Groove Back: Rumors Of NeNe Leakes Having Two Boyfriends Circulate, Clout Chase Adjacent Gentleman Wants To Address Speculation

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Groove Back: Rumors Of NeNe Leakes Having Two Boyfriends Circulate, Clout Chase Adjacent Gentleman Wants To Address Speculation
Nene Leakes has been living her best life with her new boo, Nyonisela Sioh, and seems very much unbothered by rumors of her having two boyfriends.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ms. Leakes was filled with joy and love Thursday night as she shared snippets of a pre-Christmas date night with her new man.

Leakes posted a video on her Instagram story saying “Almost Christmas Eve. Having dinner with….” then panned the camera to Sioh.

The pair could be seen enjoying a romantic lobster dinner and cocktails. The vibes were very clear and felt as Leakes playfully poked her tongue out towards her fashion designer boo.

All of this affection comes a week after the couple confirmed they were officially an item.

Rumors of the new relationship started circulating after the couple was first spotted together at Leakes’ surprise 54th birthday party earlier this month.

Many were caught off guard by Nene hopping into a new relationship so quickly but she reassured fans that this would’ve been what Greg wanted.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” she told TheShadeRoom. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

This is Nene’s first relationship since the passing of her late husband, Greg, who lost his battle to stage 3 colon cancer at age 66.

However, despite Nene making it clear that she’s in a relationship with Sioh, TheNeighborhoodTalk revealed videos and photos of Leakes being cozied up with a young man earlier this week.

The photos showed Nene laying in bed with a man named Temper Boi. He could also be seen kissing her forehead at a nightclub and dancing closely behind her.

Temper Boi broke his silence and addressed the rumors on his Instagram but didn’t really clear if it was true or not.

“Since mf’s wanna leak my s–t and run false headlines might as well share the truth… last few months been amazing and eye opening,” he wrote. “Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.‼️‼️‼️”

Temper also shared a photo of the pair on his Instagram story with Future’s “My Collection” song playing. He also made it a point to highlight the lyrics, “Even if I only hit you once, you part of my collection.”

Classy.

Why he decided to do this we may never know but many accused the young man of clout chasing for 15 seconds of fame.

It seems the accusations have gotten to Temper Boi as he posted on his Instagram story today saying “Since y’all think I was hurt, Imma clear all that s** up this week!!”

Sounds like the young man is pretty pissed.

 

Nene hasn’t addressed nor acknowledged these rumors and photos directly but she did  We’re sure she’s probably too busy loving on her man Sioh to give it any attention.

Let’s hope the young man doesn’t reveal anything too crazy and break up Nene’s happy home. We’ll keep you posted!

It’s A Girl! G Herbo And Taina Announce Pregnancy, Celebrate Christmas With Mommy-And-Me Chanel Purse For Unborn Daughter

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

It's A Girl! G Herbo And Taina Announce Pregnancy, Celebrate Christmas With Mommy-And-Me Chanel Purse For Unborn Daughter
The Herbo household is growing again!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On Christmas Eve, G Herbo and Taina Williams revealed that they are expecting a second child. The announcement came in the form of a video posted on Instagram that started with Taina saying, “I think I should vlog this because it might be a thing,” as she holds a pregnancy test. “What is happening?!” she squealed with excitement in the first clip.

“I’ve got something to show you,” Taina said in the following clip of a FaceTime call to share the good news with proud papa Herbo.

Watch the Chicago rapper’s reaction below as “Agape” from the If Beale Street Could Talk soundtrack swells in the background and tugs at the heartstrings.

 

Back in May of this year, Taina gave birth to their first child, Essex William Wright. Throughout the super sweet one-minute clip, the 6-month-old big brother-to-be and Herbo take turns rubbing growing Taina’s belly. After the couple shared a kiss under some mistletoe, they place an ornament on their Christmas tree makes the good news official: “It’s a girl! Arriving 2022.” They also posted a photo of the family matching their all-white Christmas tree while Herbo is smiling ear-to-ear.

If that isn’t enough Christmas cuteness, on the big day, Herbo gave Taina a Chanel purse and an adorable tiny matching version for their unborn baby girl. She captioned the Instagram Story, “I can’t wait.”

Their little princess is already showered with love and the finest fashion.

“Herb got me a bag and he got one for my mini-me! I’m so excited!” she said from behind the camera.

Congratulations to G Herbo and Taina!

 

 

Celebrities

Amelia & Delilah Hamlin Join Lisa Rinna In Hilarious Christmas Video Dancing To ‘Last Christmas’

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Lisa Rinna
Holiday grooves! Amelia & Delilah Hamlin boogied down with their mom Lisa Rinna for a hilarious Christmas video! And Harry Hamlin made sure not to miss out on all the festive fun!

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree! Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and her sister Amelia Hamlin, 20, got in the holiday spirit by dancing up a storm with their mom Lisa Rinna, 58, for a hilarious Christmas video (below). Posted on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Instagram, the family shook their tailfeathers around the family’s gorgeous Christmas tree to the tune of George Michael’s iconic song “Last Christmas.” And proud papa Harry Hamlin wasn’t going to miss out on all the festive fun, as he showed off his sweet moves with a Christmas cameo!

Wearing adorable red-and-white striped pajamas and a Santa hat, Lisa started off the joyful romp with a few shakes of the hip. Soon Harry, rocking an apron, joined in the frame as Delilah and Amelia shimmied onto the screen wearing their own holiday pajama sets. At one point, Lisa playfully slapped Amelia on her rear as they both pranced across the room. It appeared Delilah’s boyfriend Eyal Booker made a surprise cameo as well. Along with the family dog!

No doubt Harry wanted to be a part of his daughters’ holiday fun, as he recently gushed over how proud he is of his two girls for using their social media platforms to bring awareness to their struggles; Delilah recently revealed she was hospitalized after suffering an accidental overdose on prescription drugs, while Amelia has posted about her eating disorder.  “I’m really proud of my kids,” he admitted to Mel magazine.. “They’ve used their platform in a really beneficial way for people. They’ve come out and been very honest about the things that they’ve struggled with, and I know it’s helped a lot of people.”

Amelia Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin strike a pose on a red carpet. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Harry also weighed in on Amelia’s split with Scott Disick. The pair, with an age gap of 18 years, officially called it quits in September 2021 after nearly a year together. On the November 30 edition of Watch What Happens Live, Harry got frank about what he knew of the breakup and how he felt about it. “Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry explained. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

Celebrities

Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’ 

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He's 'Waiting' For Rihanna: 'I'm Sexier' 
Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer.

Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.

Shaq, who is an NBA legend from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers which earned him three consecutive championships, was quick to remind his son who’s “sexier” in the family. “she don’t want u she want me i’m sexier,” the Kazaam actor hilariously responded in the comments. Notably, Shareef — who Shaq shares with ex  Shaunie O’Neal — is also building his basketball career: the 21-year-old is currently on the team at Louisiana State University, which is also the college his dad attended (and got drafted from in 1992, joining the Orlando Magic).

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolls his son on Instagram. (Instagram/Shareef O’Neal)

Shareef wasn’t about to let his dad quash his game with the 33-year-old Barbadian singer, informing his dad he “already bagged” the Fenty Beauty founder. “I already bagged her it’s too late man,” he joked back.

In real life, Rihanna is very much taken by longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. The pair were romantically linked back in 2013 after co-starring in the “Fashion Killa” video, but went back to being friends until hooking up at the end of 2019. During the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the pair took a road trip together that cemented the romance — and the couple have been inseparable ever since!

1640545596 890 Shaquille ONeal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef 21 As Hes ‘Waiting For
Shaquille O’Neal and his son Shareef. (SplashNews)

Although Rihanna is very much off the market, Shareef’s 2.6 million followers certainly got a chuckle out of the back-and-forth. “Rocky already did,” one wrote, referencing to the “Sandman” rapper. “plz not the family affair,” another begged, dropping the name of Mary J. Blige‘s iconic 2002 tune. His mom Shaunie, who is recently engaged, also jumped in with supportive heart eye emojis!

