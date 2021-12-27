News
Bill Belichick on the plight of the Patriots: ‘Hopefully we can play our best football in January’
Coming off back-to-back losses to the Colts and Bills, the Patriots made their path to the postseason a little more difficult, not to mention, pretty much eliminated hope for a home playoff game.
Head coach Bill Belichick, however, is focused on getting the Patriots back to winning, and cementing a playoff spot.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Belichick stressed moving on and turning the page from Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Bills.
“The big thing is, there’s still a lot of football left to play. We’ll see how things go here. Hopefully, we can play our best football in January,” he said. “That’s what we’ll need to do, and that’s what we’re planning to do. We’re going to work hard to try to do that.
“The last couple weeks have been disappointing,” he went on, “but we’ll turn the page here and move on to Jacksonville this week, then the last game, and see where things are at that point. There’s still a lot in our control. Before we write the finale to the season, we’ll see how we finish playing. These are the important games of the year.”
With two games left, starting with Jacksonville Sunday, then finishing with the Dolphins in Miami, the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars and a Raiders loss, or a win and a loss by the Dolphins (either Week 16 or 17).
Currently, the Patriots are a wild card team, holding the 6th playoff seed in the AFC.
Belichick said the message he plans on delivering to the players is the same one they’ve had all year.
“You can’t worry about what’s happened in the past, other than to learn from it,” he said. “We can’t worry about what’s in the future other than the next game and then put everything we have into the game that’s coming up, and believe in the process when it’s time to do it again next week and when we do it again the following week. We’ll learn from this game and move on, and look forward to playing next week.”
News
Ask Amy: Those that have, should give
Dear Readers: Last year when I wrote my annual “Charity Roundup” column, we were all hunkered down and experiencing a solitary holiday season, as we all coped with the prospect of a long pandemic winter.
We collectively longed for hugs and handshakes, for in-person visits with our elders, and for the creative boost of attending a live concert or theater performance.
We wanted to sing out loud again.
This year is something of a hybrid. As the global pandemic shape shifts around us, many people are still isolated, alone, fearful, hurting, hungry, heartsick, and needing a hand.
It is also important to remember that, even as the pandemic continues to flare, other human-born challenges, social ills and natural disasters still happen.
Those of us who are lucky to have enough should give away as much as we can.
Your dollars might go farther if you donate to smaller organizations within your own community.
Give to your local library, historical society, theater ensemble, and the feeding ministry at a nearby house of worship. Shovel your neighbor’s sidewalk. Send cards and letters to elders. Encourage the children in your life by modeling compassion and kindness. Read to one another!
Below are some recommendations across various categories, to inspire your own giving. All are highly rated by Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org). Always carefully research any organization receiving your donation.
Providing Emergency Services to Vulnerable People
Direct Relief (directrelief.org): This venerable institution (and perennial favorite of mine) continues to adapt its services to provide quick and competent medical care and specialized equipment for people affected by man-made or natural disasters.
Water Mission (watermission.org): This innovative organization was founded by environmental engineers George and Molly Greene, who engineered their faith into action by designing and distributing simple water supply systems, and then teaching local populations how to build and maintain their own.
World Central Kitchen (wck.org): It has been inspiring to watch this organization grow over 10 years from a single outreach by Chef Jose Andres into a worldwide emergency feeding program, partnering with hundreds of chefs, cooks, and volunteers to feed first responders and survivors of natural disasters.
Feeding America (feedingamerica.org): A national umbrella organization of food banks. According to their estimates, during the pandemic, 60 million “food insecure” Americans turned to food banks for help last year. Through their website, you can donate money to your local food bank. Enter your ZIP code into the Feeding America website to find your closest member of their network.
Meals On Wheels (mealsonwheelsamerica.org): Nutrition comes in many forms. Volunteers for Meals on Wheels provide food, human contact and comfort to seniors. Type your ZIP code into the search bar for your local provider.
Supporting Education
ProLiteracy (proliteracy.org): Literacy Volunteers of America was founded in 1960 by Ruth Colvin, who launched the charity from the basement of her Syracuse, N.Y., home. Now a global effort tackling the unique challenges of adult illiteracy, they host an annual “Great American Book Sale,” offering autographed books by bestselling authors.
American Indian College Fund (collegefund.org): Provides financial support for Native American students and tribal colleges and universities. Many recipients return to their communities, inspiring and empowering others.
Sandy Hook Promise (sandyhookpromise.org): Founded after the horrific murders of 20 young schoolchildren and six of their teachers, the organization’s innovative “Say Hello” and “Know the Signs” programs educate children about social isolation and the warning signs of potential violence.
Donors Choose (donorschoose.org): A wonderful and fun way to fund specific classroom projects by responding to direct appeals by teachers.
Academy of American Poets (poets.org): The U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo writes, “Without poetry, we lose our way.” The pandemic has carried many people toward poetry. This organization supports poets and readers, offering its popular “Poem a Day.”
Supporting Servicemembers and their Families
Homes for Our Troops (hfotusa.org): The work of building and adapting homes for disabled veterans continues with one of my favorite organizations.
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (taps.org): Provides peer support, seminars, and online and in-person support for military families struggling through loss, including running “grief camps” for children. A donation can provide a backpack to a TAPS kid attending camp, sponsor a customized care package for a newly bereaved widow, or provide emergency financial assistance for a struggling military family.
Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org): This wonderful organization has now opened locally owned “ReStores.” Sales of donated items help Habitat partner with local families to build, rehabilitate and repair safe and affordable homes in your community.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
News
Parishioners protest new direction at St. Paul’s Our Lady of Guadalupe church
On St. Paul’s West Side, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church no longer hosts a regular food shelf and clothing closet for families in need, which used to happen two or three times per week. Children’s sports programs have been scrapped.
With the stated goal of recruiting young men for seminary, altar boys have proliferated, but female altar servers have been banned, though girls still collect offerings. Spanish-language music at funerals is no longer allowed at all.
“At my sister’s funeral, he questioned ‘How Great Thou Art.’ He wouldn’t allow that to be played,” said Larry Lucio, 71, a former Humboldt High School principal whose family helped found the church nearly a century ago.
The “he” in question is the Rev. Andrew Brinkman, who began serving as the parochial administrator of the parish in November 2016 and became parish priest in the summer of 2018.
With the support of some of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s younger immigrant families and to the chagrin of many longstanding parishioners, Brinkman has overseen a raft of changes since the beginning of the pandemic, ranging from banning Aztec dancers from the nave to launching a $1.9 million remodeling campaign that some fear will leave the church saddled with debt.
Brinkman, following a brief phone conversation, declined to be interviewed.
CHURCH ESTABLISHED IN 1931
The church — established as the state’s first Spanish-language mission at the urging of the Guild of Catholic Women in 1931 — has served as a beacon for the Mexican-American community and draws heavily from the immigrant history of St. Paul’s West Side.
In the early 1960s, a few years after Mississippi River flooding heavily impacted the Latin community living along the West Side Flats, the St. Paul Port Authority razed the frame houses there to build an industrial park. Families scattered across the metro, but many retired professionals still return each Sunday to Concord Street to worship together beneath the stained-glass images of the Virgin Mary appearing to Mexican peasant Juan Diego some 500 years ago and bringing Catholicism to the masses.
In the past five years or more, younger Mexican-American and Central American immigrant families have also gravitated to Our Lady of Guadalupe from Forest Lake, South St. Paul and the city’s East Side, and many newcomers have embraced Brinkman’s evangelical style.
Gilbert de la O isn’t one of them.
“It’s kind of disturbing, mainly because the church is like the soul of our community,” said de la O, a former St. Paul School Board member who has been active in Our Lady of Guadalupe since the 1940s. “A year and a half ago, things started changing. He started talking about not having Mexican music at funerals, certain songs that were traditions from the ’30s. The traditional music was really important for us. He got away from doing food shelves and clothing for families. Pretty soon, people started getting upset.”
MARIACHIS AND LATIN MASS
Some of those rules have since softened following complaints. On Dec. 12, after a well-attended Spanish-language mass, Brinkman announced he was selling his own car to fund a $5,000 raffle. Flower sellers sold roses in the lobby. A mariachi band held court in the social hall, where families enjoyed tall cups of pozole — a traditional Mexican stew — and coffee with sweetbreads during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
“I’ve been attending for years. Things are normal,” said Porfirio Castro, an East Side resident who brought his family to mass.
“Since COVID, we have had four parking lot food distribution events organized by parishioners that went very well,” said Deacon Luis Rubi, in an email. “Just last month, we held a coat drive.”
Miriam Castro Franco was more concerned. In the past year, Brinkman has begun incorporating Latin into portions of his Spanish masses, with the stated goal of adding entire Latin masses at least every other week.
“It doesn’t make sense,” said Castro Franco, walking her 63-year-old mother through a snowy parking lot toward afternoon mass. “It’s a conflict that needs to be solved with peace and love, because we’re talking about God, faith and culture. When people worship here, they feel like they’re back at home in Mexico.”
During his 71 years, Lucio was baptized at Our Lady of Guadalupe, served as an altar boy, married there and buried family. In October, he and others were taken aback to discover key changes to the church’s written mission statement, which now concludes by noting the importance of “adoration, service and tithing.”
Until then, “we never talked before about tithing,” said former church trustee Cecilia Jackson, noting many immigrants donate their time rather than money. “He wants cash.”
When Jackson and others approached Brinkman for explanation, “he said he did it, that God spoke to him and that’s what he wrote down,” Lucio recalled. “He asked how we could question God.”
$1.9 MILLION CAPITAL CAMPAIGN
Then came the announcement in the church program that a $1.9 million capital campaign was underway. The goal was to remodel the church and make it worthier of its new title as an official diocesan shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom believers say appeared in Mexico multiple times in 1531 and launched widespread conversion to the Catholic faith.
The church is the only diocesan shrine in the Archdiocese.
Given how many nearby churches have closed because of insolvency, the prospect has made some parishioners nervous. “We need the roof fixed, we need the plumbing fixed before we can start talking about remodeling,” de la O said.
Jackson, a former financial officer for the state of Minnesota and former member of the church finance council, said: “We’ve always been a pay-as-you-go church and kept expenses down. We use local talent, because a lot of the local Mexican people are craftsmen. There hasn’t been any coordination. We weren’t asked if we want that. He just does not respond to us at all.”
The remodeling plans appear to have been scaled back after initial fundraising drew limited dollars, but renderings are still up on the church wall near the entrance to the nave. On Dec. 15, a member of the parish finance council said in an email the church will be starting a $600,000 capital campaign for a debt and maintenance fund.
THE 9’OCLOCK PEOPLE
Jackson, who lives in North Oaks, said she and many former West Side elders attend the 9 a.m. Sunday mass, the earliest of the three Sunday masses, and it’s those members that Brinkman seems to eye the most warily because they’re the hardest to influence.
“We’re ‘the 9 o’clock people.’ We’ve been educated and retired from positions,” she said. “We have this new group of people and we’ve always been able to help them get by and connect them to social services. One of my friends is a banker and she helps with home loans and car loans. He doesn’t appreciate any of that stuff.”
On a brisk Sunday morning in late November, a few dozen parishioners braved the cold to protest outside mass with picket signs demanding that the elders’ traditions and voices be respected.
Following the protest, Lucio helped organize a Dec. 9 meeting between the congregation and Archbishop Bernard Hebda, where Lucio expected multiple parishioners would have the opportunity to share testimonials. Instead, the Archdiocese moved the three-hour meeting, which drew some 250 parishioners, from the social hall to the church pews, with Hebda directing the discussion from the stage.
“We were told ‘it’s the Archbishop’s meeting, and they are going to conduct the meeting,”” Lucio said. “We said, well, that’s not what we planned.”
Reached for comment, a spokesman for the Archdiocese released a written statement from the Rev. Michael Tix, episcopal vicar for Clergy and Parish Services.
“I am grateful to be part of the ongoing dialogue between the leadership of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in St. Paul and parishioners,” said Tix, “some expressing concerns about a series of changes and others expressing support for their pastor and excitement concerning the direction that the parish is taking in continuing to serve not only long-time parishioners but also recent Latino immigrants. Archbishop Hebda is also aware and involved in this dialogue. It is through open and honest conversation that concerns will best be addressed and solutions reached for the good of everyone involved.”
Tix, in the written statement, said archdiocesan leaders have continued to meet in-person with concerned parishioners.
Marcus Troy isn’t Catholic, but the lifelong West Sider has enjoyed visits to Our Lady of Guadalupe since childhood sleepovers at friends’ homes in the 1970s. He attended the Dec. 9 church meeting and left after nearly two hours, frustrated and disappointed.
“It was the older Mexican generation versus the younger Mexican generation. It was pretty much divide and conquer by the church,” Troy said. “It was pretty sad, man. This guy is doing a pretty good job of dismantling most of what the original parishioners have built. One woman stood up and said we built this church taco sale by taco sale. (Another) lady mentioned that ‘you had a speaker and everything was in English, and nothing was in Spanish.’ She got a round of applause.”
“I know how important a church has been to all of us,” Troy added. “It’s like me coming to your house and taking over, and saying if you don’t like it you can leave.”
On Dec. 12, Miguel Ramos of Roseville arrived at afternoon mass thinking of his parents in Mexico, who both have COVID. A parishioner since the mid-1980s, he’s only seen changes for the better.
“This is God’s house,” said Ramos, noting his faith in the church had helped cure his own ailments in his younger years. “Not everyone agrees with everything all the time, but we’re all human beings. We can have differences of opinion. We come to pray.”
News
Here’s where the Ravens stack up in the AFC playoff picture — and how they can still win their division
After a fourth straight loss Sunday, the Ravens flew back to Baltimore with their season spiraling and their playoff odds crashing. But there’s still hope on the horizon.
With two regular-season games remaining, the Ravens (8-7) have the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot, though perhaps not for long. A Dolphins win Monday night over the New Orleans Saints would push Miami into the No. 7 seed, which if the season ended this week would face the second-seeded Tennessee Titans.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, five AFC teams have at least a 96% chance of making the postseason: the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-4), AFC South-leading Titans (10-5), AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (9-6), New England Patriots (9-6) and Indianapolis Colts (9-6). That would leave two spots up for grabs in the NFL’s expanded playoff field.
The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (9-6), even after completing a season sweep of the Ravens with Sunday’s 41-21 rout, are heavily favored to make the playoffs (79%) and win the division (73%). One more victory would clinch at least a top-four seed. But considering their remaining schedule, it’s far from a sure thing.
For the Ravens, the path to an AFC North title isn’t overly complicated. If they beat the visiting Los Angeles Rams (11-4) on Sunday and the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, and if Cincinnati loses to the visiting Chiefs and to the Browns in Cleveland, the divisional crown would return to Baltimore.
The Ravens, who have a 35% chance of advancing to the postseason, have better odds of getting in as a wild-card team. But there’s plenty of stiff competition there, too, from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Steelers. Here’s where they stack up in a crowded race for the AFC’s final playoff spot (odds via FiveThirtyEight).
Chargers (8-7)
Odds: 36%
Remaining schedule: vs. Denver Broncos, at Las Vegas Raiders
With standouts like outside linebacker Joey Bosa, wide receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler missing Sunday, the Chargers got into trouble early and couldn’t escape late, losing to a depleted Houston Texans team, 41-29. Their final two games are winnable, but they’ll need outside help to get into the playoffs. A Week 6 loss in Baltimore could loom large.
Dolphins (7-7)
Odds: 18%
Remaining schedule: at Saints (on Monday), at Titans, vs. Patriots
Miami has reeled off six straight wins to get back in the mix. If the Dolphins win their next three games, they’re in. But that’s easier said than done. New Orleans, Tennessee and New England, which narrowly lost to Miami in its season opener, all have playoff spots to fight for.
Raiders (8-7)
Odds: 18%
Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Chargers
The Raiders are another team in control of its postseason prospects. But how much can you trust Las Vegas to win in Indianapolis and then beat a Chargers team that easily won their first matchup in early October?
Steelers (7-7-1)
Odds: 12%
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens
Pittsburgh looked nothing like a playoff team Sunday, when the Chiefs rolled to a 36-10 win. But the Steelers have wins over Cleveland and the Ravens, and who knows what quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might have in store for his potential last hurrah? If they win these next two, their playoff odds shoot up to 66%.
Browns (7-8)
Odds: 11%
Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Bengals
How bleak are Cleveland’s playoff chances? The Browns would have a 42% chance of advancing even if they beat the Steelers and Bengals. At this point, their best hope is having the Ravens and Cincinnati lose out to end the season.
