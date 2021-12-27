News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
With control of the AFC North at stake, the injury- and COVID-ravaged Ravens never had a chance to keep up with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 41-21 loss. Here are five things we learned Sunday:
The Ravens’ quest for another AFC North title final went over a cliff on a depressing afternoon.
This was the game of the year for the Ravens, at least in terms of its impact on the standings. We all saw the analytics; they’d be a heavy favorite to capture the AFC North with a victory, a long shot with a loss. The stakes were equally high for the Bengals, who last competed for a playoff spot in 2015.
After that preamble, however, it sure did not feel like a momentous game on the field. Instead, we saw a mismatch — one team healthy enough to play to its considerable strengths, the other rendered unrecognizable by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak that would not relent.
The Ravens did their best to make it a fight behind a noble effort from third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, whom they signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad 11 days earlier. But the Bengals scored every time they had the ball — no, really, every time until deep in the fourth quarter — against a Baltimore defense that did not have the bodies to keep up.
Let’s do the grim roll call again. The Ravens began the day with 10 players from their 53-man roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list and seven starters on injured reserve. Their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has not stepped on a field in two weeks, and their gifted backup, Tyler Huntley, received COVID-19 for Christmas. They depended on 11 call-ups from the practice squad in their most important game of the season.
Bad news has become so routine for this team that we shrug it off and wonder how they’ll find another way to stay competitive. But they did not travel to Cincinnati with a team capable of matching Burrow and Co. There’s really no other way to put it after the Bengals quarterback threw for 525 yards and hung 41 points on them for the second time this season.
The Ravens have lost four games in a row, and this time, we don’t have any 2-point decisions or uninspired play calls to pick apart. We have only the vision of Burrow completing passes to Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with a level of efficiency we might expect from a summer seven-on-seven drill.
The Ravens’ season is not over. They will have something to play for next week and probably the week after. “We’ll get a bunch of guys healthy and see what we can do,” coach John Harbaugh said.
But it’s difficult not to think past this mess and wonder what big-picture lessons we might glean as our focus shifts to 2022. Did the Ravens invite some of this bad luck by relying on too many veterans and too many players with unsettling injury histories, especially along their offensive and defensive lines? Can they find a way to help Jackson back into his groove, especially now that they have surrounded him with exciting pass catchers? Will 2021 feel like a bad dream by this time next year?
Josh Johnson told a sweet personal story in the midst of an uglier one for his team.
It was charming to watch the 35-year-old journeyman stake the Ravens to a short-lived lead. There’s no tinsel to Johnson’s game. He operated quickly, hit his targets and avoided flirting with turnovers as he completed six of eight passes on the team’s opening touchdown drive.
Actually, the term journeyman does not do Johnson justice. He had not started an NFL game in three years and before that brief run with the Washington Football Team, he had not attempted an NFL pass since 2011. Between his stints as a second- and third-stringer, he started games for Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. He referred to his trip through professional football as a “wild one.”
There were moments Sunday when he looked unused to playing in games. He mishandled a shotgun snap on the Ravens’ second drive to send the offense off the field, and he ran with none of the fluidity or pizazz we have come to expect from Jackson and Huntley. But if you had told the Ravens their backup’s backup would complete 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, they would surely have signed on the dotted line.
Johnson zipped throws into tight windows on third down and showed a deft touch dropping intermediate throws to his unstoppable tight end, Mark Andrews (eight catches on 10 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown). Against a team that was not scoring every time it had the ball, he would have given the Ravens a chance. Pretty cool for a guy who was drafted the same year as Joe Flacco and has now started nine NFL games.
“I didn’t really know him,” rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman admitted. “I didn’t know how long he played in the league, but it definitely showed today that [he’s] a smart guy with the way he was reading the coverages and things like that and communicating with us. It was definitely impressive.”
The Ravens are out of viable starters in a position group that was designed to be their deepest.
Tyler Boyd faked to the outside, then cut back quickly to the inside, turning Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen like a top and buying himself so much open space that his 68-yard touchdown looked about as stressful as a Sunday jog in the neighborhood.
The score put the Bengals up 17-7, so it was not in itself a killing blow. But it told us all we needed to know about how this afternoon was going to go. Queen was stuck with a matchup he could not win, hoping for support from the back end that never materialized.
The Ravens simply could not put a secondary on the field that had a chance of stopping Boyd, Chase and Higgins. They were out of players.
It’s a wonder Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale did not throw open their arms and scream at the heavens when Anthony Averett, their best remaining cornerback, lay crumpled on the field after a collision with Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah, who outweighs him by 82 pounds.
With so many defensive backs sick and wounded, how could they possibly lose another? Of the cornerbacks expected to contribute going into this season, only Tavon Young was left standing.
Burrow lit up a healthier version of the Ravens for 416 yards in Week 7. Why would we expect a different result against a secondary comprised of practice squad call-ups and scrapheap signings? The 2020 No. 1 overall pick produced a hell of a game — 18-for-21, 299 yards, three touchdowns — in the first half alone.
Some Ravens fans seemed angry that the Bengals were still throwing at the end of the game, but what a tempest in a teapot. When you’re the better team, you get to show off.
For all our talk of scheme and scrap, the NFL is a talent league. Every coach will tell you so in an honest moment. The Bengals, remarkably healthy in the face of the omicron coronavirus variant and 16 weeks of pro football attrition, rolled out a rising star quarterback and a trio of world-class pass catchers. The Ravens tried to stop them with guys who have spent this year fighting for jobs on the fringes of NFL rosters. It was not a workable equation.
This had to be a painful nadir for Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta, who have built their defense from the backfield in and invested so much of their salary cap in the project. No amount of planning, however, could ward off ruptured ligaments, torn muscles and a frightfully contagious variant.
If Johnson was the feel-good story on offense, Tony Jefferson II was his counterpart on defense.
There aren’t many happy stories to latch onto when you give up 575 yards, but Jefferson offered one for fans and teammates who learned to love him during his first stint with the Ravens.
That run ended with an ACL injury two years ago, and Jefferson sat out the entire 2020 season as he recovered. He played just two defensive snaps for the San Francisco 49ers before they released him in early December.
The Ravens brought him back a few days later and threw him into the breach in Cincinnati, where he led the team with nine tackles, a sack and a pass defended. Standing beside Jefferson at the postgame news conference, Harbaugh pointed to the 29-year-old safety as an example of the Ravens doing their best under adverse circumstances.
“We have guys like Tony Jefferson sitting here. He’s probably been here for about 10 days, Tony? Two weeks, maybe?” Harbaugh said. “And he’s going out there and playing a bunch of football and playing well.”
Jefferson called the opportunity “something I would probably dream about,” as he balanced this step in his personal journey with the team’s dismaying performance against the Bengals.
Football, or any sport, can be many things at the same time. The wins and losses matter deeply to those involved, but so do the stories, many laced with pain and disappointment. Jefferson has always done his best to lift the people around him, and his career looked like it might be on its last legs before he reached his 30th birthday. A terrible run of luck on his old team created a new chance for him, and he, in turn, brought a bit of light to the Ravens on a day when few things went right.
This was not the end for the 2021 Ravens, even if it felt that way.
Going into Sunday, FiveThirtyEight gave the Ravens a 91% chance to make the playoffs with a loss to the Bengals and wins in their final two games against the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.
So their mission is pretty simple: win out.
Listen to their postgame comments and it’s apparent the Ravens still think they could get hot if they find a way into the playoffs. They remember the nerve-jangling comebacks and improbable finishes that defined the first half of their season. Older players recall 2012, when they suffered blowout losses and fired their offensive coordinator in December only to win it all.
“All that matters is getting into the playoffs,” linebacker Josh Bynes said. “We know that [nine] years ago, when we went to the playoffs, we stumbled in, we lost four out of our last five. But once we got in, we got rolling. And that’s all that matters is just getting in the playoffs, and it starts next week.”
If Jackson comes back with a mended ankle next week, could he snatch some of his old magic from the air at M&T Bank Stadium? Or is that a fool’s dream after what we saw in Cincinnati?
The Ravens are not going to become a healthy team in one week. Even as key players come back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, they could lose others to a virus that has seized control of the NFL’s late-season narrative. The Rams, with their top-10 offense and star-studded defense, will also have plenty to say about their chances.
The team that could not hang with Burrow would face rough sledding against Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and friends.
But the Ravens insist they have not given up, and they have earned some benefit of the doubt by competing in the face of misfortune. Andrews embodied that spirit again Sunday as he dragged multiple defenders with him on the way to a third straight game of more than 100 receiving yards (he needs 15 more to eclipse Michael Jackson for the team’s single-season franchise record). His message about the path forward was unambiguous: “It’s time to start winning some games. That’s where my head’s at.”
Week 17
RAMS@RAVENS
Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Rams by 3
Mike Preston: With dominant win, Bengals get their revenge and send the Ravens a message | COMMENTARY
The Cincinnati Bengals made another statement Sunday, but with an exclamation point.
It was nasty, too.
Not only did the Bengals beat the Ravens, 41-21, to take over first place in the AFC North, they embarrassed them. It was reminiscent of what happened in the playoffs nearly two years ago when the Tennessee Titans danced on the Ravens’ logo at midfield of M&T Bank Stadium and then beat the No. 1 seed Ravens, 28-12, in the divisional round.
The stakes weren’t as high Sunday, but the Bengals sent a message. They remember last October, when Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale publicly criticized them for kicking a 38-yard field goal while trailing 27-0 with 32 seconds left in the game.
The final score was 27-3 and it ruined the Ravens’ first shutout since Week 6 of the 2018 season. Martindale was mad, but Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was probably even more irritated after reading Martindale’s comments.
And so, Taylor and the Bengals got their revenge. Not only did they send a message to the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers that there is a big boy on the block again out of Cincinnati, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow bombed the secondary for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bengals probably also think Burrow got snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting with the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson being the top three quarterbacks in the AFC. For this season, Burrow has outplayed Jackson.
But that’s minor stuff. The biggest part of the humiliation came when the Bengals threw a 52-yard pass to running back Joe Mixon when they were up by 20 points with two minutes left in the game.
“They call their plays, we call our plays,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.
That’s good advice, but he probably should have shared that with Martindale last year. That’s also coach speak. When one coach runs up the score on another, there usually isn’t a lot said afterward. But coaches and players have short memories. Harbaugh has run up the score on some teams in the past. Few coaches did it more than his brother Jim when he was the leader of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.
Some Ravens tried to downplay the events Sunday.
“Try to pick it off,” safety Tony Jefferson II of the 52-yard pass. “I really don’t honestly care what they’re calling on the other side. If they’re throwing it in the air, that’s an opportunity for us on defense to get a turnover. So, I don’t care what the score is or what time was left. They’re going to do what they want on their side; we’re going to do what we want on our side and that’s defend the ball.”
The Bengals did what they wanted to do. They lit the Ravens up like the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. There were long passes, short passes, tightly contested receptions and short gainers that turned into long ones on slants across the middle. Some of this was expected because the Ravens were without three starters in the secondary and they haven’t been able to get a strong, consistent pass rush for most of the year.
But then the Bengals went crazy. Up 34-21 with 14:54 left in the game, the Bengals scored on an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. All eight plays were passes. If that didn’t tick the Ravens off, maybe the next possession did. Cincinnati started at the Ravens’ 34 with about eight minutes left and went ahead 41-21.
Instead of running the ball, the Bengals threw six straight passes from the shotgun formation. They didn’t even respect the Ravens enough to put a runner in the backfield like they were thinking about passing. They didn’t care about Burrow possibly getting hurt, either.
They just wanted to crush the Ravens. Minutes later, they threw the 52-yard bomb.
“It’s football. We’re on the field playing football. So, [if] they’ve got a chance to do something … I know if I was on the other side, and I had a chance to do something, I’d try to do it,” said linebacker Patrick Queen, who played with Burrow at LSU. “So, it is what it is, and we’ll see them again soon.”
The humiliation will bug the Ravens. They are competitors. They shouldn’t have been happy with the way receiver Ja’Marr Chase spun the ball on their sideline in the second half of the game after getting a first down. And even though Burrow has outplayed Jackson this season, the Pro Bowl is basically a beauty contest. Once you get voted in, you’re set for the next two or three years.
More importantly, though, the AFC North is no longer a two-team race between Baltimore and Pittsburgh. At the beginning of the season, Cleveland was expected to challenge for supremacy, but the Browns are still the Browns. Cincinnati, though, has stepped up, and they stepped on the Ravens on Sunday.
Two years ago, the Ravens had to remember the Titans. Now, they need to remember the Bengals.
Man dies after hit-and-run crash in north Aurora
A 28-year-old man has died after sustaining injuries from a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in Aurora, according to police.
At about 5:59 p.m., Aurora police arrived to the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard on a report of a man lying on the street. The man had “significant injuries” and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from the injuries, according to police.
Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound along Montview, according to a news release. The vehicle that struck him is believed to be gray based on the evidence found in the area. There should be damage on the driver’s side front of the vehicle and side-view mirror. The make and model of the car is unknown.
The man’s identity will be released at a future date by the Adam’s County Coroner’s Office once “he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin has been notified.”
Anyone with more information about this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-5867.
Editorial: Supreme Court term limits make sense
In a 288-page report as long and detailed as any Supreme Court ruling, a 34-member, bipartisan presidential commission couldn’t reach consensus on whether the nation’s highest judicial panel should grow from nine, where it’s been since 1869, to some larger number. It should’ve been easy, especially for a panel so large, to grasp: Of course having a president pack the court won’t solve any of its underlying problems.
To the contrary, letting the chief executive enlarge the bench that issues the final word on constitutional law and statutory interpretation would snap the final, frayed thread of credibility by which the court now hangs, forcing presidents of each party to retaliate with new lifetime appointments of their own.
Three decisions by presidents and Senate majority leaders have produced the court’s current six-to-three conservative supermajority, one likely to overrule Roe v. Wade and embrace an interpretation of the Second Amendment that nullifies gun safety laws.
It may pain Democrats to refuse to go deeper down the route of politicizing the court, but someone has to be the relative grownup if one of the nation’s most important institutions has any hope of surviving a dangerously divisive moment. Generous term limits for justices would help balance the court ideologically rather than incentivizing the appointment of young zealots and leaving so much to when a lifetime appointee happens to die. Don’t pack a court on the brink; find a way to bring it back.
— New York Daily News
