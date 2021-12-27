News
Health expert: Surge in COVID-19 cases should no longer be ‘major metric’ of pandemic
(The Hill) – A leading health expert said the more mild symptoms reported by vaccinated people against the coronavirus proves the inoculation is the best way to protect yourself from being seriously sick or dying from the disease, and that a surge in case numbers should no longer be the central metric by which to measure the pandemic.
“For two years, infections always preceded hospitalizations which preceded deaths, so you could look at infections and know what was coming,” Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University and a former Harvard health expert said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “Omicron changes that. This is the shift we’ve been waiting for in many ways.”
The country has shifted, Jha said, to a place where people who are vaccinated and especially those who have received a booster shot “are gonna bounce back” if they become infected with the coronavirus.
“That’s very different than what we have seen in the past,” he said. “So I no longer think infections, generally, should be the major metric.”
Cases across the U.S. and globally have reached record levels not seen since the start of the pandemic and the omicron variant now makes up a bulk of infections, including breakthroughs in fully vaccinated and boosted people.
Jha said it remains important that health officials track infections among non-vaccinated individuals “because those people will end up in the hospital.”
“But we really need to focus on hospitalizations and deaths now,” he said.
Also on Sunday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said he is optimistic the nation is now in a better position to beat the pandemic than when the outbreak began, citing enhanced testing and vaccine capabilities.
Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
ST. LOUIS – Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.
According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the child’s mother told them she left her son with her boyfriend on Friday, Dec. 10, so she could go to a job interview. She returned shortly after 2:00 p.m. to her home in the 2600 block of Rutger Street to find her son lying unconscious on the floor with multiple abrasions to his head and bruises on his body, according to the probable cause statement.
The boyfriend allegedly told the mother that he took the boy—identified as Emmanuel Ware—to a gas station to get cigarettes, and the child was struck by a car. When the mother called the police, her boyfriend left the scene.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the toddler’s injuries were not consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Caldwell said. The autopsy showed Emmanuel had “a tear in the right lobe of his liver and approximately 350 ml of blood in his abdominal cavity.”
Following an investigation by the department’s child abuse and homicide units, police believed the boyfriend was responsible for Emmanuel’s death.
The boyfriend, 33-year-old Timothy Robinson, was already in jail on an unrelated robbery charge from Dec. 13.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Robinson on Dec. 23 with one count of second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
WATCH: Broncos’ Bradley Chubb intercepts Raiders’ Derek Carr
VEGAS, WE HAVE LIFTOFF 🚀
📺: CBS | @astronaut pic.twitter.com/qWkuK20Fcr
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2021
Bradley Chubb snagged his first career interception on Sunday.
The Broncos linebacker lived up to his “Astronaut” moniker, leaping to deflect Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s pass attempt and then coming with the ball. Chubb then nearly ran it back into the end zone before being tackled at the 1-yard line.
The play set up a easy Javonte Williams touchdown run up the gut to give Denver a 13-7 lead entering halftime.
NFC North Week 16 roundup: Minnesota Vikings fall out of playoff position with a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams
Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift the Los Angeles Rams into the playoffs as they pulled out a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.
The victory also sent the Rams’ NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals into the postseason.
Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score, Matt Gay made three field goals and the Aaron Donald-led defense did its part, keeping the Vikings out of the end zone on two first-half trips inside the 10-yard line.
Matthew Stafford had his first three-interception game since Sept. 10, 2018, when he was picked off four times for the Detroit Lions against the New York Jets. But the Rams (11-4) had more than enough to win their fourth straight game and pass the Cardinals (10-5) for first place in the NFC West.
Kirk Cousins had 315 yards on 27-of-38 passing with a touchdown to K.J. Osborn with 8:21 remaining that cut the lead to 27-20. But his interception in the end zone in the first quarter loomed large all afternoon.
Alexander Mattison filled in for Dalvin Cook, absent because of COVID-19, and had 70 total yards and a score for the Vikings (7-8), who failed for the fourth time this season to push their record above .500. They lost control of the third and final NFC wild-card spot.
Anthony Barr picked off Stafford twice, both deep in Rams territory, and the Vikings turned them into 10 points. Stafford went 21 of 37 for 197 yards with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr., but he was out of sync for most of the game with several other throws that could’ve been intercepted.
Cousins was the sharper quarterback, coming off a couple of rough games, but he couldn’t get the Vikings a win. Only one of their first nine possessions went longer than 15 yards — that ended with Travin Howard picking off Cousins in the end zone after a pass intended for Osborn was deflected in tight coverage by Darious Williams.
That was the fourth interception in the last three games for Cousins. He was picked off only three times in the first 12 games.
Powell gave the Rams their first non-offensive touchdown of the season, their first special teams return score since Pharoh Cooper in 2017 and their first punt return touchdown since Tavon Austin in 2015, when they still played in St. Louis.
Jalen Ramsey kept the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson on lockdown much of the game, but Jefferson still had eight catches for 116 yards. He passed fellow LSU alumnus and pal Beckham for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons (2,851). Beckham had 2,755.
The Rams’ Cooper Kupp had a 37-yard reception on third down in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. He had 10 catches for 109 yards to become the first player with at least 90 receiving yards in 14 games of a single season. Antonio Brown (2014) and Michael Irvin (1995) did so in 13 games.
Lions’ comeback bid vs. Falcons falls short with late interception
Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter, and the host Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday and preserve their slim playoff hopes.
Foye Oluokun’s interception of Lions fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win. It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions’ last possession at the Atlanta 37. The fumble was forced by Jalen Reeves-Maybin and recovered by Dean Marlowe.
The Falcons (7-8) began the day knowing they had to win their final three regular-season games to protect hopes of making the playoffs.
Ryan’s 19-yard pass to rookie Kyle Pitts set up the go-ahead touchdown. Hurst beat linebacker Charles Harris, who spent the 2020 season with the Falcons, to snap a 13-13 tie.
The Lions answered with a 17-play drive that consumed 10 minutes, 26 seconds but stalled at the 5. Riley Patterson made a 26-yard field goal.
Without Goff, the Lions (2-12-1) couldn’t maintain momentum gained by last week’s surprising 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions were called for six offside penalties Sunday.
Boyle completed 24 of 34 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The Lions also were without running back D’Andre Swift, who missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right shoulder. Swift was inactive despite returning to practice this week.
The Lions placed cornerback Amani Oruwariye on injured reserve before the game with a thumb injury, ending his season.
Ryan completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown.
The Falcons finally earned their first true home win after five losses at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They were the designated home team for a win in London over the New York Jets.
