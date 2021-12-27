Celebrities
Kylie Jenner’s Obsessed Fan Arrested After Showing Up To Her Beverly Hills
A man named Jrue Mesgan was arrested outside of her home per the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and is being held on $20,000 bail.
Pregnant Kylie Jenner, 24, is likely feeling a sense of relief after an obsessed man was arrested outside of her home. Jrue Mesgan buzzed the gate of her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate on Sunday, Dec. 26, prompting a security guard to call 911. Mesgan was then arrested for misdemeanor violation of a court order per a past restraining order, and is being held on $20,000 bail per court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.
Mesgan has repeatedly tried to make contact with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO in recent months, prompting her to get the order. Notably, restraining orders are effective only in the state where filed — in this case California — but not beyond.
Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner, 26, has also had similar issues with trespassing fans. Back on March 31, a stalker allegedly obtained access to a swimming pool at her Beverly Hills home where he took a nude swim, prompting her to move out due to potential risks (despite having a larger security team). On. March 28, the same male intruder also knocked on her windows at the house. Shaquan King, 27, was booked on a misdemeanor charge for trespassing at 2 a.m.
The Kylie Skin founder has been keeping a low profile through her second pregnancy with Travis Scott, 30, following the tragedy of his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5.. The couple, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, 3, have been “inseparable” since in the incident, which claimed the lives of 10 people, including children. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife last month.
‘Run Right Back To Me’ Mortgage: Kanye Purchases $4.5 Million House Directly Across From Kim Kardashian Amid Ongoing Divorce
Where is Pete Davidson???
It looks like Kanye West is all the way serious about Kim Kardashian “running right back to him” despite their ongoing divorce.
The Life of Pablo hitmaker has purchased a $4.5 million house right across the street from his ex-wife, according to The Daily Mail who first reported on the completely normal behavior.Ye’s new pad is swanky too! The 3651 square-foot property reportedly boasts 5-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Located in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills community, the new house also features a large outdoor swimming pool in addition to “a horse corral.” The big purchase comes almost two months after the Chicago native listed his super modern $3.7 million crib following Kim’s divorce filing.
As for the reality star, it appears as though the SKIMS founder is still residing in the home that she and the Grammy-award-winning producer renovated together. The property, which Kim nows owns, was a contentious source of drama between the former pair during their pre-divorce settlement talks. A confidante close to KimYe told Cosmopolitan back in January that the 40-year-old wanted Kanye to turn over the house because “that’s where the kids are based and growing up.”
The source added:
“That is their home. She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”
Cosmopolitan noted that the two reportedly spent a whopping $60 million on the home they once shared.
Additionally, Yahoo News reported that the KKW beauty founder spent a cool $23 million snagging the property back from the rapper. Well, hopefully, the move is all for the sake of their adorable kiddos and not another attempt to steal back Kimmy Cakes.
Kanye shares four beautiful kiddos with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, along with their two sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.
Let’s see how this goes!
Sarah Jessica Parker Cries & Admits She ‘Didn’t Think’ The ‘Sex & The City’ Revival Would Ever Happen
Sarah Jessica Parker is ‘very aware of the good fortune that surrounds’ the ‘Sex and The City’ revival series, as she ‘didn’t think’ the show would ever ‘happen’.
And just like that… the ladies of Sex and The City, which aired on HBO between 1998 and 2004, are back on our TV screens on a weekly basis. But Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t always so sure that fans would get another chapter of Sex and The City — especially after former co-star Kim Cattrall reportedly pulled the plug on a third movie.
In this new roundtable discussion, which was shared by HBO Max on Dec. 26, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis discuss their decades-long friendship and all that went into rekindling the magic of Sex and The City in their revival series, And Just Like That…
Kristin said she “almost dropped” her phone when executive producer Michael Patrick King called her to say he had the “idea” for this new series.
“Of course we were all excited and scared,” Cynthia said, but Sarah added that everything felt “familiar” almost immediately.
After Cynthia explained the “incredible” feeling she felt at the first read-through — she said it was one of the top 10 days of her entire life — Sarah revealed why the start of the process for this new show was so “unique”. Apparently, Kristin’s never started a season first, but this time she did. And after 10 years away from her co-stars and crew members, it was a bit nerve-wracking, but Kristin said there wasn’t any time to feel anxious. But she, of course, felt “so happy” when Sarah and Cynthia later joined her on set.
Their deep love for each other is evident both on-screen and in this new video. And the emotions they showed during this table read prove they’re very aware of how lucky they are. “We’re very aware of the good fortune that surrounds just this effort this time,” Sarah said, as she started to well up with tears.
“To be together is really great,” she added, before Kristin said, “You never get to work with people this long in this way, in this depth”.
And Sarah couldn’t agree more — as she grabbed each of her co-star’s hands, she looked at them, with tears now streaming down her face, and said, “I didn’t think it was going to happen.”
New episodes of And Just Like That…, which premiered on Dec. 9, drop on HBO Max every Thursday.
Below Deck: Eddie Lucas Blames Production for Racial Scandal
Season nine of Below Deck has been embroiled in some serious allegations and drama — and most recently, chief stew Heather Chase’s racial remarks in front of the only Black female cast member, Rayna Lindsey. Now, castmate and first officer Eddie Lucas is blaming Bravo producers for not handling the situation properly and masterminding the whole ordeal.
Heather has since issued a public apology, but Rayna is having none of it. She is slamming everyone involved in the scandal. Echoing her statements, Eddie has gone on the record blaming the producers for their “poorly handled” reaction to the scandal.
Speaking to ShowBiz Cheatsheet, Eddie is setting the record straight.
“You know, the whole thing, that whole deal was just really poorly handled on so many levels, especially the top of it, which is production. You know, production was terrified by this whole situation coming out,” he said.
After receiving a lot of backlash from fans for telling Rayna to not take it “personally”, Eddie is blaming the editors for cutting out a lot of the conversation where he was actually supporting Rayna and was 100% behind her bringing the situation up to Captain Lee.
Eddie went on to reveal that producers actually stopped him from talking and doing more, and they edited it down significantly.
Continuing on, he said, “I was told numerous times don’t talk about, stop bringing it up. This is going to kill us. And that’s not OK. I mean, I was told on numerous occasions to not talk about it and not bring it up anymore. I mean, when I had the conversation with Rayna about it, I wanted to go to Captain Lee. As soon as that conversation ended there was an EP right out there saying, ‘OK, that was it. No more, we’re done talking about this.”
He also elaborated that during his conversation with Rayna, which was at least half an hour, Rayna indicated that she “wasn’t comfortable going to the captain right away.” At the time Eddie said Rayna was “very, very nonchalant about it.” Thus, that was why he told her not to let the comments “personally affect” her.
“It was actually a really good conversation that we were having, and it’s just gotten spun into something different. But in no way would I ever brush racism under the rug. I am not OK with it in any way, shape, or form,” Eddie told ShowBiz Cheatsheet.
Eddie is also insinuating that the problem only worsens over the upcoming episodes of Below Deck. He goes on to say that he calls a meeting with all the parties involved in the situation, but Rayna did not want to participate. Eddie says he then took to Captain Lee himself and even recommended Heather be fired. However, he isn’t sure if that “makes it onto the show.”
No doubt this season of Below Deck has been troublesome with Eddie and fans alike calling on the Bravo network to improve its handling of sensitive issues going into the future.
Do you think Bravo producers were trying to manipulate and sweep this scandal underneath the rug?
Below Deck is currently airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
