Letters From Sondheim and the Offstage Magic of Mail From an Idol

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Brandon Baruch Letter From Sondheim

It’s been a really rough two years. I know I’m not alone in feeling trapped in an endless loop of anxiety, trauma and dread. Stephen’s Sondheim’s death has felt — to the theater community and beyond — like another tick on a much-too-long long list of things-to-mourn. But just like Mr. Rogers said to “look for the helpers” when bad things happen, I’ve always found it imperative to look for the joy.

Since Sondheim’s passing, hundreds of fans and colleagues have taken to social media to post letters they received from him. An Instagram account, Sondheim Letters, is documenting them all, and it’s pure, heartwarming happiness.

Sondheim not only answered fan questions about songs and songwriting; he agreed to help with homework assignments, listen to tapes and read college dissertations. He even answered one letter as his Standard Poodles, complete with a blue watercolor paw print.

Sondheim’s letters, written on a typewriter on his personal stationery, spanned over half a century.

“It seems to me he believed his role as an artist was not just to create the work, but also to engage with his audience in every capacity,” Brandon Baruch, a Los Angeles-based lighting designer, tells Observer.

Baruch wrote to Sondheim when he was in the fourth grade as part of a school assignment. Having just seen Into the Woods on VHS, he “told him I loved his musicals and brazenly asked him to send a poster.”

Sondheim wrote Baruch back, apologizing for not being able to send him the poster he’d requested (“all my extra ones were destroyed in an unfortunate fire”) and enclosing a good alternative; an Anyone Can Whistle poster from an AIDS benefit concert featuring Bernadette Peters, Scott Bakula and Madeline Kahn.


Sondheim Letter to Bryan Andes

“It’s a lesson in humanity and connection,” Tom Kitt tells Observer. Kitt, a Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer (Flying Over Sunset, Jagged Little Pill) credits Sondheim with inspiring his career path.

It happened in a singular moment on a rehearsal stage at eighteen years old. Kitt, who played Cinderella’s Prince and The Wolf in a high school production of Into the Woods, was in the midst of learning the act one finale.

“There’s this beautiful contrapuntal moment around the lyrics,” Kitt says, describing the exact instant he knew “this is what I want to do with my life.”

Quoting the lyrics, “Though it’s fearful, though it’s deep, though it’s dark, and though you may lose the path,” Kitt tells Observer that his life’s mission suddenly clicked into place. “I just remembered thinking as I was hearing it go by: I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Many moons later, Kitt watched his own children perform in a summer camp production of Into the Woods, and wept throughout the entire show. But when the act one finale arrived — when he heard the musical moment that defined his life’s trajectory — he “lost it.”

Kitt wrote Sondheim an email, telling him “what the show meant to me, what it meant to see my kids in it, and what that moment unexpectedly brought out in me.”

Kitt got a kind and gracious email back from Sondheim, but the note he has framed arrived by snail mail, on Sondheim’s signature stationery. It’s a letter thanking him and Brian Yorkie for “You’re Always Here,” a song they wrote together for Sondheim’s 80th birthday gala celebration.

Broadway stars Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town) and Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables) also have letters from Sondheim praising their work.

Stanley, who played April in the 2006 Broadway revival of Sondheim’s Company, sent a thank you note to him after playing Gussie in the 2012 Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along.

“I don’t recall what I said in my note to him,” Stanley tells Observer. “But I’m sure it was a love letter, expressing my gratitude for writing these scores and creating these characters — and for trusting me to play them from time to time.”

In true Sondheim fashion, he wrote her back, thanking her for her letter: “It was a pleasure to have you in the cast, and I thought you were wonderful in the part.” Then, incorporating old-school punctuation of two spaces after the period, Sondheim added a single word: “Really.”

Because, being the musical genius he was, he knew the power of a full pause.


Sondheim note to Elizabeth Stanley

Kuhn, who is currently starring in the Off Broadway revival of Sondheim’s Assassins, tells Observer that her letter from Sondheim arrived after she sent him a recording of a Lincoln Center concert she performed.

“To know that he listened to it and that he took the time to write about it was very touching.”

Sondheim’s prolific letter writing, of course, extended beyond the immediate Broadway community.

Seth Bisen-Hersh tells Observer that he wrote to Sondheim 18 times over the course of more than two decades. “At some point he stopped signing the letters ‘Stephen Sondheim’ and switched to “Steve S.”

“Not only did he write back every single time,” Bisen-Hersh, a composer and lyricist, continues; “I would get letters back within a few days.”

Responding quickly and answering multiple letters from the same person was typical of Sondheim. What’s remarkable is that he didn’t only answer letters at the beginning of his career, then stop answering when he got famous. Sydney Pardee, an early childhood educator from Dallas, has a letter from Sondheim from May of this year.

Charmingly, it didn’t arrive on the self-addressed stamped envelope she sent along with her note. But, “as soon as I saw a typewritten envelope with my name on it I knew what it was,” Pardee tells Observer.

Bryan Andes, a kindergarten and first grade teacher at PS212 in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, received his final letter from Sondheim in October of this year, a month before Sondheim passed at 91 years old. It’s one of nine letters spanning 15 years of correspondence.

Andes tells Observer that he implemented a theater study program back in 2005 at PS212 “inspired, in part, by my love of Sondheim’s work.”

During the program’s inaugural year, he reached out to Sondheim to ask if he would come to the classroom to talk about musical theater and answer questions from his students.

“Within days I vividly remember walking into our school’s office and seeing an envelope in my box. It had his address stamped on the back.”

Spoiler alert: Sondheim said yes.


Seth Bisen-Hersh Letter From Steve S.

Of course, he didn’t always acquiesce to fan requests. Many of his letters are a lesson in the art of politely saying no. “Please forgive me” appears in multiple replies. He courteously turned down invitations to attend shows or meet up for drinks, but he also agreed to multiple such asks.

In a particularly heartwarming exchange with a fan who wanted to get together in Chicago, Sondheim wrote an apology letter detailing the great efforts he went to get in touch with her at her hotel, listing the number of times he let the phone ring and the various interactions he had with the hotel operator. “I’m sure you were disappointed, and I’m truly sorry, but I did my best.”

“Needless to say it was beyond generous for someone of his legendary stature and unparalleled ability to make himself so available to those of us who were inspired by his creations,” Broadway actor Steve Rosen (Guys and Dolls, Spamalot) tells Observer.

A self-described nerd (“I even subscribed to a magazine devoted entirely to him”) Rosen wrote three letters to Sondheim as a teen — and always heard back.

In a full circle moment, Sondheim would, years later, sit in the audience of Rosen’s Off-Broadway musical, The Other Josh Cohen, which he starred in (and co-wrote) with David Rossmer (Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables).

“I feel like when famous people die, sometimes learning more about them sort of debunks what you loved about them, but it’s been the exact opposite with Sondheim,” Harriet Taylor, a London-based director and producer, tells Observer.

When you write to someone who has changed your life with their art, it can feel like baring your soul. To have that person not only read your words, but respond with kindness, is a rare and extraordinary gift.

It’s why Kitt aims to follow Sondheim’s example; to respond to fans as much as his mental health allows.

Because, as he tells Observer, “I remember being that kid.”The kid who was so profoundly moved by Into The Woods that all he wanted was to “be in the orbit of someone who has a voice unlike any before and any that will come after.

News

Denver Nuggets face Golden State Warriors back to back – picks and predictions

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Denver Nuggets face Golden State Warriors back to back – picks and predictions
Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the events will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.

Missing an injured star hasn’t stifled the Golden State Warriors. Playing without shooting guard Klay Thompson, the Warriors have assembled a record that has them at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Denver has never looked right without guard Jamal Murray. The Nuggets are hanging around the .500 mark and hoping to find a surge to move up the playoff standings. By the end of this article, you’ll learn if Denver has what it takes to beat one of the top teams in the conference.

Warriors’ Firepower will be Too Much for Nuggets

Check back later for the NBA odds on the meeting between Golden State and Denver. The Warriors have been on a tear, scoring more than 100 points in seven straight games. Golden State has adjusted well, even in games where they’ve missed players due to health and safety protocols.

On the season, the Warriors are averaging 111.6 points per game, fourth-highest in the league. Much of that scoring comes from the perimeter, as Golden State makes 15 per game. Only the Utah Jazz make more three-pointers per contest.

The moneyline will likely have too much juice, so it will be imperative to get a good number on the spread.

The Pick: Warriors spread in both contests

Only One Splash Bro? No Problem So Far!

Steph Curry has steered clear of the injury issues that derailed last season for him and has reestablished his spot among the league’s top shooters. Curry, who averages 27.7 points per game, is shooting 40.2 percent from the perimeter and averaging 5.4 makes per game.

Curry’s resurgence, coupled with strong seasons from Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, have once again made Golden State one of the league’s offensive juggernauts. With a more balanced approach to scoring, the Warriors put up 28.1 assists per game, second in the league.

Denver’s defense will have its hands full.

Jokic Can’t Do It All Himself

Denver center Nikola Jokic’s versatility allowed him to capture the NBA MVP last season. Jokic’s skillset is still impressively diverse this season. He ranks second in the league in rebounding, seventh in scoring and 11th in assists. Despite all of these totals, the Nuggets haven’t won the formula to play consistently.

Playing without Murray hurts, but Denver is also missing Michael Porter Jr., who only played nine games before being lost for the season with a back injury. Porter Jr. played 31 minutes per game last season and averaged 19 points per contest. Already his second serious back injury at age 23, the Nuggets must be careful with how they handle Porter Jr.’s health.

Will Barton has played well in Porter Jr.’s absence, posting the second-highest points per game total (15.1) of his career, but the Nuggets will need more production down the stretch.

Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that maybe be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer.  Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content.  By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully. 

News

Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as 'ant man,' dead at 92
BOSTON (AP) — Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who advanced the provocative theory that human behavior such as war and altruism has a genetic basis and warned against the decline of ecosystems, has died. He was 92.

Wilson was “called ‘Darwin’s natural heir,’ and was known affectionately as ‘the ant man’ for his pioneering work as an entomologist,” according to an announcement posted Monday on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s website. He died on Dec. 26 in Burlington, Massachusetts.

“It would be hard to understate Ed’s scientific achievements, but his impact extends to every facet of society. He was a true visionary with a unique ability to inspire and galvanize. He articulated, perhaps better than anyone, what it means to be human,” David J. Prend, chairman of the board of E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said in a statement.

The professor and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author first gained widespread attention for his 1975 book, “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” in which he spelled out the evidence suggesting a link between human behavior and genetics. The work created a storm of controversy among activists and fellow academics who equated sociobiology’s groundbreaking theories with sexism, racism and Nazism.

More recently, Wilson has championed the importance of preserving diverse species and ecosystems. “The diversity of life on Earth is far greater than even most biologists recognize,” he said in 1993.

Less than 10% of the Earth’s species have scientific names, he said, making it “a still mostly unexplored planet.”

In 1979, “On Human Nature” — the third volume in a series including “The Insect Societies” and “Sociobiology” — earned Wilson his first Pulitzer Prize. His second Pulitzer came in 1991 with “The Ants,” which Wilson co-wrote with Harvard colleague Bert Holldobler.

Among his other honors was the 1990 Crafoord Prize in biosciences from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the highest scientific award in the field. Time magazine named him one of America’s 25 most influential people in 1996.

Wilson’s sociobiology theories transformed the field of biology and reignited the nature vs. nurture debate among scientists. Based on data about many species, Wilson argued that social behaviors from warfare to altruism had a genetic basis, an idea that contradicted the prevailing view that cultural and environmental factors determined human behavior.

Critics argued that such a theory bolstered social injustice, including discrimination against women, by saying that the inequality is written in human genes. Fifteen Boston-area scholars joined in a letter denouncing it, and in one case protesters dumped a pitcher of ice water on Wilson’s head while he was speaking at a scientific meeting in 1978.

He didn’t think genes determine all human behavior, but “in rough terms … maybe 10 percent” of it. He said later that the intensity of the reaction frightened him and for a time he gave up giving public lectures.

“I thought my career was going up in flames,” he said.

His 2006 book, “The Creation,” argued that the fields of science and religion, “the most powerful social forces on Earth,” should work together for protection of nature.

The following year, he joined with more than two dozen other leaders in religion and science in signing a statement calling for urgent changes in values, lifestyles and public policies to avert disastrous climate change. Among the religious leaders taking part were the Rev. Rich Cizik, public policy director for the National Association of Evangelicals.

The launching point for Wilson’s studies was a creature that had fascinated him since his teens — the ant.

Showing an Associated Press reporter a dramatic microscopic view of an ant specimen in 1993, he commented, “I call it looking in the face of creation. You’re looking at something that may be a million years old, and nobody’s seen it before.”

His and Holldobler’s book “The Ants” featured detailed photographs of ants crawling through their daily lives, copulating, regurgitating food, and stinging to death other insects. It meticulously detailed the ants’ every move.

He noted that the study of ants offered insights into the state of the environment, because the welfare and diversity of ant populations might be useful as an indicator of subtle destructive changes in a seemingly normal area.

Wilson was born in 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama. As an only child whose parents divorced when he was 7, Wilson found comfort in nature, which he called his “companion of choice.”

He also had to deal with the loss of sight in one eye in a fishing accident and, in his teens, a partial hearing loss.

The Boy Scouts provided Wilson an opportunity to further his enthusiasm for nature, and by the age of 15, Wilson had risen to the rank of Eagle Scout.

He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1949. He received his Ph.D. in biology from Harvard in 1955 and became an assistant professor there in 1956. Wilson’s field research included stops in Australia, New Guinea and Sri Lanka, in addition to his ongoing work at home.

While living in Mobile, Alabama, Wilson is credited with becoming the first person to identify invasive fire ants that had arrived from South America on ships. Later, as a student at the University of Alabama, he detailed that the ants were spreading rapidly across the South.

“I believe I was the first to find that ant in the U.S., certainly the first to study it in any detail,” Wilson told American Entomologist in 2014.

He sat on the boards of directors of several environmental organizations, including The Nature Conservancy. He was honored for his conservation efforts with the Gold Medal of the Worldwide Fund for Nature in 1990 and the Audubon Medal of the National Audubon Society in 1995.

Wilson is survived by his daughter, Catherine. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene.

News

Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews
By TALI ARBEL

NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday, with major U.S. airlines each canceling dozens of flights.

Staffers calling out sick because of COVID-19, particularly since the emergence of the omnicron variant, have left airlines short in recent days. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S. since Friday.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all said that the coronavirus was causing staffing problems, and European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, said Alaska Airlines, and the airline expects more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But it says that crew calling out sick because of COVID-19 is no longer a factor.

United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with COVID-19.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a consistent problem this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020 when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected.

Airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten the guidelines for the isolation period for vaccinated workers who get COVID-19, in order to ease staffing shortages. The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

