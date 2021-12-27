Connect with us

Celebrating New Year’s on the slopes? Here’s where to see fireworks and torchlight parades

Celebrating New Year’s on the slopes? Here’s where to see fireworks and torchlight parades
Looking for places to put 2021 in the rear-view mirror with a bang? A few ski resorts and ski towns will be hosting torchlight parades and fireworks to bid the old year adieu. Here’s a list of options:

Aspen

DJ and bonfire at Wagner Park from 6-9 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m.

Beaver Creek

Performers and live music in Beaver Creek Village from 4-10 p.m. with the New Year’s ball drop on a giant TV screen at 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Copper Mountain Resort

DJ Landry from 6-10 p.m. at Center Village with a torchlight parade from 6-6:15 p.m. and fireworks from 10-10:15 p.m.

Crested Butte

Torchlight parade involving ski and snowboard instructors at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks beginning as the parade reaches the base area.

Purgatory Resort

Fireworks and torchlight parade involving ski patrollers, ski and snowboard instructors from 6-6:30 p.m.

Icy conditions and blowing slow may delay delivery of Monday’s newspaper

December 27, 2021

By

Due to the severe icy conditions and blowing snow, delivery of your newspaper may be up to three hours late.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

For free access to the electronic facsimile of our print paper, go to epioneerpress.com.

Download our apps:

  • Pioneer Press (Apple App Store, Google Play Store)
  • Pioneer Press e-Edition (Apple, Google)
  • To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
The front page of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

 

Bill Belichick on the plight of the Patriots: ‘Hopefully we can play our best football in January’

December 27, 2021

By

Coming off back-to-back losses to the Colts and Bills, the Patriots made their path to the postseason a little more difficult, not to mention, pretty much eliminated hope for a home playoff game.

Head coach Bill Belichick, however, is focused on getting the Patriots back to winning, and cementing a playoff spot.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Belichick stressed moving on and turning the page from Sunday’s 33-21  loss to the Bills.

“The big thing is, there’s still a lot of football left to play. We’ll see how things go here. Hopefully, we can play our best football in January,” he said. “That’s what we’ll need to do, and that’s what we’re planning to do. We’re going to work hard to try to do that.

“The last couple weeks have been disappointing,” he went on, “but we’ll turn the page here and move on to Jacksonville this week, then the last game, and see where things are at that point. There’s still a lot in our control. Before we write the finale to the season, we’ll see how we finish playing. These are the important games of the year.”

With two games left, starting with Jacksonville Sunday, then finishing with the Dolphins in Miami, the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars and a Raiders loss, or a win and a loss by the Dolphins (either Week 16 or 17).

Currently, the Patriots are a wild card team, holding the 6th playoff seed in the AFC.

Belichick said the message he plans on delivering to the players is the same one they’ve had all year.

“You can’t worry about what’s happened in the past, other than to learn from it,” he said. “We can’t worry about what’s in the future other than the next game and then put everything we have into the game that’s coming up, and believe in the process when it’s time to do it again next week and when we do it again the following week. We’ll learn from this game and move on, and look forward to playing next week.”

Ask Amy: Those that have, should give

December 27, 2021

By

Dear Readers: Last year when I wrote my annual “Charity Roundup” column, we were all hunkered down and experiencing a solitary holiday season, as we all coped with the prospect of a long pandemic winter.

We collectively longed for hugs and handshakes, for in-person visits with our elders, and for the creative boost of attending a live concert or theater performance.

We wanted to sing out loud again.

This year is something of a hybrid. As the global pandemic shape shifts around us, many people are still isolated, alone, fearful, hurting, hungry, heartsick, and needing a hand.

It is also important to remember that, even as the pandemic continues to flare, other human-born challenges, social ills and natural disasters still happen.

Those of us who are lucky to have enough should give away as much as we can.

Your dollars might go farther if you donate to smaller organizations within your own community.

Give to your local library, historical society, theater ensemble, and the feeding ministry at a nearby house of worship. Shovel your neighbor’s sidewalk. Send cards and letters to elders. Encourage the children in your life by modeling compassion and kindness. Read to one another!

Below are some recommendations across various categories, to inspire your own giving. All are highly rated by Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org). Always carefully research any organization receiving your donation.

Providing Emergency Services to Vulnerable People

Direct Relief (directrelief.org): This venerable institution (and perennial favorite of mine) continues to adapt its services to provide quick and competent medical care and specialized equipment for people affected by man-made or natural disasters.

Water Mission (watermission.org): This innovative organization was founded by environmental engineers George and Molly Greene, who engineered their faith into action by designing and distributing simple water supply systems, and then teaching local populations how to build and maintain their own.

World Central Kitchen (wck.org): It has been inspiring to watch this organization grow over 10 years from a single outreach by Chef Jose Andres into a worldwide emergency feeding program, partnering with hundreds of chefs, cooks, and volunteers to feed first responders and survivors of natural disasters.

Feeding America (feedingamerica.org): A national umbrella organization of food banks. According to their estimates, during the pandemic, 60 million “food insecure” Americans turned to food banks for help last year. Through their website, you can donate money to your local food bank. Enter your ZIP code into the Feeding America website to find your closest member of their network.

Meals On Wheels (mealsonwheelsamerica.org): Nutrition comes in many forms. Volunteers for Meals on Wheels provide food, human contact and comfort to seniors. Type your ZIP code into the search bar for your local provider.

Supporting Education

ProLiteracy (proliteracy.org): Literacy Volunteers of America was founded in 1960 by Ruth Colvin, who launched the charity from the basement of her Syracuse, N.Y., home. Now a global effort tackling the unique challenges of adult illiteracy, they host an annual “Great American Book Sale,” offering autographed books by bestselling authors.

American Indian College Fund (collegefund.org): Provides financial support for Native American students and tribal colleges and universities. Many recipients return to their communities, inspiring and empowering others.

Sandy Hook Promise (sandyhookpromise.org): Founded after the horrific murders of 20 young schoolchildren and six of their teachers, the organization’s innovative “Say Hello” and “Know the Signs” programs educate children about social isolation and the warning signs of potential violence.

Donors Choose (donorschoose.org): A wonderful and fun way to fund specific classroom projects by responding to direct appeals by teachers.

