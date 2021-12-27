Connect with us

Bitcoin

“Invest in Bitcoin” Says Mexican Billionaire Businessman as a New Year Message

Published

58 seconds ago

on

“Invest in Bitcoin” Says Mexican Billionaire Businessman as a New Year Message
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

As the year 2021 is about to end, a huge curiosity is created among the people about the life of crypto in the coming year. More so, the crypto industry marked great success and crossed huge milestones throughout the year. 

In regards to this, Mexican Billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego shared his New year message on Twitter. He recommends his fan followers to “Invest in Bitcoin” thereby gaining a positive confidence in oneself. This New Year’s heartwarming message is on trend favoring all the  Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts on Christmas Eve. 

Believe in Yourself and Buy Bitcoin 

Ricardo is Chairman and founder of Grupo Salinas, the conglomerate that owns the second largest broadcasting company in the Mexican country. With his great popularity in both business and personal lives, he owns more than  957,200 fan followers on Twitter. And Salinas is always proud to say, he is a Bitcoin holder as well. 

However, as a New Year message, Salinas advised his followers to “Invest in Bitcoin”, moving away from fiat currencies as it’s just fake money made up of papers. He encouraged his people saying, not to be jealous, just believe in yourself and purchase Bitcoin in the New Year. 

Interestingly, Salinas has been a BTC evangelist since 2013 and still promotes and believes Bitcoin will ruin the crypto world soon. Moreover, this New Year message was a 2 minute joyful video for his followers to buy bitcoin.

And following his words, many started to invest in Bitcoin as well. Significantly, Bitcoin is standing at $51,483.45 with a spike of 2.28% in the last 24 hours. However, BTC is performing within the green margins throughout the day. 

Unfortunately, the Central bank of Mexica refused to accept businesses in Bitcoins when Salinas approached for the approval. Further, Mexico bans Cryptocurrencies in their financial system as well.  On an immediate note, Mexico’s bank authorities stated that Bitcoin is not a legal tender and it is banned to use within the country.. 

Further, in an interview with Cointelegraph, Salinas shared that he bought BTC at $500 in 2013 through Grayscale. And he marks it as one of the best investments ever in his life. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

NEAR Records 70% Rally On Terra Integration, Will It Be Sustainable?

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

NEAR LUNA Terra LUNAUSDT
google news

During December, highly scalable blockchain Near and its underlying asset has experienced an important rally. Coming in hot from a monthly low at around $6, the NEAR token currently trades at $15,37, close to its all-time high north of the $16 mark.

NEAR trends to the upside in the 4-hour chart. Source: NEARUSDT Tradingview

In the past 7-days, according to data from Coingecko, NEAR has record a 71.5% rally and an 87.4% increase in the last 30 days. The team behind the protocol has been announcing improvements and partnerships that have contributed with this token’s trend to the upside.

Related Reading | LUNA Hits ATH After Astroport’s Deployment, Why Terra Could Continue Growing In 2022

Terra’s UST stablecoin integration with NEAR and the Aurora ecosystem has been a highly expected event by users. Per an official post, the integration was facilitated by a partnership with NearPad, an Aurora DeFi gateway, and Rose, a liquidity and stableswap borrowing protocol running on the same ecosystem.

The team behind NEAR believes the partners will be able to strengthen the Terra ecosystem and stablecoin UST as they become more adopted on Aurora. In that sense, users will have several new use cases that will be able to leverage including moving assets from Aurora to Terra or any other compatible blockchain.

Users will be incentive to participate and to provide UST liquidity on the aforementioned ecosystems. Aiden Knox, founder of NearPad and Rose claimed the following on this integration:

Partnering with Terra to bring UST to ecosystem to our community will be a big step towards growing the Near and Aurora ecosystem. I’m excited to be working closely with the Terra team to not only bring UST to NearPad and Rose, but also for the deeper integrations and collaborative projects this partnership enables.

NEAR To Support One Of The Fastest Growing Stablecoins

The Near protocol has been working on its interoperable capabilities as the project aims to support a “multi-chain future”. In that way, users will be the most benefits as more use cases, and applications become accessible, and they can reach any asset or projects in different networks. Co-Founder of NEAR Illia Polosukhin said:

NEAR has been built for simplicity, security and scalability. Stablecoins like UST provide a simple interface to store value and interact with apps which need to use a stable unit of account.

Recently, the Terra ecosystem implemented several major upgrades on the mainnet with provides it with interoperability, and a burning mechanism for its underlying asset, LUNA. As NewsBTC reported, this network has taken the crypto industry by storm.

Related Reading | Terra Begins LUNA Burning, Why It Could Target $140

In addition, Do Kwon, one of Terra’s founders, recently celebrated the expansion in UST as the stablecoin reached a $10 billion market cap. Thus, it has become the largest decentralized stablecoin which demonstrates, according to Kwon, that “there is no more doubt in the product market fit”.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

CoinEx 4th Anniversary Special Event: Recap of 2021’s Crypto Mania

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

CoinEx
google news

2021 has been an extraordinary year for the crypto industry, with the total market capitalization breaking new record highs and the ecosystem evolving. To celebrate its fourth birthday by the end of 2021, CoinEx held a Twitter Spaces event “Recap of 2021’s Crypto Mania” on December 23. CoinEx researcher Molly, Solster CEO Darshit, GamicGuild co-founder Ukeme Okuku, and popular blockchain YouTubers My Financial Friend, Crypto Shrek, and Flozin were brought together to talk about hot topics in the crypto world over the past year.

The chat started with the most impressive event in the crypto industry in 2021. Molly indicated that out-of-imagination meme-coins impressed her the most out of such amazing things like Layer 2, MEME, GameFi, the metaverse, and the DAO. For Flozin, NFT was the biggest surprise as it has greatly shaped the art world and the game industry.

The next topic is which crypto category has the best future development. Both My Financial Friend and Flozin recognized the potential of the metaverse, while Crypto Shrek suggested that more attention should be paid to Fi systems, including GameFi, SocialFi, etc. Molly added that the metaverse and Web 3.0 should be focused on in the long run, and as primary blockchain technology develops, cross-chain solutions will see a brighter future.

The last topic is what users care about the most: Is the bull market still there? Molly said that the market was hard to predict in the short term. But many professional investment institutions have joined in the business, and the intrinsic value of the crypto market has increased significantly compared to 2017. Darshit believed that the market would be on the uptrend in the long run, despite some obstacles. Both Flozin and Crypto Shrek were optimistic about the market too.

The Twitter Spaces event ended in success after a heated discussion. Seeing countless ups and downs in the past four years, CoinEx has always stood firm in the crypto industry to bring the best products and services to crypto investors. Following the session, CoinEx has a series of fourth-anniversary events and surprises for all. We hope that 2022 will be fruitful for every investor growing with CoinEx.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Binance Exchange All Set to Start Services in Canada and Bahrain

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Binance Re-engages to Launch Its Operations Back in the U.K
google news
Bitcoin News
  • But the newest development shows that Binance’s worldwide expansion plans.
  • Binance has been on a rollercoaster ride in 2021.

It’s been a busy year for Binance. The world’s biggest crypto exchange has received an MSB license from Canadian regulators to sell cryptocurrency services. It also received in-principle clearance from Bahrain’s central bank.

The Canadian branch of Binance will be known as Binance Canada Capital Markets, according to the company’s formal registration with FINTRAC. Also, it will deal with money transfers and virtual currencies, as well as foreign exchange. On December 1st, 2021, the exchange was formed as a domestic organization, and the license is valid until December 31st, 2024.

CZ tweeted to confirm the news:

Binance has been on a rollercoaster ride in 2021, with some of the world’s most prominent regulators turning their backs on the company. This was recently shown by MASAK’s recent $750,000 punishment against the company’s Turkey subsidiary for infractions discovered during liability inspections.

Gulf and MENA Region

But the newest development shows that Binance’s worldwide expansion plans continue ahead despite these difficulties. Additionally, a Gulf nation gave the cryptocurrency exchange a heads-up after obtaining an MSB license.

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has granted Binance in-principle clearance to operate as a cryptocurrency service provider. According to the news release, following an application for a license from the regulatory agency, the exchange was granted a green light by the company’s board of directors.

CBB is the first organization in the MENA area to give the go-ahead to Binance after the most recent development. Exchange still has to go through the application procedure, which is expected to be completed in the “due course” of this authorization. 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending