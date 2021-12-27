Connect with us

Jets dial up the rushing attack in win over Jaguars

Published

45 seconds ago

on

The Jets secured their fourth win of the season over the Jaguars, 26-21, as they were depleted with COVID-19 as head coach Robert Saleh watched from home as he recovered from the illness.

The Jets were without key players like Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Foley Fatukasi, Michael Carter II, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Ashytn Davis.

But they found a way to win and that’s all that matters for one of the youngest teams in the NFL. Some Jets fans are a little disappointed because it might prevent them from getting into a chance to draft blue chip defensive ends in Oregon stud Kayvon Thibodeaux or Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.

My only rebuttal to that is, missing out on those players won’t really matter if Zach Wilson turns into a franchise quarterback. It’s all about finding the quarterback. Folks mention missing out on Nick Bosa in the 2019 NFL draft. At the end of the day, the Jets still had Sam Darnold. So Bosa wouldn’t have changed the trajectory of the franchise.

But here are three takeaways from the Jets versus Jaguars duel.

RUN BABY RUN

The Jets were without their stop three receivers in Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. The remainder of the corps was Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims.

So Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur dialed up the rushing attack as they ran for 273 yards on 36 carries. That’s the most rushing yards in a single game by a team in the 2021 season.

Michael Carter led the way with 118 yards and Wilson racked up 91 and a rushing touchdown. Tevin Coleman added 57 yards.

The Jets accomplished this without two starting offensive lineman in Vera-Tucker, Duvernay-Tardif and Connor McGovern, who suffered a knee injury during the game. Carter placed the credit on the offensive line for the outstanding rushing performance.

“They were moving people out the way,” Carter said. “between the offensive line and receivers blocking we didn’t really have to do all that much, we just had to make our guys miss at the second level.”

PUT BERRIOS IN THE PRO BOWL

Berrios was selected as a Pro Bowl alternative when the voting was finalized. He came into the game averaging 30.7 yards per kickoff return. There were always moments when he almost took one to the house.

Then against the Jaguars, Berrios finally did it as he ran a 102-yard kickoff to the house.

“It felt great to finally finish one this season, obviously,” Berrios said. “We had a scheme going, and the 10 guys, I mean I think we pretty much ran it to perfection – (I had the) kicker to beat, and once we beat him, we were out of the gate.”

Berrios also led the Jets in receiving with five catches for 37 yards. Good day for Berrios, now get him in the Pro Bowl NFL.

WILSON’S INTERCEPTION FREE STREAK

Wilson came into Sunday going 81 passes without an interception and extended that to 103. There were a few close calls, though.

That shows growth from a rookie QB, who tossed 10 in his first seven starts. His decision making has improved over the past few weeks and isn’t forcing as many throws into windows that will cause trouble.

Wilson did almost get in trouble when he threw a deep ball to Mims in the first quarter against cover-two. Jaguars safety Andre Cisco jumped in front of the pass but couldn’t corral it as he fell to the ground.

There were two other potential interceptions but those were unlucky plays versus Wilson making a poor throw.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen returns from ankle injury but gets hurt again

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Three weeks after suffering a left high ankle sprain, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was back on Sunday. It was an abbreviated return.

In Minnesota’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, Thielen reinjured his ankle late in the second quarter and was in obvious pain. He sat out the rest of the first half and returned for the second half. But after having one more catch early in the third quarter to get to three receptions for 40 yards, he was done for the day.

“He was hurting,’’ said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “I just know how much he wants to be out there, wants to play with the guys, be a big role in this offense.”

Thielen was hurt Dec. 5 at Detroit and missed games against Pittsburgh and at Chicago. He worked hard on his treatment to get ready for Sunday’s game, knowing the importance of it in the playoff race.

Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, looked like his old self when he caught a 25-yard pass across the middle midway through the first quarter. But he was in obvious pain after catching a 9-yard pass with 2:38 left in the first half, and he was attended to on the field before limping off.

Thielen was not made available to the media after the game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he didn’t know about Thielen’s injury status moving forward.

“Even when he’s hurt, he’s still coaching us, still trying to keep our energy up, still just being that leader on the team,’’ Jefferson said.

Thielen on Friday was listed as questionable for the game. Fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring) also was listed as questionable, and played the full game.

MANNION, HILL TO COVID LIST

Before Sunday’s game, the Vikings placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion and reserve tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Zimmer said Mannion “was sick” but didn’t provide any other details. With Mannion out, Vikings rookie Kellen Mond was active for the first time in his career, but he didn’t play.

Mannion is fully vaccinated. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is not vaccinated, was asked about Mannion going on the COVID list.

“It’s just is what it is,’’ Cousins said. “At this point, you just have to follow the protocols, be disciplined and there’s a lot of people not testing. So it’s in our building. It’s going to be in our building. It’s going to spread. We just got to be disciplined, to keep our distance and make sure that to the best of our ability we don’t get it but it is going to be difficult.’’

The Vikings on Thursday ruled running back Dalvin Cook out for Sunday’s game after he went on the COVID list. Cook is unvaccinated.

BARR’S PICKS

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr entered Sunday’s game with three interceptions in 95 career games. Against the Rams, he had two.

In the second quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an ill-advised pass right to Barr and he returned it three yards to the Rams’ 11. In the third quarter, Stafford had a short pass deep in his own territory tipped at the line by Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and picked off by Barr, who returned it eight yards to the 2.

“One, he threw right to me and one was tipped,’’ said Barr, who didn’t have much to say about the interceptions following the loss.

The Vikings were held to a field goal after Barr’s first interception and got touchdown after the second one.

KENDRICKS FINED

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 by the NFL following his ejection last Monday at Chicago.

Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter. He was ejected after the play. Kendricks said he didn’t mean to hurt Fields, who was giving himself up on a slide, and that the penalty was warranted but the ejection was “harsh.”

BRIEFLY

Cousins was listed as limited in practice last Wednesday due to a rib injury before being a full participant on Thursday and Friday. He said his injury was not a factor Sunday. “It didn’t impact me,’’ he said. “I felt fine.” …  Jefferson, who had eight catches for 116 yards, said his matchup with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey “went pretty good.” Jefferson had said he “circled” the matchup and had called it a “statement game.” … With Mason Cole (elbow) going on the injured reserve Friday, Oli Udoh started at right guard. Udoh had started the first 11 games this season at the spot. … Minnesota’s only inactive player was wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

‘Unsustainable’: Boston hospitals could face ‘disaster’ as coronavirus wastewater shoots up and virus cases explode

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Boston hospitals are on an “unsustainable” path as COVID-19 cases, driven by the extremely contagious omicron variant, skyrocket across the region, warns a local emergency medicine doctor.

“I think all public officials should use this data to look and see where they can expand hospital capacity and where they can stop the spread of the virus,” said Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who’s helping track hospital capacity for different states and counties.

Several Massachusetts counties are at risk of exceeding normal hospital capacity, and Suffolk County over the holiday weekend was in the “unsustainable” category, according to Faust.

Faust explained Sunday that “unsustainable” means area hospitals could get overloaded based on current hospital capacities and surging COVID-19 case counts.

Massachusetts hit pandemic-high daily case records on three days in a row last week, surpassing 10,000 cases in one day for the first time.

Faust said local government officials can cut capacity for indoor dining and limit large gatherings to slow the spread, though he stopped short of advocating for lockdowns and shutdowns.

“Something to slow down the number of cases to avert a disaster,” Faust recommended. “I’m looking to disrupt peoples’ lives as little as possible while achieving this goal.”

Elective procedures paused, National Guard deploy to hospitals Monday

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Elective procedures will pause and members of the National Guard will be deployed this week to assist hospitals now filled to the brink of capacity due to a surge of cases as the coronavirus pandemic rears its head once again and the new omicron variant rages.

“Massachusetts hospitals and health systems have reached a crisis point. Our ERs and hospitals are nearing full capacity. COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly. And our caregivers have been through a long and difficult 22 months,” the Massachusetts Hospital Association said in a statement. “The good news is that we have the tools to turn the tide, but it will take a team effort. It will take a renewed sense of diligence and responsibility from everyone who calls Massachusetts home.”

The MHA is urging all Bay Staters to get vaccinated, including booster shots; to wear a mask in public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible; to get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms develop; to keep up with medical needs and to go to a doctor or emergency room if needed.

Hospitals are running out of beds, with medical surgical beds more than 90% full and intensive care unit beds 83% full as of Friday, the most recent day COVID-19 data was published.

A pre-existing staffing shortage has left hospitals strapped for resources, prompting Gov. Charlie Baker to activate up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to fill in as needed. Training for 300 troops began last week

The guardsmen will assist with nonemergency transport between facilities, driving ambulances used to transfer patients to a long-term care facility, patient observation, security, in-hospital transport and food service delivery, according to the Baker administration. They will be activated for up to 90 days

Baker’s announcement activating the National Guard followed similar moves by governors in Maine and New Hampshire where health care systems are also stressed by a surge in cases.

With hospitals full once again, the state Department of Public Health last week issued guidance postponing elective procedures at hospitals, which will also take effect Dec. 27.

The DPH guidance orders facilities to cancel or reschedule any “non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedure” likely to result in inpatient admission, excluding individual specialty hospitals and facilities that maintain at least 15% availability in their medical-surgical and intensive care unit beds.

Even as hospitals near capacity, Baker has said he does not plan on reopening popup temporary hospitals that were opened around the state at sites like the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the DCU Center and empty retail shops.

Northeast states are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the delta variant-fueled surge this fall and now the omicron variant this winter.

