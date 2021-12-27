Connect with us

Bradley Chubb’s first career interception sets up Broncos’ lone touchdown in 17-13 loss to Las Vegas

Bradley Chubb's first career interception sets up Broncos' lone touchdown in 17-13 loss to Las Vegas
In his sixth start of the season, Bradley Chubb finally made an impact.

The outside linebacker provided a silver lining in Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the silver-and-black, setting up the Broncos for their lone touchdown and giving Denver hope against Las Vegas — fleeting as it was.

Chubb batted and then intercepted Derek Carr’s attempted swing pass in the waning seconds of the second quarter, then returned the pick to the 1-yard line. The Broncos had a six-point halftime lead following Javonte Williams’ short touchdown run.

With the Broncos’ offense sputtering and the run game virtually non-existent, coach Vic Fangio called Chubb’s play “the one that we needed.”

“Before the play we met on the field, and (outside linebackers) coach (John Pagano) alerted us to the screen because that’s what they like to do with 30 seconds left, try to get a little chunk play in,” Chubb said. “During the play (the offensive line and I) had a game going, and as I was coming around (to try to get in the pocket), I saw the running back going out and I was able to stay back and tip it up.”

But the “cool” play — Chubb’s first career interception and the highlight of an injury-marred season during which he missed nine games due to an ankle injury — provided a short-lived bounce for Denver.

Broncos Briefs: Questionable spot leads to hurried missed field-goal attempt from Brandon McManus

December 27, 2021

Broncos Briefs: Questionable spot leads to hurried missed field-goal attempt from Brandon McManus
LAS VEGAS — Having already made a season-best 55-yard field goal in Sunday’s first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, kicker Brandon McManus was wide left from the same distance with 13 seconds left in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 17-13 loss.

If good, McManus’ kick would have given the Broncos a 16-14 lead.

Confusion may have contributed to a rushed operation by the field goal team.

The Broncos started at their 42-yard line after defensive end Shelby Harris’ strip sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. They crossed midfield on receiver Tim Patrick’s 13-yard catch, but faced a third-and-7 when two Javonte Williams rush attempts gained only three yards.

On third down, Lock threw four yards to receiver Courtland Sutton, who appeared closer to the first-down marker than three yards short.

“They were late spotting it,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I wasn’t sure if it was fourth-and-1, fourth-and-2 (or) fourth-and-3. They were late putting the ball down and it happened on the other sideline. It put a delay in the action.”

US airlines cancel hundreds of flights, stranding travelers over Christmas weekend

December 27, 2021

US airlines cancel hundreds of flights, stranding travelers over Christmas weekend
The schedule of flight departures and arrivals was lit up with red cancellation notices on Sunday as airlines continued to cancel flights by the hundreds, upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers.

At Boston’s Logan airport, 53 flights were canceled Sunday and 178 experienced delays. Five flights scheduled to depart on Monday were already canceled on Sunday evening.

The avalanche of cancellations was caused by staffing problems driven by the spread of the highly virulent omicron variant, according to statements from airlines including Delta, United and JetBlue.

More than 1,000 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off Sunday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That was on par with the roughly 1,000 canceled on Christmas Day. More than 200 flights were already canceled for Monday.

“This was unexpected,” United spokesperson Maddie King said of omicron’s impact on staffing spurring many of the cancelations.

Still sidelined: CU Buffs men’s basketball postpones dates at Oregon, Oregon State

December 27, 2021

Still sidelined: CU Buffs men's basketball postpones dates at Oregon, Oregon State
The brief holiday break obviously didn’t begin the way anyone wanted. Yet on Sunday, as scheduled, it was back to work for the Colorado men’s basketball team.

Sort of.

Five days after their much-anticipated showdown against No. 7 Kansas was canceled due to a sudden bout of COVID-19 issues within their program, the Buffaloes resumed practice on Sunday. Yet it still will be a while before CU returns to competition.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Buffs announced that its scheduled games this week at Oregon and Oregon State have been postponed due to the same lingering coronavirus issues that forced the cancellation of the KU game.

Per Pac-12 policies, CU will attempt to reschedule the games for a later date, though no makeup dates have been settled upon just yet. The Buffs have their two one-game weeks against Utah — one the week of Feb. 7, just after the Oregon schools are scheduled to visit Boulder, and another the week of Feb. 28 during the final week of the regular season — that might allow some flexibility for rescheduled games.

While it remains unclear just how many CU players have tested positive, league policies state a team can still play if it has at least one coach and seven scholarship players available. Presumably, the Buffs were looking at being under that threshold for the Oregon trip.

CU’s workout earlier on Sunday was a light one, and somewhat lightly-attended too, as the Buffs and head coach Tad Boyle awaited the results of further coronavirus testing conducted as the squad reconvened on campus. When those results arrived later in the day, the season’s first two-game road swing within Pac-12 play officially was pulled from the docket.

“We had all of our players tested (Sunday), but we didn’t necessarily have all the results,” Boyle said prior to the announcement regarding the games in Oregon. “We’re still in flux. We knew when our guys left and came back, (Sunday) would be one of those days to see where we’re at, and then we’ll make decisions moving forward.”

While for some CU players the original plan to return home for the holidays remained unaltered, Boyle said a number of Buffs indeed had to change plans and remain in Boulder due to the turn of events last week that forced the cancellation against KU.

As previously reported, since the Buffs’ program is fully vaccinated, it took a player exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday prior to the Kansas game for a COVID-19 test to be ordered. Once that player turned up positive, further testing ensued and, later in the afternoon, prompted the cancellation.

In his first interview since the showdown against his alma mater was wiped off the slate at the 11th hour, Boyle expressed his regret at the late cancellation. And he noted that if circumstances had been different, the contest still might have tipped off even if a few players would have been forced to the sideline.

“What made the situation last Tuesday so tricky was that with Colorado and Kansas, all of our players were going home to their families (after the game),” Boyle said. “With the positive tests, we didn’t know if there were going to be more. The last thing we wanted to do, both Bill (Self, Kansas’ coach) and I, have one of our players take the virus home to their families. That’s what made it so tricky.

“If Kansas was going back to Lawrence and staying there over break, or if our players were staying over, it might have been a different decision. Both schools felt like it was the prudent thing to do, given that caveat of both teams going back home after the game.”

CU’s latest postponements deepened the COVID issues that have scuttled Pac-12 play in recent weeks. On Saturday, Stanford added its name to the list of derailed Pac-12 programs, as the Cardinal’s matchup against Vanderbilt in the championship of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu was declared a no contest.

No. 5 UCLA, which has played just once since defeating CU in its Pac-12 opener on Dec. 1, already postponed this week’s scheduled home dates against Arizona and Arizona State.

CU is not scheduled to play again until a Jan. 6 home date against Washington State.

