Guregian: Josh Allen vs. Mac Jones isn’t a fair fight, and that’s a problem for the Patriots

FOXBORO — This wasn’t Mac Jones vs. Josh Allen, per se.

But in looking at what transpired at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the disparity between starting quarterbacks was obvious, and showed up at the worst possible time for the Patriots.

It was Allen, by knockout.

Granted, Allen versus a rookie really isn’t a fair fight. Four years in, and an MVP candidate last year, Allen is obviously the better quarterback. He also has better personnel to work with.

But if contrasting styles was the measuring stick, the modern day quarterback won easily over the old school quarterback.

Allen was unstoppable while Jones once again struggled to get going, and had problems finding receivers, as the Patriots defense was undressed by the visiting quarterback, losing 33-21 to the Bills in a pivotal AFC East showdown.

At this stage, if the Patriots fall behind, Jones isn’t at the point where he can bring his team back, especially if he’s forced to be perfect. And that was the case thanks to the inability of the defense to make a stop.

But Jones also didn’t help his cause, uncharacteristically missing receivers, as the Patriots quarterback finished completing just 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards. He threw two interceptions and finished with a dismal 31.4 quarterback rating.

He also converted just one of 10 third-down chances.

The Patriots never really asserted themselves offensively in the game. Like the Indy game the previous week, Jones basically looked like a rookie in the first half, before fighting to make a comeback in the second.

Being a mixed bag at quarterback for the second straight week doesn’t win games in December.

“There’s no excuses and there’s really nothing to talk about. I didn’t play great,” Jones said. “I can play better and I can lead a lot better. It starts with me, so we’ll just have to look in the mirror and address what we can and just keep working to get better every day.”

Allen?

The $258 million man was the epitome of what wins this time of year.

He was poised, took whatever the defense gave him, and didn’t make any mistakes.

Basically, he gave a master class on how to take advantage of being a mobile and athletic quarterback.

He beat the Patriots in the air, throwing for 314 yards with three touchdown passes. He beat them on the ground, rushing for 64 yards. And he absolutely killed them with his improvisational skills, throwing from outside the pocket, showing off some crazy arm angles to complete passes.

And he did it without two of his top receivers, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who were shelved by COVID-19.

The Patriots have had their way with certain quarterbacks this season, most of them young and inexperienced. Bill Belichick has always been the great equalizer when it comes to neutralizing the better quarterbacks in the league.

While Allen entered the game with a 2-4 record against Belichick and the Patriots, throwing eight touchdowns, with six interceptions and a QB rating of 77.0, he sure look like he had it all figured out Sunday.

He wasn’t fooled by anything Belichick put in front of him. And that’s not good news when it comes to the Patriots reclaiming the division in the near future.

It was odd that Belichick didn’t make many, if any adjustments, to try and get Allen off his game. And especially baffling, considering the Bills had a ragtag offensive line, thanks to injuries and COVID-19.

The health of the offensive line and his receiving corps had no bearing on Allen. He was great with the leftovers.

Without Beasley and Davis, Allen relied on Isaiah McKenzie, who had his way with Myles Bryant all game long. McKenzie led all receivers with 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He was followed by Stefon Diggs, who had seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, mostly beating Patriots Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson.

“Buffalo receivers played well, they threw the ball well, they ran after the catch well,” said Belichick, who barely had a voice after the game. “They did a good job. Did a better job than we did, that’s for sure.”

They were so good, and so much better than the Patriots defense, that the Bills didn’t punt. Not once. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time any team has done that to a Belichick-coached defense.

Officially, the Bills went 6-for-12 on third down, and 3-for-4 on fourth down. And there never seemed any doubt with the ball in Allen’s hands.

Basically, every time the Patriots needed a stop, Allen delivered. After the Patriots got to within five at 26-21, Allen just kept the chains moving, especially on the pivotal drive to answer with 7:37 to go.

Third-and-10 from the Buffalo 25, he hit McKenzie for 17 yards. Fourth-and-one from the Patriots 34, he ran a naked bootleg around the left side for an eight-yard gain. Third-and-10 from the Patriots 26, he hit Diggs for 19 yards, essentially shoveling him a pass while on the move.

“It’s an elite defense. Again, having that trust to go for it on fourth down situations, that’s big for us,” Allen said following the win. “It gives us some groove. It gives us some confidence going forward.”

Allen consistently made the right play, whether it was a check-down, or some weird-angle throw while he was on the move.

Those are the skills of the type of quarterback that’s headlining the 2021 NFL.

“He does a really good job of watching the rush lanes,” Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said of Allen. “He has a good feel in the pocket … he extended some plays. We just gotta do a better job of matching that same energy he had, if not bring a little more. He did a really good job tonight, props to him.”

As for Jones, the learning process continues. But it’s pretty clear the Patriots need to have all of their ducks in a row, whether it’s having a lead, and having a defense that makes the important stops, for Jones to flourish and the Patriots to win.

“I think it was obvious that the Bills were the better team when we went against them,” said Jones. “We have to go back and do what we can do really well, fix what we can fix, control what we can control.”

On Sunday, they had no control of the elite quarterback on the opposing sideline.