Dolphins place receiver and offensive lineman on COVID-19 list

I hope the producers of “The Truman Show” presidency had a nice Christmas. There is no question they’ve been working overtime lately.

But even with the outstanding effort by President Biden’s team of handlers, the real world is starting to penetrate the Biden bubble and it is fascinating to watch.

The most recent example occurred on Christmas Eve when the president and first lady hosted the goofy annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking call.

A dad from Oregon ended his family’s conversation with the president by signing off with, “Merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon.”

As (almost) everyone knows, that popular phrase originated at a NASCAR race in Talladega when winning race car driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by an NBC reporter. The rowdy Alabama crowd began chanting “F*** Joe Biden” and the reporter, in a hilarious attempt to do damage control, said, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’”

The phrase instantly became an internet sensation. Not to mention that after many failed attempts (think Build Back Better), Joe Biden finally had a catchy slogan that people could remember.

Does “Let’s Go Brandon!” even need to be explained anymore? Most Americans know exactly what it means and how it started. The same cannot be said for Joe Biden.

It became obvious during the NORAD phone call that the president of the United States had no idea he was being pranked. In fact, Biden quickly echoed the man’s sentiment by replying, “Let’s Go Brandon. I agree.”

While the entire 20-second incident struck many as hilarious, some people (including myself) found it a bit sad. The leader of the free world is so far gone that he doesn’t even understand when he is the butt of a joke, on live television.

At moments like this, it is hard to not feel a bit of sympathy for the failing 79-year old.

But just as I found myself pitying Joe, the far-left reminded me of the gross double standards that led to this charade of a presidency.

Blue-checks rushed to tweet their horror at this Oregon dad’s classless behavior.

Journalist Aaron Rupar harrumphed, “When you boil it down, all the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ thing amounts to is that people who hated Biden anyway have found a cute way to tell him to F off in public without losing their jobs or suffering other consequences.”

When Robert DeNiro said “F—- Trump” at the Tony Awards in 2018, the only consequence he faced was getting a standing ovation from hordes of hypocritical liberals. Now those same Beautiful People clutch their pearls at this indecent behavior.

The phony outrage is predictable. The Spectator’s Amber Athey summarized the double standard by pointing out that the same media figures who “fawned over a woman on a bicycle flipping off Trump’s motorcade” are now “apoplectic that someone said ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’”

It is odd that the Oregon man could so easily slip through the cracks and get on the line with Joe Biden. Normally, Lunch Bucket Joe is protected from this kind of lese-majeste by his Praetorian Guard of Baghdad Bobs.

His care-givers built him a fake White House set complete with green-screen windows and a teleprompter. Occasionally Biden takes questions from a list of preapproved “journalists.”

At one point the White House livestream started playing smooth-jazz elevator music over the video feed as reporters shouted questions at the back of Biden’s head while he unsteadily doddered out of camera range.

But lately, even with all these precautions, Biden’s ineptitude and unpopularity can’t be covered up. When Biden hits the road to promote his failing agenda, he is often met with protesters and boos. Worse, lately even a few of the obsequious activists in the press have begun asking Joe questions about issues like at-home COVID-19 testing and inflation.

This administration is dedicated to quashing dissent whenever and wherever it erupts, whether at school board meetings, in red-state legislatures or on Fox News sets. But maybe there is now just too much criticism for them to handle.

Perhaps the phone screener at the feel-good Santa-tracking event was also charged with trying to keep Biden awake and simply couldn’t multitask. Next time Joe should take a cue from Vice President Kamala Harris and hire some professional actors to pose as pro-Biden parents.

Harris got grief for starring in a YouTube series about moon craters with a bunch of paid child actors from Hollywood, but hey — at least the kids stayed on script.

Biden’s world of make believe, built on gas-lighting and chocolate chip ice cream, is crumbling. But like a successful reality television show, this train wreck is making viewers tune in daily.

At the end of “The Truman Show” the protagonist Truman Burbank says, “I knew this show was fake from the start. It was my incredible acting that fooled everyone.”

America knows this show is fake, but Biden is not an incredible actor and he certainly isn’t fooling anyone.