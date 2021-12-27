Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia, surprised him with a $1 million watch for Christmas

We have a hard time believing Jared Leto just turned 50 years old after seeing his new chiseled birthday photo.
Jared Leto‘s new shirtless photo went viral on Dec. 26 after fans quickly realized the actor was celebrating his 50th birthday. “How is this humanly possible?”, one of Jared’s followers asked, while commenting on his insanely chiseled torso.
The Academy Award winner rang in his milestone on Sunday in the best way, if you ask us — by proving he’s basically ageless. “Thx for all the bday wishes!”, Jared wrote to his 14.4 million Twitter and Instagram followers.
Jared can also be seen enjoying a slice of rainbow cake and giving a thumbs up in the photo that puts his glistening abs on full display. It’s not completely clear where the photo was taken, but it appears it may have been snapped on the set of his upcoming Marvel vampire movie, Morbius, since blood can be seen dripping from the corner of his mouth. Jared’s also sporting some gnarly scratches on his chest in the new image.
Fortunately for us — and Jared’s millions of followers — this isn’t the first time he’s shared images of his amazing physique with the world. In the past, Jared’s done it for fun, but he’s also done it to get his followers to the polls. In the photo seen below, which Jared posted on Oct. 21, 2020, he wrote, “Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote”. Many responded by saying, “Yes please”, and “I want to be in the shower with u”, so we think it’s safe to say he got his followers’ attention.
And the same is true for this new birthday shot. After Jared posted the photo on social media, commenters went wild. “Jesus wowww,” one follower wrote, while another joked that she’s now with child, as she wrote, “Prego”, and tagged her friend.
Is Dolores Catania already engaged to new boyfriend Paul Connell?
Just one week after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star went public with her new man following a split from ex-boyfriend Dr. David Principe, rumors of swirling that Dolores has accepted a proposal from Paul.
In a photo shared by the Queens of Bravo on Instagram, a ring is seen on the left hand ring finger of Dolores as she wraps her arm around her beau while celebrating the Christmas holiday with a giant bouquet of red roses.
After the photo was shared, fans had mixed reactions. In the comments section of the post seen above, many wondered where David was as others suggested it was far too soon for an engagement.
“Wait…what happened to the doctor?” one person asked.
“Won’t last,” wrote another.
“Seriously?” asked a third.
According to an Us Weekly report on December 20, Dolores began dating Paul after splitting from David this past summer.
“She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David,” an insider explained of the breakup. “He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”
Then, after being introduced to Paul by a mutual friend, Dolores found herself really “happy.”
“[Dolores is] with him constantly. She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common,” the source shared. “She’s attracted to him on a deeper level, especially his charitable side and giving back which is something she does all the time.”
While Dolores has not yet commented on her split and new romance, her RHONJ co-star, Margaret Josephs, was asked about her breakup from David on S’More Date on Instagram earlier this month.
“I wasn’t shocked about the breakup because I think they’re moving in two different directions,” Margaret explained. “I happen to love David. Joe was out motorcycle-riding with him the other day. He’s a great guy… David’s a great human. He’s very close with her family. [But] I think he is not interested in getting married. I think he’s very busy being a doctor. I think his first love is medicine.”
“I think Dolores is at a point in her life where she’s ready to travel and have a relationship where she’s top priority… I think people are in different parts in their life,” she added.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.
Diana Ross got to spend Christmas surrounded by all her loved ones. The 77-year-old icon wore matching holiday pajamas with kids Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, and more, as well as her grandkids!
When it comes to matching Christmas pajamas game, Diana Ross and her family took home the win! The 77-year-old singing legend posted a sweet family photo of herself surrounded by all of her kids and grandkids on Christmas. They all wore striped red and white striped holiday pajamas with Diana’s massive Christmas tree in the background. Diana also had on a pair of Santa slippers!
So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you ❤️wonderful Christmas time pic.twitter.com/uamkHE2KMb
“So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time,” she captioned the adorable photo. Diana had a huge smile on her face. Three of her grandkids were next to her on their new bicycles.
Four of Diana’s kids were in the family photo — Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, Evan Ross, 33, Chudney Ross, 46, and Ross Naess, 34. Diana’s daughter, Rhonda, 50, was not pictured in the photo, but she posted the family snap on her Instagram account. She must have been taking the photo!
The “Endless Love” singer was surrounded by her grandchildren as well. All 8 grandkids — Bronx, Jagger, Raif-Henok, Callaway, Lief, Indigo, Everlee, and Ziggy — were able to celebrate Christmas with their grandmother this year. Ashlee Simpson can be seen holding her and Evan’s son, Ziggy, on the far right.
Family means the world to Diana. At the 2017 American Music Awards, Diana’s entire family came out to support her as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diana’s daughter, Tracee, was the host of the awards show. Diana’s grandchildren danced up on stage as she sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
Even after several decades in the music business, Diana is not slowing down whatsoever when it comes to performing. The singer is set to go on tour in 2022, kicking off Texas in April 2022. She will travel overseas as well to perform in the UK, including in London, Manchester, and Leeds.