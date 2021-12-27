Dolphins get the help they need on Sunday before Monday night game at Saints

Attorney General Maura Healey could be the next governor.

She certainly will be favored to win should she decide to take the plunge in 2022 and forgo an almost certain third term as attorney general.

Healey, 50, a progressive Democrat, has yet to announce her plans.

But, with two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker not running for re-election, the window of opportunity is wide open.

It is not often that the governor’s office is up for grabs with no incumbent to unseat. It is a tempting opportunity that many believe Healey would be foolish to let go by.

And while Healey may not have challenged Baker had he run again, the fact that he did not represents for Healey a once in a political lifetime opportunity. She almost has to run.

If elected Healey would become the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts, a possibility too important to ignore.

While not elected governor, Lt. Gov. Jane Swift was acting governor from April 2001 to January 2003 after the late Gov. Paul Cellucci resigned to become U.S. ambassador to Canada.

And were Healey to become governor, she would also be the first openly gay person to serve as Massachusetts governor.

She would also be the first attorney general, or former attorney general, to become governor in almost 75 years. The last was Democrat Paul A. Dever in 1948.

Since then, eight Democrat attorneys general, or former attorneys general, including one Republican, have run for governor. All of them lost, with one losing big time by dying during the campaign.

Were she to announce her candidacy, Healey would join three relatively unknown progressives running for the Democrat nomination.

They are former Pittsfield state Sen. Ben Dowling, now of East Boston, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Harvard Professor Danielle Allen. Being progressives, there is hardly any difference among them on the issues, starting with climate change and ending with the Green New Deal.

They would find it difficult to go after Healey because Healey is just as progressive as they are, if not more so.

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, now President Biden’s secretary of labor, is not expected to run.

Healey would easily win both the party convention endorsement and a primary over her opponents, if they stayed in the race.

Unlike Healey, none of the three Democrats have Healey’s political experience, or have run statewide before.

Also, none of the three have a statewide political organization already in place and ready to run a third successful statewide campaign should Healey, as expected, decides to run.

And most importantly, none of the three have even come close to raising the amount of campaign money Healey already has on hand.

The $3.3 million Healey has raised so far — without even announcing her intentions — is more than the money raised by the three others combined.

And Healey would quickly double that amount upon her announcement. Her candidacy would attract national attention and progressive PACs and organizations would be throwing money at her.

As one savvy political operative put it to me, “With Maura in the race the other candidates have three options: drop out, drop down, or drop in.”

But there will be bumps in the road. Opponents will make much of Healey’s listless approach to political corruption, as in her aloofness toward any meaningful investigation into State Police corruption, for instance

While Healey looked on, the prosecution of rogue state cops was the work of former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, not Healey.

Also, Healey appeared to spend more time filing suits against President Donald Trump — most of which went nowhere and had little to do with Massachusetts — than she did on anything else.

And she is still campaigning against Trump. Her fundraising organization last week sent out an appeal by pointing out that “Maura took more than 200 actions against the Trump administration on the environment alone.”

“Just because Trump is out of office, that doesn’t mean we still don’t have work to do,” the appeal said.

Well, if you’re not going to have Charlie Baker to kick around, you might as well campaign against Trump.

It might work. After all, the Republican nominee for governor will be Geoff Diehl, 52, a Trump supporter.

Trump may even come to Massachusetts and campaign for Diehl. But watch out.

If he does, Healy will sue him.

Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.