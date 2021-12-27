Denver Nuggets face Golden State Warriors back to back – picks and predictions

Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the events will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.

Missing an injured star hasn’t stifled the Golden State Warriors. Playing without shooting guard Klay Thompson, the Warriors have assembled a record that has them at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Denver has never looked right without guard Jamal Murray. The Nuggets are hanging around the .500 mark and hoping to find a surge to move up the playoff standings. By the end of this article, you’ll learn if Denver has what it takes to beat one of the top teams in the conference.

Warriors’ Firepower will be Too Much for Nuggets

Check back later for the NBA odds on the meeting between Golden State and Denver. The Warriors have been on a tear, scoring more than 100 points in seven straight games. Golden State has adjusted well, even in games where they’ve missed players due to health and safety protocols.

On the season, the Warriors are averaging 111.6 points per game, fourth-highest in the league. Much of that scoring comes from the perimeter, as Golden State makes 15 per game. Only the Utah Jazz make more three-pointers per contest.

The moneyline will likely have too much juice, so it will be imperative to get a good number on the spread.

The Pick: Warriors spread in both contests

Only One Splash Bro? No Problem So Far!

Steph Curry has steered clear of the injury issues that derailed last season for him and has reestablished his spot among the league’s top shooters. Curry, who averages 27.7 points per game, is shooting 40.2 percent from the perimeter and averaging 5.4 makes per game.

Curry’s resurgence, coupled with strong seasons from Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, have once again made Golden State one of the league’s offensive juggernauts. With a more balanced approach to scoring, the Warriors put up 28.1 assists per game, second in the league.

Denver’s defense will have its hands full.

Jokic Can’t Do It All Himself

Denver center Nikola Jokic’s versatility allowed him to capture the NBA MVP last season. Jokic’s skillset is still impressively diverse this season. He ranks second in the league in rebounding, seventh in scoring and 11th in assists. Despite all of these totals, the Nuggets haven’t won the formula to play consistently.

Playing without Murray hurts, but Denver is also missing Michael Porter Jr., who only played nine games before being lost for the season with a back injury. Porter Jr. played 31 minutes per game last season and averaged 19 points per contest. Already his second serious back injury at age 23, the Nuggets must be careful with how they handle Porter Jr.’s health.

Will Barton has played well in Porter Jr.’s absence, posting the second-highest points per game total (15.1) of his career, but the Nuggets will need more production down the stretch.

Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that maybe be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.