Bitcoin

Dogecoin Foundation Releases First-ever Roadmap After Vitalik Buterin Joins

Published

1 min ago

on

Dogecoin Foundation Releases First-ever Roadmap After Vitalik Buterin Joins
Altcoin News
  • “The future currency of Earth” was a tweet by Elon Musk in February. 
  • A “trailmap” has been released that looks at eight different projects.

LibDogecoin and GigaWallet are among the eight new initiatives detailed in the foundation’s first official roadmap in its eight-year existence. As part of its ongoing efforts to promote the meme currency, the Dogecoin Foundation has unveiled its first-ever roadmap, which outlines several exciting new initiatives.

According to the Dogecoin Foundation, a “trailmap” has been released that looks at eight different projects, including LibDogecoin and GigaWallet. For the first time in the foundation’s eight-year existence, a plan like this has been made public. As of August, the foundation signed the Dogecoin Manifesto, outlining DOGE’s mission and inviting cryptocurrency supporters to contribute their ideas by signing the manifesto.

Notable Figures and Important Allies

In addition to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin serving on the Dogecoin Foundation’s board, the organization has several other notable figures on its staff.

According to the foundation’s roadmap, this “community staking” form of Proof of Stake (PoS) will enable everyone, not just the large players, to engage in a manner that compensates them for their commitment to operating the network. A rising number of individuals are preparing to devote development time to these open-source projects, according to the foundation’s claim that it has some important allies.

“The future currency of Earth” was a tweet by Elon Musk in February. Because of Musk’s engagement with the DOGE token tribe, the value of this cryptocurrency has risen sharply. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE is the 12th most valuable cryptocurrency by market value.

Bitcoin

Whale Alert- 20M Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin Purchased in Last 24 Hours

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Whale Alert- 20M Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin Purchased in Last 24 Hours
Altcoin News
  • Shiba Inu owners in the top tier purchased $20,649,135 worth of the tokens.
  • SHIB is the biggest token in terms of dollar value.

Shiba Inu meme-based currency Shiba Inu has set its sights on 2021 as a milestone. CoinJar, an Australian cryptocurrency exchange, has included Shiba Inu as a trading, selling, and purchasing option. This is one of Australia’s oldest crypto exchanges, having been in operation since 2013. More than 43 million views have been reported for Shiba Inu in the past year than for Bitcoin, according to CoinMarketCap.

Acquisition by Top Tier SHIB Owners 

The SHIB has re-emerged as a target for Ethereum whales. Shiba Inu owners in the top tier purchased $20,649,135 worth of the tokens while selling only $3.48 million. SHIB is the biggest token in terms of dollar value and the most traded currency in the top 1000 ETH wallets. Thanks to this significant purchasing, as mentioned by @WhaleStats on its official Twitter handle.

As of this writing, there are more than 1,085,000 SHIB owners, and the top 1000 ETH wallets are holding $SHIB worth a total of $5.2 billion.

According to Etherscan statistics, whales have collected almost 21 billion Shib tokens in the previous 24 hours. According to the data, SHIB is being bought by whales, with a recent crypto whale acquiring an additional 4T SHIB ($136M), which pushed the SHIB price past 20%.

Robinhood is working on a lot of backend integration to introduce Shib on the exchange in the first quarter of 2022. According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIBA INU price today is $0.000038 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,199,605,973 USD. SHIBA INU has been up 2.65% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Top 3 Gainers of the Week: NEAR, FTM, AAVE

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Top 3 Gainers of the Week: NEAR, FTM, AAVE
  • In a week NEAR price spiked over 66%, it was jumped from $9 to $14.
  • FTM price gradually moved from $1.44 to $2.33 in the last 7 days
  • In a week Aave’s (AAVE) price gained over 40%.

1. NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

The top gainer of the week is NEAR Protocol (NEAR). A layer-one blockchain that was developed as a community-run cloud computing platform is NEAR Protocol. NEAR uses Nightshade technology to improve transaction throughput massively. Hence more, it also improves upon the convoluted onboarding process of other blockchains by having human-readable addresses and building decentralized applications with similar registration flow to what users have already experienced.

Henceforth, according to CopinMarketCap, NEAR price is trading at $14.88 with a 24-hour trading volume of $734,509,431. The above NEAR price chart displays the bullish trend for the last 7 days. In a week NEAR price spiked over 66%, it was jumped from $9 to $14 just only in a week.

2. Fantom (FTM)

A directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform is fantom, which provides decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its bespoke consensus algorithm. FTM is the Fantom in-house token, that aims to solve problems associated with smart-contract platforms, specifically transaction speed, as per developers the transaction speed is reduced to under two seconds.

Moreover, as per CoinMarketCap, FTM price was trading at $2.33 with 24-hour trading volume of $956,027,808. In the last 24-hour FTM price surged over 13%. The above chart displays the FTM price chart for the last 7 days. In a week FTM price increased by over 61%, that is, the FTM price gradually moved from $1.44 to $2.33.

3. Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, users can borrow a range of cryptocurrencies, AAVE is the native cryptocurrency of the Aave platform. The project enables people to borrow and lend 20 cryptocurrencies, which means that users have a greater amount of choice. Aave’s open-source protocol is developed on the Ethereum blockchain. AAVE can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinFLEX, CoinTiger, and Huobi Global.

Furthermore, AAVE’s price is trading at $258.81, with a 24-hour trading volume of $363,772,013. As per CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of AAVE is 13,451,365.27 AAVE. In a week AAVE’s price gained over 40%. Just in 7 days, it has gained from $185 to $258. So that AAVE founds to be a top gainer of the week.

Bitcoin

Binance Troubles Enters Xmas, Exchange Fined 8M Lira over Multiple Infringements

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Binance Troubles Enters Xmas, Exchange Fined 8M Lira over Multiple Infringements
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is still dealing with regulatory issues in 2021. According to a Reuters story, the country’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has fined Binance’s Turkish affiliate, BN Teknologi, an 8 million lira (about $751,314) penalties (MASAK).

Binance Turkey Fined

Binance Turkey was fined 8 million lira (almost $750,000) by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) after failing the financial watchdog’s audit for monitoring Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), Turkey’s financial intelligence branch under the Ministry of Finance and Treasury, found Binance’s Turkey operations in violation of rules designed to prohibit the laundering of money obtained through illegal methods. According to Anadolu Agency, MASAK audited Law No. 5549 on Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime, also known as the AML Law.

BNB/USDT trades at $543. Source: TradingView

The Turkish Anti-Money Laundering Law requires companies to identify and verify the personal identification information of customers on the platform, which includes information such as surname, date of birth, T.C. identification number (the Turkish equivalent of a social security number), and type and number of identity documents. Businesses must also report the authorities of questionable activity within a 10-day period, according to the regulation.

The sentence issued on BN Teknoloji, according to Anadolu, was the first of its kind since the government assumed responsibility for overseeing crypto asset service providers in May. The news organization did not disclose any additional information on the violations or inspections.

Related article | Binance ’s Road To Compliance Continues With A List Of Rights For Crypto Users

Long History Of Woes With Regulators

Binance, being one of the oldest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has been subjected to a great deal of regulatory scrutiny. Binance was created in China in 2017, but had to shift to Japan the following year due to China’s tougher attitude on the cryptocurrency business.

While authorities have scrutinized the exchange over the years, 2021 put it through the wringer. Several regulators have taken action against Binance, ranging from orders to shut down its operations to restrictions on the services it can provide.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Malta, Singapore, and Japan are among the countries that have tried to regulate the prominent exchange. Binance’s reaction to the restrictions has been mostly favorable, and they appear to have recovered. The fact that the exchange has indicated intentions to open offices throughout the world to better interact with authorities is indicative of this.

Related Reading | Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao States, “Compliance Is A Journey.”

Featured image from Global Crypto, chart from TradingView.com
