News
Whatever happened to the hundreds of people arrested during Denver’s 2020 George Floyd protests?
A year and a half after Denver police arrested hundreds of people during massive racial justice protests downtown, a total of 33 people have been convicted of crimes related to the demonstrations.
The large-scale protests began in Denver on May 28 — two days after video showing a Minneapolis police officer murder George Floyd became public — and continued every night for more than a week. Thousands of people marched near the Capitol and through downtown calling for racial justice and police reform in that time, and sporadic protests continued throughout the summer in Denver.
Although the majority of the thousands of protesters remained peaceful, police arrested people carrying weapons and who were suspected of throwing rocks and bottles, as well as hundreds who continued to protest after a curfew set by Mayor Michael Hancock.
The Denver District Attorney’s Office and the Denver City Attorney’s Office provided The Denver Post with lists of protest-related prosecutions that, combined, totaled 389 cases. The cases involved incidents from May to September 2020.
A majority of those cases were dismissed in June 2020 when the City Attorney’s Office decided to drop charges against more than 300 people arrested solely for breaking curfew or failing to obey police orders.
When she announced the decision, City Attorney Kristin Bronson said she recognized the importance of peaceful protest and dismissed the charges to pursue a “non-punitive, restorative approach outside of the court system.”
Charges in the remaining cases ranged from municipal counts alleging public fighting to attempted first-degree murder charges for two men who drove their vehicles into groups of people.
Of those remaining 81 cases:
- 33 people were convicted at trial or through a plea deal
- 15 people received deferred judgments, meaning their case will be dismissed if they successfully complete probation and other requirements
- 11 cases were dismissed
- One person was found not guilty at trial
- 21 cases remain open
Sentences for those convicted of misdemeanors and felonies ranged between 10 days of home detention and six months in jail. Many will spend months or years on probation.
Jesse Thomas was arrested May 29, 2020, while protesting for allegedly throwing a rock at a Denver Sheriff Department vehicle. Prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney’s Office charged him with misdemeanor criminal mischief but dropped the case in November, court records show.
Having the criminal case looming over his head stressed Thomas out, he said. He said prosecutors told him they were dropping the case for lack of evidence.
“It’s kind of just been a nuisance,” he said.
Violent crimes
Of the nine people facing state criminal charges for alleged violent crimes, the most serious charges were filed against three people suspected of driving their vehicles into groups of people.
Anthony Knapp faces charges including attempted murder for allegedly intentionally driving his car into a group of police officers on May 30, 2020. Knapp struck three officers, breaking one officer’s leg, according to police documents. Knapp pleaded not guilty to the charges at arraignment and the case remains open.
Another man, Jacob Taylor, also faces attempted-murder charges for allegedly driving into a group of protesters on June 28, 2020, near Larimer and 21st streets. The Denver police probable cause statement alleges a group of protesters near the intersection damaged the car Taylor was driving and Taylor yelled, “I swear on my mama, I’m gonna get all of you.” Taylor then drove away but returned a short time later and at 30 mph struck a man walking in a crosswalk, a police officer who witnessed the incident told investigators.
Taylor fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle, but police later found him and arrested him. He has not yet entered a plea in the case, which remains open.
A third driver, Jennifer Watson, was found guilty of reckless driving by a Denver jury for driving her car through a group of protesters on May 28, 2020. A judge sentenced her to 48 hours of community service.
Four people were charged with assault on a police officer, though more than 80 Denver police officers were injured in the first five days of protests.
Two of the criminal cases against people charged with assault on an officer remain open. One of the men pleaded guilty and received a deferred judgment, meaning the case will be dismissed if he successfully completes 18 months of probation. The other pleaded guilty to assault and received a six-month jail sentence.
Property damage
Many of the others facing misdemeanor and felony charges in Denver county and district courts faced criminal mischief charges for allegations of property damage.
At least three people faced criminal mischief charges for helping to push down two statues near Civic Center Park — the Christopher Columbus statue and the Civil War Monument. All three pleaded guilty to charges and received between one and two years of probation. Two of the defendants are eligible to have their case dismissed if they successfully complete probation.
Denver police estimated the damage to the Columbus statue to be about $70,000 and that it would cost $20,000 to remount. Officers estimated the Civil War Monument, purchased for $20,000 in 1909, would be worth more than $517,000 in today’s dollars.
Despite scattered reports of looting during the protests, only four people were charged with burglary. Two of the cases were dismissed and two remain open.
Denver prosecutors dismissed or declined to file charges against at least six protesters arrested on suspicion of breaking windows of businesses or throwing rocks at windows and law enforcement vehicles.
They also declined to charge two people arrested on suspicion of breaking windows at the City and County Building, a man arrested for breaking a window at the Hot Topic store on the 16th Street Mall and another person arrested on suspicion of attempting to break windows at the History Colorado building.
Some window breakers, however, were convicted. One man pleaded guilty to breaking a store window by headbutting it and was sentenced to two years of probation. Another person pleaded guilty to the same charge for throwing a rock at windows at the Denver Pavilions building and was sentenced to six months in jail.
Thomas, the man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at a sheriff’s department vehicle, spent three days in jail after his arrest and said he was lucky he wasn’t scheduled to work those days. He said he first went to protests in Denver on May 28 to support a friend who wanted to go, but returned the next day because of how the police treated protesters.
“I just think the worst part of it was what the police did when we were protesting,” Thomas said. “I saw them shooting their pepperball guns at people who weren’t doing anything.”
News
How Nikola Jokic got better from his MVP season: “He’s just in control of everything”
OKLAHOMA CITY – Nikola Jokic’s methodical pace is by design. His gift is turning slow into savvy.
When he caught the ball halfway between the 3-point line and the right block Wednesday night vs. Oklahoma City, any urgency would’ve undermined the process. Instead, as he absorbed attention first from Derrick Favors, and later from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander along the baseline, he was letting his teammates and the defense adjust to his advantage.
It was a full three seconds after Jokic caught the ball that he whipped a left-handed lob across the court and into the 3-point shooting pocket of Monte Morris. Attune to what Jokic was thinking, Aaron Gordon screened Morris’ defender, meaning Morris found himself as open as he’ll ever be on an NBA court. The 3-pointer was easy, a byproduct of Jokic’s gravitational force.
Left-handed slinger 🤯
The MVP does it all. pic.twitter.com/IjGcT2zk6b
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 23, 2021
“He’s reading the defense way better,” Morris told The Denver Post when asked what makes Jokic better this season over last. “He’s telling guys where our shots really gonna be at before the game.”
Before the game.
Jokic’s encore to winning the MVP in a landslide last season is, somehow, more impressive than the initial act. His scoring (25.9 points per game) is eighth in the NBA, but within that, he’s the most efficient scorer in the top-10. He’s on pace to shatter his career-high at 13.5 rebounds per game, which is second overall in the NBA. And his passing, at 7.2 assists per game, remains unassailable. It wasn’t his fault the Nuggets struggled so much from 3-point range throughout the first month-plus of the season.
Nikola Jokic is posting numbers that have never been seen in NBA history.
26.5 PPG
13.8 RPG
7.3 APG
No player has averaged even 25/13/6 in a season. pic.twitter.com/KPISL2eEGH
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 14, 2021
He’s also the darling of the analytics crowd, with a league-leading 33.00 Player Efficiency Rating, according to Basketball Reference. Necessary context: no player in NBA history has ever eclipsed 32 for a full season. When he won the MVP last season, his PER was merely 31.28, only the 11th-best individual season in NBA history.
Among players and coaches, theories abound on Jokic’s improvements. Some think he’s processing the game quicker than before.
“It’s moving even slower for him,” Will Barton said. “He’s just in control of everything.”
Others think, at 26, he’s at his physical peak, a testament to his longstanding commitment to his body.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone has a different theory.
“The thing that jumps out to me, and I’m gonna say this, and people not in Denver, but people around the NBA will scoff at it, he’s a very effective defensive player,” Malone said. “You can’t say he’s not. All the other analytics they use for other players, when you apply those same analytics to Nikola Jokic, he should be an All-Defensive player.”
With Jokic on the court, Denver’s defensive rating is 103.7, according to NBA.com. With him off the court, it’s 114.8. That’s roughly the difference between an elite defense and the worst defense in the NBA.
Internally, the Nuggets have empowered Jokic to decide how to play some of his defensive coverages. In the pick-and-roll, they’ve entrusted him to play his brand of cat and mouse with the ball handler, either blitzing at the level of the screen or dropping back to bait the dribbler. The ploy has worked: Among all centers, Jokic is second with both 1.3 steals per game and 2.5 deflections per game.
“I tell a lot of people (he’s underrated defensively),” Morris said. “His hands are really, really good. He’s got long arms. He helps me in the pick-and-roll most of the time.”
Whatever athleticism he lacks, Jokic makes up for in his coordination and processing. His brain, among his best tools, has become an asset on both ends of the court.
Though his demeanor hasn’t changed – “still the same big, goofy, lovable guy that everyone loves to be around,” according to Malone – at least three players said Jokic has been more vocal. It takes time, Malone said, for foreign-born players to find their voice. Now in his seventh season, Jokic is getting more comfortable with his.
“He’s become more of a leader,” Barton said. “He’s more talkative now. He understands this is his show, this is his team, and we go as he goes.”
At 15-16 on the season as of Friday, winning back-to-back MVPs is a longshot for now. Steph Curry has the Warriors rejuvenated, and both Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have their respective teams jockeying for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Why isn’t Jokic getting his due attention thus far?
“Same reason we ain’t got no Christmas game,” Morris said. “They just look at Denver, not being like an L.A. market, (crap) like that. They just try to overlook everything we do.”
In reality, Jokic’s case will be wedded to team success. If Jokic can somehow lift the Nuggets to a top-four finish, his historic candidacy will be impossible to ignore.
“Real basketball analysts know,” Morris said. “As far as guys who played in the league, former players, former Hall of Famers, they know it’s hard to go back-to-back and have better numbers the following year. If I was Nikola, I wouldn’t really even be mad about it because the real always come to the top. Once the trophy is passed out, and it’s not given to him, and his numbers are better than all of them, it’s laughable.”
News
Coach Tulo: Troy Tulowitzki’s journey from Rockies star to Texas teacher
Troy Tulowitzki played his final major league game on April 3, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. He went 0-for-1 for the Yankees against Detroit.
Tulo was 34.
One might be tempted to think Tulowitzki might be lost, drifting. After all, the former Rockies shortstop was a tantalizing, five-time all-star, but a series of injuries, notably to his legs, cut short his brilliant career.
But there is no bitterness. He still has baseball.
“Right away, the day I retired, I knew what I wanted to do,” he said during a phone interview from his home in Austin, Texas. “I won’t say that I wanted to retire at that point because I still loved playing the game. Unfortunately, my body didn’t let me keep playing, but my mind and spirit needed to stay in the game. Because I love baseball so much and always will.”
Tulo, being Tulo, always had a plan.
Even in 2007, when he helped lead the Rockies to their only World Series and finished second in voting for National League rookie of the year, he had an inkling what his long-term future would be. After slugging 225 career home runs, he knew what he wanted to do after taking his final swing.
Meet Coach Tulowitzki.
“The day I announced my retirement, I had already decided I wanted to get started coaching at a major D-I school,” he said. “My sales pitch for the college game was this: ‘Look, I never saw myself as real, real talented. I was never supremely gifted like A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez); that wasn’t me.
“But because of all the work that I put in, and how focused I was on my craft, I made myself really good. I know how I got there, and that’s why I’ve always thought coaching was for me.”
Last week, USA Baseball honored Tulowitzki as its volunteer coach of the year for his work with the Collegiate National Team over the summer, and also for his involvement with the nation’s top 13-and-under and 14-and-under players in the Athlete Development Program.
For the past two seasons, he’s served as an unpaid, volunteer assistant coach for the University of Texas. In 2021, Tulowitzki, who coaches hitting and the infielders, helped lead the Longhorns to their first 50-win season since 2010. Texas came up just one game shy of the College World Series finals.
In Tulowitzki’s case, the term “volunteer coach” is a misnomer. The intensity that was his trademark with the Rockies is his trademark with the Longhorns.
“He had great expectations as a player and he does as a coach, too,” Texas coach David Pierce said. “He’s all in, all the time. He didn’t come here to just be ‘around the game.’ He puts in long hours and he’s totally committed. He’s been a great piece to our staff. I never have to worry about whether the infielders are working hard.
“There are many times when I will be in the bullpen working with the pitchers and I know I don’t have to worry about the offensive side because I know that Tulo and coach (Philip) Miller are taking care of it.”
* * *
Under the guidance of Miller and Tulowitzki, Texas had its highest team batting average (.275) and its most home runs (68) since 2010 this past year.
“Tulo added his mental edge to our game,” said Longhorns junior catcher Silas Ardoin, the son of former Rockies catcher Danny Ardoin. “He’s really great at the mental side of hitting.
“His big thing is competing. He doesn’t have any crazy philosophy about hitting, but when we get in the box, we know it’s just us against the pitcher and he helps us bring that edge we need.”
Ryan Spilborghs, Tulowitzki’s teammate in Colorado from 2006-11, is not surprised Tulo’s early foray into coaching has been a success.
“He’s always had that in him because he’s a baseball rat,” said Spilborghs, now a Rockies analyst for AT&T SportsNet. “He loved learning from other players and he loved the craft of being a shortstop.”
Spilborghs also points to Tulowitzki’s three seasons at Long Beach State, a school that has produced infielders Bobby Crosby, Evan Longoria, Matt Duffy and current Rockie Garrett Hampson, among others.
“The coaches at Long Beach worked Tulo’s (butt) off and taught him how to play the game the right way,” Spilborghs said. “Whoever was playing shortstop for Long Beach State, you just drafted him because you knew he was going to be good. I mean they’re called the ‘Dirtbags’ for a reason.
“I mean, if you take a guy like Tulo, who has talent, and then you constantly challenge him to get better, you’re going to get something special. Long Beach put that into him. And Tulo is arguably the most competitive guy you will ever meet.”
When Tulowitzki was called up by the Rockies late in 2006, he learned under Rockies veterans Todd Helton and Matt Holiday. It wasn’t long before Tulowitzki was a dominant presence in the clubhouse. He remained so until he was traded from the Rockies to Toronto in a blockbuster deal at the deadline in 2015.
“As a teammate, you knew there was something special about him,” Spilborghs said. “If he wasn’t playing baseball, you knew he was going to coach it, or manage it, or be a general manager.”
Tulo’s star pupil was Nolan Arenado.
During Arenado’s rookie season in 2013, Tulowitzki rode Arenado constantly, asking him, “What are you doing to get better today?” If Arenado was chilling out at his locker, Tulowitzki would tell him he should be utilizing his time by studying video or working on his swing.
In 2011, Arenado, only 20, knew he had to make some big changes if he wanted to evolve from a shiny prospect into a great player. Sure, Arenado hit .298 with 20 home runs at High-A Modesto. And yes, he hit .388 and won MVP honors in the Arizona Fall League, beating out future superstars Mike Trout and Bryce Harper.
But the Rockies’ third baseman was overweight, a bit sluggish on his feet, and in need of a mentor.
Enter Tulo.
In December 2011, Arenado went to Las Vegas for “Camp Tulo,” where Tulowitzki set up his own baseball offseason complex — and played drill sergeant. He made Arenado field grounders until Arenado’s quad muscles quivered. The duo spent hours in the batting cage. They talked baseball over dinner.
“It changed my life and who I was as a player,” Arenado recalled. “I was out of shape. I wasn’t eating right, and once I started doing that, a lot of things changed.”
Arenado also took up Tulowitzski’s challenge.
“I made a bet with Tulo that he would give me some big-league bats if I came to spring training at 210 pounds or under,” Arenado remembered. “I got to spring training and he weighed me and I came in at 209. So I got six big-league bats.
“That was a big deal for me because big-league wood is a huge deal compared to minor-league bats.”
* * *
Tulowitzki sees himself as a motivator and teacher.
“If you look back at my Rockies days, there were always a lot of kids I was helping,” he said. “Whether it was Nolan or DJ (LeMahieu) or Trevor (Story) … with all of those guys, I loved the part of teaching the game, especially the part of getting yourself better during the offseason.”
Tulowitzki, however, acknowledges that he’s a tough-love teacher.
“I was not always the kindest guy or someone who was going to pat you on your back all the time,” he said. “It was more of an intense conversation where I challenged you. But I felt like that’s how I got through to guys and that’s how I worked with guys like Nolan, to help them take that next step.”
Added Pierce: “Tulo is pretty blunt and honest. His words have meaning and he understands hard work. He had great expectations as a player and he does as a coach, too.”
Ardoin called Tulowitzki “brutally honest,” but added, “We like that. He cuts to the chase and gets to the heart of the matter. He helps us get better.”
At Texas, Tulowitzki not only works with the hitters and infielders on a daily basis, but also game plans for opponents.
“My favorite part is developing the young kids and showing them the ins and outs of the game,” he said. “My title is volunteer assistant but I do a lot more than that.”
Tulowitzki hits in the cage and often takes infield with his players.
“I try to stay in shape and I’m really active with them,” he said. “I think I can show the guys what I want them to do. Some of our guys are visual learners and it helps so much for them to see tips and technique.”
Tulowitzki has had nibbles from major league teams about possible coaching or working in the front office. For now, at least, he’s content coaching the Longhorns. He and his wife, Danyll, are busy raising their son, Taz, who will soon turn 8. Being an assistant in the college game is a good fit.
Bigger things, however, are in his future.
He’s leaving the door open to a career in pro baseball, but both Pierce and Ardoin believe Tulowitzki would be an excellent college head coach.
“If I’m respected enough in the industry, that might happen,” Tulowitzki said. “I just look at it like I did as a player. You just do your job every day and then if you have an opportunity that you like, then you think about it.”
Pierce predicts Tulowitzki’s passion and work ethic will take him far.
“I think he can do anything in the collegiate or professional level that he wants. He’s that good,” he said. “If one of my full-time assistants were to take a job somewhere else, Tulo will be the first guy I ask if he wants to step into that role.”
News
Giants and Joe Judge have to hope Jake Fromm isn’t overwhelmed in first NFL start
Giants fans are so disgusted with their team that they might prefer paying for a small Pepsi at Lincoln Financial Field to splitting a free medium at MetLife Stadium.
The fans are even thirstier to see Jake Fromm’s first NFL start on Sunday in Philadelphia, mainly because he isn’t Mike Glennon, the Giants’ losing starter their past three games.
But there really is no telling what The Full Fromm will look like compared to his one respectable fourth-quarter drive in last weekend’s pro debut against Dallas.
That’s why the fans should be careful what they wish for when the Giants (4-10) take on the Eagles (7-7). Fromm was buried fourth on the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart and practice squad before the Giants signed him three weeks ago.
“There’s a drastic difference between starting an NFL game and just coming in at the end,” head coach Joe Judge said of Fromm’s 6-of-8 passing for 82 yards against Dallas. “There’s a lot of things you’re going to see structurally, defensively, the situations in the game. Playing the entire game is a lot different than coming in at the end of the game and just playing a snapshot for us.”
Judge had nothing to lose and no choice but to give Fromm a chance here against the Giants’ division rival, however, given Glennon’s clear and unwatchable deficiencies. So it’s up to the former Georgia standout Fromm to manage a low-scoring win the way Daniel Jones did in a 13-7 Giants win one month ago in New Jersey.
“I’m very confident in myself and what I can do,” Fromm, 23, said this week. “Winning football games is winning football games. Sometimes it may be pretty, it may not be, but at the end of the day, all that matters is a ‘W’ in the column. However we can do it, however it happens, let’s just go do it. Looking to go 1-0 this week.”
Jones sprained his neck in that Week 12 win over the Eagles, ending his 2021 season. The Giants’ season ended with his.
They will likely be officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday by one of several scenarios, courtesy of Elias Sports Bureau: a Giants loss or tie, or a win or tie by the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings or Washington Football Team.
Judge at least kept the Giants in the hunt through Christmas Day for a second straight year. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch would do well to remember how much worse it was not long ago as they sit back and ponder where to go from here.
Not long ago, this franchise was being eliminated on Thanksgiving weekend.
Mara and Tisch really can’t use these final weeks for any barometer of this program, either. There’s not much to evaluate other than individual player development with this quarterback situation, all the injuries and this offense.
What the owners should be doing is having honest conversations about whether they’re still committed to a true rebuild upon this new foundation. Their postseason state of the union is fast approaching. They’ll need their ducks in a row.
With big picture discussions looming, meanwhile, Judge used a humorous and unorthodox approach to motivate his players and keep it light Thursday by playing the Eagles’ fight song during the stretch period of practice.
Judge grew up in the Philadelphia area but he has worse memories of that song than any Giants fan, having lost Super Bowl LII to Nick Foles’ Eagles with the Patriots in February 2018.
Playing the song seemed a playful combination of simulating Sunday’s environment and reminding the Giants players not to let the Eagles do the two things that trigger that song: score touchdowns or win the game.
“I’ve heard that enough times,” Logan Ryan said with a smile.
Fromm has not heard it in person. As if making his first NFL start weren’t daunting enough, he’ll be doing it in front of one of the most hostile and vocal crowds in the league.
“I heard a lot about the environment and for me, it’s just preparation and making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Fromm said. “Really, it’s just going out and executing whatever the plan is and just trying to tune it out the best you can and go play football.”
Count wide receiver Kenny Golladay among the Giants players excited to see Fromm start. That’s no surprise considering Fromm hit Golladay twice for 46 yards on consecutive plays last Sunday — after Golladay had caught just one pass from Glennon for seven yards all day.
“He really just came in and made the most of an opportunity,” Golladay said of Fromm. “Things weren’t going well, so I think he kind of just went in there fearless really and kind of, ‘Let me sling it around a little bit.’ He did a hell of a job.”
Still, as Judge said, a full game is different than one drive. And if Giants fans thought their team’s stingy Fan Appreciation Day Pepsi giveaway was ridiculous last week, just wait until they get a taste of a hungry Eagles team and rabid fan base descending upon New York’s rookie QB.
