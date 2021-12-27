Bitcoin
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Forget Fiat, Buy Bitcoin Bitcoin Instead
Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego has always been a big proponent of bitcoin. The billionaire has numerous times told investors to invest in bitcoin over fiat given the potential of the former and how it can serve as an inflation hedge. He has once again openly shown support for the digital asset in a Christmas video where he has advised investors to steer clear of fiat and invest their money in bitcoin.
Dishing Out Bitcoin Advice For The Holidays
In the video posted on his Twitter account with almost 1 million followers, the billionaire gave out some important life and investing advice. His message spanned from asking his followers to not give in to jealously and to always believe in themselves when they pursue their freedom and innovation. He also gave some pertinent advice regarding investing in fiat.
Focusing on fiat money in general, the successful businessman gives his followers some important bits of advice regarding investing in fiat. In short, he asked them to not do it. He did not limit his advice to a particular fiat currency, instead, he says to stay clear of all forms of fiat currencies.
Related Reading | 74% Of Bitcoin Holders Remain In Profit At Current Prices
“Steer clear of fiat money. Whether it’s the Dollar, the Euro, or the Yen –it’s all the same,” Salinas said. “It’s fake money made of paper lies. Central banks are producing more than ever.”
Salinas then gives out an alternative to fiat; bitcoin. The billionaire advised investors to instead buy bitcoin instead of fiat.
BTC settles above $50K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The Government Is Stealing Your Money
In another tweet, the billionaire reiterates his stance on fiat money. This time, comparing the price of things in 2020 versus 90 years ago. This argument has been made a good amount in inflation debates and how much buying power has depreciated over the last century, and Salinas puts this in perspective using two pictures comparing the purchasing power of $20 in two different centuries.
The tweet warned followers that inflation was a tool for the government to keep the masses scared and controlled, as well as stealing their money through taxes.
Related Reading | By The Numbers: Here’s How Much Bitcoin Michael Saylor Holds
“Central banks and governments use INFLATION to steal your purchasing power and keep you where they want to have you … scared, controlled, quiet and without freedom, they set your schedules, they put regulations on you and they keep your money through ‘taxes’.”
He signs off the tweet with a bitcoin hashtag hinting at the digital asset as being the solution to this.
Salinas has always been a bitcoin bull since 2013 when he had purchased his first bitcoin. In 2018, he referred to it as one of his best-performing investments and at one point said he had 10% of his wealth in the cryptocurrency.
Elektra, a Mexican retail chain owned by Salinas, recently became the first to accept bitcoin payments in Mexico.
Featured image from Cointribune, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Top 3 Cryptocurrency Tweets in the Past Hour as per CoinTrendz
- The Cardano blockchain was used to generate 13 unique digital artworks.
- Ethereum fell below the $4,150 USD barrier zone.
Let us look at the top 3 coin tweets in the last hour as per @CoinTrendz.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Despite the market’s positive optimism throughout the Christmas season, Bitcoin (BTC) has been unable to break beyond $51,000 for the last week. The top cryptocurrency is now trading at $51,088, with a 3% gain in the last 24 hours.
After a wild first quarter of 2021, the crypto market had two big 50% market corrections in the second quarter. BTC and numerous other cryptocurrencies achieved new all-time highs in October, but November and December went negative again.
BTC is currently trying to regain bullish momentum towards the end of December, similar to last year’s bull season. Like COVID’s new variation omicron, rising inflation and financial stability may once again make Bitcoin the preferred value store. Bitcoin stands at the number rank in topmost coin tweets in the past hour as per @CoinTrendz.
Cardano (ADA)
The Cardano Foundation lauded this year’s progress with 13 important noteworthy partnerships. Cardano’s price may hit the $1.80 level.
On December 22, Ecoage announced cooperation. Eco-Age, a sustainability consulting organization, created the Renaissance Awards. Eco-Age replaced traditional award statuettes with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and teamed with Cardano to create them. The Cardano blockchain was used to generate 13 unique digital artworks. ADA ranks number second for the top of the most coin tweets in the past hour as per @CoinTrendz.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum fell below the $4,150 USD barrier zone. ETH price is maintaining the $4,000 support and may rise again. Ethereum failed to break over the $4,150 barrier zone. ETH began to fall and traded below $4,100.
This is the 23.6 percent Fib retracement of the move from $3,895 swing low to $4,155 swing high. Eventually, it fell below $4,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bulls were active around $4,000, though. Ethereum ranks at number three for the topmost coin tweets in the past hour as per @CoinTrendz.
Bitcoin
Taiko to Release NFT Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT Marketplace, Featuring Internet Sensation Celebrity Cats for a Good Cause
The NFC-NEKO collection will launch on the world’s largest curated NFT Marketplace – Binance NFT.
Taiko NFT is pleased to announce it will soon release Non-Fungible Cat NEKO (NFC-NEKO), the first-ever collection of NFT mystery boxes that feature real-life celebrity cats. The collection will feature household feline names that have shaped the internet and pop culture, including Grumpy Cat, Smudge Lord, Coffee, Coby the Cat, as well as Izzy and Zoë. NFC-NEKO’s launch will take place on Binance NFT Marketplace on January 7, 2022, 11:00 AM UTC.
As part of the NFC-NEKO, these celebrity cats will be dropped into a storyline in which they don robot suits to defend their one true obsession — food — against ominous forces that have taken over their world. The cats must unite to repel their common enemy and protect each other.
Aside from the great fun to be had with the NFC-NEKO collection, part of each purchase will go to a good cause. Half of all royalties and 5% of gross proceeds will be donated to five animal welfare charities chosen by the humans who care for the felines featured in the collection, ensuring that NFC-NEKOs and their holders do good in the real world.
Each NFC-NEKO is designed by Maxime Girault, a digital artist based in Paris and New York who specializes in illustrations that feature adorable animals. NFC-NEKO’s name draws inspiration from maneki-neko, the Japanese “lucky cat” figures that are meant to bring good fortune to their owners, linking up with a style that has been adopted by Girault in his work.
In all, 27,200 mystery boxes will be released, each priced at 28 BUSD, or roughly US$28. They will come in four tiers of rarity:
- Normal NFC-NEKOs include five of the most famous internet cats in their unique mecha units. Each suit is customized to represent its pilot and their personality.
- Rare NFC-NEKOs embody classic designs with alternative forms — Grumpy Cat Ancient Tree Version, Smudge Vegetal Ingested Mode, Coby Space Expedition, Coffee Porcelain Armor, and Zoë Flourished They each will have a unique solo adventure.
- Super Rare golden mecha NFC-NEKOs merge to form the Best Cats Neko, unleashing collaborative power to protect the world. These include Smudge Red Force Joy, Coffee Blue Force Rider, Coby Double Charged Black Force, and Zoë Plastic Loaded Pink Force.
- Super Super Rare NFC-NEKO is the team commander, Grumpy Cat Eternal Green Force, who will lead the full NFC-NEKO force to defend peace and prosperity.
About Taiko NFT
Taiko NFT is an international creative agency that empowers intellectual property holders and creators to tell their stories and build their unique communities through NFTs. Leveraging blockchain technology, Taiko aims to reshape the ways musicians, artists, and brands interact with their supporters. In particular, Taiko believes in cultivating an offline element or experience to drive mass adoption of NFTs.
About Binance NFT Marketplace
Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.
Currently, Binance NFT consists of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace. Now, Binance aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) – featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.
Bitcoin
CABO CAPITAL Announces $8 Million Web 3 Fund
Launched in 2008, digital assets and tokens have become an important part in the global financial market. In the development of digital technology and decentralized systems, many blockchain-related projects were formed along with a series of financial companies and investment funds, forming an increasingly strong and sustainable ecosystem.
Among the investment funds present in the digital financial market, CABO CAPITAL is an emerging force. Founded by an expert with great knowledge of the stock market and crypto, CABO CAPITAL demonstrates the ability to appraise and support potential projects in many fields. CABO CAPITAL is pleased to announce that it will launch an investment fund with a scale of up to $8 million to invest in equity and digital assets (tokens) for early-stage blockchain technology startups to make sure they can bring value to society.
CABO CAPITAL’s portfolio is always oriented with the goal of creating definite value: precise, focused investment with positive cash flow over a specific holding period to achieve real returns. In such a fast-changing world, CABO CAPITAL’s investment plan is flexible to make sure they can focus on the utility and applications a project can bring to its users.
“When becoming a partner of CABO CAPITAL, in addition to being financially invested, projects also receive important support, including professional advice and other resources. For projects in the game industry and blockchain, CABO’s partners will receive consulting support in terms of technical infrastructure technology, game design as well as experience to successfully manage a business or a blockchain-based project.” Mr. Nguyen Ha Minh Thong, founder of CABO, said
With an investment fund of up to $8 million for the cryptocurrencies, NFT games, Metaverse and Web 3.0, CABO CAPITAL has currently invested in projects that have received high praise and trust from industry experts of the community such as 9D NFT, ASPO World, Defihorse, Mytheria, and more.
Possessing the advantages that create distinct value, CABO CAPITAL is here to create value and trust for investors as well as the projects they invest in.
Image: NGUYEN HA MINH THONG- FOUNDER OF CABO CAPITAL
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Forget Fiat, Buy Bitcoin Bitcoin Instead
Meghan King Confirms ‘Devastating’ Split From Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe: I’m ‘Rattled’
Omicron variant contributing to St. Louis flight delays
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Delivers Dark Thrills (And Maybe an Ending)
Letters From Sondheim and the Offstage Magic of Mail From an Idol
Denver Nuggets face Golden State Warriors back to back – picks and predictions
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
Pres. Obama, Oprah, Meghan Markle, Naomi Campbell And More React To Desmond Tutu’s Passing
Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Mourn Jean-Marc Vallée’s Sudden Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
TikTok user exposes rapper Twista as her deadbeat dad
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?