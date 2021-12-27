Jeff Bezos, 57, Goes For A Shirtless Swim In St. Barts As He PDAs With Bikini Clad Lauren Sanchez

Nene Leakes has been living her best life with her new boo, Nyonisela Sioh, and seems very much unbothered by rumors of her having two boyfriends.

Ms. Leakes was filled with joy and love Thursday night as she shared snippets of a pre-Christmas date night with her new man.

Leakes posted a video on her Instagram story saying “Almost Christmas Eve. Having dinner with….” then panned the camera to Sioh.

The pair could be seen enjoying a romantic lobster dinner and cocktails. The vibes were very clear and felt as Leakes playfully poked her tongue out towards her fashion designer boo.

All of this affection comes a week after the couple confirmed they were officially an item.

Rumors of the new relationship started circulating after the couple was first spotted together at Leakes’ surprise 54th birthday party earlier this month.

Many were caught off guard by Nene hopping into a new relationship so quickly but she reassured fans that this would’ve been what Greg wanted.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” she told TheShadeRoom. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

This is Nene’s first relationship since the passing of her late husband, Greg, who lost his battle to stage 3 colon cancer at age 66.

However, despite Nene making it clear that she’s in a relationship with Sioh, TheNeighborhoodTalk revealed videos and photos of Leakes being cozied up with a young man earlier this week.

The photos showed Nene laying in bed with a man named Temper Boi. He could also be seen kissing her forehead at a nightclub and dancing closely behind her.

Temper Boi broke his silence and addressed the rumors on his Instagram but didn’t really clear if it was true or not.

“Since mf’s wanna leak my s–t and run false headlines might as well share the truth… last few months been amazing and eye opening,” he wrote. “Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.‼️‼️‼️”

Temper also shared a photo of the pair on his Instagram story with Future’s “My Collection” song playing. He also made it a point to highlight the lyrics, “Even if I only hit you once, you part of my collection.”

Classy.

Why he decided to do this we may never know but many accused the young man of clout chasing for 15 seconds of fame.

It seems the accusations have gotten to Temper Boi as he posted on his Instagram story today saying “Since y’all think I was hurt, Imma clear all that s** up this week!!”

Sounds like the young man is pretty pissed.

Nene hasn’t addressed nor acknowledged these rumors and photos directly but she did We’re sure she’s probably too busy loving on her man Sioh to give it any attention.

Let’s hope the young man doesn’t reveal anything too crazy and break up Nene’s happy home. We’ll keep you posted!