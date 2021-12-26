News
Win or else: Ravens would face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch
One fourth-and-12 stood between the Ravens and the playoffs.
They had fallen short the previous two seasons, but a second-half rally had them on the cusp as the final hours passed on the final day of 2017. They had only to stop Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals one more time.
Tears and catatonic poses in the Ravens’ postgame locker room told the story of what occurred on that climactic play. Terrell Suggs took a lengthy pause as he dwelled on the image of Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd slipping away from three purple-clad defenders on a 49-yard catch-and-gallop to the end zone. The most disappointing regular-season defeat of his career, Suggs called it, a “bad dream.”
No matter what happens when the Ravens play the Bengals the day after Christmas, it will not carry the finality of that New Year’s Eve game from four years ago. Even if the Ravens lose — and they are underdogs — they will have two more chances to make their case for an AFC playoff spot. But for now, this trip to Cincinnati looks like the day on which the AFC North will be decided. Will it be the Ravens, heavy favorites according to most projection systems as recently as a few weeks ago? Or the upstart Bengals, who hammered them 41-17 when the teams met in Baltimore two months ago?
Football Outsiders founder Aaron Schatz was surprised when he ran the numbers, which showed the Ravens would have an 80% chance to make the playoffs if they defeat the Bengals and a 24% if they do not. For the Bengals, it would be 75% with a win, 28% with a loss.
“WOW, the Bengals-Ravens game is SUPER important,” Schatz tweeted.
Schatz’s analytics perspective echoed the words of Ravens coaches and players, who seem to understand their backs are finally against the wall after three straight losses by a combined four points.
“This game is going to go a long way in terms of determining who wins the division,” coach John Harbaugh said as he kicked off his Monday news conference.
“I’d say every week from here on out is a playoff game,” said veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who began his career with the Bengals.
The view was similar from Cincinnati, where the Bengals have stumbled several times this season just as they appeared ready to take off. One of those slip-ups, against the lowly New York Jets, came a week after they shellacked the Ravens.
“We’re here with everything on the line in this game,” quarterback Joe Burrow told Cincinnati reporters as he prepared for the rematch with the Ravens. “This is exactly why you play the game, big games in December against great players and great teams.”
“It would be big. It’ll be just another sign of us showing that we’re growing as a franchise,” cornerback Mike Hilton added. “That we’re here to stay for the next X amount of years. It would be a big statement to everybody in the AFC North and everybody around the league.”
The Bengals’ own website has referred to the game as the biggest in Zac Taylor’s three years as head coach.
By any objective measure, the Bengals are catching their divisional nemesis at an opportune moment. Not only have the Ravens lost three in a row to put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Not only are they sorting through the roster wreckage left by season-ending injuries to star players and another COVID-19 outbreak. They’ll be without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who hobbled off the field with a sprained ankle in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and without his backup, Tyler Huntley, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The Ravens took a 24-point thrashing from Cincinnati with Jackson at quarterback and with a relatively healthy secondary and with a full collection of edge rushers. When they practiced Wednesday, 11 members of their 53-man roster were on or headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Not an ideal equation for the most consequential game of the year. And they will face an opponent that has benefited from unusually good health. Only one Bengal, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, appeared on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday, and starting tackle Riley Reiff is the most significant Cincinnati player on injured reserve.
But the Ravens have yet to lay down before the obstacles thrown their way in an unlucky 2021. They’re coming off a game in which they nearly rallied from 14 points down to defeat the NFC’s top seed, the Green Bay Packers. Even Harbaugh’s much-debated call for a 2-point conversion attempt turned into a rallying point for players, who applauded their coach’s win-now boldness.
They have vowed to fight on no matter who is healthy enough to perform.
“It brings us closer as a team,” wide receiver Marquise Brown said. “We’ve been hit with adversity after adversity, and some ways, we find ways to be in games, we find ways to win games. And just to know we’re never out of things, no matter who we have available, is a great sign for our team.”
Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who has felt the brunt of the latest COVID-19 surge, acknowledged the “unsettling” impact of so many roster hits.
“I think it affects the mentality of the players who are not being able to play in the game because they’ve tested positive; it affects them because they want to be out there with their teammates, playing these types of games,” he said. “But the guys that are going to be out there on that field? They’re going to have the mentality we need to have to go play this game. Everybody knows the standard when they walk in this building.”
Football Outsiders was not alone in projecting how much more difficult that fight would be if the Ravens lose to the Bengals. With a victory, their playoff chances would soar to 83% and their chances at a divisional title to 73%, according to the analytics website FiveThirtyEight. With a loss, those chances would stand at 33% and 10%, respectively. The site ranked the game’s importance at 100 on a 100-point scale.
Both teams will face difficult matchups the week after, the Ravens at home against the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both will close with divisional games, the Ravens at home against the Steelers, the Bengals on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
So it’s not as if this rematch will settle all AFC North business, but the loser will be thrust into genuine must-win territory.
Is this do-or-die time for the wounded Ravens?
“Shoot, I feel like every game in the NFL is important, not just this game,” Huntley said. “I feel like it’s a big game, but we’ve got to treat it as a regular one.”
“Anybody can put whatever label on it that they want,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not really my mission — to put labels on it and name it with any particular phrase.”
He did allow that there is “a lot at stake.”
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 7
News
It’s onward & upward for the Napiers as ‘Home Town’ returns
For Ben and Erin Napier, “Home Town” is not only a TV show but a lifestyle to be embraced. Indeed, the husband-and-wife home restorers from Laurel, Miss., consider themselves cheerleaders for small-town living and see their HGTV series as a way to get the word out.
“We hope that when people watch ‘Home Town,’ ” Erin Napier said, “they learn something unexpected about what small-town life really is. I think people who maybe have never lived in a small town imagine it to be one thing that’s very, you know, backwoods or boring or settling for less. But for those of us who live in small-town America, which I would say is most of the country, we recognize it (as) what makes up the flavor of our country, are these small towns. …
“And that’s the thing we love so much about ‘Home Town,’ ” she continued, “is we get to share something that may be unexpected with people who haven’t been to small-town America.”
The series opens its sixth season Sunday, and finds the Napiers in the midst of several new projects on properties that they themselves own. They’re expanding their existing store, the Scotsman General Store, and opening a bath-and-body store, both in Laurel. Additionally, they’ll be renovating a farmhouse they recently purchased outside of town, redoing the bedrooms, kitchen, baths and laundry room and creating an entire upstairs area for their two daughters.
It will be a place that’s perfect for weekend getaways and large family gatherings.
“For the first time, people will actually get to see the way we live and the way we would design a house for ourselves,” Ben Napier noted.
And then of course, there will be projects in the community for friends, neighbors and even a few businesses, including a boutique hotel and an architectural firm.
Looking ahead to spring 2022, the Napiers will be premiering another HGTV series, “Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE,” in which they go to other small towns in need of revitalization across the country and work their magic on three properties, assisted by HGTV personalities including Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, Alison Victoria, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.
“We think that the magic is possible for literally any town that wants to work hard enough to tell their story and show the world what’s special about it,” Erin Napier said.
Ben Napier points to Wetumpka, Ala., which he and Erin helped revitalize in Season 1 of “Home Town Takeover,” as a perfect example of that. “Wetumpka is seeing this huge, overwhelming influx of tourists,” he said, “and people are discovering what is great about this small town is that it’s not like Erin and I came in and built the town. They’re discovering that the town already has so much to offer. It’s already a great town. And that’s true of any small town.”
— Zap2It
News
Joel Coen stretches his directing realm with Shakespeare tragedy
As producer, screenwriter and solo director of Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and his wife Frances McDormand, Joel Coen ventures into new territory.
Coen’s version is striking in its stylized black-and-white presentation with costuming, production design and cinematography designed to give this intense, homicidal saga a unique theatrical viewpoint while being emphatically cinematic.
The three witches that kickstart the drama with baleful predictions are all played by the shape-shifting Kathryn Hunter, whose compelling contortions won her the N.Y. Film Critics best supporting actress honor.
While McDormand had often urged him to try, “My feeling always is I’m not a stage director, I wouldn’t know what to do,” Coen, 67, said at a post-screening Q&A. “But I did say at a certain point, ‘Let me think about it as a movie, I might get something.’
“Unlike something for the stage, where there’s one visual for the whole thing, movies are very much about where you’re looking and from where you’re looking. And how long you’re looking.”
Casting Washington? “What was great was it was a pretty short conversation. It was, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
For Washington, the film completes a “fascinating journey.” When he was 20, he starred as Othello in a Julliard production. Tackling Shakespeare on film he called, “The ultimate challenge is the ultimate reward. It’s where I started and where I want to finish.
“The cool thing,” he added, “was we were a company, the way Joel and Fran led us. We sat around the table. People played different roles. We became a company. My daughter (Olivia) I think had maybe one line in the film, a wonderful actress. That’s what we/I live for. So I’m honored and fortunate that they said yes to me.”
“For me,” Coen said, “this proceeded from the first impulse: I didn’t want to abandon the notion of the play. It was taking a play and making a movie of it that was interesting to me. Not trying to make the play into a movie.
“In terms of design, the motivating impulse is taking things away, stripping it down. Shooting in black and white instantly abstracts the image in a way that everybody understands.
“That kind of black and white abstraction seemed particularly suited to the play as an experience,” which he noted was inspired by silent-era German expressionists.
“What seemed interesting in connection was looking at Carl Dreyer and German expressionists, Murnau’s ‘Sunrise’ — these mind-boggling things that are so simple and so beautiful and so theatrical. At the end they emphasize the play.”
News
Man dies after shooting in Aurora on Christmas
A 35-year-old man has died from injuries after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Aurora, according to police.
At 7:30 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the area of North Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue that sent a man to the “hospital with serious injuries.” At 10:33 p.m., police tweeted that the man died.
The department’s major crimes homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made, police say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Win or else: Ravens would face a steep climb to playoffs if they cannot upset Bengals in AFC North rematch
It’s onward & upward for the Napiers as ‘Home Town’ returns
Joel Coen stretches his directing realm with Shakespeare tragedy
Man dies after shooting in Aurora on Christmas
Moore: Solar, wind, EV biz strike it rich in Build Back Better bill
Dividing retirement assets gets complicated
Are cover letters really necessary when applying for a job?
Dierks Bentley helps Nashville bring new year to CBS
Thanks to vaccines, little risk of distemper
Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies