Broncos’ playoff hopes all but eliminated as offense no-shows and defense has no answer for Raiders’ Josh Jacobs

LAS VEGAS — As they trudged off the Allegiant Stadium turf Sunday after a 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos should have been equal parts depressed and enraged.

Just eight days after having full control of their playoff hopes, the Broncos flew home closer to the four-win New York Jets and Houston Texans in the AFC standings than the 11-win Kansas City Chiefs.

Ouch.

Another year of watching the playoffs is upcoming. The Broncos (7-8) are still an also-ran.

The Broncos can’t score — three offensive touchdowns in their last three losses. They can’t stop the run — Las Vegas chewed them up for 160 yards. And they can’t beat the Raiders — four consecutive losses.

Time to play out the final two games (at the Chargers and home to Kansas City) and wonder how general manager George Paton will start his 2022 project: New coach? New assistants? New core players? All of the above?

Everything should be on the table.

“(The players) are disappointed like we all are,” said coach Vic Fangio, whose team is 4-8 since a 3-0 start. “But these guys are competitors, they’re fighters and we’re going to do everything we can to get that eighth win.”

It won’t matter now, though. Through Sunday’s games, the Broncos were 13th in the AFC and are 1-7 against teams ahead of them.

Turning to quarterback Drew Lock because of Teddy Bridgewater’s concussion, the Broncos figured to struggle on offense. But not this bad, right? Not counting last year’s quarterback-less debacle against New Orleans, it was arguably the team’s worst offensive performance since a 30-0 loss at Philadelphia … 29 years ago.

*The Broncos’ 18 rushing yards were tied for the third-fewest in franchise history.

*Their eight first downs were their fewest in a game in which they had a true quarterback playing since that Eagles game.

*Their 158 yards offense were their second-fewest since that Eagles game.

*And their 40 offensive plays were tied with that Eagles game for the second-fewest in franchise history.

Think about that. In this past half-decade of offensive ineptitude, the Broncos always did things better than the eyesore-of-a-product they presented against Las Vegas.

And then there is the defense, which as outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said “didn’t hold up our end of the bargain” aside from three takeaways that led to 10 points.

Las Vegas held possession for 36 minutes, 37 seconds and ran 27 more plays than the Broncos.

Still, the Broncos stormed into halftime with a 13-7 lead thanks to 10 points in a span of 17 seconds.

Lock, making his first start since last year’s finale against the Raiders, and the offense started punt, punt, field goal and punt. Las Vegas led 7-0 on Derek Carr’s 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Brandon McManus’ 49-yard field goal started a string of 13 consecutive Broncos points.

Josh Jacobs, before he ran over the Broncos, handed them a gift when he fumbled a pass from Carr that was recovered by nose tackle Mike Purcell at the Raiders’ 41. The Broncos could only get McManus’ 55-yard field goal after wasting an eight-yard catch by receiver Courtland Sutton to start the drive.

On the next play from scrimmage, Carr was looking for Jacobs on a screen to the left when Chubb read the play perfectly, deflected the pass with his right hand and collected his first NFL interception. The 21-yard return to the Raiders’ 1 set up Javonte Williams’ touchdown 15 seconds before halftime.

Suddenly, the Broncos had the lead and momentum. The plan was to rely on Fangio’s defense to keep the Raiders in check and escape with a victory.

Not quite.

Enter Jacobs. To open the third quarter, he sliced and diced the Broncos for carries of eight, seven, three, eight, four and eight yards to set up Peyton Barber’s five-yard touchdown. It was Cleveland and Philadelphia all over again for the Broncos. They knew the Raiders were going to run it and it didn’t make a darn bit of difference.

“We just needed to play it better and I just needed to call it better,” Fangio said. “Anytime something like that happens, it is coaches and players together. We were trying most everything we had. They were doing a good job of blocking and (Jacobs) was obviously doing a good job of running.”

Jacobs’ 129 yards were the second-most by a Broncos opposing player this year.

The Raiders extended the lead to four with 7:35 remaining and the Broncos’ last gasp reached the Las Vegas 44. Lock was sacked on third-down and Fangio opted to punt it on fourth-and-16 from midfield.

The Broncos never got the football back.

Bad offense. Bad defense. Just bad all around. The heat on Fangio will turn into an inferno this week and understandably so. Can one win in the final two weeks earn him a fourth year? Only Paton knows.

“I’ve never been to the playoffs so I felt like this was the most complete team to make that run,” defensive end Shelby Harris said. “We just keep falling short.”