Journeyman QB Josh Johnson impresses Ravens teammates despite 41-21 loss to Bengals: ‘You’ve got to tip your cap’
If there’s one good thing the Ravens can take away from their 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, it’s how third-string quarterback Josh Johnson manned the offense with little preparation.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an ankle sprain and backup Tyler Huntley testing positive for COVID-19 a day before a crucial AFC North matchup, Johnson was thrown into the starting role for a team he joined less than two weeks ago.
“Shout out to Josh,” Ravens rookie receiver Rashod Bateman said. “I didn’t really know him. I didn’t know how long he played in the league, but it definitely showed today that [he’s] a smart guy with the way he was reading the coverages and things like that and communicating with us. It was definitely impressive for him.”
Johnson was one of two healthy quarterbacks to suit up for the Ravens on Sunday. With practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the Ravens signed and activated former Calvert Hall star Kenji Bahar from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement to serve as Johnson’s backup.
Even though Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow demanded the spotlight, throwing for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns, Johnson delivered a solid performance, completing 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.
“You dreamed of these things as a kid to go out there and play in a crazy stadium for a division game,” Johnson said. “So, I’m just appreciative of life.”
Johnson, who has played for 13 teams in his 14 seasons, was making his first start since 2018 and knew that the timing between him and his receivers was going to be different. He knew his feet were not going to be perfect. However, he appeared to have a sense of comfort with the offense, especially on the team’s opening drive.
With the Ravens using a hurry-up, no-huddle offense, Johnson marched them down the field before throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bateman, his first career touchdown catch, to put Baltimore ahead 7-3 with six minutes left in the first quarter.
According to ESPN Stats and Info, Johnson is the first player to throw a touchdown pass for multiple teams in a season since 2015. He threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in relief for the New York Jets in November against the Indianapolis Colts.
“It was just about how can we get down the field and continue to find open guys, get those guys the ball and let these great players do what they do,” Johnson said. “They have a hell of a cast here; even amongst all the things going on, there still are a lot of talented players in this building.”
Johnson spread the ball around effectively. Tight end Mark Andrews had 125 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Ravens were facing a first down when Johnson had a defender in his face when he threw an 18-yard touchdown to Andrews, cutting the deficit to 34-21.
“He’s different — I’m just going to leave it at that. Mark Andrews is a monster,” Johnson said. “Just seeing it in practice and then playing with him in the game, he’s a great safety net to have.”
Andrews thought Johnson did a good job stepping in and finding open players.
“He was able to spread the ball around, and he played that quarterback position really, really well today,” Andrews said. “Like I said, you’ve got to tip your cap off to him. He’s been here for 10 days. Playing quarterback, knowing a system for 10 days is not an easy thing.”
For most, starting a game on short notice can seem like a difficult task. But Johnson, who had stints in the United Football League, the XFL and the Alliance of American Football, said it’s normal for him.
Johnson was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played in 26 games across three seasons before earning his journeyman status.
In 2018, Johnson was signed by the Washington Football Team to serve as a backup for Mark Sanchez after Colt McCoy and Alex Smith got injured. He went on to start three games before playing in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the XFL in 2020.
“My journey is a wild one, but it’s something that I’ll talk about when I’m done,” Johnson said.
Win (out) and you’re in: Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs on Sunday ahead of Monday night at Saints
The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing.
Dolphins playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight.
As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, they landed in The Big Easy to some good news from the 1 p.m. games.
Wins by the Buffalo Bills (9-6) over the New England Patriots (9-6), Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) over the Baltimore Ravens (8-7), plus the Los Angeles Chargers’ (8-7) stunning upset loss to the lowly Houston Texans, pushed Miami’s playoff chances up to 18% at that moment.
The Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) win over the Denver Broncos (7-8) caused those odds to take one-percent dip, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) made it so that the Dolphins control their own playoff fate.
Winning out over the final three games would now secure a spot in the postseason for Miami. A win at the Saints (7-7) on Monday night puts the Dolphins into the No. 7 spot through Week 16 with games at the Tennessee Titans (10-5) and home against the Patriots remaining. It also would increase their chances from 17% to 32%.
The Dolphins are unlikely to remain in playoff contention in any scenario that involves a loss in any remaining game, but if they do finish 2-1 over the last three, the best way to do it would be falling to the NFC’s Saints on Monday while bouncing back against the final two AFC foes.
The key in why the Bills result against the Patriots was so critical was that it puts Buffalo in the driver’s set for the AFC East title, which then pushes New England down to wild-card contention. The Dolphins want that because, with the Patriots now only one game ahead of them, Miami’s win-out scenario involves a win over New England plus the tiebreaker for a season sweep. There was no way Miami could win any tiebreaker involving the Bills after getting swept by them earlier this season.
The Dolphins entered Sunday with a 9% probability to make the playoffs after Thursday’s Titans win over the San Francisco 49ers and Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Both the Titans and Colts are likely to get into the playoffs over the Dolphins with one the champion of the AFC South.
The Dolphins started the season 1-7 before a six-game winning streak put them in this improbable position heading into their final three games. It still is a challenging final stretch with all three opponents at or above .500.
Devontae Booker, not Saquon Barkley, speaks for Giants offense after loss
PHILADELPHIA – Giants captain Saquon Barkley did not speak to the media postgame on Sunday after being held to 32 rushing yards on 15 carries by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Devontae Booker, who has been the Giants’ best running back this season, stepped forward as the only non-quarterback to speak for a horrendous offensive performance.
“I really don’t even look too much into it,” Booker said of what his presence at the podium said about his strong season. “I just focus on myself and try to be better week-in and week-out and do whatever I can to help the team win.”
Barkley’s absence was jarring because anyone can take credit when things are going well. The players with C’s on their chest are needed most when their team is down and out, looking for answers.
Booker out-snapped Barkley 53 to 26. Barkley didn’t play down the stretch. He has been dealing with a “nagging” left ankle sprain.
Still, there was no medical reason provided for Barkley’s lack of availability, just his normal postgame treatment and the Giants’ imminent departure from the stadium.
Judge implied that he took Barkley out because of his ankle and because the offense wasn’t doing anything anyway.
“Just situation of the game,” Judge said. “He’s got some bumps and bruises. I thought Saquon played hard. Obviously we couldn’t get anything going for him.”
Booker, interestingly enough, said he thought the Giants’ play-calling should have stuck with the run.
“The run was working,” he said. “We veered away from it somehow. I think if we kept running it it would have been great.”
It wasn’t exactly working. Barkley averaged 2.1 yards per carry.
Still, Booker had six rushes for 27 yards, and he can be excused for thinking the Giants’ running game is all-world when compared to their success passing the ball.
***
Left tackle Andrew Thomas seemed shaken up and grabbed his helmet after tackling Eagles safety Rodney McLeod on an interception return. Thomas appeared to hit his helmet hard on the field when he made the play. But the NFL’s concussion spotter didn’t pull him from the game and he wasn’t examined immediately after that drive … Corner Jarren Williams was wobbly after tackling Eagles running back Jordan Howard in the fourth quarter. He was tended to by the Giants’ medical team and surprisingly came back into the game … Special teamer Cullen Gillaspia hurt his foot on a big Jalen Reagor punt return and was limping out of the stadium after the game. He’s been playing hurt … Graham Gano hit a 54-yard field goal for the first points of the game. The Eagles scored 34 unanswered … David Sills made his first career NFL catch for five yards from Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter.
***
The Giants played without typical starting right tackle Nate Solder and backup defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who both were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. Solder, a cancer survivor with a son who is battling cancer, was a high-risk opt out last season.
***
Matt Peart started at right tackle in place of Solder but didn’t make it through the first quarter. He sprained his left knee while engaged with defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux and had to be helped off by trainers. He was replaced by Korey Cunningham.
Peart was struggling badly before he got hurt, too. Eagles DE Josh Sweat beat Peart to knock the ball out of Fromm’s hand twice on first quarter third downs, killing the Giants’ first two drives. One was an incomplete pass. One was a fumble recovered by the Giants. Both led to punts.
***
The Giants might need a new punter next season. A struggling Riley Dixon had several more bad hits on Sunday, including a 33-yarder that Jalen Reagor returned 39 yards to set up an Eagles field goal and a 13-3 lead in the third quarter. Dixon is due to make $3.1 million in 2022, and cutting him would only cost the team $320,000 in dead cap space.
He did have one good punt to pin the Eagles deep early, but newly signed corner Darqueze Dennard strangely did not try to down the ball and let it roll into the end zone. It wouldn’t be surprising if Dennard is no longer on the team on Monday.
***
The officials confused the entire stadium on Sunday after DeVonta Smith caught a third-quarter touchdown pass. First they called it a touchdown, then they announced it as incomplete, then they announced the play was under review. That didn’t seem like the correct order of that process.
Refreshingly, referee Walt Anderson took responsibility for messing up that situation in a pool report.
“It was really just a communication lapse on our part,” Anderson said. “We just wanted to make sure that we got it right.”
***
The Giants have been outscored 68-0 this season in the final two minutes of the first half following Jake Elliott’s 22-yard field goal with 1:57 to play. The Giants offense couldn’t answer and had to punt before half. The trajectory of this season’s futility: 42-0 the first six games, 3-0 the next five games, and 23-0 the last four.
***
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tested out of the NFL’s COVID protocol after meeting with his team virtually during the week, so he was on the sideline coaching his team … The Giants made a ton of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game. They activated special teamer Cam Brown and CB Aaron Robinson from the COVID list. And they activated four practice squad players as COVID replacements: Dennard, Sills, DT David Moa and guard Isaiah Wilson. Wilson did not play a single snap. He still hasn’t been made available to the media. He signed on Sept. 30 … Sunday’s Giants inactives were WR Collin Johnson (hamstring, late-week injury), RB/special teamer Gary Brightwell (neck) and G Ben Bredeson (ankle).
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Las Vegas Raiders
Up: Stadium street names. The Uber drop-off at Allegiant Stadium is near the intersection of Al Davis Way and Dean Martin Boulevard. Only in Las Vegas, folks.
Down: Feel the burn. One need not look too far to find something tacky in an NFL stadium, but the Al Davis Memorial Torch easily takes the tacky cake. Would a real torch have been that hard to swing?
Up: Mask policy. Fans attending the game weren’t required to wear face-masks as long as they showed proof of vaccination. What a common-sense idea.
Down: Stadium signage. Maybe the Raiders and the city are working out the kinks after no fans were allowed in 2020, but trying to find the entrance to the stadium was like finding a needle in a stack of needles.
Up: Punt to win. If you’re not going to score on your first possession, the next best thing is flipping field position. Sam Martin’s 54-yard punt (4.66-second hangtime) to the Vegas 4-yard line did just that. As for that second punt (shank) … nobody’s perfect.
Down: Third-and-short. The quarterback changed, but the shallow crossing routes, poorly conceived screen passes and short-of-the-sticks button hooks on third-and-long remained the same for the Denver offense. Never change Pat Shurmur.
Up: “Knight” night chant. During the national anthem, Raiders fans yelled “Knights” when “night” was sung. This is a hockey town first and an NFL town second.
Down: Hunt-ing mismatches. No Darren Waller, no problem. Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is a mismatch waiting to happen. Safety Kareem Jackson couldn’t have covered Renfrow much better on his 10-yard TD catch. There is no defense for the perfect throw.
Up: Taking shots. Say what you will about Drew Lock’s accuracy (hint: it could be better), it’s a nice change of pace to watch a QB take shots down field. That 40-yarder to Jerry Jeudy, his longest reception of the season, was particularly enjoyable.
Down: Jacob’s ball security. A rough season for running back Josh Jacobs got a little rougher with his self-induced fumble near the end of the first half. There wasn’t a tackler within two yards. A self-own the Broncos will gladly take.
Up: Welcome back, Bradley. It comes as no surprise that OLB Bradley Chubb delivered the Broncos’ defensive play of the year — an acrobatic tip-to-himself INT near the close of the first half. But did we have to wait until Week 16 to see it?
Up: New fullback. Say what you will about running back Javonte Williams’ north-south power running on his 1-yard touchdown. But how about that block from guard-turned-fullback Netane Muti? More of that please.
Down: Fant down the field. Good things happen when the Broncos give tight end Noah Fant room to roam. The play-action pass that traveled 15-plus air yards is playing to Fant’s strengths. The shallow route on third-and-long a few plays later? Scrap it. Yesterday.
Up: Front seven magic. A week ago, the Broncos’ defense lamented its inability to give the offense short fields with turnovers in a 15-10 loss to Cincinnati. Three takeaways, all generated by the Broncos’ front seven, feels like enough. Or not.
Down: Wide left. Brandon McManus gets paid big money to make difficult kicks for the Broncos. In tight games like Sunday’s, that means drilling a 55-yarder like the one McManus got a shot at late in the third quarter.
Up: Griffith’s got game. Jonas Griffith is the seventh player to start at inside linebacker for Denver this season. Could the Indiana State product be a diamond in the rough? Two tackles for loss in Vegas’ first three drives indicates that could be a possibility.
Down: Run game. Which one of these teams came in with a top-10 run game? Hard to believe it was the Broncos. Especially with the Raiders, who came in averaging just 85.5 yards per game on the ground, ripping off 4.0 yards per run.
Down: Poor finish. Between Albert Okwuegbunam’s drop on Denver’s final offensive possession, and the defense’s inability to get off the field on Vegas’ last drive, whatever faint pulse remained for the Vic Fangio era flat-lined today.
