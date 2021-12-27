News
Dolphins place receiver and offensive lineman on COVID-19 list
The Miami Dolphins will be relatively thin from a depth standpoint on the offensive line and the receiver unit after placing two former starters on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday.
Solomon Kindley, who began this season as a starting guard but has served as a backup most of the season, and Albert Wilson, who ranks third on the receiver unit in receptions, were placed on the COVID-19 list a day before Miami’s Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints.
Kindley and Wilson join rookie offensive lineman Robert Jones, backup center Greg Mancz, linebacker Duke Riley and tight end Cethan Carter as the Dolphins players who will miss the Saints game because they tested positive for the coronavirus. None of the players were removed from the COVID-19 list on Sunday by 4 p.m., which means they can’t participate in the game.
The Dolphins will receiver a roster spot they could use to call up a practice squad player for everyone on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Miami has already elevated receiver Tommylee Lewis, who will likely handle the Dolphins kickoff and punt returns like he did last week, and center Cameron Tom to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.
Miami has four more spots they could use to call up offensive lineman Roderick Johnson, Kion Smith and Adam Pankey to supplement the offensive line, which lacks backups for the Saints game.
As it stands, the Dolphins only have the offensive line’s five starters – left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Austin Jackson, center Michael Deiter, right guard Robert Hunt and right tackle Jesse Davis – and Tom available for Monday’s game.
As for receiver, the return of Jaylen Waddle, who missed last week’s win over the Jets because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list, should help the unit, which also possesses DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Preston Williams.
Williams’ absence likely created more playing time for Ford, Hollins and Williams.
Carter and Riley’s absence will mostly be felt on special teams because the Dolphins have four tight ends ahead of Carter on the depth chart, and Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson can fill in for RIley in the packages that feature three inside linebackers.
News
Curley: Liberal outrage of Biden’s Brandon Christmas moment hypocritical
I hope the producers of “The Truman Show” presidency had a nice Christmas. There is no question they’ve been working overtime lately.
But even with the outstanding effort by President Biden’s team of handlers, the real world is starting to penetrate the Biden bubble and it is fascinating to watch.
The most recent example occurred on Christmas Eve when the president and first lady hosted the goofy annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking call.
A dad from Oregon ended his family’s conversation with the president by signing off with, “Merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon.”
As (almost) everyone knows, that popular phrase originated at a NASCAR race in Talladega when winning race car driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by an NBC reporter. The rowdy Alabama crowd began chanting “F*** Joe Biden” and the reporter, in a hilarious attempt to do damage control, said, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’”
The phrase instantly became an internet sensation. Not to mention that after many failed attempts (think Build Back Better), Joe Biden finally had a catchy slogan that people could remember.
Does “Let’s Go Brandon!” even need to be explained anymore? Most Americans know exactly what it means and how it started. The same cannot be said for Joe Biden.
It became obvious during the NORAD phone call that the president of the United States had no idea he was being pranked. In fact, Biden quickly echoed the man’s sentiment by replying, “Let’s Go Brandon. I agree.”
While the entire 20-second incident struck many as hilarious, some people (including myself) found it a bit sad. The leader of the free world is so far gone that he doesn’t even understand when he is the butt of a joke, on live television.
At moments like this, it is hard to not feel a bit of sympathy for the failing 79-year old.
But just as I found myself pitying Joe, the far-left reminded me of the gross double standards that led to this charade of a presidency.
Blue-checks rushed to tweet their horror at this Oregon dad’s classless behavior.
Journalist Aaron Rupar harrumphed, “When you boil it down, all the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ thing amounts to is that people who hated Biden anyway have found a cute way to tell him to F off in public without losing their jobs or suffering other consequences.”
When Robert DeNiro said “F—- Trump” at the Tony Awards in 2018, the only consequence he faced was getting a standing ovation from hordes of hypocritical liberals. Now those same Beautiful People clutch their pearls at this indecent behavior.
The phony outrage is predictable. The Spectator’s Amber Athey summarized the double standard by pointing out that the same media figures who “fawned over a woman on a bicycle flipping off Trump’s motorcade” are now “apoplectic that someone said ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’”
It is odd that the Oregon man could so easily slip through the cracks and get on the line with Joe Biden. Normally, Lunch Bucket Joe is protected from this kind of lese-majeste by his Praetorian Guard of Baghdad Bobs.
His care-givers built him a fake White House set complete with green-screen windows and a teleprompter. Occasionally Biden takes questions from a list of preapproved “journalists.”
At one point the White House livestream started playing smooth-jazz elevator music over the video feed as reporters shouted questions at the back of Biden’s head while he unsteadily doddered out of camera range.
But lately, even with all these precautions, Biden’s ineptitude and unpopularity can’t be covered up. When Biden hits the road to promote his failing agenda, he is often met with protesters and boos. Worse, lately even a few of the obsequious activists in the press have begun asking Joe questions about issues like at-home COVID-19 testing and inflation.
This administration is dedicated to quashing dissent whenever and wherever it erupts, whether at school board meetings, in red-state legislatures or on Fox News sets. But maybe there is now just too much criticism for them to handle.
Perhaps the phone screener at the feel-good Santa-tracking event was also charged with trying to keep Biden awake and simply couldn’t multitask. Next time Joe should take a cue from Vice President Kamala Harris and hire some professional actors to pose as pro-Biden parents.
Harris got grief for starring in a YouTube series about moon craters with a bunch of paid child actors from Hollywood, but hey — at least the kids stayed on script.
Biden’s world of make believe, built on gas-lighting and chocolate chip ice cream, is crumbling. But like a successful reality television show, this train wreck is making viewers tune in daily.
At the end of “The Truman Show” the protagonist Truman Burbank says, “I knew this show was fake from the start. It was my incredible acting that fooled everyone.”
America knows this show is fake, but Biden is not an incredible actor and he certainly isn’t fooling anyone.
News
Ravens CB Anthony Averett ruled out after suffering chest injury vs. Bengals
The Ravens’ secondary suffered another blow, as cornerback Anthony Averett was carted off the field after suffering a chest injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was ruled out at halftime.
Averett lied on the ground in serious pain after trying to tackle Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah on a 16-yard reception with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter. He was attended to by trainers before getting up under his own and carted into the locker room.
Cornerback Daryl Worley, who was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, replaced Averett.
The Ravens’ secondary has been decimated by injuries, as cornerbacks Marcus Peters (torn ACL) and Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral) as well as safety DeShon Elliott (torn pectoral and bicep) are out for the season. Averett was Peters’ replacement after the All-Pro cornerback injured his knee before the start of the season.
Averett has started 14 games, recording 53 tackles and three interceptions.
News
Week 16 updates: Rookie QB Justin Fields is inactive for the Chicago Bears in a snowy matchup against the Seattle Seahawks
Quarterback Nick Foles will try to lead the Chicago Bears to their first win in a month when he makes his first start of 2021 on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Here’s the latest Week 16 updates.
Inactives announced
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Seahawks.
That means rookie quarterback Ryan Willis, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will back up Nick Foles. Fields is sitting out with an ankle injury, while quarterback Andy Dalton will miss the game with a groin injury.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (concussion), cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion) and offensive linemen Jason Peters (ankle) and Lachavious Simmons also are inactive for the Bears.
The Bears didn’t activate any of the nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, so defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall will miss the game.
Linebacker Ledarius Mack, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, defensive back Dee Virgin and wide receiver Nsimba Webster also are all active after they were moved up from the practice squad.
For the Seahawks, quarterback Jacob Eason, running back Alex Collins, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., linebacker Jon Rhattigan and center Dakoda Shepley are inactive.
Pregame
Nick Foles hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2020 when he went 2-5 as the Bears starter, throwing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He injured his hip and glute against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16, 2020, the Bears turned back to Mitch Trubisky and Foles didn’t start again.
Aside from Fields and Dalton being out, the Bears enter Sunday with nine players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall.
Both teams have had their share of recent struggles.
The Bears have won one game since Oct. 10 — a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving — and were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night.
The Seahawks have lost four of their last six and are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 31 passes for 156 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and three sacks.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (3:05 p.m., FOX).
