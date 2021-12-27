How the Patriots’ playoff odds break down after losing to the Bills

Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the event will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.

As the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the NHL, teams are forced to adapt to changing schedules and rosters. Few teams will feel the brunt of that force quite like the Colorado Avalanche. Coming out of the pause to get things under control, the Avs will play five games in nine days, opening up a slew of NHL betting opportunities for the savvy gambler.

It’s not just the timing of the matchups out of the break, but the quality of the opponents that should make things very interesting here. Colorado plays three divisional games (two against Dallas, one against Chicago), the team who knocked them out of the playoffs last season (Vegas) and an Anaheim squad that has performed well above expectations.

Here, we’ve broken down the NHL betting angles you’ll need to know as the Avalanche gear up for a grueling stretch.

Best Sportsbooks for your NHL bet

December 27 – Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Preview and Pick

Though there’s no word yet on whether Vegas will wear their shiny chrome helmets that almost require fans to wear sunglasses to block the glare, it’s always a chippy, physical contest any time the Avs (17-8-2) and Golden Knights (20-12-0) play each other.

With eight head-to-head meetings last season before a six-game playoff series, these two teams may have some bad blood.

Avalanche to Slay the Golden Knights

Vegas has definitely had the upper hand in recent meetings, and there’s an excellent chance this is the hardest test of the five-game stretch. That’s not to say any will be easy, but Colorado went 4-3-1 against the Golden Knights last regular season before losing in the postseason.

NHL odds won’t be available until closer to puck drop, at which point we should have more clarity over the rosters, but Colorado on the moneyline seems like the value play here. The Avalanche are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and Vegas has struggled at home (10-7-0).

The Pick: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline

Golden Knights’ Dented Armor Leaves Injury Questions

The Golden Knights’ injury report leaves a ton of questions around their roster makeup. Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19), Alec Martinez (face), and Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) are all lineup uncertainties. Forward Mark Stone is still listed on the injury report, but he did score a pair of goals Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Goaltender Robin Lehner (14-9-0, 3.03 GAA, .905 save %) is another walking question mark. The 30-year-old Swede has missed two of the last three games with a lower body injury. If Lehner isn’t able to go, Laurent Brossoit (6-3-0, 2.73 GAA, .904 save %) would get the nod.

Vegas has played well in recent weeks, going 8-2-0 in their last 10 games to clinch a share of first place in the Pacific. Maybe there’s a bit of luck in those golden buckets…

Avalanche Getting Healthy at the Right Time

However, Colorado isn’t without injury and illness questions either. Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, Cale Makar, Darcy Kuemper, and Devon Toews are all in COVID-19 protocol, Bowen Byram is recovering from a head injury, and Gabriel Landeskog and Stefan Matteau are each dealing with lower body injuries.

As of writing, all are expected to return for the Vegas game, but it’s a fluid situation worth monitoring.

December 29 – Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche Preview and Pick

The first leg of the home-and-away series sees Colorado hosting the Stars in the second meeting of the season between the two sides. Dallas won the first time around, a 3-1 victory in the Lone Star State in November.

Colorado has been lights-out at home (10-2-1) while the Stars have been a mess on the road (4-9-1).

Avalanche to Make It Two in a Row Against Dallas

Dallas’ road woes are a big cause for concern here. The Stars have lost four straight contests away from the American Airlines center, with opponents outscoring them 15-7 in that span. Braden Holtby started in three of those four, and Dallas was shut out in Oettinger’s only start.

While the Stars have won two in a row and will get a warmup against Nashville before the Avalanche game, they still haven’t inspired enough confidence to pick them for this road contest.

The Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 puck line

Dallas Offense Starting to Carry the Load

It’s been a weird season for the Stars so far. They’ve dealt with goaltending turnover in net, as Anton Khudobin’s poor play resulted in demotion to the minors, and Ben Bishop was forced into retirement due to multiple injuries.

While Holtby has impressed after signing with Dallas in the offseason and two bad campaigns with Vancouver and Washington, Oettinger (7-2-0, 2.24 GAA, .922 save %) looks like the netminder of the future. Oettinger is one of several dark horse NHL picks for the Calder Trophy this season.

Expect Holtby and Oettinger to split starts in the back-to-back. Holtby will likely take the first matchup, leaving Oettinger to get the nod at home.

The Stars’ top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski provides a serious offensive punch. Dallas’ offense relies on speed off the rush, allowing Pavelski (12 goals, 15 assists) to thrive as a two-way forward in starting the breakout while Robertson (10 goals, 15 assists) and Hintz (12 goals, 10 assists) provide a heavyweight counter strike.

While the star power of Jamie Benn (eight goals, seven assists) and Tyler Seguin (eight goals, four assists) adds some scoring depth, no other Stars skater has more than five goals on the season. Dallas will need some extra bite against a star-studded Avs lineup.

December 31 – Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars Preview and Pick

Much of the info here is the same as the game before. However, for as bad as Dallas has been on the road, they’ve been solid at home (11-3-1). The Stars have scored 22 more goals in their own barn than on the road this season.

Dallas Draws Even and Downs the Avs

Just like with the Vegas game, this one should be close and could come down to the wire. Dallas and Colorado didn’t play each other at all during the 2021 season, but in the 2019-20 campaign, three of the four regular season games were decided by one goal. Not only that, but their playoff series went the distance, with an overtime goal deciding Game 7.

With Dallas at home, taking the Stars on the moneyline is the sensible NHL betting play here, especially if Colorado wins the first game. The Stars play with a chip on their shoulder and won’t take kindly to back-to-back losses to a division rival.

The Pick: Dallas Stars Moneyline

January 2 – Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche Preview and Pick

As of writing, the Ducks are tied with the Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, with Vegas taking the top spot on the regulation and overtime wins tiebreaker. Anaheim was one of the worst teams in the league last season but has thrived as young players burst onto the scene. They’ve been an NHL picks buster all season as a difficult team to predict.

Colorado went 6-1-1 against Anaheim last season and won their previous meeting this year, a 5-2 victory in November.

Avs Go Duck Hunting, Return to Win Column

Colorado has the better roster in this game, and they’ll need to act like it. With the Cup aspirations this team has, it’s a virtual must-win, even though we’re not even halfway through the season.

If John Gibson (11-7-5, 2.71 GAA, .913 save %, one shutout) is between the pipes, you can expect a lower-scoring affair, but Colorado should still come out on top, especially if the defense is healthy.

The Pick: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline

Anaheim Competing with the Big Dogs

The Ducks have a 9-0-2 record this season against sub-.500 teams, earning the points they really should be getting. But perhaps more impressive given their end to last season is an 8-9-4 record against teams who are plus-.500 this season.

Trevor Zegras (eight goals, 17 assists) has closed the NHL odds race for the Calder Trophy and is now +250, behind only Detroit’s Lucas Raymond (+175). Zegras has held down the second line forward group with Sonny Milano and Rickard Rakell, often setting them up for highlight-reel goals.

Troy Terry (18 goals, 12 assists) is tied for fourth in the league in goals but has yet to get his own placard for the Richard Trophy NHL odds – he’s considered part of “the field” at +2000.

And you can’t count out the grizzled vet Ryan Getzlaf, who earned his 1,000th NHL point earlier this season. Getzlaf (one goal, 20 assists) has already exceeded last season’s point total, and he did it in 30 fewer games.

January 4 – Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks Preview and Pick

Remember when the Blackhawks lost their first nine games of the season, including a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in the season opener? This isn’t exactly the same team, as Chicago is 10-6-2 under interim head coach Derek King, but the Hawks are nowhere near their Cup-contending days.

Chicago was one of the popular NHL picks as a playoff team this season following the offseason acquisitions of goaltender Marc-André Fleury and defenseman Seth Jones. But so far, they’ve looked more like contenders for a lottery pick.

Avs Will Keep It Rolling Against Chicago

Colorado’s offense is scoring a league-best 4.22 goals per game this season, and they’re the only club scoring more than 4.00 per contest (the Minnesota Wild are second at 3.63). While Chicago’s goaltending (3.23 goals per game) has been only slightly better than the Avalanche’s (3.37), the offense isn’t anywhere near ready to keep up (2.30 goals per game).

Take the Avalanche -1.5 puck line here, and think about taking the over goal toal on your NHL betting slip.

The Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 puck line

Blackhawks’ Depth Scoring is Their Achilles Heel

Beyond Alex DeBrincat (17 goals, six assists) and Patrick Kane (seven goals, 18 assists), the offense has been virtually non-existent. Other than DeBrincat and Kane, Jones has more assists (20) than any other skater on the team has points.

Though he was brought in to bring some offensive bite on the blue line, Jones has been somewhat of a defensive liability. He’s been on the ice for more goals against than any other Chicago skater (42, next is Jake McCabe at 35), and only seven other defensemen around the league have been on for more.

With Kane and Jonathan Toews, you can never really count the Blackhawks out at any point, but the smart NHL betting move here is to avoid Chicago.

Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that maybe be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.