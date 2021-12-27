Connect with us

News

Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

BOSTON (AP) — Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who advanced the provocative theory that human behavior such as war and altruism has a genetic basis and warned against the decline of ecosystems, has died. He was 92.

Wilson was “called ‘Darwin’s natural heir,’ and was known affectionately as ‘the ant man’ for his pioneering work as an entomologist,” according to an announcement posted Monday on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s website. He died on Dec. 26 in Burlington, Massachusetts.

“It would be hard to understate Ed’s scientific achievements, but his impact extends to every facet of society. He was a true visionary with a unique ability to inspire and galvanize. He articulated, perhaps better than anyone, what it means to be human,” David J. Prend, chairman of the board of E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said in a statement.

The professor and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author first gained widespread attention for his 1975 book, “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” in which he spelled out the evidence suggesting a link between human behavior and genetics. The work created a storm of controversy among activists and fellow academics who equated sociobiology’s groundbreaking theories with sexism, racism and Nazism.

More recently, Wilson has championed the importance of preserving diverse species and ecosystems. “The diversity of life on Earth is far greater than even most biologists recognize,” he said in 1993.

Less than 10% of the Earth’s species have scientific names, he said, making it “a still mostly unexplored planet.”

In 1979, “On Human Nature” — the third volume in a series including “The Insect Societies” and “Sociobiology” — earned Wilson his first Pulitzer Prize. His second Pulitzer came in 1991 with “The Ants,” which Wilson co-wrote with Harvard colleague Bert Holldobler.

Among his other honors was the 1990 Crafoord Prize in biosciences from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the highest scientific award in the field. Time magazine named him one of America’s 25 most influential people in 1996.

Wilson’s sociobiology theories transformed the field of biology and reignited the nature vs. nurture debate among scientists. Based on data about many species, Wilson argued that social behaviors from warfare to altruism had a genetic basis, an idea that contradicted the prevailing view that cultural and environmental factors determined human behavior.

Critics argued that such a theory bolstered social injustice, including discrimination against women, by saying that the inequality is written in human genes. Fifteen Boston-area scholars joined in a letter denouncing it, and in one case protesters dumped a pitcher of ice water on Wilson’s head while he was speaking at a scientific meeting in 1978.

He didn’t think genes determine all human behavior, but “in rough terms … maybe 10 percent” of it. He said later that the intensity of the reaction frightened him and for a time he gave up giving public lectures.

“I thought my career was going up in flames,” he said.

His 2006 book, “The Creation,” argued that the fields of science and religion, “the most powerful social forces on Earth,” should work together for protection of nature.

The following year, he joined with more than two dozen other leaders in religion and science in signing a statement calling for urgent changes in values, lifestyles and public policies to avert disastrous climate change. Among the religious leaders taking part were the Rev. Rich Cizik, public policy director for the National Association of Evangelicals.

The launching point for Wilson’s studies was a creature that had fascinated him since his teens — the ant.

Showing an Associated Press reporter a dramatic microscopic view of an ant specimen in 1993, he commented, “I call it looking in the face of creation. You’re looking at something that may be a million years old, and nobody’s seen it before.”

His and Holldobler’s book “The Ants” featured detailed photographs of ants crawling through their daily lives, copulating, regurgitating food, and stinging to death other insects. It meticulously detailed the ants’ every move.

He noted that the study of ants offered insights into the state of the environment, because the welfare and diversity of ant populations might be useful as an indicator of subtle destructive changes in a seemingly normal area.

Wilson was born in 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama. As an only child whose parents divorced when he was 7, Wilson found comfort in nature, which he called his “companion of choice.”

He also had to deal with the loss of sight in one eye in a fishing accident and, in his teens, a partial hearing loss.

The Boy Scouts provided Wilson an opportunity to further his enthusiasm for nature, and by the age of 15, Wilson had risen to the rank of Eagle Scout.

He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1949. He received his Ph.D. in biology from Harvard in 1955 and became an assistant professor there in 1956. Wilson’s field research included stops in Australia, New Guinea and Sri Lanka, in addition to his ongoing work at home.

While living in Mobile, Alabama, Wilson is credited with becoming the first person to identify invasive fire ants that had arrived from South America on ships. Later, as a student at the University of Alabama, he detailed that the ants were spreading rapidly across the South.

“I believe I was the first to find that ant in the U.S., certainly the first to study it in any detail,” Wilson told American Entomologist in 2014.

He sat on the boards of directors of several environmental organizations, including The Nature Conservancy. He was honored for his conservation efforts with the Gold Medal of the Worldwide Fund for Nature in 1990 and the Audubon Medal of the National Audubon Society in 1995.

Wilson is survived by his daughter, Catherine. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews
google news

By TALI ARBEL

NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday, with major U.S. airlines each canceling dozens of flights.

Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19, particularly since the emergence of the omnicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the coronavirus was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, said Alaska Airlines, and the airline expects more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But it says that crew calling out sick because of COVID-19 is no longer a factor.

United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with COVID-19.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a consistent problem this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020 when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected.

Airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten the guidelines for the isolation period for vaccinated workers who get COVID-19, in order to ease staffing shortages. The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Toast to 2022 with more than just Champagne

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Toast to 2022 with more than just Champagne
google news

Raising a glass of something bubbly is a timeless way to end a year.

The act is innately celebratory, hopeful and a little nostalgic, and the bubbles themselves can take many forms: tiny and flashy, racing to the glass’s surface; big and bouncing across the tongue; delicate and softly sparkling. They can come from time-honored pours of Champagne or another sparkling wine, one that is tart with acid, floral and honeyed, or simply flitting along, carrying the idea of sweetness. Or they can be from bubbling cocktails, less in step with strict holiday tradition but no less merrily effervescent.

The fizz is one such cocktail that feels festive and far from the Champagne flute. A 19th-century classic, it has a simple template: citrus, spirit, sweetener and seltzer — with the optional addition of an egg white, which helps trap air and form bubbles when shaken. It’s that egg white that gives the tart, gin-forward Midnight Fizz a spectacularly frothy head; a final splash of soda water makes it even more, well, fizzy.

Beer’s carbonation is another way to fashion a bubbly glass. In the To Wit, unfiltered, spiced witbier adds a sparkling top to an orangey drink fortified with Calvados and amaro.44

google news
Continue Reading

News

Gophers football vs. West Virginia: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Gophers football vs. West Virginia: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
google news

WEST VIRGINIA vs. MINNESOTA

What: Guaranteed Rate Bowl
When: 9:15 p.m. CT, Tuesday
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
TV: ESPN
Radio: KFAN
Weather: 52 degrees, 40 percent chance rain, but stadium has retractable roof

Records: The Gophers went 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2021, while West Virginia was 6-6, 4-5 in Big 12. The Mountaineers beat two ranked teams (Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State, while Minnesota topped one (Wisconsin). The U beat Maryland 34-16 at home in October, while West Virginia lost to the Terrapins 30-24 on the road in September.

History: The Gophers have won four straight bowl games dating to Citrus Bowl after the 2014 season. When excluding national championship game appearances, only Alabama has a longer winning streak. Minnesota won the Outback Bowl (2020), the Holiday Bowl (2016) and the Quick Lane Bowl (2015, ’18). This is the first meeting between Minnesota and West Virginia.

Key matchup: Strength on strength. Minnesota’s rushing offense is 33rd in the nation, putting up 193 yards per game; West Virginia’s rushing defense is 35th in the country, giving up 130 yards per game.

Who has the edge?

Gophers offense vs. West Virginia defense: Minnesota’s offense is amid transition at offensive coordinator — with Mike Sanford Jr. not retained after two seasons and returning OC Kirk Ciarrocca abstaining coaching in the bowl game because he was an analyst at West Virginia last season. The caretaker is Matt Simon, the receivers coach who showed some creativity in play calls and scheme when he was in the same spot for the Outback Bowl. The U’s passing offense could use a jolt, with QB Tanner Morgan completing only 60 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games. WR Chris Autman-Bell is a proven No. 1 option, but others need to show they also can be counted on, primarily Dylan Wright, Daniel Jackson and Mike Brown-Stephens. As five tailbacks were lost for the season, youngsters Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving rushed for 1,021 yards in the final five games of the regular season. LB Josh Chandler-Semedo led the Mountaineers with 104 tackles. A veteran offensive line has paved the way for the U all season, but four are leaving after the bowl — RT Daniel Faalele, RG Blaise Andries, LG Conner Olson and LT Sam Schlueter. C John Michael Schmitz will be back in 2022. West Virginia’s defensive line is its best position group, with Dante Still, the younger brother of former All-American Darius Stills, and Taijh Alston each having double digit tackles for lost yards/sacks. EDGE: Gophers  

Gophers defense vs. West Virginia offense: The Mountaineers had top running back Leddie Brown opt out of the bowl game as he prepares for the NFL. He rushed for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Tony Mathis went over 100 yards for the first time this season in the win over Kansas to clinch bowl eligibility. Minnesota is ninth in nation allowing 100 rushing yards per game this season. Mathis believes his offensive line is up to challenge of the Minnesota’s suffocating defense. “We’re ready for a dogfight,” he said. QB Jarret Doege was second in the Big 12 in yards per game, completions per game and touchdown passes, with three receivers having at least 39 receptions. “If they can get it out in space and get it to their skill guys, they can really hurt you,” Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said. The Gophers are ninth in nation, giving up 184 passing yards per game. Minnesota are expected to lose four of their top seven tacklers this season, including LB Jack Gibbens (86 tackles) DE Boye Mafe (eight tackles for lost yards and six sacks). Sixth-year CB Coney Durr will play in his 55th and final game for Minnesota. EDGE: Gophers

Special teams: Winston Wright is one of the best kick returners in the country, with a 27.4-yard average and one touchdown. The Gophers are 120th in kickoff returns (16.1-yard average) and haven’t had a consistent returner all season. K Matthew Trickett is 16 for 23 on field goals. K Casey Legg leads Big 12 with 1.58 field goals per game is 19 for 23 this year. EDGE: West Virginia

Prediction: Minnesota has consistently been the hungrier team in bowl games under head coach P.J. Fleck, and they’ve shown some added wrinkles when Simon has called plays. The U is a five-point favorite, but they should cover against a .500 opponent. Minnesota, 28-20

google news
Continue Reading

Trending