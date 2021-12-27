Jared Leto Celebrates 50th Birthday Shirtless With A Slice Of Rainbow Cake — Photo

Is Dolores Catania already engaged to new boyfriend Paul Connell?

Just one week after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star went public with her new man following a split from ex-boyfriend Dr. David Principe, rumors of swirling that Dolores has accepted a proposal from Paul.

In a photo shared by the Queens of Bravo on Instagram, a ring is seen on the left hand ring finger of Dolores as she wraps her arm around her beau while celebrating the Christmas holiday with a giant bouquet of red roses.

After the photo was shared, fans had mixed reactions. In the comments section of the post seen above, many wondered where David was as others suggested it was far too soon for an engagement.

“Wait…what happened to the doctor?” one person asked.

“Won’t last,” wrote another.

“Seriously?” asked a third.

According to an Us Weekly report on December 20, Dolores began dating Paul after splitting from David this past summer.

“She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David,” an insider explained of the breakup. “He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”

Then, after being introduced to Paul by a mutual friend, Dolores found herself really “happy.”

“[Dolores is] with him constantly. She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common,” the source shared. “She’s attracted to him on a deeper level, especially his charitable side and giving back which is something she does all the time.”

While Dolores has not yet commented on her split and new romance, her RHONJ co-star, Margaret Josephs, was asked about her breakup from David on S’More Date on Instagram earlier this month.

“I wasn’t shocked about the breakup because I think they’re moving in two different directions,” Margaret explained. “I happen to love David. Joe was out motorcycle-riding with him the other day. He’s a great guy… David’s a great human. He’s very close with her family. [But] I think he is not interested in getting married. I think he’s very busy being a doctor. I think his first love is medicine.”

“I think Dolores is at a point in her life where she’s ready to travel and have a relationship where she’s top priority… I think people are in different parts in their life,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.