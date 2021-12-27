News
Dolphins get the help they need on Sunday before Monday night game at Saints
The Miami Dolphins increased their playoff chances significantly on Sunday despite not playing.
As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, they landed in The Big Easy to some good news from the 1 p.m. games.
Wins by the Buffalo Bills (9-6) over the New England Patriots (9-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) over the Baltimore Ravens (8-7), plus the Los Angeles Chargers’ (8-7) stunning upset loss to the Houston Texans, have pushed Miami’s playoff chances up from 9% to 18%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Better yet, given the current up-to-the-minute standings, if the Dolphins win out in their final three games at the Saints (7-7) and Tennessee Titans (10-5) and home against the Patriots, Miami has greater than a 99% of the resulting 10-7 record being good enough for a playoff berth. The Dolphins are unlikely to remain in playoff contention in any scenario that involves a loss in any remaining game.
To take it a step above in the 4 p.m. slate of Sunday’s games, a win for AFC top seed Kansas City Chiefs over the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) would make it so that the Dolphins control their own destiny. Winning out over the final three games would then secure a spot in the postseason.
The key in why the Bills result against the Patriots was so critical was that it puts Buffalo in the driver’s set for the AFC East title, which then pushes New England down to wild-card contention. The Dolphins want that because, with the Patriots now only one game ahead of them, Miami’s win-out scenario involves a win over New England plus the tiebreaker for a season sweep. There was no way Miami could win any tiebreaker involving the Bills after getting swept by them earlier this season.
The Dolphins entered Sunday with a 9% probability to make the playoffs after Thursday’s Titans win over the San Francisco 49ers and Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Both the Titans and Colts are likely to get into the playoffs over the Dolphins with one the champion of the AFC South.
The Dolphins started the season 1-7 before a six-game winning streak put them in this improbable position heading into their final three games. It still is a challenging final stretch with all three opponents at or above .500.
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 41-21 loss to Cincinnati Bengals
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 41-21 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens (8-7) played most of Sunday’s game with one of the NFL’s worst cornerback groups and a third-string quarterback. The Bengals (9-6) have a former top draft pick at quarterback and one of the league’s best wide receiver groups. Sometimes the game can be that simple. This Ravens season is far from over, but this team has left itself almost no margin for error. Can the Ravens get healthy in time for a must-win game Sunday against the Rams? Their playoff chances could depend on it.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens did not go to Cincinnati with a team capable of keeping pace with the Bengals. This became obvious as soon as Joe Burrow and his gifted trio of wide receivers started eating up the field against a secondary decimated by injuries and illness. We finally reached a game in which no amount of resilience was going to keep the Ravens competitive. Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson did his best, playing with poise and throwing accurately. Mark Andrews was incredible again. James Proche stepped up. But they were not going to score on every possession, which was what Burrow and Co. did against the practice squad call-ups and scrap-heap signings the Ravens trotted out. This was a pivotal game in the battle for the AFC North, and it never felt like a fair fight. The Ravens still have a good chance to make the playoffs if they win their last two games. But they could face a similarly daunting talent deficit next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his trio of receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd took advantage of the Ravens’ depleted secondary. No matter what the Ravens did on defense, they couldn’t stop Burrow for the second straight time. Higgins was on another planet, recording 194 receiving yards while Chase was his usual self. Today makes you wonder what Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will do to the Ravens’ secondary next week.
C.J. Doon, editor: Once Tyler Huntley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ravens fans could see the writing on the wall. As well as third-stringer Josh Johnson played Sunday, he was never going to be able to outduel Joe Burrow and a healthy Bengals receiving corps. When cornerback Anthony Averett was knocked out in the first half, an already depleted Ravens secondary had no chance to hold up against Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Now all the attention turns toward the rest of the AFC. The Ravens need to beat the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers and get help to make the playoffs. It’s going to be an uphill battle, even if Huntley and Lamar Jackson return next week. This defense has reached its breaking point.
Tim Schwartz, editor: The first time the Ravens faced the Bengals in Week 7, they exposed many of Baltimore’s faults on defense — poor tackling, lack of depth and inability to prevent the big play in a 41-17 beat down. And on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow did it again and dealt the Ravens and their playoff chances a near-death blow as wide receivers Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd combined for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions to make Burrow, who finished with 525 passing yards and four touchdowns, look like an MVP front-runner. As injuries in the secondary racked up week by week, it felt like a matter of time until the dam broke. Cornerbacks Kevon Seymour, who spent most the year on the practice squad, and Daryl Worley, who was signed as a free agent off the street a few days ago, had no chance, and neither did third-string quarterback Josh Johnson. It ain’t over yet, somehow, but Baltimore’s chances look slim.
Lucas: By bowing out, Charlie Baker leaves door wide open for Maura Healey
Attorney General Maura Healey could be the next governor.
She certainly will be favored to win should she decide to take the plunge in 2022 and forgo an almost certain third term as attorney general.
Healey, 50, a progressive Democrat, has yet to announce her plans.
But, with two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker not running for re-election, the window of opportunity is wide open.
It is not often that the governor’s office is up for grabs with no incumbent to unseat. It is a tempting opportunity that many believe Healey would be foolish to let go by.
And while Healey may not have challenged Baker had he run again, the fact that he did not represents for Healey a once in a political lifetime opportunity. She almost has to run.
If elected Healey would become the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts, a possibility too important to ignore.
While not elected governor, Lt. Gov. Jane Swift was acting governor from April 2001 to January 2003 after the late Gov. Paul Cellucci resigned to become U.S. ambassador to Canada.
And were Healey to become governor, she would also be the first openly gay person to serve as Massachusetts governor.
She would also be the first attorney general, or former attorney general, to become governor in almost 75 years. The last was Democrat Paul A. Dever in 1948.
Since then, eight Democrat attorneys general, or former attorneys general, including one Republican, have run for governor. All of them lost, with one losing big time by dying during the campaign.
Were she to announce her candidacy, Healey would join three relatively unknown progressives running for the Democrat nomination.
They are former Pittsfield state Sen. Ben Dowling, now of East Boston, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Harvard Professor Danielle Allen. Being progressives, there is hardly any difference among them on the issues, starting with climate change and ending with the Green New Deal.
They would find it difficult to go after Healey because Healey is just as progressive as they are, if not more so.
Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, now President Biden’s secretary of labor, is not expected to run.
Healey would easily win both the party convention endorsement and a primary over her opponents, if they stayed in the race.
Unlike Healey, none of the three Democrats have Healey’s political experience, or have run statewide before.
Also, none of the three have a statewide political organization already in place and ready to run a third successful statewide campaign should Healey, as expected, decides to run.
And most importantly, none of the three have even come close to raising the amount of campaign money Healey already has on hand.
The $3.3 million Healey has raised so far — without even announcing her intentions — is more than the money raised by the three others combined.
And Healey would quickly double that amount upon her announcement. Her candidacy would attract national attention and progressive PACs and organizations would be throwing money at her.
As one savvy political operative put it to me, “With Maura in the race the other candidates have three options: drop out, drop down, or drop in.”
But there will be bumps in the road. Opponents will make much of Healey’s listless approach to political corruption, as in her aloofness toward any meaningful investigation into State Police corruption, for instance
While Healey looked on, the prosecution of rogue state cops was the work of former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, not Healey.
Also, Healey appeared to spend more time filing suits against President Donald Trump — most of which went nowhere and had little to do with Massachusetts — than she did on anything else.
And she is still campaigning against Trump. Her fundraising organization last week sent out an appeal by pointing out that “Maura took more than 200 actions against the Trump administration on the environment alone.”
“Just because Trump is out of office, that doesn’t mean we still don’t have work to do,” the appeal said.
Well, if you’re not going to have Charlie Baker to kick around, you might as well campaign against Trump.
It might work. After all, the Republican nominee for governor will be Geoff Diehl, 52, a Trump supporter.
Trump may even come to Massachusetts and campaign for Diehl. But watch out.
If he does, Healy will sue him.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Despite three interceptions by Matthew Stafford, Vikings fall 30-23 to Rams
On the day after Christmas, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was still in a giving mood. But the Vikings failed to take full advantage of it.
Despite Stafford throwing three interceptions, two to linebacker Anthony Barr inside his own 11-yard, the Rams held on for a 30-23 win Sunday over Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The loss dealt a blow to the playoff hopes of the Vikings (7-8), who dropped from the No. 7 spot to No. 8 in the NFC playoff race when Philadelphia (8-7) won at home against the New York Giants. With two games left, Minnesota would also fall a game behind New Orleans (7-7) if the Saints defeat Miami on Monday night. Seven teams will make the playoffs in the NFC.
With star running back Dalvin Cook out after being placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings were inconsistent on offense. It might have been a rout had it not been for Barr’s two interceptions.
With the Rams up 10-0 in the second quarter, Stafford threw an ill-advised pass to Barr and he returned it three yards to the Rams 11. But the Vikings had to settle for a Greg Joseph field goal to cut the deficit to 10-3.
In the third quarter, with the Rams up 13-3, Stafford threw a pass deep in his territory that was tipped at the line by Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and picked off by Barr and returned eight yards to the 2. Alexander Mattison, who started in place of Cook and had just 41 yards rushing, then scored on a 2-yard run to make it 13-10.
The Vikings got the ball back with that still the score, but couldn’t do anything. Rams receiver Brandon Powell then returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown for a 20-10 lead with 7:06 left in the third quarter.
The Rams extended the lead to 27-13 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. with 11:37 left in the game before Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins threw a 6-yard score to K.J. Osborn to make it 27-20 with 8:21 left.
The Rams went up 30-20 on a 24-yard field goal by Matt Gay with 2:03 left. Joseph kicked a 44-yard field goal with 32 seconds left to the cut the deficit to 30-23 before an onside kick was unsuccessful.
In the third quarter, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson broke Beckham’s NFL record for most yards receiving in a player’s first two seasons. Beckham had 2,755 yards with the New York Giants in 2014 and 2015, and Jefferson now has 2,851. Jefferson caught eight passes for 116 yards and has 1,451 yards on the season to exceed his rookie total of 1,400.
Stafford’s other interception came on a long pass in the third quarter that was snagged by Vikings safety Xavier Woods. The Vikings, then trailing 13-3, were unable to get any points off that drive.
Stafford completed 21 of 37 passes for 197 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions. Cousins completed 27 of 38 passes for 315 yards with one interception and one touchdown.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned after missing two games with a left high ankle sprain. But Thielen reinjured his ankle and returned briefly before being lost for the game. He finished with three catches for 40 yards.
