Connect with us

News

Who is Josh Johnson? Ravens’ third-string QB will start pivotal game vs. Bengals

Published

2 mins ago

on

Who is Josh Johnson? Ravens’ third-string QB will start pivotal game vs. Bengals
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

With Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle injury and Tyler Huntley recently testing positive for COVID-19, the Ravens will rely on third-string quarterback Josh Johnson to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the AFC North title hanging in the balance.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL draft, was signed by the Ravens off the New York Jets’ practice squad two weeks ago as an insurance policy after Jackson suffered an ankle sprain in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson will be one of two healthy quarterbacks suiting up for the Ravens on Sunday. With practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the Ravens signed and activated former Calvert Hall star Kenji Bahar from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Johnson’s start comes at a critical time for the Ravens (8-6), who would have an 80% chance of making the playoffs if they defeat the Bengals (8-6), according to Football Outsiders, and just a 24% chance if they do not.

The 35-year-old Johnson is a journeyman, playing for 13 teams throughout his NFL career, including a stint with the Ravens during training camp in 2016. He has completed 177 of 313 passes (56.5%) for 1,966 yards, 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 36 career games, going 1-7 as a starter. Johnson also played in the United Football League, the XFL and the Alliance of American Football.

“He’s played in this league for a long time, and he’s very reliable,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It was great having him here in 2016. He’s one of the best guys to be around and you want to be around. Whenever he’s played, he’s played well.”

Johnson’s last start came in 2018 as a member of the Washington Football Team, where he finished 12-for-27 with 91 yards and an interception in a Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He made three starts that season, recording 590 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Johnson’s last win as a starter came in 2018 when he led Washington past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 16-13, while throwing for 151 yards and a touchdown.

After Johnson was cut by the Detroit Lions in 2019, he joined the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL, where he threw for 1,076 yards, 11 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions before the league suspended operations in April 2020.

In college, Johnson played under Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, at the University of San Diego. Johnson, a two-time Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Year, had 3,320 passing yards and a passing efficiency rating of 169 during his senior season. He was inducted in the University of San Diego Hall of Fame in 2015.

“I think it’s cool that he’s been in the league a long time, and it feels good just to have a ‘veteran, veteran’ in the room,” Huntley said. “He’ll tell you a little bit different … He’s back learning another playbook, so it’s cool to see how fast he can learn it.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Vikings WR Adam Thielen returns to lineup after missing two games

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Vikings WR Adam Thielen inactive against Bears due to ankle injury
google news

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium after missing two games with left high ankle sprain.

Thielen and running back C.J. Ham (hamstring) were both listed as questionable on Friday but both had been expected to play.

Thielen was hurt Dec. 5 at Detroit and missed games against Pittsburgh and at Chicago.

The only Vikings inactive player Sunday was wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Patriots-Bills inactives: Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry active, two corners out

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Patriots-Bills inactives: Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry active, two corners out
google news

FOXBORO — Three weeks ago, Damien Harris hurt his hamstring pulling up on a sideline run at Buffalo.

Now, he’s ready to battle the Bills again.

Harris is officially active for Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium, after missing last week’s loss at Indianapolis. The Patriots will also have veteran wideout N’Keal Harry, who had been listed as questionable with a hip injury. Cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade are the Pats’ most notable inactive players.

For Buffalo, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is out after being listed as questionable.

Both teams’ complete inactive lists are below.

PATRIOTS

WR Nelson Agholor

QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Joejuan Williams

CB Shaun Wade

S Joshuah Bledsoe

TE Devin Asiasi

BILLS

DT Star Lotulelei

TE Tommy Sweeney

RB Matt Breida

google news
Continue Reading

News

Suspected drunk driver crashes into police vehicle on Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights on Christmas Eve

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Suspected drunk driver crashes into police vehicle on Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights on Christmas Eve
google news

An Oak Park Heights police officer responding to a traffic call early on Friday, Christmas Eve, escaped serious injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle, authorities say.

The officer was responding to a report of a pedestrian in the median on Minnesota State Highway 36 near Stillwater Boulevard in Oak Park Heights when the driver struck the squad car at about 2:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Oak Park Heights Police Department.

Both the officer and the other driver, whom authorities allege might have been under the influence of alcohol, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

“This is a sobering reminder to drive sober or get pulled over!” the Oak Park Heights Police Department wrote in the post on social media. “We want all who are traveling over the holidays to have a safe and happy journey.”

An Oak Park Heights police vehicle was crashed into by a suspected drunk driver early Friday, Christmas Eve, on Minnesota Highway 36, authorities say. (Photo courtesy of the Oak Park Heights Police Department.)
google news
Continue Reading

Trending