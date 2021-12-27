Icy conditions and blowing slow may delay delivery of Monday’s newspaper

On St. Paul’s West Side, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church no longer hosts a regular food shelf and clothing closet for families in need, which used to happen two or three times per week. Children’s sports programs have been scrapped.

With the stated goal of recruiting young men for seminary, altar boys have proliferated, but female altar servers have been banned, though girls still collect offerings. Spanish-language music at funerals is no longer allowed at all.

“At my sister’s funeral, he questioned ‘How Great Thou Art.’ He wouldn’t allow that to be played,” said Larry Lucio, 71, a former Humboldt High School principal whose family helped found the church nearly a century ago.

The “he” in question is the Rev. Andrew Brinkman, who began serving as the parochial administrator of the parish in November 2016 and became parish priest in the summer of 2018.

With the support of some of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s younger immigrant families and to the chagrin of many longstanding parishioners, Brinkman has overseen a raft of changes since the beginning of the pandemic, ranging from banning Aztec dancers from the nave to launching a $1.9 million remodeling campaign that some fear will leave the church saddled with debt.

Brinkman, following a brief phone conversation, declined to be interviewed.

CHURCH ESTABLISHED IN 1931

The church — established as the state’s first Spanish-language mission at the urging of the Guild of Catholic Women in 1931 — has served as a beacon for the Mexican-American community and draws heavily from the immigrant history of St. Paul’s West Side.

In the early 1960s, a few years after Mississippi River flooding heavily impacted the Latin community living along the West Side Flats, the St. Paul Port Authority razed the frame houses there to build an industrial park. Families scattered across the metro, but many retired professionals still return each Sunday to Concord Street to worship together beneath the stained-glass images of the Virgin Mary appearing to Mexican peasant Juan Diego some 500 years ago and bringing Catholicism to the masses.

In the past five years or more, younger Mexican-American and Central American immigrant families have also gravitated to Our Lady of Guadalupe from Forest Lake, South St. Paul and the city’s East Side, and many newcomers have embraced Brinkman’s evangelical style.

Gilbert de la O isn’t one of them.

“It’s kind of disturbing, mainly because the church is like the soul of our community,” said de la O, a former St. Paul School Board member who has been active in Our Lady of Guadalupe since the 1940s. “A year and a half ago, things started changing. He started talking about not having Mexican music at funerals, certain songs that were traditions from the ’30s. The traditional music was really important for us. He got away from doing food shelves and clothing for families. Pretty soon, people started getting upset.”

MARIACHIS AND LATIN MASS

Some of those rules have since softened following complaints. On Dec. 12, after a well-attended Spanish-language mass, Brinkman announced he was selling his own car to fund a $5,000 raffle. Flower sellers sold roses in the lobby. A mariachi band held court in the social hall, where families enjoyed tall cups of pozole — a traditional Mexican stew — and coffee with sweetbreads during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“I’ve been attending for years. Things are normal,” said Porfirio Castro, an East Side resident who brought his family to mass.

“Since COVID, we have had four parking lot food distribution events organized by parishioners that went very well,” said Deacon Luis Rubi, in an email. “Just last month, we held a coat drive.”

Miriam Castro Franco was more concerned. In the past year, Brinkman has begun incorporating Latin into portions of his Spanish masses, with the stated goal of adding entire Latin masses at least every other week.

“It doesn’t make sense,” said Castro Franco, walking her 63-year-old mother through a snowy parking lot toward afternoon mass. “It’s a conflict that needs to be solved with peace and love, because we’re talking about God, faith and culture. When people worship here, they feel like they’re back at home in Mexico.”

During his 71 years, Lucio was baptized at Our Lady of Guadalupe, served as an altar boy, married there and buried family. In October, he and others were taken aback to discover key changes to the church’s written mission statement, which now concludes by noting the importance of “adoration, service and tithing.”

Until then, “we never talked before about tithing,” said former church trustee Cecilia Jackson, noting many immigrants donate their time rather than money. “He wants cash.”

When Jackson and others approached Brinkman for explanation, “he said he did it, that God spoke to him and that’s what he wrote down,” Lucio recalled. “He asked how we could question God.”

$1.9 MILLION CAPITAL CAMPAIGN

Then came the announcement in the church program that a $1.9 million capital campaign was underway. The goal was to remodel the church and make it worthier of its new title as an official diocesan shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom believers say appeared in Mexico multiple times in 1531 and launched widespread conversion to the Catholic faith.

The church is the only diocesan shrine in the Archdiocese.

Given how many nearby churches have closed because of insolvency, the prospect has made some parishioners nervous. “We need the roof fixed, we need the plumbing fixed before we can start talking about remodeling,” de la O said.

Jackson, a former financial officer for the state of Minnesota and former member of the church finance council, said: “We’ve always been a pay-as-you-go church and kept expenses down. We use local talent, because a lot of the local Mexican people are craftsmen. There hasn’t been any coordination. We weren’t asked if we want that. He just does not respond to us at all.”

The remodeling plans appear to have been scaled back after initial fundraising drew limited dollars, but renderings are still up on the church wall near the entrance to the nave. On Dec. 15, a member of the parish finance council said in an email the church will be starting a $600,000 capital campaign for a debt and maintenance fund.

THE 9’OCLOCK PEOPLE

Jackson, who lives in North Oaks, said she and many former West Side elders attend the 9 a.m. Sunday mass, the earliest of the three Sunday masses, and it’s those members that Brinkman seems to eye the most warily because they’re the hardest to influence.

“We’re ‘the 9 o’clock people.’ We’ve been educated and retired from positions,” she said. “We have this new group of people and we’ve always been able to help them get by and connect them to social services. One of my friends is a banker and she helps with home loans and car loans. He doesn’t appreciate any of that stuff.”

On a brisk Sunday morning in late November, a few dozen parishioners braved the cold to protest outside mass with picket signs demanding that the elders’ traditions and voices be respected.

Following the protest, Lucio helped organize a Dec. 9 meeting between the congregation and Archbishop Bernard Hebda, where Lucio expected multiple parishioners would have the opportunity to share testimonials. Instead, the Archdiocese moved the three-hour meeting, which drew some 250 parishioners, from the social hall to the church pews, with Hebda directing the discussion from the stage.

“We were told ‘it’s the Archbishop’s meeting, and they are going to conduct the meeting,”” Lucio said. “We said, well, that’s not what we planned.”

Reached for comment, a spokesman for the Archdiocese released a written statement from the Rev. Michael Tix, episcopal vicar for Clergy and Parish Services.

“I am grateful to be part of the ongoing dialogue between the leadership of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in St. Paul and parishioners,” said Tix, “some expressing concerns about a series of changes and others expressing support for their pastor and excitement concerning the direction that the parish is taking in continuing to serve not only long-time parishioners but also recent Latino immigrants. Archbishop Hebda is also aware and involved in this dialogue. It is through open and honest conversation that concerns will best be addressed and solutions reached for the good of everyone involved.”

Tix, in the written statement, said archdiocesan leaders have continued to meet in-person with concerned parishioners.

Marcus Troy isn’t Catholic, but the lifelong West Sider has enjoyed visits to Our Lady of Guadalupe since childhood sleepovers at friends’ homes in the 1970s. He attended the Dec. 9 church meeting and left after nearly two hours, frustrated and disappointed.

“It was the older Mexican generation versus the younger Mexican generation. It was pretty much divide and conquer by the church,” Troy said. “It was pretty sad, man. This guy is doing a pretty good job of dismantling most of what the original parishioners have built. One woman stood up and said we built this church taco sale by taco sale. (Another) lady mentioned that ‘you had a speaker and everything was in English, and nothing was in Spanish.’ She got a round of applause.”

“I know how important a church has been to all of us,” Troy added. “It’s like me coming to your house and taking over, and saying if you don’t like it you can leave.”

On Dec. 12, Miguel Ramos of Roseville arrived at afternoon mass thinking of his parents in Mexico, who both have COVID. A parishioner since the mid-1980s, he’s only seen changes for the better.

“This is God’s house,” said Ramos, noting his faith in the church had helped cure his own ailments in his younger years. “Not everyone agrees with everything all the time, but we’re all human beings. We can have differences of opinion. We come to pray.”