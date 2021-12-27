News
List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 16
By The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE AT NEW YORK JETS
Jaguars: RB Ryquell Armstead; DE/OLB Lerentee McCray (ankle).
Jets: WR Jamison Crowder (calf); RB Austin Walter, RB La’Mical Perine, S Elijah Riley (concussion).
TAMPA BAY AT CAROLINA
Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (hamstring); CB Pierre Desir; OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder); P Bradley Pinion (hip); QB Kyle Trask; S Antoine Winfield, Jr. (foot).
Panthers: QB P.J. Walker; LT Cameron Erving (calf); DT Phil Hoskins (back); DE Frank Herron; DE Daryl Johnson; LB Kamal Martin.
BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle); G Ben Powers (foot); WR Devin Duvernay; OL Tyre Phillips (knee); LB Daelin Hayes; FB Patrick Ricard.
Bnegals: WR Trenton Irwin; CB Vernon Hargreaves III; RB Trayveon Williams; LB Logan Wilson (shoulder); OT Fred Wilson (illness); DE Khalid Kareem (concussion).
NEW YORK GIANTS AT PHILADELPHIA
Giants: WR Collin Johnson (hamstring); RB Gary Brightwell (neck); LB Oshane Ximines; G Ben Bredeson (ankle).
Eagles: QB Reid Sinnett; DB Kary Vincent; CB Tay Gowan; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
L.A. RAMS AT MINNESOTA
Rams: QB Bryce Perkins; S JuJu Hughes; OLB Chris Garrett; OLB Terrell Lewis; RB Cam Akers (Achilles).
Vikings: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
DETROIT AT ATLANTA
Lions: RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder); S Jalen Elliott; OLB Julian Okwara (ankle); LB Josh Woods (neck).
Falcons: WR Tajae Sharpe (foot); QB Josh Rosen; OG Josh Andrews; DL John Cominsky.
BUFFALO AT NEW ENGLAND
Bills: RB Matt Breida; TE Tommy Sweeney; DT Star Lotulelei (personal reasons).
Patriots: WR Nelson Agholor (concussion); S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf); CB Shaun Wade; TE Devin Asiasi; QB Jarrett Stidham; CB Joejuan Williams.
L.A. CHARGERS AT HOUSTON
Texans: QB Deshaun Watson; RB David Johnson (quad); DB Terrance Mitchell; OL Carson Green; WR Danny Amendola (knee).
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Broncos vs. Raiders live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 16 at Allegiant Stadium
Dolphins’ final stretch, beginning with Monday Night Football at Saints, to show what team really is
When the Miami Dolphins pulled off a stunning upset of the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 11, reaching this point appeared realistic.
With a defense that began showing its true potential and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning to health, the path back to .500 at 7-7 was there given the schedule: A home-and-home against the New York Jets and home games against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.
The Dolphins won all those games for a total of six straight to reach that 7-7 mark. Now, the true test begins to determine if Miami can prove itself a team worthy of vying for a playoff spot or if it’s merely a unit that battled back to .500 for a hot second against an easy part of the schedule and that’s that.
It begins with the Dolphins taking their winning streak into the Superdome for Monday Night Football and an 8:15 p.m. kickoff in New Orleans against the Saints. A win there keeps Miami’s playoff hopes alive with games at the Tennessee Titans and home against the New England Patriots to finish the regular season.
The week ahead of the game began with it seeming like a difficult task against the Saints. On Sunday Night Football last week, New Orleans shut out the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“They’re a tough, physical team. They’re talented. They’re well-coached,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said last Monday. “It will certainly be a challenge, really, on all three sides of the ball. They’ve done a nice job. Obviously, they got a big win last week holding a very good team to no points.”
Then, the Saints were decimated by COVID-19 throughout the week. Sixteen players are on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker and leading tackler Demario Davis, standout safety Malcolm Jenkins and Pro Bowl special teamer J.T. Gray.
With New Orleans down its top two quarterbacks since season starter Jameis Winston was ruled out for the year with a knee injury, rookie Ian Book gets set to make his NFL regular-season debut as the team’s fourth starting quarterback.
Book was a fourth-round pick of the Saints out of Notre Dame, and the only pro film on him is limited preseason footage. Flores, though, did get to see him at the past Senior Bowl.
“He obviously showed good command of the offense in the Senior Bowl, and I’m sure that will be the case on Sunday,” Flores said. “He’s smart, tough. I’m sure they’ll put him in very good positions, and he can make some throws. He’s also a good runner with the football.”
The Saints also figure to feature five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara both in the running and passing game to facilitate things for Book. Kamara will be the most dynamic offensive playmaker on the field Monday night, so he will have to be accounted for, along with veteran Mark Ingram when he spells him.
While Book makes his NFL debut, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays on Monday Night Football for the first time in his career.
“It’s pretty cool,” Tagovailoa said. “I grew up watching primetime football, whether it was Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night. So being able to be a part of that and being able to play on Monday night, I think that’s super cool.”
Tagovailoa had a run of impressive performances — four straight appearances with a quarterback rating above 100 — hit a snag with his two-interception game against the Jets. He’ll have rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, his top pass catcher this season, back on Monday night after Waddle missed a week in COVID protocols.
While Tagovailoa struggled last time out, the Dolphins found their run game, even as they dealt with adversity in the running back room with three players plus a practice squad option spending time on the COVID list. It all led veteran and former Miami Hurricanes great Duke Johnson to move to the top of the depth chart, running for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Dolphins set a new season high in rushing against the Jets.
Myles Gaskin spelled him after going through just a practice and walkthrough ahead of the game after getting cleared. Now, Phillip Lindsay is back too as Miami suddenly has depth at running back with Johnson, who proved he needs to be on the field, getting signed to the active roster for good after coming up from the practice squad.
Between Waddle, Lindsay and safety Jevon Holland, the Dolphins have gotten key contributors back from COVID while the Saints are going in the wrong direction in that department.
Book, already without his standout right tackle Ramczyk, could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead, who didn’t practice this past week while dealing with a knee injury. That could pose issues for him against Miami’s exotic blitz packages.
The Dolphins defense looks to continue an impressive run during the win streak where it is first in sacks, second in total defense and red-zone defense, third in scoring defense and fourth in third-down defense in that span.
News
Fed program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation.
Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered.
She and her daughter then learned of a federal program that reimburses families up to $9,000 for funeral costs for loved ones who died of COVID-19.
Olson’s daughter submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, received a deposit by June and was able to reimburse her mother the $1,974.
“Had this not been available, we would have been paying the money ourselves,” said Olson, 80, of Villa Rica, Ga. “There wasn’t any red tape. This was a very easy, well-handled process.”
As of Dec. 6, about 226,000 people had shared in the nearly $1.5 billion that FEMA has spent on funeral costs that occurred after Jan. 20, 2020, the date of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S.
To be eligible for reimbursement, death certificates for those who died after May 16, 2020, must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19.
For deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic — from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020 — death certificates must be accompanied with a signed statement from a medical examiner, coroner or the certifying official listed on the certificate indicating that COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing cause of death.
The percentage of individuals who have been reimbursed varies dramatically from state to state — from nearly 40% in North Carolina and Maryland to fewer than 15% in Idaho and Oregon, according to state-by-state data compiled by FEMA.
While the reimbursement must go directly to individuals, some funeral directors have taken on the task of informing grieving families of the benefit.
“Nine thousand dollars — that’s a lot of money. We wanted to find a way to tell people about it,” said David Shipper, owner of the Sunset Funeral Home, Cremation Center & Cemetery in Evansville, Ind. “We stopped advertising some time ago, but when we have a new family with a death from COVID, we tell them about the program.”
The reimbursement is one way of helping ease the emotional and financial burden that the pandemic has wreaked on communities across the country said Ellen Wynn McBrayer, president of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory in Villa Rica, Ga.
She recalled one woman who lost her mother, husband and one of her children to the disease in the span of six months.
“To have to help a grieving family is hard on a normal day, but to see so many deaths,” she said. “COVID has just broken a lot of hearts and taken a lot of lives.”
