also recently hosted its first book fair, which was exciting because Addison had never been to one before.

“I think people should know that in-person is easier to learn because you can hear the teacher better,” Mackenzie said.

The fourth-grader felt the effects of the substitute shortage, saying when her teacher was absent from school and they couldn’t find a substitute to cover the class, a teacher from another class filled in while still overseeing another class. The teacher went from room to room every few minutes to check on students.

“She would be telling her class what to do and then we would just have to be waiting,” Mackenzie said.

The sisters started the school year without wearing masks, but as COVID-19 cases began rising among children after classes started back, their parents had them put face-coverings back on. Some of their classmates didn’t wear masks until Littleton Public Schools told students they were required, Addison said.

Addison said she didn’t “feel good” when she learned there was an increase in cases among children.

“I just want every kid to get vaccinated and every person in the United States to get vaccinated because then COVID would be gone,” she said. “COVID changed our lives for two years or so.”

Jonah and Avery Remmy

For 10-year-old Jonah Remmy, the most challenging aspects of school during the pandemic are the mask he has to wear each day and how some days his friends miss school because they are sick or quarantining.

“It’s really tough to be in-person,” the fifth-grader said. “Maybe one of your friends is sick and they’re not at school and you don’t really have any other friends.”

Jonah said it’s good that students wear masks but they are “annoying.”

“You can’t really breathe through them that much and it’s really hard to hear people when you talk through your mask so teachers can’t really hear you when you answer a question so it’s kind of real hard,” he said.

Jonah attends Leawood Elementary in Littleton with his younger brother, Avery, and is considered the “scholar” of the family – so much so that he liked virtual learning — which he did for a few months in 2020 — because there were fewer distractions.

“It’s fun,” he said. “You learn a lot of stuff since you’re not really with your friends so you can’t really talk that much. I think you learn more in remote learning than you do in-person for me.”

Jonah and Avery said that other than the masks they wear and having to eat lunch outdoors they don’t think about the virus much while in school.

“It doesn’t scare me but I’m just really worried about it,” said 8-year-old Avery, a second-grader. “I don’t want people getting sick.”