Gaming will be the Gateway to Crypto Mass Adoption

SHIB tokens have reclaimed the critical $0.000035 nine-week support in recent days. Alternate support was identified at $0.000029 after a down-channel failure. As a result, the price action surged 39.12 percent from this level and reached a three-week high on December 24.
Price activity broke out of an upward expanding wedge at the $0.0000378 level in the previous two days. It has now crossed above the 200-SMA, indicating strong bullish momentum.
Burnt Token Transaction Details Provided
After promising to burn 239 million SHIB tokens for a Christmas party, Bigger Entertainment did just that. On Etherscan, 239 million Shiba Inu Tokens were burned. Steven Cooper, the creator and proprietor of Bigger Entertainment, initially stated on Twitter that his team would be destroying 211,666,467 Shiba Inu coins on December 26. Bigger Entertainment arranged the burn party.
That number continued rising steadily throughout December. SHIB members may also watch the burn event live on YouTube, he said. One day after burning 239 million SHIB, the founders stated that they had done so.
SHIB fans paid $5 apiece for a ticket to participate in the burn party. Big Entertainment then purchased coins for the money gathered, and they then burnt it all. Unlike others who only behaved like it was burning Shib coins, the company provided Etherscan transactions of the tokens it burns.
A free NFT giveaway was offered with the burn party, and Blu Moo won. The aim of 1 Billion token burning was not met by Cooper and his organization on Christmas. However, 239 million tokens were burned. Furthermore, a total of 410,300,479,135,246 SHIB tokens (41.03005 percent) have been burnt from the original quantity of 1 quadrillion, after accounting for all SHIB burning.