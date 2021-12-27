News
Broncos vs. Raiders live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 16 at Allegiant Stadium
News
Dolphins’ final stretch, beginning with Monday Night Football at Saints, to show what team really is
When the Miami Dolphins pulled off a stunning upset of the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 11, reaching this point appeared realistic.
With a defense that began showing its true potential and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning to health, the path back to .500 at 7-7 was there given the schedule: A home-and-home against the New York Jets and home games against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.
The Dolphins won all those games for a total of six straight to reach that 7-7 mark. Now, the true test begins to determine if Miami can prove itself a team worthy of vying for a playoff spot or if it’s merely a unit that battled back to .500 for a hot second against an easy part of the schedule and that’s that.
It begins with the Dolphins taking their winning streak into the Superdome for Monday Night Football and an 8:15 p.m. kickoff in New Orleans against the Saints. A win there keeps Miami’s playoff hopes alive with games at the Tennessee Titans and home against the New England Patriots to finish the regular season.
The week ahead of the game began with it seeming like a difficult task against the Saints. On Sunday Night Football last week, New Orleans shut out the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“They’re a tough, physical team. They’re talented. They’re well-coached,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said last Monday. “It will certainly be a challenge, really, on all three sides of the ball. They’ve done a nice job. Obviously, they got a big win last week holding a very good team to no points.”
Then, the Saints were decimated by COVID-19 throughout the week. Sixteen players are on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker and leading tackler Demario Davis, standout safety Malcolm Jenkins and Pro Bowl special teamer J.T. Gray.
With New Orleans down its top two quarterbacks since season starter Jameis Winston was ruled out for the year with a knee injury, rookie Ian Book gets set to make his NFL regular-season debut as the team’s fourth starting quarterback.
Book was a fourth-round pick of the Saints out of Notre Dame, and the only pro film on him is limited preseason footage. Flores, though, did get to see him at the past Senior Bowl.
“He obviously showed good command of the offense in the Senior Bowl, and I’m sure that will be the case on Sunday,” Flores said. “He’s smart, tough. I’m sure they’ll put him in very good positions, and he can make some throws. He’s also a good runner with the football.”
The Saints also figure to feature five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara both in the running and passing game to facilitate things for Book. Kamara will be the most dynamic offensive playmaker on the field Monday night, so he will have to be accounted for, along with veteran Mark Ingram when he spells him.
While Book makes his NFL debut, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays on Monday Night Football for the first time in his career.
“It’s pretty cool,” Tagovailoa said. “I grew up watching primetime football, whether it was Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night. So being able to be a part of that and being able to play on Monday night, I think that’s super cool.”
Tagovailoa had a run of impressive performances — four straight appearances with a quarterback rating above 100 — hit a snag with his two-interception game against the Jets. He’ll have rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, his top pass catcher this season, back on Monday night after Waddle missed a week in COVID protocols.
While Tagovailoa struggled last time out, the Dolphins found their run game, even as they dealt with adversity in the running back room with three players plus a practice squad option spending time on the COVID list. It all led veteran and former Miami Hurricanes great Duke Johnson to move to the top of the depth chart, running for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Dolphins set a new season high in rushing against the Jets.
Myles Gaskin spelled him after going through just a practice and walkthrough ahead of the game after getting cleared. Now, Phillip Lindsay is back too as Miami suddenly has depth at running back with Johnson, who proved he needs to be on the field, getting signed to the active roster for good after coming up from the practice squad.
Between Waddle, Lindsay and safety Jevon Holland, the Dolphins have gotten key contributors back from COVID while the Saints are going in the wrong direction in that department.
Book, already without his standout right tackle Ramczyk, could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead, who didn’t practice this past week while dealing with a knee injury. That could pose issues for him against Miami’s exotic blitz packages.
The Dolphins defense looks to continue an impressive run during the win streak where it is first in sacks, second in total defense and red-zone defense, third in scoring defense and fourth in third-down defense in that span.
News
Fed program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation.
Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered.
She and her daughter then learned of a federal program that reimburses families up to $9,000 for funeral costs for loved ones who died of COVID-19.
Olson’s daughter submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, received a deposit by June and was able to reimburse her mother the $1,974.
“Had this not been available, we would have been paying the money ourselves,” said Olson, 80, of Villa Rica, Ga. “There wasn’t any red tape. This was a very easy, well-handled process.”
As of Dec. 6, about 226,000 people had shared in the nearly $1.5 billion that FEMA has spent on funeral costs that occurred after Jan. 20, 2020, the date of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S.
To be eligible for reimbursement, death certificates for those who died after May 16, 2020, must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19.
For deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic — from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020 — death certificates must be accompanied with a signed statement from a medical examiner, coroner or the certifying official listed on the certificate indicating that COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing cause of death.
The percentage of individuals who have been reimbursed varies dramatically from state to state — from nearly 40% in North Carolina and Maryland to fewer than 15% in Idaho and Oregon, according to state-by-state data compiled by FEMA.
While the reimbursement must go directly to individuals, some funeral directors have taken on the task of informing grieving families of the benefit.
“Nine thousand dollars — that’s a lot of money. We wanted to find a way to tell people about it,” said David Shipper, owner of the Sunset Funeral Home, Cremation Center & Cemetery in Evansville, Ind. “We stopped advertising some time ago, but when we have a new family with a death from COVID, we tell them about the program.”
The reimbursement is one way of helping ease the emotional and financial burden that the pandemic has wreaked on communities across the country said Ellen Wynn McBrayer, president of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory in Villa Rica, Ga.
She recalled one woman who lost her mother, husband and one of her children to the disease in the span of six months.
“To have to help a grieving family is hard on a normal day, but to see so many deaths,” she said. “COVID has just broken a lot of hearts and taken a lot of lives.”
News
How Gophers football survived, thrived despite losing five running backs in 2021
PHOENIX — Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving’s phone lit up with a text message from an unexpected person on his first day on the University of Minnesota campus last summer.
“What’s up?”
It was Mo Ibrahim, the reigning Big Ten running back of the year, reaching out to the true freshman tailback expected to be buried on the depth chart and not see the field during the 2021 season.
“At first, I thought he was not going to talk to me, so I was just shocked,” Irving acknowledged during an interview last week. “This guy really sees something in me. Why not connect with him?”
Ibrahim had more then 300 carries during the pandemic-truncated seven-game season in 2020, and he was supposed to be the main man running the ball in his fifth and final season this fall. Meanwhile, Irving was projected to sit behind Ibrahim, Trey Potts, Bryce Williams, Cam Wiley and Ky Thomas. It was a long list.
But this example of mentorship of newcomers is how things are done with the Gophers, and, man, did it end up benefiting the program this season.
Ibrahim was lost for the season to torn Achilles tendon in the season opener against Ohio State on Sept. 2; Potts was done for the year after suffering an undisclosed injury against Purdue exactly a month later; Wiley entered the NCAA transfer portal on Oct. 18 (and is now committed to Akron); and Williams’s season ended with a lower left leg injury against Northwestern on Oct. 30.
The accumulation of those things left Irving and Thomas to shoulder the rushing load over the final month of the season — and the standard didn’t slip.
Heading into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia (6-6) on Tuesday, the Gophers (8-4) are the only FBS team with five different players who have rushed for 100 yards in a single game. The U hasn’t had that kind of shared productivity in a season since at least 1932.
Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns said Fleck sets the standard of having older players pass on knowledge and experiences to younger guys, so Burns reminded Ibrahim that Irving, a four-star recruit from Country Club Hills, Ill., was stepping onto campus for the first time last June.
“I didn’t know what (Ibrahim) would do with that,” Burns said. “I said, ‘At some point I would love for you to connect with him,’ and Mo being Mo just took it to a whole other level.”
Burns said Ibrahim told Irving he was going to watch film at a certain time, and while the elder statesman wouldn’t force the youngster to be there, he said he would love to go over some stuff with him.
“Bucky showed up, and Mo said Bucky was eager to learn and was aggressive with it. I think once Bucky started doing it, I think, Ky was kind of like, ‘OK, can I come, too,’ and it turned into this group of guys working together.”
Thomas, a four-star recruit from Topeka, Kan., who did not play in 2020, led the Gophers with 680 yards on 145 carries, and Irving totaled 570 yards on 114 carries. They combined for 1,021 yards over the final five games.
Burns, who played at Indiana from 2003-06 and has been a college coach since 2007, has never experienced a position group hit this hard by injuries. The U’s woes this season also included former walk-on tailback Preston Jelen suffering a season-ending knee injury in August, and to help make up for the absences, the Gophers moved linebacker Derik LeCaptain and defensive back Jordan Nubin to running back.
The closest situation Burns had to this season came in 2018 when Minnesota lost Rodney Smith to a torn ACL to start the season and had Shannon Brooks suffer not one but two torn-up knees. That year taught Burns some lessons.
“The biggest thing is in fall camp: Don’t under-assume the young guys won’t have to play at some point,” Burns told the Pioneer Press. “I think this year with Bucky and Ky, I made a big point that, if all else fails, they might have a chance to play. … Just getting them ready in fall camp and giving them more reps and quizzing them when they were stretching out or on the sideline or in meetings.”
Thomas, whose first year at the U was limited because of a shoulder injury, started to show flashes during their August practice at the Vikings’ facility in Eagan.
“He made a couple of runs and you could see him coming into form,” Burns recalled. “The game was slowing down for him quite a bit. That is when I knew, ‘OK, this guy is going to help us this year. The week before Colorado (Sept. 18) he looked a lot more confident, a lot more fluid.”
But Irving, a faster 5-foot-10, 190-pound back, was the shiny new object; “everybody was enamored with Bucky,” Burns said. But Burns made sure Fleck kept an eye on Thomas, who is more bruising 5-11 and 205 pounds.
Irving was still the one to produce the ‘wow’ moment. During a younger-player scrimmage one Sunday night, Irving broke a series of tackles to produce a long touchdown run. Fleck said Saturday that he still remembers it vividly.
“It was one of those runs where you call the play, and everything goes wrong,” Burns said with a laugh. “A couple of blocks are missed and your natural running back instincts kick in. He is breaking tackles and made a cut that was just like an NFL-caliber cut, stopping on a dime, and you are like, ‘holy cow.’ It was one of those things. You can’t coach those types of instincts.”
Gophers director of player personnel Marcus Hendrickson, who previously worked for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, went up to Fleck to reiterate how special Irving was on that play.
Gophers fans started to see what Irving and Thomas could be in September. Irving made his debut against Miami (Ohio); Thomas debuted a week later versus Colorado.
Burns said an underrated part of coaching is managing the emotional side, so he tried to remind the young tailbacks to not try to be Ibrahim or Potts when they were out there.
But after Ibrahim went down, Potts became the go-to guy. The third-year player from Williamsport, Pa., had 518 yards on 102 carries — both marks were top three in the nation across that four-game span. Then Potts was injured in the 20-13 win over Purdue on Oct. 2 and spend six nights in Indiana hospitals with undisclosed ailments.
With one of their own involved in a scary situation, Burns said his message to the running backs was to not focus on the uncontrollable. “We didn’t know what was really going on with Trey, but what we could do was control what we could control,” he said. “… We talked about making Trey proud in how we play and how we go about our business.”
What helped the running backs this season was the close bond. During a Christmas Day practice in Gilbert, Ariz., Potts was engaged with the tailbacks active during the session. Meanwhile, Ibrahim, Williams and Jelen were connected doing their rehab work.
“I think when something happens to one of them, there is an emotional connection,” Burns said. “But I think in the same breath, they are kind of like, ‘I don’t want to let this guy down.’ ”
Given the success of the running backs, Burns, who also carries the title of assistant head coach, could attract more attention for bigger jobs.
“He is a great teacher,” Fleck said. “He breaks it down so everybody can learn. I think this is proof. You can say that as coach-speak, but when you actually have freshmen that have to go out there and perform at a high level for the majority of the year, it shows.”
Fleck also wanted to stress how the U hasn’t had a drop off with running backs in pass protection nor fumbling. U running backs stood up in blitz pickups throughout the season and didn’t have a fumble become a giveaway all season.
Thomas also credited the U’s veteran offensive line in paving the way for their success. “Every day in practice has forced me to get after it,” he said. “Then you see them in games and how efficient they were, how physical they play, and it helped a lot.”
100-YARD RUSHERS IN 2021
Mo Ibrahim — 163 vs. Ohio State
Trey Potts — 178 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Potts — 121 at Colorado
Potts — 141 vs. Bowling Green
Bryce Williams — 127 vs. Nebraska
Ky Thomas — 139 vs. Maryland
Mar’Keise Irving — 105 vs. Maryland
Irving — 110 at Northwestern
Thomas — 106 at Northwestern
Thomas — 126 at Iowa
Thomas — 105 at Indiana
