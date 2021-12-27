News
Denver Nuggets face Golden State Warriors back to back – picks and predictions
Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the events will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.
Missing an injured star hasn’t stifled the Golden State Warriors. Playing without shooting guard Klay Thompson, the Warriors have assembled a record that has them at the top of the Western Conference standings.
Meanwhile, Denver has never looked right without guard Jamal Murray. The Nuggets are hanging around the .500 mark and hoping to find a surge to move up the playoff standings. By the end of this article, you’ll learn if Denver has what it takes to beat one of the top teams in the conference.
Warriors’ Firepower will be Too Much for Nuggets
Check back later for the NBA odds on the meeting between Golden State and Denver. The Warriors have been on a tear, scoring more than 100 points in seven straight games. Golden State has adjusted well, even in games where they’ve missed players due to health and safety protocols.
On the season, the Warriors are averaging 111.6 points per game, fourth-highest in the league. Much of that scoring comes from the perimeter, as Golden State makes 15 per game. Only the Utah Jazz make more three-pointers per contest.
The moneyline will likely have too much juice, so it will be imperative to get a good number on the spread.
The Pick: Warriors spread in both contests
Only One Splash Bro? No Problem So Far!
Steph Curry has steered clear of the injury issues that derailed last season for him and has reestablished his spot among the league’s top shooters. Curry, who averages 27.7 points per game, is shooting 40.2 percent from the perimeter and averaging 5.4 makes per game.
Curry’s resurgence, coupled with strong seasons from Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, have once again made Golden State one of the league’s offensive juggernauts. With a more balanced approach to scoring, the Warriors put up 28.1 assists per game, second in the league.
Denver’s defense will have its hands full.
Jokic Can’t Do It All Himself
Denver center Nikola Jokic’s versatility allowed him to capture the NBA MVP last season. Jokic’s skillset is still impressively diverse this season. He ranks second in the league in rebounding, seventh in scoring and 11th in assists. Despite all of these totals, the Nuggets haven’t won the formula to play consistently.
Playing without Murray hurts, but Denver is also missing Michael Porter Jr., who only played nine games before being lost for the season with a back injury. Porter Jr. played 31 minutes per game last season and averaged 19 points per contest. Already his second serious back injury at age 23, the Nuggets must be careful with how they handle Porter Jr.’s health.
Will Barton has played well in Porter Jr.’s absence, posting the second-highest points per game total (15.1) of his career, but the Nuggets will need more production down the stretch.
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
BOSTON (AP) — Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who advanced the provocative theory that human behavior such as war and altruism has a genetic basis and warned against the decline of ecosystems, has died. He was 92.
Wilson was “called ‘Darwin’s natural heir,’ and was known affectionately as ‘the ant man’ for his pioneering work as an entomologist,” according to an announcement posted Monday on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s website. He died on Dec. 26 in Burlington, Massachusetts.
“It would be hard to understate Ed’s scientific achievements, but his impact extends to every facet of society. He was a true visionary with a unique ability to inspire and galvanize. He articulated, perhaps better than anyone, what it means to be human,” David J. Prend, chairman of the board of E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said in a statement.
The professor and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author first gained widespread attention for his 1975 book, “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” in which he spelled out the evidence suggesting a link between human behavior and genetics. The work created a storm of controversy among activists and fellow academics who equated sociobiology’s groundbreaking theories with sexism, racism and Nazism.
More recently, Wilson has championed the importance of preserving diverse species and ecosystems. “The diversity of life on Earth is far greater than even most biologists recognize,” he said in 1993.
Less than 10% of the Earth’s species have scientific names, he said, making it “a still mostly unexplored planet.”
In 1979, “On Human Nature” — the third volume in a series including “The Insect Societies” and “Sociobiology” — earned Wilson his first Pulitzer Prize. His second Pulitzer came in 1991 with “The Ants,” which Wilson co-wrote with Harvard colleague Bert Holldobler.
Among his other honors was the 1990 Crafoord Prize in biosciences from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the highest scientific award in the field. Time magazine named him one of America’s 25 most influential people in 1996.
Wilson’s sociobiology theories transformed the field of biology and reignited the nature vs. nurture debate among scientists. Based on data about many species, Wilson argued that social behaviors from warfare to altruism had a genetic basis, an idea that contradicted the prevailing view that cultural and environmental factors determined human behavior.
Critics argued that such a theory bolstered social injustice, including discrimination against women, by saying that the inequality is written in human genes. Fifteen Boston-area scholars joined in a letter denouncing it, and in one case protesters dumped a pitcher of ice water on Wilson’s head while he was speaking at a scientific meeting in 1978.
He didn’t think genes determine all human behavior, but “in rough terms … maybe 10 percent” of it. He said later that the intensity of the reaction frightened him and for a time he gave up giving public lectures.
“I thought my career was going up in flames,” he said.
His 2006 book, “The Creation,” argued that the fields of science and religion, “the most powerful social forces on Earth,” should work together for protection of nature.
The following year, he joined with more than two dozen other leaders in religion and science in signing a statement calling for urgent changes in values, lifestyles and public policies to avert disastrous climate change. Among the religious leaders taking part were the Rev. Rich Cizik, public policy director for the National Association of Evangelicals.
The launching point for Wilson’s studies was a creature that had fascinated him since his teens — the ant.
Showing an Associated Press reporter a dramatic microscopic view of an ant specimen in 1993, he commented, “I call it looking in the face of creation. You’re looking at something that may be a million years old, and nobody’s seen it before.”
His and Holldobler’s book “The Ants” featured detailed photographs of ants crawling through their daily lives, copulating, regurgitating food, and stinging to death other insects. It meticulously detailed the ants’ every move.
He noted that the study of ants offered insights into the state of the environment, because the welfare and diversity of ant populations might be useful as an indicator of subtle destructive changes in a seemingly normal area.
Wilson was born in 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama. As an only child whose parents divorced when he was 7, Wilson found comfort in nature, which he called his “companion of choice.”
He also had to deal with the loss of sight in one eye in a fishing accident and, in his teens, a partial hearing loss.
The Boy Scouts provided Wilson an opportunity to further his enthusiasm for nature, and by the age of 15, Wilson had risen to the rank of Eagle Scout.
He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1949. He received his Ph.D. in biology from Harvard in 1955 and became an assistant professor there in 1956. Wilson’s field research included stops in Australia, New Guinea and Sri Lanka, in addition to his ongoing work at home.
While living in Mobile, Alabama, Wilson is credited with becoming the first person to identify invasive fire ants that had arrived from South America on ships. Later, as a student at the University of Alabama, he detailed that the ants were spreading rapidly across the South.
“I believe I was the first to find that ant in the U.S., certainly the first to study it in any detail,” Wilson told American Entomologist in 2014.
He sat on the boards of directors of several environmental organizations, including The Nature Conservancy. He was honored for his conservation efforts with the Gold Medal of the Worldwide Fund for Nature in 1990 and the Audubon Medal of the National Audubon Society in 1995.
Wilson is survived by his daughter, Catherine. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene.
Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews
By TALI ARBEL
NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday, with major U.S. airlines each canceling dozens of flights.
Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19, particularly since the emergence of the omnicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday.
Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the coronavirus was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well.
Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, said Alaska Airlines, and the airline expects more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But it says that crew calling out sick because of COVID-19 is no longer a factor.
United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with COVID-19.
Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a consistent problem this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020 when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected.
Airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten the guidelines for the isolation period for vaccinated workers who get COVID-19, in order to ease staffing shortages. The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.
Toast to 2022 with more than just Champagne
Raising a glass of something bubbly is a timeless way to end a year.
The act is innately celebratory, hopeful and a little nostalgic, and the bubbles themselves can take many forms: tiny and flashy, racing to the glass’s surface; big and bouncing across the tongue; delicate and softly sparkling. They can come from time-honored pours of Champagne or another sparkling wine, one that is tart with acid, floral and honeyed, or simply flitting along, carrying the idea of sweetness. Or they can be from bubbling cocktails, less in step with strict holiday tradition but no less merrily effervescent.
The fizz is one such cocktail that feels festive and far from the Champagne flute. A 19th-century classic, it has a simple template: citrus, spirit, sweetener and seltzer — with the optional addition of an egg white, which helps trap air and form bubbles when shaken. It’s that egg white that gives the tart, gin-forward Midnight Fizz a spectacularly frothy head; a final splash of soda water makes it even more, well, fizzy.
Beer’s carbonation is another way to fashion a bubbly glass. In the To Wit, unfiltered, spiced witbier adds a sparkling top to an orangey drink fortified with Calvados and amaro.44
But if you’re looking to dress up traditional bubbles, Julia Coney, a Washington, D.C.- and Houston-based wine writer and educator, keeps it simple, adding crème de cassis, grenadine or Lillet Rosé to Champagne for color and subtle flavor. Or you could easily prepare a classic cocktail that pairs Champagne with sugar and bitters. As the bitters-soaked sugar cube slowly and beautifully dissolves at the bottom of the glass, it sends up a steady stream of bubbles and gradually skews the drink sweet-bitter.
When choosing Champagne or any sparkling wine, Coney emphasizes that a bottle should remain the same quality whether you plan to mix or pour it solo. “It all starts with ‘Can you drink it on its own before it’s a cocktail?’” she said. “Putting it in a cocktail isn’t going to make it any better.”
The pop of Champagne, prosecco or other fizzy drinks requires a salty snack. Coney often matches Champagne to a specific style or brand of chips.
“If you have really heavy acid, aggressive bubbles, you need Lay’s,” she said. “For a soft wine, you need Ruffles because they have less salt content.”
Spiced chips, Coney says, team up best with a bottle of demi-sec Champagne; kettle chips with blends; vegetable chips with rosé Champagne.
For a chip-based snack that pairs with any variety of bubbly drink and requires marginally more lift than pouring from bag to bowl, layer your choice of potato chips with cured meat (prosciutto, finocchiona or chorizo), craggy hunks of aged cheese (Parmesan, Gouda or Manchego) and something briny (olives, cornichons or guindilla peppers). Eat between sparkling sips.
And keep going. As Coney notes, you don’t need an occasion to pour some bubbles.
“Bubbles are an everyday drink,” she says.
With that philosophy in mind, raise a glass to toast the year’s end, the start of a new — and all the days that follow.
Recipe: Midnight Fizz
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients
- 2 ounces dry gin
- 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 1/2 ounce orange liqueur, such as Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, Cointreau or triple sec
- 1 egg white
- Ice
- Soda water, chilled
Preparation
In a shaker, combine the gin, lime juice, simple syrup, orange liqueur and egg white. Cover and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Add ice to the shaker, cover again and shake vigorously until chilled and well frothed, about 10 to 15 seconds more. Double-strain into a small Collins or fizz glass without ice and top with soda water. Serve immediately.
Recipe: To Wit
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients
- 1 ounce Calvados, cognac or Armagnac
- 1 ounce amaro, such as Amaro Nonino, Montenegro or Averna
- 3/4 ounce fresh orange juice
- Ice
- 3 ounces Belgian-style witbier, such as Hoegaarden or Allagash White
- 1 orange wheel
Preparation
In a shaker, combine the Calvados, amaro and orange juice. Add ice, cover and shake until well chilled. Fill a rocks glass with ice. Strain the cocktail into the glass and top with beer. Add the orange wheel and serve.
Recipe: Classic Champagne Cocktail
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients
- 1 sugar cube (or 1 teaspoon granulated or Demerara sugar)
- 4 to 6 dashes Angostura bitters
- 4 to 5 ounces Champagne or dry sparkling wine
- Long, thin lemon twist
Preparation
Add the sugar cube to a chilled champagne glass. Douse with bitters, then top slowly with Champagne. Garnish with the lemon twist.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
