News
Devontae Booker, not Saquon Barkley, speaks for Giants offense after loss
PHILADELPHIA – Giants captain Saquon Barkley did not speak to the media postgame on Sunday after being held to 32 rushing yards on 15 carries by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Devontae Booker, who has been the Giants’ best running back this season, stepped forward as the only non-quarterback to speak for a horrendous offensive performance.
“I really don’t even look too much into it,” Booker said of what his presence at the podium said about his strong season. “I just focus on myself and try to be better week-in and week-out and do whatever I can to help the team win.”
Barkley’s absence was jarring because anyone can take credit when things are going well. The players with C’s on their chest are needed most when their team is down and out, looking for answers.
Booker out-snapped Barkley 53 to 26. Barkley didn’t play down the stretch. He has been dealing with a “nagging” left ankle sprain.
Still, there was no medical reason provided for Barkley’s lack of availability, just his normal postgame treatment and the Giants’ imminent departure from the stadium.
Judge implied that he took Barkley out because of his ankle and because the offense wasn’t doing anything anyway.
“Just situation of the game,” Judge said. “He’s got some bumps and bruises. I thought Saquon played hard. Obviously we couldn’t get anything going for him.”
Booker, interestingly enough, said he thought the Giants’ play-calling should have stuck with the run.
“The run was working,” he said. “We veered away from it somehow. I think if we kept running it it would have been great.”
It wasn’t exactly working. Barkley averaged 2.1 yards per carry.
Still, Booker had six rushes for 27 yards, and he can be excused for thinking the Giants’ running game is all-world when compared to their success passing the ball.
***
Left tackle Andrew Thomas seemed shaken up and grabbed his helmet after tackling Eagles safety Rodney McLeod on an interception return. Thomas appeared to hit his helmet hard on the field when he made the play. But the NFL’s concussion spotter didn’t pull him from the game and he wasn’t examined immediately after that drive … Corner Jarren Williams was wobbly after tackling Eagles running back Jordan Howard in the fourth quarter. He was tended to by the Giants’ medical team and surprisingly came back into the game … Special teamer Cullen Gillaspia hurt his foot on a big Jalen Reagor punt return and was limping out of the stadium after the game. He’s been playing hurt … Graham Gano hit a 54-yard field goal for the first points of the game. The Eagles scored 34 unanswered … David Sills made his first career NFL catch for five yards from Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter.
***
The Giants played without typical starting right tackle Nate Solder and backup defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who both were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. Solder, a cancer survivor with a son who is battling cancer, was a high-risk opt out last season.
***
Matt Peart started at right tackle in place of Solder but didn’t make it through the first quarter. He sprained his left knee while engaged with defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux and had to be helped off by trainers. He was replaced by Korey Cunningham.
Peart was struggling badly before he got hurt, too. Eagles DE Josh Sweat beat Peart to knock the ball out of Fromm’s hand twice on first quarter third downs, killing the Giants’ first two drives. One was an incomplete pass. One was a fumble recovered by the Giants. Both led to punts.
***
The Giants might need a new punter next season. A struggling Riley Dixon had several more bad hits on Sunday, including a 33-yarder that Jalen Reagor returned 39 yards to set up an Eagles field goal and a 13-3 lead in the third quarter. Dixon is due to make $3.1 million in 2022, and cutting him would only cost the team $320,000 in dead cap space.
He did have one good punt to pin the Eagles deep early, but newly signed corner Darqueze Dennard strangely did not try to down the ball and let it roll into the end zone. It wouldn’t be surprising if Dennard is no longer on the team on Monday.
***
The officials confused the entire stadium on Sunday after DeVonta Smith caught a third-quarter touchdown pass. First they called it a touchdown, then they announced it as incomplete, then they announced the play was under review. That didn’t seem like the correct order of that process.
Refreshingly, referee Walt Anderson took responsibility for messing up that situation in a pool report.
“It was really just a communication lapse on our part,” Anderson said. “We just wanted to make sure that we got it right.”
***
The Giants have been outscored 68-0 this season in the final two minutes of the first half following Jake Elliott’s 22-yard field goal with 1:57 to play. The Giants offense couldn’t answer and had to punt before half. The trajectory of this season’s futility: 42-0 the first six games, 3-0 the next five games, and 23-0 the last four.
***
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tested out of the NFL’s COVID protocol after meeting with his team virtually during the week, so he was on the sideline coaching his team … The Giants made a ton of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game. They activated special teamer Cam Brown and CB Aaron Robinson from the COVID list. And they activated four practice squad players as COVID replacements: Dennard, Sills, DT David Moa and guard Isaiah Wilson. Wilson did not play a single snap. He still hasn’t been made available to the media. He signed on Sept. 30 … Sunday’s Giants inactives were WR Collin Johnson (hamstring, late-week injury), RB/special teamer Gary Brightwell (neck) and G Ben Bredeson (ankle).
News
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Las Vegas Raiders
Up: Stadium street names. The Uber drop-off at Allegiant Stadium is near the intersection of Al Davis Way and Dean Martin Boulevard. Only in Las Vegas, folks.
Down: Feel the burn. One need not look too far to find something tacky in an NFL stadium, but the Al Davis Memorial Torch easily takes the tacky cake. Would a real torch have been that hard to swing?
Up: Mask policy. Fans attending the game weren’t required to wear face-masks as long as they showed proof of vaccination. What a common-sense idea.
Down: Stadium signage. Maybe the Raiders and the city are working out the kinks after no fans were allowed in 2020, but trying to find the entrance to the stadium was like finding a needle in a stack of needles.
Up: Punt to win. If you’re not going to score on your first possession, the next best thing is flipping field position. Sam Martin’s 54-yard punt (4.66-second hangtime) to the Vegas 4-yard line did just that. As for that second punt (shank) … nobody’s perfect.
Down: Third-and-short. The quarterback changed, but the shallow crossing routes, poorly conceived screen passes and short-of-the-sticks button hooks on third-and-long remained the same for the Denver offense. Never change Pat Shurmur.
Up: “Knight” night chant. During the national anthem, Raiders fans yelled “Knights” when “night” was sung. This is a hockey town first and an NFL town second.
Down: Hunt-ing mismatches. No Darren Waller, no problem. Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is a mismatch waiting to happen. Safety Kareem Jackson couldn’t have covered Renfrow much better on his 10-yard TD catch. There is no defense for the perfect throw.
Up: Taking shots. Say what you will about Drew Lock’s accuracy (hint: it could be better), it’s a nice change of pace to watch a QB take shots down field. That 40-yarder to Jerry Jeudy, his longest reception of the season, was particularly enjoyable.
Down: Jacob’s ball security. A rough season for running back Josh Jacobs got a little rougher with his self-induced fumble near the end of the first half. There wasn’t a tackler within two yards. A self-own the Broncos will gladly take.
Up: Welcome back, Bradley. It comes as no surprise that OLB Bradley Chubb delivered the Broncos’ defensive play of the year — an acrobatic tip-to-himself INT near the close of the first half. But did we have to wait until Week 16 to see it?
Up: New fullback. Say what you will about running back Javonte Williams’ north-south power running on his 1-yard touchdown. But how about that block from guard-turned-fullback Netane Muti? More of that please.
Down: Fant down the field. Good things happen when the Broncos give tight end Noah Fant room to roam. The play-action pass that traveled 15-plus air yards is playing to Fant’s strengths. The shallow route on third-and-long a few plays later? Scrap it. Yesterday.
Up: Front seven magic. A week ago, the Broncos’ defense lamented its inability to give the offense short fields with turnovers in a 15-10 loss to Cincinnati. Three takeaways, all generated by the Broncos’ front seven, feels like enough. Or not.
Down: Wide left. Brandon McManus gets paid big money to make difficult kicks for the Broncos. In tight games like Sunday’s, that means drilling a 55-yarder like the one McManus got a shot at late in the third quarter.
Up: Griffith’s got game. Jonas Griffith is the seventh player to start at inside linebacker for Denver this season. Could the Indiana State product be a diamond in the rough? Two tackles for loss in Vegas’ first three drives indicates that could be a possibility.
Down: Run game. Which one of these teams came in with a top-10 run game? Hard to believe it was the Broncos. Especially with the Raiders, who came in averaging just 85.5 yards per game on the ground, ripping off 4.0 yards per run.
Down: Poor finish. Between Albert Okwuegbunam’s drop on Denver’s final offensive possession, and the defense’s inability to get off the field on Vegas’ last drive, whatever faint pulse remained for the Vic Fangio era flat-lined today.
News
Broncos offense falls flat in 17-13 loss to Raiders, all but eliminating Denver from playoff contention
With their thin playoff hopes on the line Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, the Broncos’ defense forced three turnovers and gift-wrapped a touchdown for their ailing offense.
But even that was not enough in a 17-13 loss to the Raiders, sinking the Broncos to 7-8. Denver is not yet officially eliminated from the AFC playoff race, but their chances are now microscopic.
Quarterback Drew Lock played mistake free but the Broncos had just 18 yards rushing and three dropped passes. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur never found a rhythm with his play-calling as Denver finished with a season-low 158 total yards.
After a boring, scoreless opening quarter, the Raiders struck first with Derek Carr’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow. Kareem Jackson had the corner route covered well, but a perfect throw-and-catch gave Las Vegas the lead.
Brandon McManus got the Broncos on the board midway through the second quarter with a 49-yard field goal to make it 7-3. Jerry Jeudy, shutout last week against the Bengals, had two catches for 54 yards to set up the score.
The Raiders then gave the Broncos two separate openings to end the first half. First Josh Jacobs fumbled the ball off his thigh and Mike Purcell recovered at the Las Vegas 41. But Denver went three-and-out, leading to a 55-yard McManus field goal after Jeudy dropped Lock’s third-down pass.
Las Vegas’ next blunder was game-changing and gave the Broncos momentum into the half. With 25 seconds left and the ball at their 25-yard line, the Raiders tried to be aggressive. But Carr’s screen pass was batted, then intercepted, by linebacker Bradley Chubb. The Broncos’ outside linebacker returned it the Raiders’ one-yard line, then Javonte Williams punched it in for a 13-7 halftime lead.
The Raiders got the ball to start the third quarter and punched the Broncos in the mouth with a rushing-heavy nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Peyton Barber’s five-yd TD run as Las Vegas re-took the lead 14-13.
After a three-and-out by Lock & Co, Denver’s defense came up big again. The Raiders drove into Denver territory but a strip-sack by Shelby Harris was recovered by Dre’Mont Jones. Carr had his shoulder tended to by trainers following the hit but returned to the field after McManus missed a 55-yard field goal wide left on Denver’s next possession.
The Raiders continued to pound the football as Jacobs went over the 100-yard mark for the first time all season. Las Vegas drove into Denver territory, but Shelby Harris and Stephen Weatherly dropped Carr for a third-down sack to stall the drive. Colorado Springs native Daniel Carlson’s 41-yard field goal then made it 17-13 with 7:35 left.
On the next drive, the Broncos found a sense of urgency with their playoff hopes on the line. The possession continued on a fourth-down catch by Tim Patrick, but the Broncos eventually had to punt with 3:54 left. Denver never got the ball back as the Raiders picked up three first downs and ran out the clock.
News
Images from massacre in Myanmar fuels outrage
BANGKOK — Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. The accounts could not be independently verified.
The international aid group Save the Children said that two of its staffers were missing in the massacre, which sparked outrage against the military that took power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Save the Children said it was suspending operations in the region.
On Sunday, the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar said it was appalled by the “barbaric attack in Kayah state that killed at least 35 civilians, including women and children.”
“We will continue to press for accountability for the perpetrators of the ongoing campaign of violence against the people of Burma,” it said in a statement.
A villager who said he went to the scene said the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township.
Save the Children said that two of its staff who were traveling home for the holidays after conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community were “caught up in the incident and remain missing.”
“We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out,” the group added. “The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.”
Devontae Booker, not Saquon Barkley, speaks for Giants offense after loss
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Las Vegas Raiders
Broncos offense falls flat in 17-13 loss to Raiders, all but eliminating Denver from playoff contention
Images from massacre in Myanmar fuels outrage
Julian Love issues challenge to Giants after Jake Fromm is benched in Philly laugher
Patriots RB Damien Harris shines in return from injury, but career-high three touchdowns not enough in loss to Bills
John Shipley: Does Justin Jefferson have to do everything for Vikings?
Guregian: Josh Allen vs. Mac Jones isn’t a fair fight, and that’s a problem for the Patriots
Bruins notebook: Bruins get seven players back from protocol, lose Charlie Coyle
Ree Drummond & Husband Ladd Rock Matching Christmas PJs With 4 Of Her Kids — Photo
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?