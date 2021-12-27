Connect with us

Bitcoin

Kadena (KDA) Price Surges Due to Multiple Key Developments

Published

1 min ago

on

Kadena (KDA) Price Surges Due to Multiple Key Developments
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Only a few months ago, KDA released a wKDA token.
  • The network is said to handle up to 480,000 transactions per second.

As soon as Bitcoin established the bar for security, other projects followed suit to provide a strong, scalable network that could handle payments or efficiently transport data. Proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain networks were the latest revolution.

Only Kadena and Pact have layer 1 PoW blockchain, the most secure smart contract language, and are scalable. SEC’s inaugural Crypto Committee was chaired by former JP Morgan blockchain developers @SirLensALot and @wjmartino, who founded Kadena.

Although most other protocols now use proof-of-stake, Kadena, a scalable layer-one blockchain protocol, is still using the old PoW methodology. Furthermore, with the help of “braided chains,” the network is said to handle up to 480,000 transactions per second.

Multiple Key Developments

New exchange listings, the introduction of KDA staking support, and Wrapped KDA (wKDA) on Ethereum are all contributing factors to the recent price surge for this cryptocurrency. Furthermore, it has announced a complete revamp of its website. Moreover, it even announced KIP-0014, providing Guard and Rotatable Accounts which improves Kadena Account Protocols.

Only a few months ago, KDA released a wKDA token, a version of its token that is interoperable with all Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible decentralized financial protocols.

KDA/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Kadena price today is $16.38 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $107,437,795 USD. Kadena is up 26.93% in the last 24 hours, with a live market cap of $2,657,800,672 USD. KDA has a circulating supply of 162,210,734.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

239 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burnt as Promised for Christmas Celebration

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

239 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burnt as Promised for Christmas Celebration
google news

22 seconds ago |