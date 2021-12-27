Holiday shopping rush continues the day after Christmas

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – Families looking to get ahead on holiday gift returns and post-Christmas sales were at West County Mall earlier than usual Sunday morning.
“We’re trying to return a few things and maybe spend a little of our money from Christmas presents,” Amanda Banks said.
Banks’ son Hudson had no problem listening to his mom on this one. The youngest Banks already had an idea of what he was after as the holiday shopping rush continued.
“Nerf guns and toys,” Hudson Banks said.
The Wiggins family was at the West County Mall to spend some Christmas money too.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time, so we learned in the early years that it gets pretty crazy around noon,” John Wiggins said.
Wiggins’ father had an idea when he started the family day after Christmas tradition years ago.
“The day after Christmas when the stores open, we’re going to meet for breakfast. I’ll give everyone cash. Everyone can then go pick out their own gifts,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said it’s something the family looks forward to.
“It’s worked out well, we’ve all had fun with it. I think my dead will admit that at the beginning it was easier for him so he didn’t have to go out and buy the gifts himself,” he said.
His daughter Sadie Wiggins had a similar mindset to Hudson Banks.
“I’m thinking I’m going to get a toy,” she said.
Hunter Bickell is back home from college for winter break and figured it would be easier to get the errands done early rather than later.
“I decided to come about 20 minutes early, so I could get a good parking spot and make sure I’m one of the first couple in the store,” Bickell said.
Bickell also had great advice for shoppers that resonates with travelers this holiday season.
“Workers are very busy and are under a lot of stress right now so patience,” he said.
LAS VEGAS — They can quit pretending to be somebody now. In a city built on broken dreams, where every fool thinks his lousy luck is about to change, the Broncos finally crapped out and boarded a plane home after a 17-13 loss to Las Vegas ripped their ticket to the NFL playoffs to shreds.
“At the end of the day, we knew this was a win-or-go-home type of situation, and we didn’t do enough,” Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said Sunday.
So let’s end the delusional thinking, this crazy, naïve notion that all that’s standing between the Broncos and playoff contention is incompetence on the sideline.
While Pat Shurmur isn’t qualified to coordinate a kids’ birthday party, much less a complex NFL offense, and Vic Fangio is a good soul not emotionally wired to be a head coach, they are far from the biggest problems with this team.
Broncos general manager George Paton has to find better players, starting at quarterback, or he won’t last long in employment of the team’s next owner. The honeymoon’s over, George.
While cornerback Pat Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams were fine draft choices, they don’t mean diddly unless Paton can coax Russell Wilson out of Seattle or convince Green Bay to move Aaron Rodgers from the frozen tundra to the Rocky Mountains.
In three seasons on the job, Fangio’s record against the Raiders and Chiefs, the two teams most despised by the denizens of Broncos Country, is 1-10. That alone is reason enough to get him fired, because if Paton tries to sell the return of Uncle Vic to frustrated masses in 2022, there will be bile and blood.
So let’s stop living on the prayer that there are so many “meh” teams in the NFL that enough of them will fall down at Denver’s feet and allow the Broncos to step over that stinkin’ heap of mediocrity and slip into the playoffs through the back door.
After an interception by linebacker Bradley Chubb allowed the Broncos to take a 13-7 lead at halftime, they let the opportunity slip through their hands, most notably when tight end Albert Okwuegbunam dropped a pass deep in Las Vegas territory late in the fourth quarter.
“Uncharacteristic of him and it hurts me for him,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “But I know it will hurt him tremendously for the next couple days.”
Lock proved nothing in this game except he can do a bad imitation of Teddy Bridgewater and lead drives that can’t get out of neutral much less find a high gear.
“I don’t view it as the season over or anything like that.” Fangio said.
Well, I hate to break it to Uncle Vic, but the analysts over at the website FiveThirtyEight now give the Broncos less than a one-in-a-thousand chance to make the playoffs. Pigs have a better chance of flying.
When I listen to Uncle Vic talk, I hear the voice of Wade Phillips. Phillips is a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator. Fangio is a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator. But just as Phillips was the wrong head coach for the Broncos in 1994, Fangio is the wrong man to lead the team back to playoff relevancy now. I’m not ashamed to admit being fond of Uncle Vic. He’s good people with a saucy sense of humor few know. I wish the Broncos could ask him to step aside from the top job and retain him as defensive coordinator. But that’s not how these things work.
But the Broncos lost to the hated Rai-duhs because former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy has trouble running routes to the first-down stick and would have a hard time finding the end zone with Siri giving him turn-by-turn directions. After 25 games as a pro, Jeudy has caught three touchdown passes. He’s not a draft bust, but he certainly ain’t Justin Jefferson, selected by Minnesota seven picks after Jeudy went off the board at No. 15 overall in 2020.
For the second time in as many games, with money and playoff dreams on the line, Brandon McManus whiffed on a field goal from beyond 50 yards. Yes, the 55-yarder he missed against the Raiders was no chip shot, but McManus isn’t paid $4.2 million per season to grouse at Denver coaches for not getting him off the sideline quick enough after failing to do his job.
If playoff tickets are punched in the trenches, then both the Denver offensive and defensive lines need an upgrade. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Williams combined for a paltry eight yards on 14 carries. And the Broncos surrendered the lead on the opening drive of the second half, when Vegas pounded the rock on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped with a five-yard run by Peyton Barber.
Harris summarized this lost season in two sad notes. “It’s trash,” he said.
In the NFL, your identity is defined by your record, not by the sweet lies you tell yourself in the mirror. And the Broncos appear doomed to finish last in the AFC West for the second straight year.
Firing Fangio might be the place to start, but fixing this mess is on Paton. What this team needs more than a scapegoat is bona fide playmakers. I’m guessing whoever pays $3.5 billion to own the Broncos will expect more bang for their buck than the woulda, coulda, shoulda excuses these players now offer.
In the aftermath of the Broncos’ 17-13 loss Sunday in Las Vegas, coach Vic Fangio declined to sugarcoat his assessment of quarterback Drew Lock and the Denver offense.
“(Lock was) up-and-down,” Fangio said. “You get 158 yards of offense, and eight first downs, it’s hard to say anything good about the offense.”
In his first start of the 2021 season, Lock produced few highlights and nary a touchdown drive longer than a yard.
But in Lock’s view, his performance was a step forward individually, even if the defeat all but wiped out Denver’s playoff chances. Lock was 15-of-22 passing for 153 yards with no interceptions and a 87.9 rating. Denver was also 1 of 10 on third down, while Lock was sacked twice for 13 yards and also saw key drops from Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Albert Okwuegbunam.
“I feel I did alright,” Lock said. “Obviously there’s going to be some things I want to fix and make better, but there’s going to be a lot of good things on tape and a lot things I can hang my hat on and say that I was proud of this throw or that.
“I want to be able to sign off on every single throw. That’s what I’ve started thinking about this year. Every time you put the ball in the air, that’s got your stamp on it, it’s got your name on it, so sign off on it. I’d like to think I can sign off on almost all of them today.”
Starting in place of Teddy Bridgewater, who remains in concussion protocol after getting carted off in the third quarter of last week’s loss to the Bengals, Lock’s performance turned out a lot better than his last trip to Las Vegas. In the Broncos’ 37-12 smackdown to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium last year, Lock threw four interceptions and turned in a 37.3 rating.
Still, the only scoring the Broncos offense managed Sunday came via a gift-wrapped one-yard touchdown run by Javonte Williams at the end of the first half (the direct result of Bradley Chubb’s interception and runback) and a pair of Brandon McManus field goals.
“We did a lot of good things (as an offense),” Lock said. “We moved the ball, and the difference (between touchdowns and field goals) is really small in this league. We’ve just got to be a little better in places here and there.”
Lock said the loss to the Raiders “definitely hurts,” and that going into Week 17 against the Chargers, his approach to the job isn’t going to change. Earlier this week, Fangio said Bridgewater will be the team’s starting quarterback for the final two games if he’s cleared to play.
“(Where) my head is right now is going to be in the film right after this,” Lock said. “I’m playing it ‘as is.’ I’m thinking I’m the starter next week, and I’m going to prepare like that unless I’m told different.”
DALLAS — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76.
Susan Hays, Weddington’s former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had been in poor health for some time and it was not immediately clear what caused her death, Hays told The Associated Press.
Raised as a minister’s daughter in the West Texas city of Abilene, Weddington attended law school at the University of Texas. A couple years after graduating, she and a former classmate, Linda Coffee, brought a class-action lawsuit on behalf of a pregnant woman challenging a state law that largely banned abortions.
The case of “Jane Roe,” whose real name was Norma McCorvey, was brought against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade and eventually advanced to the Supreme Court.
Weddington argued the case before the high court twice, in December 1971 and again in October 1972, resulting the next year in the 7-2 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Weddington’s death comes as the Supreme Court is considering a case over Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that’s widely considered to be most serious challenge in years to the Roe decision.
While that case was before the court, Weddington also ran to represent Austin in the Texas House of Representatives. She was elected in 1972 and served three terms as a state lawmaker, before becoming general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and later working as advisor on women’s issues to President Jimmy Carter.
Weddington later wrote a book on Roe v. Wade, gave lectures and taught courses at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Women’s University on leadership, law and gender discrimination. She remained active in the political and legal worlds well into her later years, attending the 2019 signing ceremony for a New York state law meant to safeguard abortion rights should Roe v. Wade be overturned.
