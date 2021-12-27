News
Broncos offense falls flat in 17-13 loss to Raiders, all but eliminating Denver from playoff contention
With their thin playoff hopes on the line Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, the Broncos’ defense forced three turnovers and gift-wrapped a touchdown for their ailing offense.
But even that was not enough in a 17-13 loss to the Raiders, sinking the Broncos to 7-8. Denver is not yet officially eliminated from the AFC playoff race, but their chances are now microscopic.
Quarterback Drew Lock played mistake free but the Broncos had just 18 yards rushing and three dropped passes. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur never found a rhythm with his play-calling as Denver finished with a season-low 158 total yards.
After a boring, scoreless opening quarter, the Raiders struck first with Derek Carr’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow. Kareem Jackson had the corner route covered well, but a perfect throw-and-catch gave Las Vegas the lead.
Brandon McManus got the Broncos on the board midway through the second quarter with a 49-yard field goal to make it 7-3. Jerry Jeudy, shutout last week against the Bengals, had two catches for 54 yards to set up the score.
The Raiders then gave the Broncos two separate openings to end the first half. First Josh Jacobs fumbled the ball off his thigh and Mike Purcell recovered at the Las Vegas 41. But Denver went three-and-out, leading to a 55-yard McManus field goal after Jeudy dropped Lock’s third-down pass.
Las Vegas’ next blunder was game-changing and gave the Broncos momentum into the half. With 25 seconds left and the ball at their 25-yard line, the Raiders tried to be aggressive. But Carr’s screen pass was batted, then intercepted, by linebacker Bradley Chubb. The Broncos’ outside linebacker returned it the Raiders’ one-yard line, then Javonte Williams punched it in for a 13-7 halftime lead.
The Raiders got the ball to start the third quarter and punched the Broncos in the mouth with a rushing-heavy nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Peyton Barber’s five-yd TD run as Las Vegas re-took the lead 14-13.
After a three-and-out by Lock & Co, Denver’s defense came up big again. The Raiders drove into Denver territory but a strip-sack by Shelby Harris was recovered by Dre’Mont Jones. Carr had his shoulder tended to by trainers following the hit but returned to the field after McManus missed a 55-yard field goal wide left on Denver’s next possession.
The Raiders continued to pound the football as Jacobs went over the 100-yard mark for the first time all season. Las Vegas drove into Denver territory, but Shelby Harris and Stephen Weatherly dropped Carr for a third-down sack to stall the drive. Colorado Springs native Daniel Carlson’s 41-yard field goal then made it 17-13 with 7:35 left.
On the next drive, the Broncos found a sense of urgency with their playoff hopes on the line. The possession continued on a fourth-down catch by Tim Patrick, but the Broncos eventually had to punt with 3:54 left. Denver never got the ball back as the Raiders picked up three first downs and ran out the clock.
Images from massacre in Myanmar fuels outrage
BANGKOK — Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. The accounts could not be independently verified.
The international aid group Save the Children said that two of its staffers were missing in the massacre, which sparked outrage against the military that took power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Save the Children said it was suspending operations in the region.
On Sunday, the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar said it was appalled by the “barbaric attack in Kayah state that killed at least 35 civilians, including women and children.”
“We will continue to press for accountability for the perpetrators of the ongoing campaign of violence against the people of Burma,” it said in a statement.
A villager who said he went to the scene said the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township.
Save the Children said that two of its staff who were traveling home for the holidays after conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community were “caught up in the incident and remain missing.”
“We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out,” the group added. “The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.”
Julian Love issues challenge to Giants after Jake Fromm is benched in Philly laugher
PHILADELPHIA – Giants safety Julian Love issued a challenge to his teammates after Sunday night’s 34-10 laugher of a loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles:
Show up Wednesday ready to put the team first or don’t. It’s up to you.
“The guys who are ready to work, who are ready to put this team first, will show up come Wednesday,” Love said. “They’ll get the corrections. Guys are coachable. So far, we’re taking a step forward as a team. That’s what I’m gonna look for.
“That’s what Coach Judge preaches,” Love continued. “He wants to see—he has a thing called the look in people’s eyes. Who’s gonna fold and who’s gonna step forward? So I know a lot of guys are gonna decide that in these next couple days for sure.”
Whether Love’s comments were motivated by something he saw, or whether he was simply echoing Joe Judge’s locker room message, it had to be said.
Because as Jake Fromm said of his first NFL start: “I don’t think it gets much worse than that.”
Fromm threw for a grand total of 25 yards—seriously—before getting benched in the third quarter for Mike Glennon, whom Judge had benched for Fromm last week.
Rearranging the deck chairs on this Titanic of an offense predictably didn’t improve the result at Lincoln Financial Field. The Giants (4-11) didn’t go over 100 yards of offense for the game until the fourth quarter.
“It’s not good enough, point blank,” Judge said. “I’m not gonna make any excuses and try to church it up there.”
The Eagles (8-7) are in the playoff race during a season when they were supposed to stink. The Giants, on the other hand, were officially eliminated from the playoffs for a fifth straight season and the ninth time in the last 10 years.
They look like they won’t win another game this season. That wouldn’t be the worst thing at this point, either.
They hold two top-10 picks in April’s NFL Draft: theirs and the Chicago Bears’. Their own pick improved Sunday. One of the two picks will improve next week, too, when the Giants visit the Bears at Soldier Field.
There was a Sunday morning ESPN report that said the Giants (read: ownership) plan to bring Judge and Daniel Jones back for 2022. But the report hedged and said those conversations would occur later with a new GM, which amounted to a non-story leaked on the wrong day.
Co-owner Steve Tisch walked silently by a couple members of the media after the game.
“I’m never gonna comment on any hypotheticals on jobs, mine or anybody else’s,” Judge said twice when asked about the report.
The Giants’ first half defense was the only positive to hang their hat on Sunday. Everything else was an abject disaster.
The score was 3-3 at halftime thanks to a smart Giants defensive game plan and several Eagles dropped passes. The Giants’ offense had 17 yards on its first 12 plays, and somehow they were still in the game.
Then the wheels came off.
Fromm completed a pathetic 6-of-17 passes for 25 yards and an interception on the day. He was inaccurate even on unchallenged throws.
Judge also said of the Giants’ offensive plan with Fromm under center: “You don’t want to play with some of the limitations we had in the first half.” The head coach even at one point huddled up his wide receivers on the sideline. He claimed it was to discuss schematics.
The offensive line continued to stink. Matt Peart, starting at right tackle in place of Nate Solder (COVID–19), got smoked twice by Josh Sweat for third down pressures on Fromm that killed the Giants’ first two drives.
Fromm eventually threw two passes that should have been picked, and both were caused by Giants offensive guards getting shoved into his lap.
Right guard Will Hernandez was tossed into Fromm by Philly defensive tackle Milton Williams on a second quarter throw that Eagles corner Darius Slay Jr. dropped.
Then left guard Matt Skura got shoved back into Fromm, forcing a high throw and interception to Eagles safety Rodney McLeod on the opening drive of the second half.
That pick sealed Fromm’s fate. It led to a Boston Scott Eagles touchdown, and Judge gave Fromm only one more three-and-out drive before pulling him for Glennon.
“Obviously we didn’t do anything good enough on offense,” Judge said. “I decided to make the move from Jake to Mike because we weren’t getting anything going offensively.’
Glennon’s 0-3 record in the previous three games had fans clamoring for the recently-signed Fromm. But Sunday’s outing called to mind former Giants coach Pat Shurmur’s comment about Kyle Lauletta’s horrifying debut in 2018.
“I fielded enough questions regarding Kyle Lauletta, that those of you that were interested in seeing him, hopefully you got a chance to see what you were looking for,” Shurmur said three years ago at Washington’s FedEx Field.
“I wish the ball would have been exactly where I wanted it to be,” Fromm said of his inaccurate incompletions.
Not that Glennon’s presence made any difference. Billy Price committed a snap infraction on Glennon’s first snap, and off they went as inept as ever.
The rout was on.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson caught a 5-yard TD pass and leapt into the stands in celebration. Then Glennon had an interception returned for a touchdown by Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton, one of a couple second half mistakes that Judge called “inexcusable.”
Glennon tacked on a late touchdown pass to Evan Engram, but most Giants fans probably didn’t even see it. As one fan said in a text to the News: “That was so bad, between both teams in the first half and the Giants in the second, that I turned the Jets on.”
The end of the season can’t come soon enough.
Patriots RB Damien Harris shines in return from injury, but career-high three touchdowns not enough in loss to Bills
FOXBORO — Damien Harris picked up where he left off. This time, though, it wasn’t enough.
Harris, three weeks after he led the Patriots to a big win in Buffalo in which he suffered a late hamstring injury, returned and didn’t seem to miss a beat in Sunday’s rematch. The running back’s three rushing touchdowns kept the Pats afloat before they ultimately lost their grasp on the AFC East with a 33-21 loss to the Bills. But Harris looked strong and healthy, and that’s good news for the Pats, who need him over the final two weeks of the regular season.
“I just felt fortunate to get back out there with the team,” Harris said. “Everything that we’ve done this year, starting in OTAs, training camp, (the) grind of a long season, we’re going into Week 17. Just having an opportunity to step back on the field with those guys, I felt great. Obviously the outcome wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but just being able to be back out there, it felt great and I’m looking forward to coming back in here … get ready to get back to work and get ready for next week.”
It was three weeks ago Monday night when the Pats turned to Harris and the running game as the focal point of their offensive game plan in horrendous weather in Buffalo. The third-year back delivered with 10 carries for 111 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference in their 14-10 win.
Sunday, Harris continued to answer the call. Missing rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, out on the COVID-19/reserve list, Harris was just about the Patriots’ only reliable offensive option.
On a key fourth-and-1 at the start of the second quarter, he gained 12 on a fancy play design to set up his 16-yard, game-tying touchdown run. Then down two scores twice in the second half, Harris sparked the Pats with two more scores. The first came on a one-yard plunge after a 31-yard scamper pushed them down the field, and the second on an eight-yard bulldozing of the Bills defense in which he simply wouldn’t go down until he crossed the goal line. Both made it a one-score game.
But he needed more help. The Pats were chasing Josh Allen and the Bills all afternoon, and Harris could only do so much as they trailed most of the game. The defense couldn’t stop Allen, and Mac Jones and the passing offense couldn’t keep up.
“We knew it was a dog fight,” Harris said. “At the end of a day, our job on offense is to score more points than the other team. It’s what we wanted to do. … Every time we step on the field, our job as an offense is to go out there and score points. We did that a little bit today, but we didn’t do it enough. We have to figure out a way that we can continue to improve in that area. Like I said, extend drives, have more positive plays, score more points, finish in the red zone and stop hurting ourselves in critical situations because ultimately, that’s what it comes down to.”
The good news for the Patriots is the running game seems to be in a good spot, especially with the return of Harris. But the rest of it hasn’t looked the same since before the bye week and that’s a concern as they head into bigger games in January.
“We just have to go back to work,” Harris said. “Win, lose or draw, you have to show up the next day ready to go back to work. Unfortunately the last two weeks haven’t gone the way we wanted them to, but it’s not going to be the end of our season. We’re going to show up tomorrow, ready to work, ready to improve and we have another tough game coming up next week. This game is over with, we’ll review it, go to the corrections, take the coaching and then after that, it’s on to the next game.”
