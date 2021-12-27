News
Kafer: Like Aurora’s pole cat, 2021 has left us stranded without a ladder
“Colorado cat rescued after days atop 36-foot-tall pole in Aurora” was my favorite headline of 2021. Frankly, nothing personifies 2021 better than that — a hapless feline stranded atop a utility pole without the wherewithal to get down.
We, too, are stuck where we don’t want to be thanks to poor decision-making. In 2021, crime rates rose. Vagrant camps spread. Denver beat smog champions New Delhi and Shanghai for worst air quality among major cities this summer. Although lifesaving COVID vaccines came available early in the year, some Coloradans refused them and hospital ICUs once again filled up. Ill served by school shutdowns and online education, academic performance plummeted. And, inflation is rising at the fastest pace in 39 years.
It wasn’t all bad, though; election conspiracy theories got roasted thanks to folks in Grand Junction, not chupacabra Illuminati interesting, but definitely worth watching the crazy. Also, the creators of South Park Trey Parker and Matt Stone saved Casa Bonita. True heroes.
Okay, let’s be honest, 2021 didn’t start off well. Windows in central downtown Denver were still boarded up from the 2020 riots and the graffiti hadn’t yet faded. This year, crime all over the state rose 10% from the year before. Crime rates are 28% higher than they were a decade ago according to a new study by the Common Sense Institute. Theft, assault, rape, and murder rates have all increased while the state correctional population has actually decreased. Less incarceration, more crime, there’s got to be a connection there somewhere.
Meanwhile, the sight of filthy urban encampments is no longer just for lucky Denverites; urban camping is spreading to the suburbs. The Denver metro area spends $481 million a year on services for the homeless but vagrant camps keep popping up anywhere there’s a patch of grass. The city had to shut down Civic Center Park mid-summer because human feces, trash, needles, discarded food, and rats were posing a health risk to lawful park visitors. The city is now sponsoring officially sanctioned camping on public property with heated tents, free food, internet access, bathrooms, and other amenities. More free services, more urban camping, hmm there’s got to be a connection.
Speaking of mysterious correlations, 84% of Coloradans hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,000 Coloradans have perished from the disease. The number of hospitalizations is falling from the last spike in November, but it’s not over. Twenty percent of Coloradans remain unvaccinated. Get the vaccine!
At least there haven’t been any job-killing shutdowns this year. The Colorado economy is improving from last year’s ill convinced and utterly ineffectual COVID policies. The unemployment rate has fallen to 5.4%. That’s good news for the state’s now empty unemployment trust fund. It didn’t help that the state paid $73 million in fraudulent unemployment benefits in 2020. Oops.
Meanwhile, inflation hit a 31 year high last month. Prices continue to climb. The price of beef has jumped 20% over last year. If it continues, Coloradans may be able to swallow the governor’s next MeatOut Day should he choose to hold such a PR disaster in an election year.
Inflation is rough on everyone. Blame rising demand, supply chain problems, labor shortages, and federal fiscal policy. Who knew dumping trillions of borrowed “free” dollars into the economy could do that? Economists, econ students, and anyone who’s read Economics for Dummies.
Fortunately, education was a drama-free zone in this contentious year. Maybe in Albania. In Colorado, academic achievement is down. Behavioral problems are up. Fortunately, masking and critical race theory have spiced up ordinarily dull school board meetings.
Speaking of spicing things up, 2021 marked an improvement in the plotline and character development of the Big Lie election conspiracy theory. Enter Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters who made an appearance at that MyPillow guy’s symposium non-event in August and leaked copies of voting machine hard drives. She’s under investigation by the FBI. At a December rally in Grand Junction in support of Peters, speakers commented on Marxists in the government, chemtrails, something about Hunter Biden and batteries, and George Soros. Every time these folks step to the podium it’s like they’re playing a conspiracy Madlib. It makes Colorado’s partisan tabloids worth reading.
So that’s my year in review. Looks like we’ve got ourselves up a pole without a ladder. In 2022 we may climb down. Nah. Nevertheless, Happy New Year!
Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Post columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Faces of the Front Range: Inspired by pandemic frustration, Denver resident Errol Anderson invented the game he couldn’t find
The long weeks under pandemic quarantine last year frustrated Denver resident Errol Anderson, who missed hanging out with his friends and playing basketball on the weekends.
When they finally gathered after months apart, Anderson tried to come up with a safe outdoor activity, one that allowed for social distancing and could keep everyone interested. He purchased a cornhole game for $160 and brought it along. His friends played only two rounds before they moved on. A disappointed Anderson tried to exchange the game, but couldn’t find any appealing alternatives.
“I woke up the next day and decided I am going to make myself a game,” he said. He wanted one that would engage not only the players but those watching, where come-from-behind victories replaced predictability.
He grabbed a notebook and sketched and resketched what the game would look like, going through 10 different designs. He borrowed the baseboard used in cornhole, bought multi-colored cups and foam golf balls and started experimenting with different rules and scoring systems.
Instead of players trying to land bean bags in one big hole on a board, his game has nine holes holding cups of different colors, each representing different point values, including one called the “equalizer” that subtracts points. Players bounce or throw five foam golf balls from 15 feet away, trying to score and reach an agreed-upon point total. If they overshoot the total, the “equalizer” cup allows them to deduct points.
It is cornhole meets skeeball meets beer pong, a game where random bounces can allow novices to upstage favorites. Anderson named his game Popongo — a made-up word that bounces off the tongue as readily as the foam balls bounce around the board.
“It means nothing,” Anderson grins when pressed for the deeper meaning of the word, which is shouted when a player hits the winning score, like in bingo.
Anderson, however, was very deliberate in the colors he chose. The game’s black, yellow and green represent a nod to the Jamaican flag, reflective of the island nation’s people, sunshine and lush vegetation, said the Montego Bay native, who immigrated to Denver 15 years ago when he was 32. The red is a nod to African roots and blue represents the clear water and skies of the Caribbean.
“It is nothing like cornhole. It is actually exciting,” said Anderson while demonstrating how to play.
Anderson’s background is in finance, a career path he chose over the one his mother had planned for him — law. He has his hand in several ventures, but never did he envision himself developing a game until the pandemic pushed him, like many people, down unplanned paths.
New business formations in Colorado were flat in 2019 compared to 2018 and over the prior five years were growing at an average annual rate of 4%, according to statistics from the Colorado Secretary of State. In 2020, new business starts shot up 22% from 2019, pushing the five-year average annual growth rate to 8.2%, a completely unexpected outcome of the worst disease outbreak the world has faced in a century.
And while business starts are down slightly in Colorado this year versus 2020, they remain well ahead of pre-pandemic levels as more entrepreneurs like Anderson, who is self-funding his venture, step forward.
As he was developing the game, Anderson chose a Denver design-build firm that could handle smaller volumes over Chinese manufacturers. Capacity has since gone from 100 boards a day to 500 a day, although orders for the game, which is available online for $139.99, are nowhere near that level.
Anderson is hustling hard to get people to play the game and build its recognition, making appearances on local and national television and in magazine articles. The odds are long, but Anderson has a long-term plan.
Jamaica has given the world more than its share of great athletes and musicians, Anderson said. But to his knowledge, no Jamaican has developed a commercially successful game. He wants to be the first, and he wants his success to create jobs in his adopted home.
“I feel like I am adding to the Jamaican culture and in that, I have a lot of pride,” he said.
Another way Anderson is giving back to his home country is by sponsoring the Jamaican bobsleigh team in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. His goal is to raise $100,000 through donations and directing a portion of game and T-shirt sales to the team, whose appearance in the 1988 Olympics in Calgary was highlighted in the movie “Cool Runnings.”
That an underfunded team from a tropical country would even try to compete in a signature winter sport is a classic underdog story. The road ahead for Anderson, like the Jamaican bobsled team, might be steep and long as he tries to create the next big thing. But the motto he ascribes to Popongo applies to his situation.
“Nobody loses until somebody wins,” Anderson says of what makes his game so fun.
This might be the best Eastern European market in Denver
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s new series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).
I’m 100% Polish. Growing up in Western Massachusetts, I learned to make pierogi, golombki, kapusta and other ethnic delicacies.
When I moved to Denver in the early ’90s, I couldn’t find a good international market, so my mom would ship me daisy hams, Polish pressed ham, veal loaf (we called it “beeflo”), kielbasa and farmer cheese, which we used to make pierogi. When she visited, she would arrive with two suitcases: one for her personal items, another for the meats and Polish foods that I missed. (And Drake’s cakes, but that’s a different story.)
During the summers, when my daughter and I would visit family back East, we’d bring back live lobsters as well as the farmer cheese that I would freeze and make my pierogies with come fall. Lexi still talks about the time I made her pack two slabs of the cheese in her carry-on bag, only to be stopped by TSA agents who thought them highly suspect. The agents (thankfully) found it comical when my then-12-year-old cried out, “My MOM made me take those! I didn’t want to do it!”
Thankfully, we don’t have to carry the cheese in our luggage anymore: I’ve found M&I International Market on South Oneida Street in Denver, a jam-packed shop filled with Russian, Polish and other Eastern European foods.
One of the first times I went in I asked for kielbasa. “Which one?” asked the woman behind the deli counter, waving her arm at dozens of varieties. It turns out they carry more than 300 types of sausage in the store, according to owner/manager Ravshan Abdu.
Wander the aisles and something will catch your eye: Russian caviar, red sturgeon, crab, pickled herring, Russian root beer, dried German pastas, Polish candies and beer, and deli cases filled with meats and cheeses galore. And so. Much. More.
The family-owned store, which has been at its current location since 1998, also has its own bakery making beautiful breads, pastries and cakes (the honey cake and Napoleon looked scrumptious when I last visited).
If you stop in, see if they have any warm Russian piroshki at the deli counter. I bought two of the fried meat pies (which also come filled with just potatoes) and drove away, munching on one in the car.
Twenty minutes later, I was back, buying more. Heaven.
M&I International Market, 909 S. Oneida St., Denver, 303-331-1590.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
Celebrating New Year’s on the slopes? Here’s where to see fireworks and torchlight parades
Looking for places to put 2021 in the rear-view mirror with a bang? A few ski resorts and ski towns will be hosting torchlight parades and fireworks to bid the old year adieu. Here’s a list of options:
Aspen
DJ and bonfire at Wagner Park from 6-9 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m.
Beaver Creek
Performers and live music in Beaver Creek Village from 4-10 p.m. with the New Year’s ball drop on a giant TV screen at 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.
Copper Mountain Resort
DJ Landry from 6-10 p.m. at Center Village with a torchlight parade from 6-6:15 p.m. and fireworks from 10-10:15 p.m.
Crested Butte
Torchlight parade involving ski and snowboard instructors at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks beginning as the parade reaches the base area.
Purgatory Resort
Fireworks and torchlight parade involving ski patrollers, ski and snowboard instructors from 6-6:30 p.m.
Snowmass Resort
Torchlight parade for visitors 8 years old and over will take place at 6 p.m. Participants must fill out a waiver at the Ticket Pavilion by 4:45 p.m. and chairlifts will load at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks to follow at 10 p.m.
Steamboat Resort
“Light Up Snowcat Parade” and synchronized skiers illuminated only by torches, followed by fireworks. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.
Town of Vail
Silent disco from 4-7 p.m. at the International Bridge, torchlight parade on Golden Peak at 6 p.m., fireworks at 6:20 p.m.
Winter Park
Sledding, tubing, silent disco and fireworks from 6-9 p.m. at the Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
