Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy Romantic Post-Christmas Lunch Date At Beverly Hills Hotel
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were back at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a post-Christmas lunch date on Dec. 26, HL can confirm EXCLUSIVELY.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted yet again at the Beverly Hills Hotel — seemingly becoming their regular spot in Los Angeles. The new couple snuggled up close as on a casual lunch date at the famed Polo Lounge on Sunday, Dec. 26 a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Kim appeared to be makeup free for dinner as she bundled up in a black sweatshirt and gray top, matching Pete’s gray colored beanie and black hoodie. The SNL actor had his arm around him as he gazed at her mid-conversation, placing his left hand under his chin, the eye witness tells us.
Pete has been on the west coast since Dec. 21 after Kim’s whirlwind weekend in Staten Island that included a movie date (House of Gucci, to be exact) and dinner at Italian spot Angelina’s Ristorante. The couple were also spotted having breakfast at the casual Fountain Coffee Room in the downstairs area of the hotel on Tuesday, with Kim rocking a teal colored hoodie and Pete laying low in a black t-shirt. At one point, the pair seemed to laugh at something on her phone.
The King of Staten Island star has also been spotted driving around in the SKIMS’ founders beige colored custom Rolls-Royce in recent days. He pulled into the valet area of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 22 after a last minute shopping excursion that apparently included the purchase of a Freddy Krueger doll toy from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Pete was once again seen in the car as he stopped at a 7-11 convenience store to load up on some cigarettes.
The Beverly Hills Hotel seems to be a special spot for the couple, who struck up a romance after Kim’s SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9. They were initially seen dining at the hotel — once again at the downstairs Fountain Coffee Room — by music journalist Paul Barewijk on Saturday, Nov. 27. The casually dressed duo happily snapped selfies with Paul, who told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two were “sitting really closely together” on what was clearly “a date.”
Ree Drummond & Husband Ladd Rock Matching Christmas PJs With 4 Of Her Kids — Photo
The Pioneer Woman celebrated the holiday with her big family as they donned adorable, matching pajamas with snowmen on them!
Happy Holidays from The Pioneer Woman! Ree Drummond shared an adorable family photo on December 25 to celebrate the festive season! Surrounded by her husband of 25 years, Ladd Drummond, and their children Paige, 21, Bryce, 19, Jamar, 19 and Todd, 17. Ree was all smiles as they posed on the couch together. The family couldn’t have been cuter in their matching snowmen pajamas! Ree and Ladd’s eldest child, 24-year-old daughter Alex, and her husband Mauricio Scott, were missing from the photo, but still got a shot out in the caption. “Merry Christmas, friends! (We miss you, Alex and Mauricio!!),” Ree wrote alongside the snap.
Ree certainly enjoyed her time on Christmas, as she took to Instagram the next day to admit she slept for a quite a long time after the festivities, which included a late-night nosh session on some treats! “What day is it? What year is it? I slept so hard. I dreamed about a babies on motorcycles. One of them was chasing me. Please, no grandchild comments,” she wrote alongside a photo of the sunset. “Anyway, that’s the last time I eat malted milk balls before bed!”
It must have been special for Ree to surround herself with family at this time of year, as she recently lost her brother. Michael Smith passed away on Saturday, October 30 at the age of 54. In a Facebook post four days later, Ree shared beautiful photos of the siblings growing up together. “It isn’t possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won’t try,” she wrote, before adding, “He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories.”
Michael had a guest appearance in a 2012 episode of The Pioneer Woman, one which Ree called her favorite “for obvious reasons” on another Facebook post. And in her 2011 autobiography, The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels. Ree wrote about her special bond with Michael and revealed he had “developmental disabilities,” according to People.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Is Elegant In A Red Dress As She Poses With Mom On Christmas — Photos
Get the red carpet ready! Kulture looked so grown up in these gorgeous new Christmas photos with mom Cardi B.
Kulture Kiari Cephus is definitely the star of her family! The 3-year-old stole the show as she posed alongside her glam mama Cardi B, 29, for a Christmas photo posted on Sunday, Dec. 26. Kulture rocked a glamorous red dress with a big, festive bow for the occasion, along with another little girl (likely a cousin) in a matching ensemble. Despite being a toddler, Kulture was totally working the camera and her angles — looking like a total A-Lister, just like her mom Cardi and dad Offset.
The “WAP” rapper was also in the photo, bringing all the sexy vibes with a winter white dress! The low cut, satin gown featured a high slit showing some serious skin as she posed in front of a dramatically high Christmas tree with the two little girls. Cardi — née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — rocked her black hair in a festive up-do, allowing her stunning diamond drop earrings to shine take center stage. The Whipshots founder’s glam was on point too, with a holiday-ready red nail, and gold toned makeup.
“Red Christmas,” Cardi simply captioned the pictures, including a Christmas tree emoji. Plenty of gifts could also be seen wrapped (quite perfectly, may we add) behind the trio, in matching red, white and green paper with ribbon bows. Kulture and the other little girl also added big red gift-like bows on top of their heads, making the looks that much merrier!
Cardi also shared several short videos of the family’s Christmas celebration to her story, which included plenty of food including a turkey and mac and cheese. “My boy came in last minute. I don’t know where the f— he found the food at, but he found it,” she narrated over a video of the delectable buffet.
The snaps, presumably taken at Cardi’s home in Atlanta, garnered over four million likes in just a few hours — as well as love from some of her industry friends. “Fat Joe commented, while Normani and Marjorie Harvey left a slew of heart emojis. Her sister Hennessy Carolina wrote, “Beauties … Your such a GREAT mom!” with a heart and sparkle emoji.
Kyle Richards Compares Daughter Farrah and Paris’ Wedding
It’s been a big year for the longest-standing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards. After starring in two movies, one in the works, welcoming her sister Kathy Hilton to the show, and now her biggest job that she can’t wait to start: Her eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s upcoming wedding!
After attending her niece, Paris Hilton’s huge 3-day wedding extravaganza, Kyle says she is exhausted and not ready to hit the dance floor like that again anytime soon. Before adding Farrah’s wedding will be a bit more low-key.
“I’m exhausted still,” Kyle told E! News’ Daily Pop. “We had the best time. I originally said, ‘I don’t want anyone to be upset but we’re shooting season 12 of Beverly Hills right now and I don’t think I can do all three nights.’ I did all three nights. We had the best time.”
In comparison to Paris’s lavish affair, Kyle doesn’t expect Farrah to follow in her cousin’s footsteps.
“It will not be a three-day affair,” Kyle explained. “As a mom of four daughters, I’ve always dreamt about my daughters’ weddings. I’m excited to be the mother of the bride but it’s very much her day.”
Kyle also went on to elaborate that Farrah doesn’t want a “long engagement” and she expects grandkids soon.
“My mom was only 40 when Paris was born. I was 11. She would say, ‘Do you realize what a young grandmother I am?’” Kyle remembered. “My husband [Mauricio Umansky] and I are like, we want to be young, fun grandparents.”
She even admitted to being very much prepared for what this new chapter may hold for her family.
“I’m already planning a shower for myself. I’ve already got the car seat in the backseat of my car,” she said.
In other RHOBH news, the web has been alive with speculation on what season 12 of the show is going to look like. Rumors of cast demotions/exits/additions have all run rampant. However, in a new interview with Goss.ie, Kyle is squashing the rumor of her long-time friend Kris Jenner joining the franchise outright. Especially now that the full-time cast has been announced.
In the interview, Kyle explained that she believes that Kris is “too busy” to join the show in any capacity.
“Kris Jenner is one of the busiest women I know, I’m lucky she even comes to my events on camera because she’s so busy.” The RHOBH star said before continuing, “We make a point to show up on each other’s shows here and there to support each other but we’re both so busy, there’s no way. People have joked about her doing the Housewives but I think she’s got her hands full.
Not all hope of a cross-over is lost though as Kyle quipped, “Maybe we could do a special with us all together!
It’s looking like 2022 is going to keep Kyle’s hands full and busy as she has consistently voiced her intentions of keeping her acting career going full steam ahead.
“Other people have since called and said, ‘Oh let’s put her in this!’ So, I’m really excited and I’ll be starting the next Halloween movie [Halloween Ends] pretty soon, and I plan on continuing with acting.”
The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming and expected to air sometime in 2022.
