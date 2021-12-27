Connect with us

Faces of the Front Range: Inspired by pandemic frustration, Denver resident Errol Anderson invented the game he couldn't find

Faces of the Front Range: Inspired by pandemic frustration, Denver resident Errol Anderson invented the game he couldn’t find
The long weeks under pandemic quarantine last year frustrated Denver resident Errol Anderson, who missed hanging out with his friends and playing basketball on the weekends.

When they finally gathered after months apart, Anderson tried to come up with a safe outdoor activity, one that allowed for social distancing and could keep everyone interested. He purchased a cornhole game for $160 and brought it along. His friends played only two rounds before they moved on. A disappointed Anderson tried to exchange the game, but couldn’t find any appealing alternatives.

“I woke up the next day and decided I am going to make myself a game,” he said. He wanted one that would engage not only the players but those watching, where come-from-behind victories replaced predictability.

He grabbed a notebook and sketched and resketched what the game would look like, going through 10 different designs. He borrowed the baseboard used in cornhole, bought multi-colored cups and foam golf balls and started experimenting with different rules and scoring systems.

Instead of players trying to land bean bags in one big hole on a board, his game has nine holes holding cups of different colors, each representing different point values, including one called the “equalizer” that subtracts points. Players bounce or throw five foam golf balls from 15 feet away, trying to score and reach an agreed-upon point total. If they overshoot the total, the “equalizer” cup allows them to deduct points.

It is cornhole meets skeeball meets beer pong, a game where random bounces can allow novices to upstage favorites. Anderson named his game Popongo — a made-up word that bounces off the tongue as readily as the foam balls bounce around the board.

“It means nothing,” Anderson grins when pressed for the deeper meaning of the word, which is shouted when a player hits the winning score, like in bingo.

Anderson, however, was very deliberate in the colors he chose. The game’s black, yellow and green represent a nod to the Jamaican flag, reflective of the island nation’s people, sunshine and lush vegetation, said the Montego Bay native, who immigrated to Denver 15 years ago when he was 32. The red is a nod to African roots and blue represents the clear water and skies of the Caribbean.

“It is nothing like cornhole. It is actually exciting,” said Anderson while demonstrating how to play.

Anderson’s background is in finance, a career path he chose over the one his mother had planned for him — law. He has his hand in several ventures, but never did he envision himself developing a game until the pandemic pushed him, like many people, down unplanned paths.

New business formations in Colorado were flat in 2019 compared to 2018 and over the prior five years were growing at an average annual rate of 4%, according to statistics from the Colorado Secretary of State. In 2020, new business starts shot up 22% from 2019, pushing the five-year average annual growth rate to 8.2%, a completely unexpected outcome of the worst disease outbreak the world has faced in a century.

And while business starts are down slightly in Colorado this year versus 2020, they remain well ahead of pre-pandemic levels as more entrepreneurs like Anderson, who is self-funding his venture, step forward.

As he was developing the game, Anderson chose a Denver design-build firm that could handle smaller volumes over Chinese manufacturers. Capacity has since gone from 100 boards a day to 500 a day, although orders for the game, which is available online for $139.99, are nowhere near that level.

Anderson is hustling hard to get people to play the game and build its recognition, making appearances on local and national television and in magazine articles. The odds are long, but Anderson has a long-term plan.

This might be the best Eastern European market in Denver

December 27, 2021

Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s new series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems). 

Russian gift boxes for New Year at M&I International Market on South Oneida Street in Denver. (Barbara Ellis, The Denver Post)

I’m 100% Polish. Growing up in Western Massachusetts, I learned to make pierogi, golombki, kapusta and other ethnic delicacies.

When I moved to Denver in the early ’90s, I couldn’t find a good international market, so my mom would ship me daisy hams, Polish pressed ham, veal loaf (we called it “beeflo”), kielbasa and farmer cheese, which we used to make pierogi. When she visited, she would arrive with two suitcases: one for her personal items, another for the meats and Polish foods that I missed. (And Drake’s cakes, but that’s a different story.)

During the summers, when my daughter and I would visit family back East, we’d bring back live lobsters as well as the farmer cheese that I would freeze and make my pierogies with come fall. Lexi still talks about the time I made her pack two slabs of the cheese in her carry-on bag, only to be stopped by TSA agents who thought them highly suspect. The agents (thankfully) found it comical when my then-12-year-old cried out, “My MOM made me take those! I didn’t want to do it!”

Thankfully, we don’t have to carry the cheese in our luggage anymore: I’ve found M&I International Market on South Oneida Street in Denver, a jam-packed shop filled with Russian, Polish and other Eastern European foods.

One of the first times I went in I asked for kielbasa. “Which one?” asked the woman behind the deli counter, waving her arm at dozens of varieties. It turns out they carry more than 300 types of sausage in the store, according to owner/manager Ravshan Abdu.

Celebrating New Year's on the slopes? Here's where to see fireworks and torchlight parades

December 27, 2021

Looking for places to put 2021 in the rear-view mirror with a bang? A few ski resorts and ski towns will be hosting torchlight parades and fireworks to bid the old year adieu. Here’s a list of options:

Aspen

DJ and bonfire at Wagner Park from 6-9 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m.

Beaver Creek

Performers and live music in Beaver Creek Village from 4-10 p.m. with the New Year’s ball drop on a giant TV screen at 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Copper Mountain Resort

DJ Landry from 6-10 p.m. at Center Village with a torchlight parade from 6-6:15 p.m. and fireworks from 10-10:15 p.m.

Crested Butte

Torchlight parade involving ski and snowboard instructors at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks beginning as the parade reaches the base area.

Purgatory Resort

Fireworks and torchlight parade involving ski patrollers, ski and snowboard instructors from 6-6:30 p.m.

Icy conditions and blowing slow may delay delivery of Monday's newspaper

December 27, 2021

Due to the severe icy conditions and blowing snow, delivery of your newspaper may be up to three hours late.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

For free access to the electronic facsimile of our print paper, go to epioneerpress.com.

Download our apps:

  • Pioneer Press (Apple App Store, Google Play Store)
  • Pioneer Press e-Edition (Apple, Google)
  • To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
The front page of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

 

