Dogecoin Foundation Releases First-ever Roadmap After Vitalik Buterin Joins

“The future currency of Earth” was a tweet by Elon Musk in February.

LibDogecoin and GigaWallet are among the eight new initiatives detailed in the foundation’s first official roadmap in its eight-year existence. As part of its ongoing efforts to promote the meme currency, the Dogecoin Foundation has unveiled its first-ever roadmap, which outlines several exciting new initiatives.

According to the Dogecoin Foundation, a "trailmap" has been released that looks at eight different projects, including LibDogecoin and GigaWallet. For the first time in the foundation's eight-year existence, a plan like this has been made public. As of August, the foundation signed the Dogecoin Manifesto, outlining DOGE's mission and inviting cryptocurrency supporters to contribute their ideas by signing the manifesto.

Notable Figures and Important Allies

In addition to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin serving on the Dogecoin Foundation’s board, the organization has several other notable figures on its staff.

According to the foundation’s roadmap, this “community staking” form of Proof of Stake (PoS) will enable everyone, not just the large players, to engage in a manner that compensates them for their commitment to operating the network. A rising number of individuals are preparing to devote development time to these open-source projects, according to the foundation’s claim that it has some important allies.

