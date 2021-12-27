News
Dear Abby: Road trip with friends goes off the rails
Dear Abby: Recently my husband and I invited a couple that we are close with to accompany us on a 10-day bus trip. After the first couple of days, they started doing everything on their own — going to dinner, excursions, etc. We noticed it right away, and wondered what was going on. After a while we began doing our own thing and leaving them alone, which they appeared not to mind.
Now that we’re back home from the trip, we’re having trouble getting over the fact that we were almost completely ignored during the entire trip. It’s not that we cared that they did things on their own, but when we invited them it was so we could spend some time together and at least have dinner together.
We’re thinking of ending the friendship and seeing them only at group gatherings, but we hate to end a more than five-year friendship. I must add that they’ve done this several times prior to the bus trip, but other friends were with us, so we let it go. They are both reserved and loners. Of course, we’ll never travel with them again, but how do we go about even having a friendship with them?
— Feeling Ignored
Dear Feeling: Let this go. Do not excommunicate this couple because they didn’t live up to your expectations. Now that you know the extent to which they are “reserved loners,” plan your social lives accordingly. Enjoy them with others to the extent that you can, and see them for brief encounters, preferably ones that include other couples.
P.S. I travel only with friends I know very well and with whom I know I am compatible. Before the trip, I make sure to discuss my expectations with them and am clear about theirs. Take a page out of my book, and you will experience fewer disappointments.
Dear Abby: A bunch of kids on my high school soccer team continually and intentionally mispronounce my name as a joke. I have corrected them on many occasions, but it only made it worse. They think it is hilarious, and my coaches don’t do anything about it. I don’t know what to do.
— Annoyed in Illinois
Dear Annoyed: Try ignoring it. However, if that doesn’t stop them, recognize that ridicule isn’t humor. In fact, it can be construed as a form of bullying. Because you have spoken to the coaches and they refuse to intervene, talk with the school principal about it. And if that doesn’t solve your problem, your parents should have a meeting with the administrator and put a stop to it.
Dear Abby: My wife and I love animals and have several. Currently, my wife’s health isn’t great, and I have become worn out taking care of the animals. I worry for her, our retirement and my health as well. Caring for the animals has become too much. What should I do?
— Time to Change in California
Dear Time: The first thing to do is have a realistic talk with your wife about the fact that caring for your animals has become too much — to the point that you are becoming worried about your own physical (and financial) well-being. Then see if you know people who would like to adopt them. If no one is willing, an animal rescue group might be able to find them homes in which they will be cared for and treated well.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Nikola Jokic, Davon Reed seal Nuggets’ victory over Clippers on the road
Nikola Jokic checked into the fourth quarter Sunday night earlier than he almost ever does. The Nuggets needed every second of their MVP savior.
Jokic hoisted his team on his broad shoulders and survived with a gripping 103-100 road win against the Clippers. The Nuggets snapped their two-game losing streak and improved to 16-16 on the season with a two-game set against the Warriors beginning on Tuesday.
Jokic was sublime. He played the entire 10:34 of the fourth quarter, finishing with 26 points, 22 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. It was his second consecutive 20-20 game.
Davon Reed, on his second 10-day contract with the Nuggets, had 15 points and three 3-pointers off the bench. His defense on the final sequence, contesting a 3-pointer from Brandon Boston on the wing, sealed the game.
The Nuggets held a 17-point lead with 7:45 left in the third quarter and appeared well on their way to a convincing road win. Monte Morris found a rhythm with his jumper, and Jokic continued to impose himself inside. Then the same bad habits — the turnovers, the shot selection — cropped up once again.
The Clippers reeled off a 26-5 run to close the third quarter. On many occasions, the mistakes were self-inflicted, with little ball movement on offense and no resistance on defense. The Clippers, brewing with momentum, carried an 83-79 lead into the fourth.
Not that the Nuggets ever rely on excuses, but Aaron Gordon’s absence due to a hamstring injury only dug deeper into their depth.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he checked his phone prior to Sunday’s game and caught a quick glimpse of the rising COVID cases throughout the league.
“It’s almost becoming a sense of normalcy with what we’re dealing with, which is scary,” he said. “… This is getting really crazy, and it’s not going away.”
The Nuggets were still smarting a few days later after seeing their 17-point fourth-quarter lead dissolve against Charlotte last Thursday.
“We had one assist in the fourth quarter,” Malone said. “The ball stopped moving. We became a dribble-happy team, an isolation team, a one-on-one team. That’s not who we are. That affected our defense. … It was just a collapse, obviously, and the blame should really be put on my shoulders as the head coach.”
To his delight, the Nuggets played unselfish, organic basketball in the first half vs. the Clippers. Their 64-55 halftime lead was a product of balanced offense — three players reached double figures — and a superlative effort from Denver’s second unit.
Jokic paced the starters with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists over the first two quarters, but the Nuggets’ reserves expanded the lead to 12 at one point. Led by 13 points from Reed, the Nuggets’ bench poured in 30 points in the first half. If it wasn’t Reed’s shooting, then it was Bones Hyland or Facu Campazzo causing havoc in the lane. All told, the Nuggets served up 18 assists in the first half, discombobulating the Clippers with their speed and pace.
News
Denver-area COVID testing sites see long lines, reach capacity Sunday
Several community COVID-19 testing sites in the Denver area reached capacity Sunday following the Christmas holiday.
A long line of cars greeted those wanting to get tested at the site located at Front Range Community College in Westminster. The Colorado Department of Public Health of Environment said the site saw more patients than normal Sunday.
The CDPHE said they spoke with Mako, the vendor responsible for the site at Front Range Community College, and they told them they saw a high number of walk-up patients, which caused the longer than usual wait times.
Other sites, including one at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Douglas County, were not able to accommodate the number of patients waiting to get tested. The Sky Ridge site reached capacity hours before they stopped testing.
Read the full story at thedenverchannel.com.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
News
The Chicago Bears’ comeback victory — without Justin Fields at the helm — might not mean much in the grand scheme. But in a difficult season, the win ‘feels amazing’ to the players.
Damiere Byrd backpedaled and waited near the back of the snow-streaked Lumen Field end zone, talking to himself as the seconds ticked by until Nick Foles met his gaze.
The Chicago Bears had called a pick play meant for Darnell Mooney, and coach Matt Nagy knew they were going to try it even before Foles hit Jimmy Graham with a 15-yard touchdown pass to set up the decision to go for the tie or the win. But the Seattle Seahawks played it well, and when Byrd “ad-libbed,” Foles saw an opening to connect.
When Foles ripped the pass his way, Byrd leaped to grab the football, holding on to it with one hand while Seahawks defenders Jordyn Brooks and Ugo Amadi lifted him and drove him to the ground.
The two-point conversion was good, and Byrd bounced to the Bears sideline in celebration of the go-ahead play in a 25-24 comeback victory over the Seahawks.
“It was just one of those times where everything kind of set into place and just happened,” Byrd said. “Usually, I’m never coming down on the one hand like that. Just worked out that way.
“They actually helped me by picking me up that way. I was able to kind of scoop my foot underneath to be able to get it back down.”
Sunday’s win didn’t hold postseason implications for a Bears team already eliminated from contention. It didn’t involve many of the players who will be a part of the Bears future — including rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who was out with an ankle injury; second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was out because of COVID-19; and for much of the game rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins, who left with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
And it likely won’t change the outlook for Nagy’s future with two weeks to go.
But in a 5-10 season, the Bears have had so many of those moments not go their way, so while the win on an unusually wintry day in Seattle was in many ways meaningless, the players still blared celebratory music in the locker room afterward.
“When you get into any sport, any profession, you look at it and you say, ‘You know, we all have to have a little dignity and pride into what we do,’” Nagy said. “It’s not easy when you lose.
“When you go through these coaching experiences, when you win it’s kind of easy and things get deodorized. When you lose, it’s really freaking hard. How do you learn from those moments? I’m taking a lot from these moments that we have.
“Right now, today, the only thing I’m proud and happy about is for those players in that locker room to be able to enjoy that win from tonight. They deserve it. For the coaches too. For me, I’m just proud to be a part of it.”
As Nagy was driving home after the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week at Soldier Field, he and his son, who is a high school freshman, had a conversation about “emptying your cup,” meaning giving everything you have no matter the circumstance. Nagy delivered a similar message to the players at a team meeting Saturday night in Seattle.
It didn’t appear to help in a snoozer of a first half. In snowy, slippery conditions, the Bears managed just 111 yards of offense.
But they put together an 82-yard touchdown drive on their second series of the third quarter, capped by rookie Khalil Herbert’s 20-yard run. Cairo Santos added a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. And when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt wide left on the following drive, it left an opening for a Bears comeback.
Mooney’s 30-yard catch got the Bears going on the winning drive, coupled with a roughing-the-passer call on Darrell Taylor. David Montgomery had catches of 10 and 14 yards to get the Bears into the red zone.
After Foles took a sack on first-and-10 from the 11 and threw incomplete on second down, he zeroed in on Graham on third-and-14.
“All I was looking for right there was who’s covering Jimmy,” Foles said. “Are they going to double him? All right, they’re not doubling him. I’m just going to throw it to Jimmy. I’m just going to throw like a nice little two ball and let him close the cushion and let him do his thing. That’s Jimmy Graham, Hall of Famer.”
Foles had plenty to prove in his first start since November 2020, and there were plenty of other players for whom the game held meaning, whether it was Byrd, who is on a one-year contract with the Bears, or Montgomery, who has echoed Nagy’s message of playing with pride a few times.
“You don’t get the short end of the stick and you fight through with your brothers and you finally get a win, I don’t really care what the record looks like,” Montgomery said. “To get a win with the guys in there and knowing the kind of character they’ve got feels amazing.
“So I’m just happy. I’m going to enjoy this win for the day, go get back to work and get ready for next week.”
Dear Abby: Road trip with friends goes off the rails
Nikola Jokic, Davon Reed seal Nuggets’ victory over Clippers on the road
Denver-area COVID testing sites see long lines, reach capacity Sunday
The Chicago Bears’ comeback victory — without Justin Fields at the helm — might not mean much in the grand scheme. But in a difficult season, the win ‘feels amazing’ to the players.
A Christmas miracle from St. Nick: The Chicago Bears steal a last-minute victory with their 3rd-string quarterback as the hero
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Threatens To ‘Leave’ Kody For The Holidays After A Fight About COVID
Polkadot Price Prediction – Will DOT Hit $80 Soon?
St. Louis Airport reporting fewer flight delays and cancelations
Missouri man tied to 2-year-old’s shooting arrested in Omaha
Holiday shopping rush continues the day after Christmas
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?