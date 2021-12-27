Court dismisses legal challenge to Weymouth natural gas compressor

Suggest a Correction
The state Appeals Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by opponents of a natural gas compressor station in Weymouth that had challenged one of the approvals for the facility.
A three-judge panel affirmed a Superior Court judge’s decision that the Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Stationgroup could not seek judicial review of the approval issued by the state Office of Coastal Zone Management, The Patriot Ledger reported.
The court ruled that the citizens group did not have a right to an agency hearing, and therefore did not have a right to judicial review.
Alice Arena of the anti-compressor group said the town initially filed the appeal and the citizens group intervened, but the town dropped its appeal as part of a host community agreement with energy company Enbridge.
“That was a difficult one because we were asking the court to set precedent on who had standing to appeal a (Coastal Zone Management) decision,” she said.
The compressor station is part of Enbridge’s Atlantic Bridge project, which expands the company’s natural gas pipelines from New Jersey into Canada.
Opponents argue that the station presents health and safety risks.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There’s a new baby rockhopper penguin at the St. Louis Zoo. The chick hatched on November 30 and the zoo made the announcement over the weekend. You can now see the baby with its adoptive parents in their habitat.
The growing family will eventually be moved behind the scenes at Penguin & Puffin Coast. Zookeepers will be helping the new chick form bonds with the animal care team and work on rock-hopping skills. The chick will return to the penguin colony when it learns how two swim.
The new penguin has a sibling named Opal. She was born in December 2002 and was the first successful hatch of the species at the zoo in 11 years.
The new chick is too young to determine the sex. The baby’s name has not yet been shared with the public.
A recent study from the St. Louis Zoo shows that guests have an impact on the penguin’s behavior. They were worried that large, loud groups were stressing the animals out. The good news for rockhopper penguins is that guests were shown to increase swimming and did not bother the animals very much.
Minnesota has topped 1 million confirmed infections of the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health on Monday reported another 4,155 new cases and 53 additional deaths caused by the virus. The new infections lifts the overall number of cases confirmed in Minnesota to 1,000,361 since the pandemic’s beginning.
Fearing the extension of the current fourth wave of infections — which has already topped five months — health officials have urged Minnesotans to get vaccinated and adhere to safe distancing and masking recommendations during the social holiday season.
The new cases were detected throughout the state, including:
Of the total cases of COVID-19 in the state, 12,762 were reinfections of those who had gotten the virus earlier.
The state’s death toll from the virus surpassed 10,000 earlier this month and now stands at 10,359.
The 53 new deaths reported Monday included 44 Minnesotans who lived at home, 8 in long-term care or assisted living and one in a residential behavioral health facility. The deaths include residents from:
BARING, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues into the cause of a derailment that left 40 train cars off the tracks in rural northeast Missouri.
KTVO-TV reports that the derailment of 40 BNSF train cars happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday about three miles southwest of the small town of Baring.
No one was hurt, and first responders say no dangerous substances spilled.
Authorities were assessing damage to the tracks to determine when they could be reopened.
