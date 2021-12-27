Despite three interceptions by Matthew Stafford, Vikings fall 30-23 to Rams

On the day after Christmas, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was still in a giving mood. But the Vikings failed to take full advantage of it.

Despite Stafford throwing three interceptions, two to linebacker Anthony Barr inside his own 11-yard, the Rams held on for a 30-23 win Sunday over Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The loss dealt a blow to the playoff hopes of the Vikings (7-8), who dropped from the No. 7 spot to No. 8 in the NFC playoff race when Philadelphia (8-7) won at home against the New York Giants. With two games left, Minnesota would also fall a game behind New Orleans (7-7) if the Saints defeat Miami on Monday night. Seven teams will make the playoffs in the NFC.

With star running back Dalvin Cook out after being placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings were inconsistent on offense. It might have been a rout had it not been for Barr’s two interceptions.

With the Rams up 10-0 in the second quarter, Stafford threw an ill-advised pass to Barr and he returned it three yards to the Rams 11. But the Vikings had to settle for a Greg Joseph field goal to cut the deficit to 10-3.

In the third quarter, with the Rams up 13-3, Stafford threw a pass deep in his territory that was tipped at the line by Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and picked off by Barr and returned eight yards to the 2. Alexander Mattison, who started in place of Cook and had just 41 yards rushing, then scored on a 2-yard run to make it 13-10.

The Vikings got the ball back with that still the score, but couldn’t do anything. Rams receiver Brandon Powell then returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown for a 20-10 lead with 7:06 left in the third quarter.

The Rams extended the lead to 27-13 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. with 11:37 left in the game before Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins threw a 6-yard score to K.J. Osborn to make it 27-20 with 8:21 left.

The Rams went up 30-20 on a 24-yard field goal by Matt Gay with 2:03 left. Joseph kicked a 44-yard field goal with 32 seconds left to the cut the deficit to 30-23 before an onside kick was unsuccessful.

In the third quarter, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson broke Beckham’s NFL record for most yards receiving in a player’s first two seasons. Beckham had 2,755 yards with the New York Giants in 2014 and 2015, and Jefferson now has 2,851. Jefferson caught eight passes for 116 yards and has 1,451 yards on the season to exceed his rookie total of 1,400.

Stafford’s other interception came on a long pass in the third quarter that was snagged by Vikings safety Xavier Woods. The Vikings, then trailing 13-3, were unable to get any points off that drive.

Stafford completed 21 of 37 passes for 197 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions. Cousins completed 27 of 38 passes for 315 yards with one interception and one touchdown.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned after missing two games with a left high ankle sprain. But Thielen reinjured his ankle and returned briefly before being lost for the game. He finished with three catches for 40 yards.