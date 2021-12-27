Connect with us

Broncos’ playoff hopes all but eliminated as offense no-shows and defense has no answer for Raiders’ Josh Jacobs

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Broncos’ playoff hopes all but eliminated as offense no-shows and defense has no answer for Raiders’ Josh Jacobs
LAS VEGAS — As they trudged off the Allegiant Stadium turf Sunday after a 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos should have been equal parts depressed and enraged.

Just eight days after having full control of their playoff hopes, the Broncos flew home closer to the four-win New York Jets and Houston Texans in the AFC standings than the 11-win Kansas City Chiefs.

Ouch.

Another year of watching the playoffs is upcoming. The Broncos (7-8) are still an also-ran.

The Broncos can’t score — three offensive touchdowns in their last three losses. They can’t stop the run — Las Vegas chewed them up for 160 yards. And they can’t beat the Raiders — four consecutive losses.

Time to play out the final two games (at the Chargers and home to Kansas City) and wonder how general manager George Paton will start his 2022 project: New coach? New assistants? New core players? All of the above?

Everything should be on the table.

“(The players) are disappointed like we all are,” said coach Vic Fangio, whose team is 4-8 since a 3-0 start. “But these guys are competitors, they’re fighters and we’re going to do everything we can to get that eighth win.”

It won’t matter now, though. Through Sunday’s games, the Broncos were 13th in the AFC and are 1-7 against teams ahead of them.

Turning to quarterback Drew Lock because of Teddy Bridgewater’s concussion, the Broncos figured to struggle on offense. But not this bad, right? Not counting last year’s quarterback-less debacle against New Orleans, it was arguably the team’s worst offensive performance since a 30-0 loss at Philadelphia … 29 years ago.

*The Broncos’ 18 rushing yards were tied for the third-fewest in franchise history.

News

Bradley Chubb’s first career interception sets up Broncos’ lone touchdown in 17-13 loss to Las Vegas

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Bradley Chubb’s first career interception sets up Broncos’ lone touchdown in 17-13 loss to Las Vegas
In his sixth start of the season, Bradley Chubb finally made an impact.

The outside linebacker provided a silver lining in Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the silver-and-black, setting up the Broncos for their lone touchdown and giving Denver hope against Las Vegas — fleeting as it was.

Chubb batted and then intercepted Derek Carr’s attempted swing pass in the waning seconds of the second quarter, then returned the pick to the 1-yard line. The Broncos had a six-point halftime lead following Javonte Williams’ short touchdown run.

With the Broncos’ offense sputtering and the run game virtually non-existent, coach Vic Fangio called Chubb’s play “the one that we needed.”

“Before the play we met on the field, and (outside linebackers) coach (John Pagano) alerted us to the screen because that’s what they like to do with 30 seconds left, try to get a little chunk play in,” Chubb said. “During the play (the offensive line and I) had a game going, and as I was coming around (to try to get in the pocket), I saw the running back going out and I was able to stay back and tip it up.”

But the “cool” play — Chubb’s first career interception and the highlight of an injury-marred season during which he missed nine games due to an ankle injury — provided a short-lived bounce for Denver.

News

Broncos Briefs: Questionable spot leads to hurried missed field-goal attempt from Brandon McManus

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Broncos Briefs: Questionable spot leads to hurried missed field-goal attempt from Brandon McManus
LAS VEGAS — Having already made a season-best 55-yard field goal in Sunday’s first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, kicker Brandon McManus was wide left from the same distance with 13 seconds left in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 17-13 loss.

If good, McManus’ kick would have given the Broncos a 16-14 lead.

Confusion may have contributed to a rushed operation by the field goal team.

The Broncos started at their 42-yard line after defensive end Shelby Harris’ strip sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. They crossed midfield on receiver Tim Patrick’s 13-yard catch, but faced a third-and-7 when two Javonte Williams rush attempts gained only three yards.

On third down, Lock threw four yards to receiver Courtland Sutton, who appeared closer to the first-down marker than three yards short.

“They were late spotting it,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I wasn’t sure if it was fourth-and-1, fourth-and-2 (or) fourth-and-3. They were late putting the ball down and it happened on the other sideline. It put a delay in the action.”

News

US airlines cancel hundreds of flights, stranding travelers over Christmas weekend

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

US airlines cancel hundreds of flights, stranding travelers over Christmas weekend
The schedule of flight departures and arrivals was lit up with red cancellation notices on Sunday as airlines continued to cancel flights by the hundreds, upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers.

At Boston’s Logan airport, 53 flights were canceled Sunday and 178 experienced delays. Five flights scheduled to depart on Monday were already canceled on Sunday evening.

The avalanche of cancellations was caused by staffing problems driven by the spread of the highly virulent omicron variant, according to statements from airlines including Delta, United and JetBlue.

More than 1,000 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off Sunday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That was on par with the roughly 1,000 canceled on Christmas Day. More than 200 flights were already canceled for Monday.

“This was unexpected,” United spokesperson Maddie King said of omicron’s impact on staffing spurring many of the cancelations.

