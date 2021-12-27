News
Guregian: Josh Allen vs. Mac Jones isn’t a fair fight, and that’s a problem for the Patriots
FOXBORO — This wasn’t Mac Jones vs. Josh Allen, per se.
But in looking at what transpired at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the disparity between starting quarterbacks was obvious, and showed up at the worst possible time for the Patriots.
It was Allen, by knockout.
Granted, Allen versus a rookie really isn’t a fair fight. Four years in, and an MVP candidate last year, Allen is obviously the better quarterback. He also has better personnel to work with.
But if contrasting styles was the measuring stick, the modern day quarterback won easily over the old school quarterback.
Allen was unstoppable while Jones once again struggled to get going, and had problems finding receivers, as the Patriots defense was undressed by the visiting quarterback, losing 33-21 to the Bills in a pivotal AFC East showdown.
At this stage, if the Patriots fall behind, Jones isn’t at the point where he can bring his team back, especially if he’s forced to be perfect. And that was the case thanks to the inability of the defense to make a stop.
But Jones also didn’t help his cause, uncharacteristically missing receivers, as the Patriots quarterback finished completing just 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards. He threw two interceptions and finished with a dismal 31.4 quarterback rating.
He also converted just one of 10 third-down chances.
The Patriots never really asserted themselves offensively in the game. Like the Indy game the previous week, Jones basically looked like a rookie in the first half, before fighting to make a comeback in the second.
Being a mixed bag at quarterback for the second straight week doesn’t win games in December.
“There’s no excuses and there’s really nothing to talk about. I didn’t play great,” Jones said. “I can play better and I can lead a lot better. It starts with me, so we’ll just have to look in the mirror and address what we can and just keep working to get better every day.”
Allen?
The $258 million man was the epitome of what wins this time of year.
He was poised, took whatever the defense gave him, and didn’t make any mistakes.
Basically, he gave a master class on how to take advantage of being a mobile and athletic quarterback.
He beat the Patriots in the air, throwing for 314 yards with three touchdown passes. He beat them on the ground, rushing for 64 yards. And he absolutely killed them with his improvisational skills, throwing from outside the pocket, showing off some crazy arm angles to complete passes.
And he did it without two of his top receivers, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who were shelved by COVID-19.
The Patriots have had their way with certain quarterbacks this season, most of them young and inexperienced. Bill Belichick has always been the great equalizer when it comes to neutralizing the better quarterbacks in the league.
While Allen entered the game with a 2-4 record against Belichick and the Patriots, throwing eight touchdowns, with six interceptions and a QB rating of 77.0, he sure look like he had it all figured out Sunday.
He wasn’t fooled by anything Belichick put in front of him. And that’s not good news when it comes to the Patriots reclaiming the division in the near future.
It was odd that Belichick didn’t make many, if any adjustments, to try and get Allen off his game. And especially baffling, considering the Bills had a ragtag offensive line, thanks to injuries and COVID-19.
The health of the offensive line and his receiving corps had no bearing on Allen. He was great with the leftovers.
Without Beasley and Davis, Allen relied on Isaiah McKenzie, who had his way with Myles Bryant all game long. McKenzie led all receivers with 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He was followed by Stefon Diggs, who had seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, mostly beating Patriots Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson.
“Buffalo receivers played well, they threw the ball well, they ran after the catch well,” said Belichick, who barely had a voice after the game. “They did a good job. Did a better job than we did, that’s for sure.”
They were so good, and so much better than the Patriots defense, that the Bills didn’t punt. Not once. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time any team has done that to a Belichick-coached defense.
Officially, the Bills went 6-for-12 on third down, and 3-for-4 on fourth down. And there never seemed any doubt with the ball in Allen’s hands.
Basically, every time the Patriots needed a stop, Allen delivered. After the Patriots got to within five at 26-21, Allen just kept the chains moving, especially on the pivotal drive to answer with 7:37 to go.
Third-and-10 from the Buffalo 25, he hit McKenzie for 17 yards. Fourth-and-one from the Patriots 34, he ran a naked bootleg around the left side for an eight-yard gain. Third-and-10 from the Patriots 26, he hit Diggs for 19 yards, essentially shoveling him a pass while on the move.
“It’s an elite defense. Again, having that trust to go for it on fourth down situations, that’s big for us,” Allen said following the win. “It gives us some groove. It gives us some confidence going forward.”
Allen consistently made the right play, whether it was a check-down, or some weird-angle throw while he was on the move.
Those are the skills of the type of quarterback that’s headlining the 2021 NFL.
“He does a really good job of watching the rush lanes,” Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said of Allen. “He has a good feel in the pocket … he extended some plays. We just gotta do a better job of matching that same energy he had, if not bring a little more. He did a really good job tonight, props to him.”
As for Jones, the learning process continues. But it’s pretty clear the Patriots need to have all of their ducks in a row, whether it’s having a lead, and having a defense that makes the important stops, for Jones to flourish and the Patriots to win.
“I think it was obvious that the Bills were the better team when we went against them,” said Jones. “We have to go back and do what we can do really well, fix what we can fix, control what we can control.”
On Sunday, they had no control of the elite quarterback on the opposing sideline.
News
Bruins notebook: Bruins get seven players back from protocol, lose Charlie Coyle
The Bruins took seven steps forward and one step back on Sunday as NHL teams reconvened practices across the league after a COVID-induced pause just prior to the Christmas break.
And one rather important player appears to be inching closer to a return to the Bruin fold.
On the COVIF front, of the 10 Bruin players who had gone into protocol prior to the break, only Taylor Hall, Brandon Carlo and Oskar Steen remained in, and they were joined by Charlie Coyle.
Meanwhile, the still-unsigned Tuukka Rask was a regular participant in practice along with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman (one of the seven who came out of protocol) and coach Bruce Cassidy pegged him as being approximately three weeks away from an actual return. Despite not having a contract, Rask looks very much to be a part of this Bruins team.
Though the absences of Hall and now Coyle create a massive hole in their middle six, the B’s looked closer to an NHL team in Sunday. The B’s had their top line back together as both Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron returned from protocol.
Marchand said that he experienced some relatively mild symptoms — some nasal congestion and body and head aches for a couple of days.
Asked if he was in line with Cam Neely’s thinking (he said last week that it appeared the league was “looking for trouble” with daily testing of asymptomatic players), Marchand pretty much concurred with the team president.
“It’s tough. This whole thing is tough. There’s obviously a valid argument on both sides, where this could be the new norm with a variant coming around every year,” said Marchand. “It’s something we’re going to have to live with and we can’t be doing this year in and year out, every day. At some point, we have to get back to some normalcy. Guys have done what they’re supposed to do and gotten vaccinated and all that stuff. But at some point, we’ve got to get back to normal. And he’s not wrong. Other leagues have gone to the testing if you have symptoms but if you’re asymptomatic, you just go about your day. We definitely have to get to that. The NBA’s there, the NHL’s going there now and we’re going to be next. It needs to (happen) soon. We can’t continually have hold-ups from the league. If guys are fine, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to play. Hopefully we get to that soon.”
With the B’s game against Pittsburgh at the Garden scheduled for Monday now postponed, their next scheduled game is set for Wednesday in Ottawa, which with the border crossing presents a host of other issues. Canada requires a 14-day quarantine period from an initial positive test, which would mean some of the players who returned to practice on Sunday would not be eligible to return for that game.
If the Ottawa game goes off, Cassidy said that they could travel the day of the game, though everything is still up in the air.
“I honestly think the league wanted to get through today’s testing and see where it kind of fell and then would make the decision with whatever the schedule looks like going forward from that,” said Cassidy.
One of the many moving pieces right now was the re-institution of a six-man taxi squad. According to the AHL transactions, John Moore was recalled to the taxi squad and he was one of the B’s six defensemen in Sunday’s practice.
As for Rask, Cassidy said he could be ready to play when the team comes home from its scheduled three-game road trip to Tampa, Washington and Montreal in the second week in January..
“I think I was told the earliest he would be cleared to play would be when we get back from there,” said Cassidy.
One would assume that Rask would need a tune-up or two in Providence. But whatever is the case, Rask is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel from his offseason hip surgery.
“I essentially know the same thing, that he’ll be ready in a few weeks. I don’t really know a whole lot other than that he’s been skating and working on getting back. Tuuks is one of the best goalies in the world. If he comes back and he’s at that level, then that’s great,” said Marchand.
“He’s one of those guys whose abilities are impressive and it’s why he’s been one of the best goalies in the last 10 or 15 years or whatever it’s been. It’s great that he’s getting that close to getting back. He’s one of those guys that can win you games. But we have a big job to do for the rest of the year, regardless of who’s in net. We’ve got to keep building. It’s starts with the first game on whenever we play again and we go from there.”
Marchand miffed at league’s Olympic decision
Marchand did not hide his unhappiness with the NHL pulling out of the Olympics. At 33, Marchand may have missed his chance to go to an Olympics. He would have been a near-automatic pick for Team Canada this year and in 2018, when the league made a strict business decision to not go to South Korea. Though COVID was the cause of it this time, Marchand believes business still played a part.
“It’s very disappointing. That was something that was promised as part of the CBA when they last signed the deal. It almost felt like they were trying to get out of it for a while. They didn’t want us to go. There should have been something in place where we should have been able to go,” said Marchand.
“Guys worked their entire lives. And I know that at the end of the day, they don’t care about the Olympics. They don’t make money on it, and ultimately, it’s a business. And we’re an asset. Let’s just call a spade a spade. They don’t want to risk us getting hurt over there and that’s obviously part of it. But it should be the players’ option to go over and play in the tournament. It’s the Olympics, the best of the best of the best. If you’ve earned the right and the opportunity to play, then you should have the option to go play. It’s extremely disappointing that the players aren’t going. Guys have worked their entire lives to put themselves in position to be at that level and it should be guys’ decision whether they go or not, regardless of what’s happening in the world. If the Olympics are on and they’re playing, then the best players in the world should have that option. It’s tough to deal with.”…
Curtis Lazar, who went into protocol on Dec. 18 with Hall, was able to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to get out of protocol and rejoin the team, said Cassidy.
News
Against depleted Ravens secondary, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has historic day in 41-21 win
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, wearing a Santa hat and a Spongebob sweater, was all smiles after dismantling the Ravens secondary in an historic performance on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.
With a secondary built mostly on practice squad call-ups, the Ravens wilted against Burrow’s Bengals, allowing 575 total yards, the most allowed in a game in franchise history, according to Pro Football Reference. They gave up 548 yards to quarterback John Elway and the Denver Broncos in 1996, their first year as a franchise.
“At the end of the day, we are in the NFL, we got to get it right,” said Ravens safety Tony Jefferson II, who was called up as a COVID-19 replacement last week. “No excuses. Obviously, it’s not ideal when you don’t have, everybody that’s been gelled together and have that communication. When we go out there, not none of that really matters. We have to go out there and execute the game plan.”
The Ravens were dealt a significant blow early in the game when cornerback Anthony Averett, who has started 14 games this season, was carted off the field with 4:41 left in the first quarter with a rib injury and did not return. Cornerback Daryl Worley, who was signed to the practice squad Tuesday, replaced him and struggled alongside cornerback Kevon Seymour.
As a result, Burrow, the second-year signal-caller who has shown no ill-effects of the major knee surgery he underwent last year, rarely missed Sunday and completed 37 of 46 passes for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the fourth most passing yards in a single game in NFL history, trailing only the Rams’ Norm Van Brocklin (554 in 1951), the Texans’ Matt Shaub (527 in 2012) and the Oilers’ Warren Moon (527 in 1990).
The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Burrow became the first quarterback with multiple 400-yard passing games in a season against the same team. He’s also the third quarterback in league history to throw for 525-plus yards and four-plus touchdowns in a game, and it comes after Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns against Baltimore in Week 7.
Most of his damage was done throwing to wide receivers Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, who combined for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions.
Higgins was his top target, catching 12 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Chase, recently a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, had 125 yards on seven catches. Each have more than 1,000 receiving yards, making the Bengals the first team in league history with multiple players younger than 23 years old with 1,000 receiving yards in a season..
Burrow and Higgins tested the Ravens’ secondary during the final minutes of the first half. With the Bengals facing a third-and-16, Burrow threw up a deep ball to Higgins, who was double-covered but nonetheless hauled it in for a 52-yard catch at the Ravens’ 3-yard line.
With the game already decided late in the fourth quarter and the Bengals ahead by 20, Burrow’s final throw went for 52 yards to running back Joe Mixon. Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t appear to have a problem with the play call, saying, “They call their plays, we call our plays.”
With two games left in the regular season and the Ravens’ playoff hopes hovering around 35%, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, they are approaching the final stretch with a sense of urgency and not worrying about the injuries they have endured.
“I think it’s just a little bit of adversity,” safety Chuck Clark said. “You’ve got to deal with it sometimes. Not everything’s going to go how you want it to, but you’ve just got to keep moving forward personally and as a team.”
Extra points
- Ravens rookie receiver Rashod Bateman caught his first career touchdown in the first quarter. The No. 27 overall pick in the NFL draft caught a 4-yard pass from quarterback Josh Johnson to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter. Bateman said the football is going to his mom, calling it “a good Christmas gift.”
- Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finished with eight catches for 125 yards, becoming the first tight end this season with three straight 100-yard games. Andrews is 15 yards away from setting the Ravens’ single-season receiving yards record, which was set by former wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996. Andrews currently has 1,187 yards.
News
Massachusetts weather forecast for final week of 2021: No ‘big snowstorms,’ but a few shots of wintry mix
The Bay State could see some wintry mix and rain during the final week of 2021, but meteorologists are not expecting any large storms to wreak havoc on holiday plans.
Forecasters are also predicting that New Year’s Eve will be on the milder side for any First Night celebrations, following many recent Dec. 31s that have been extremely chilly.
Slightly above normal temperature are expected for much of the week, while spotty light wintry mix and rain showers are possible at times.
“It doesn’t look like it will be too crazy of a week for precipitation,” said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“There should be a couple shots of precipitation, but no big snowstorms right now,” she said. “You never want to jinx it, though.”
Monday looks like it will be the coldest day of the week, with temps topping out in the mid 30s. It should be a dry day before a warm front approaches Monday night, which may result in a period of light wintry mix. There’s a chance the precipitation could be light freezing drizzle, but it doesn’t look like it will be significant.
Tuesday’s temps should increase into the 40s, and the day should be dry. Meteorologists are watching for a period or two of light rain showers or wintry mix Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
“It doesn’t look like anything major,” Smith said.
After Wednesday and Thursday in the 40s, New Year’s Eve on Friday should also be on the mild side in the 40s.
Smith said, “We won’t be ending 2021 and starting 2022 on a really bitter night.”
