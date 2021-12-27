News
Celebrating New Year’s on the slopes? Here’s where to see fireworks and torchlight parades
Looking for places to put 2021 in the rear-view mirror with a bang? A few ski resorts and ski towns will be hosting torchlight parades and fireworks to bid the old year adieu. Here’s a list of options:
Aspen
DJ and bonfire at Wagner Park from 6-9 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m.
Beaver Creek
Performers and live music in Beaver Creek Village from 4-10 p.m. with the New Year’s ball drop on a giant TV screen at 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.
Copper Mountain Resort
DJ Landry from 6-10 p.m. at Center Village with a torchlight parade from 6-6:15 p.m. and fireworks from 10-10:15 p.m.
Crested Butte
Torchlight parade involving ski and snowboard instructors at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks beginning as the parade reaches the base area.
Purgatory Resort
Fireworks and torchlight parade involving ski patrollers, ski and snowboard instructors from 6-6:30 p.m.
Snowmass Resort
Torchlight parade for visitors 8 years old and over will take place at 6 p.m. Participants must fill out a waiver at the Ticket Pavilion by 4:45 p.m. and chairlifts will load at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks to follow at 10 p.m.
Steamboat Resort
“Light Up Snowcat Parade” and synchronized skiers illuminated only by torches, followed by fireworks. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.
Town of Vail
Silent disco from 4-7 p.m. at the International Bridge, torchlight parade on Golden Peak at 6 p.m., fireworks at 6:20 p.m.
Winter Park
Sledding, tubing, silent disco and fireworks from 6-9 p.m. at the Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Icy conditions and blowing slow may delay delivery of Monday’s newspaper
Due to the severe icy conditions and blowing snow, delivery of your newspaper may be up to three hours late.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
For free access to the electronic facsimile of our print paper, go to epioneerpress.com.
Download our apps:
- Pioneer Press (Apple App Store, Google Play Store)
- Pioneer Press e-Edition (Apple, Google)
- To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
News
Bill Belichick on the plight of the Patriots: ‘Hopefully we can play our best football in January’
Coming off back-to-back losses to the Colts and Bills, the Patriots made their path to the postseason a little more difficult, not to mention, pretty much eliminated hope for a home playoff game.
Head coach Bill Belichick, however, is focused on getting the Patriots back to winning, and cementing a playoff spot.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Belichick stressed moving on and turning the page from Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Bills.
“The big thing is, there’s still a lot of football left to play. We’ll see how things go here. Hopefully, we can play our best football in January,” he said. “That’s what we’ll need to do, and that’s what we’re planning to do. We’re going to work hard to try to do that.
“The last couple weeks have been disappointing,” he went on, “but we’ll turn the page here and move on to Jacksonville this week, then the last game, and see where things are at that point. There’s still a lot in our control. Before we write the finale to the season, we’ll see how we finish playing. These are the important games of the year.”
With two games left, starting with Jacksonville Sunday, then finishing with the Dolphins in Miami, the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars and a Raiders loss, or a win and a loss by the Dolphins (either Week 16 or 17).
Currently, the Patriots are a wild card team, holding the 6th playoff seed in the AFC.
Belichick said the message he plans on delivering to the players is the same one they’ve had all year.
“You can’t worry about what’s happened in the past, other than to learn from it,” he said. “We can’t worry about what’s in the future other than the next game and then put everything we have into the game that’s coming up, and believe in the process when it’s time to do it again next week and when we do it again the following week. We’ll learn from this game and move on, and look forward to playing next week.”
News
Ask Amy: Those that have, should give
Dear Readers: Last year when I wrote my annual “Charity Roundup” column, we were all hunkered down and experiencing a solitary holiday season, as we all coped with the prospect of a long pandemic winter.
We collectively longed for hugs and handshakes, for in-person visits with our elders, and for the creative boost of attending a live concert or theater performance.
We wanted to sing out loud again.
This year is something of a hybrid. As the global pandemic shape shifts around us, many people are still isolated, alone, fearful, hurting, hungry, heartsick, and needing a hand.
It is also important to remember that, even as the pandemic continues to flare, other human-born challenges, social ills and natural disasters still happen.
Those of us who are lucky to have enough should give away as much as we can.
Your dollars might go farther if you donate to smaller organizations within your own community.
Give to your local library, historical society, theater ensemble, and the feeding ministry at a nearby house of worship. Shovel your neighbor’s sidewalk. Send cards and letters to elders. Encourage the children in your life by modeling compassion and kindness. Read to one another!
Below are some recommendations across various categories, to inspire your own giving. All are highly rated by Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org). Always carefully research any organization receiving your donation.
Providing Emergency Services to Vulnerable People
Direct Relief (directrelief.org): This venerable institution (and perennial favorite of mine) continues to adapt its services to provide quick and competent medical care and specialized equipment for people affected by man-made or natural disasters.
Water Mission (watermission.org): This innovative organization was founded by environmental engineers George and Molly Greene, who engineered their faith into action by designing and distributing simple water supply systems, and then teaching local populations how to build and maintain their own.
World Central Kitchen (wck.org): It has been inspiring to watch this organization grow over 10 years from a single outreach by Chef Jose Andres into a worldwide emergency feeding program, partnering with hundreds of chefs, cooks, and volunteers to feed first responders and survivors of natural disasters.
Feeding America (feedingamerica.org): A national umbrella organization of food banks. According to their estimates, during the pandemic, 60 million “food insecure” Americans turned to food banks for help last year. Through their website, you can donate money to your local food bank. Enter your ZIP code into the Feeding America website to find your closest member of their network.
Meals On Wheels (mealsonwheelsamerica.org): Nutrition comes in many forms. Volunteers for Meals on Wheels provide food, human contact and comfort to seniors. Type your ZIP code into the search bar for your local provider.
Supporting Education
ProLiteracy (proliteracy.org): Literacy Volunteers of America was founded in 1960 by Ruth Colvin, who launched the charity from the basement of her Syracuse, N.Y., home. Now a global effort tackling the unique challenges of adult illiteracy, they host an annual “Great American Book Sale,” offering autographed books by bestselling authors.
American Indian College Fund (collegefund.org): Provides financial support for Native American students and tribal colleges and universities. Many recipients return to their communities, inspiring and empowering others.
Sandy Hook Promise (sandyhookpromise.org): Founded after the horrific murders of 20 young schoolchildren and six of their teachers, the organization’s innovative “Say Hello” and “Know the Signs” programs educate children about social isolation and the warning signs of potential violence.
Donors Choose (donorschoose.org): A wonderful and fun way to fund specific classroom projects by responding to direct appeals by teachers.
Academy of American Poets (poets.org): The U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo writes, “Without poetry, we lose our way.” The pandemic has carried many people toward poetry. This organization supports poets and readers, offering its popular “Poem a Day.”
Supporting Servicemembers and their Families
Homes for Our Troops (hfotusa.org): The work of building and adapting homes for disabled veterans continues with one of my favorite organizations.
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (taps.org): Provides peer support, seminars, and online and in-person support for military families struggling through loss, including running “grief camps” for children. A donation can provide a backpack to a TAPS kid attending camp, sponsor a customized care package for a newly bereaved widow, or provide emergency financial assistance for a struggling military family.
Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org): This wonderful organization has now opened locally owned “ReStores.” Sales of donated items help Habitat partner with local families to build, rehabilitate and repair safe and affordable homes in your community.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Celebrating New Year’s on the slopes? Here’s where to see fireworks and torchlight parades
Icy conditions and blowing slow may delay delivery of Monday’s newspaper
Bill Belichick on the plight of the Patriots: ‘Hopefully we can play our best football in January’
Ask Amy: Those that have, should give
Taiko to Release NFT Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT Marketplace, Featuring Internet Sensation Celebrity Cats for a Good Cause
CABO CAPITAL Announces $8 Million Web 3 Fund
Whale Alert Traces 33,999,990 XRP Transferred to FTX Exchange
Parishioners protest new direction at St. Paul’s Our Lady of Guadalupe church
Here’s where the Ravens stack up in the AFC playoff picture — and how they can still win their division
Next Move of MATIC, DOT, VET Predicted by Crypto Analyst
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?