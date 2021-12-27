Connect with us

Meghan King Confirms 'Devastating' Split From Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe: I'm 'Rattled'

Meghan King
‘RHOC’ alum Meghan King has now confirmed her split from husband Cuffe Owens after only two months of marriage. ‘The situation is profoundly devastating,’ she said.

Meghan King and husband Cuffe Owens are already calling it quits. Just two months after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum tied the knot with President Joe Biden‘s nephew, the whirlwind romance has come to an end and Meghan’s opening up about the “devastating” split.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” Meghan, 37, wrote in a statement shared in her Instagram Story on Monday, December 27. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

 

“At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family,” she continued. It’s not yet clear why Meghan and Cuffe broke up, but after just two months of marriage, their split was first reported by Page Six on Friday, Dec. 24.

Meghan and Cuffe secretly got married on October 11 at his parents’ Pennsylvania estate after just three weeks of dating.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” Meghan told Brides after the romantic ceremony, which was attended by President Biden, 79, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

When Meghan shared their wedding photos on Instagram, she said that she and Cuffe “just knew” they were meant to be after meeting on the dating app Raya.

Meghan, who shares Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, both 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, was previously married to the retired MLB player from 2014 to 2021.

 

Pres. Obama, Oprah, Meghan Markle, Naomi Campbell And More React To Desmond Tutu's Passing

December 27, 2021

Pres. Obama, Oprah, Meghan Markle, Naomi Campbell And More React To Desmond Tutu's Passing
The world has suffered a great loss with the death of Archbiship Desmond Tutu over the weekend.

Source: Pool/Samir Hussein / Getty

The 90-year-old South African civil rights icon’s death was confirmed Sunday, December 26 by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. Fortunately Tutu left an incredible legacy behind. The impact of the spiritual leader and activist was mentioned by many who were touched by his words and actions. We’re sharing just a few today, including the statement released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who famously visited the Archbishop in South Africa during their 2019 tour of the country.

“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world. It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – ‘Arch and The Arch’ he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all,” they shared.

Harry’s grandmother, or as most of the world knows her — Queen Elizabeth also released a statement paying her respects:

“I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.”

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”

Leaders across the world paid respects, including the 46th President of the United States of America — President Joseph Biden, who released a joint statement with his wife Jill.

“On this morning after Christmas, we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. On behalf of the Biden family, we send our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers.”

But we were especially touched by the words of our 44th President AKA the Forever President, Barack Obama, who shared a photo with the late great leader along with these words:

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. He never lost his impish sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.

Oprah Winfrey also took to social media to share her gratitude to Tutu, saying:

One of the greatest most peaceful Souls has left the planet. A hope giver, peace maker, justice warrior. Thank you Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also among those publicly mourning. She shared this quote by the Archbishop:

“We need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.” “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” “Without forgiveness, there’s no future.

.Desmond Tutu

Campbell’s post, which featured several photos of Tutu, some solo, some with her mentor and their mutual friend Nelson Mandela, as well as a photo with Pres. Obama, also featured this caption:

A SAINT WAS TAKEN FROM US TODAY

ARCHBISHOP DESMOND TUTU

THAT SMILE REMAINED THROUGH ALL YOU ENDURED , FIRM YOU WERE WITH UNCONDITIONAL LOVE . MAY YOU BE NOW REUNITED WITH TATA

EASY MOVEMENT TO THE OTHER SIDE !! ALL YOU DID TIRELESSLY AROUND THE WORLD WILL NOT BE IN VAIN REST WITH THE HIGHEST # HERO #SAINT 🕊🕊❤️🤍🕊🕊🙏🏾🇿🇦

He certainly seemed like the closest being to sainthood that most of the world will ever know.

The Dalai Lama also issued public condolences on Tutu’s death, even offering comforting words to his daughter Mpho Tutu van Furth:

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to your mother and other members of your family. I pray for him,” the Dalai Lama wrote. “As you know, over the years, your father and I enjoyed an enduring friendship. I remember the many occasions we spent time together, including the week here at Dharamsala in 2015 when we were able to share our thoughts on how to increase peace and joy in the world. The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished.”

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good,” the Dalai Lama, 86, continued. “He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights. His work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an inspiration for others around the world.”

He added: “With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life. He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others.”

On Twitter, Malala Yousafzai shared a set of pictures of herself and Tutu along with one of his most famous quotes:

“‘Do your little bit of good where you are; its those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world,’” she wrote. “A kind soul left us today. Let’s honour him and do our bit of good. Rest in peace Desmond Tutu.”

Atlanta’s own King Center also released photos and a statement paying respects to the South African leader, while Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice issued her own statement in remembrance.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Archbishop’s family, blood and beyond as well as the people of South Africa. Our lives have all truly been touched by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. We’re so grateful for all he’s said and done and the impact he made through his work and his words.

Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Mourn Jean-Marc Vallée's Sudden Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'

December 27, 2021

Jean-Marc Vallee
Hollywood is reeling from the sudden loss of director Jean-Marc Vallée. Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and more are devastated over their colleague’s unexpected death at the age of 58.

One of Hollywood’s most prolific directors has sadly died at the age of 58. Jean-Marc Vallée passed away at his cabin outside Quebec City, Deadline reported on December 26. The cause of Jean-Marc’s death has not been revealed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jean-Marc’s team for further comment.

In the wake of this tragic news, the Oscar-nominated director’s famous colleagues are mourning this devastating loss. Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and more have shared tributes to the talented director of Big Little Lies, Wild, Sharp Objects, Dallas Buyers Club, and more. Read their statements below:

Jean-Marc Vallée with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. (Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese posted on her Instagram Story and Twitter and wrote, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.” She also shared a photo of herself with Jean-Marc on her Instagram Story and put a broken heart emoji underneath it.

Reese first worked with Jean-Marc on the movie Wild. Jean-Marc directed the 2014 film that Reese starred in. Reese earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance. Reese and Jean-Marc later teamed up for Big Little Lies. Jean-Marc directed the entire first season and also executive produced the series that Reese, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley starred in.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene posted several Instagram Stories after Jean-Marc’s death. “I am in shock. Complete and utter shock. My f**king god death is the worst,” she wrote alongside a photo of Jean-Marc. “But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure — one for the books. One I can’t wait to read and to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

Big Little Lies cast
Jean-Marc Vallée with the cast of ‘Big Little Lies.’ (Shutterstock)

The final Instagram Story featured Michael Kiwanuka’s “Cold Little Heart” playing, the Big Little Lies theme song. Shailene played Jane Chapman in the HBO series that Jean-Marc directed and produced.

Cameron Bailey

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted, “Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire.”

Cameron also retweeted several tributes honoring Jean-Marc. The director won Best Canadian Feature Film for C.R.A.Z.Y. at TIFF in 2005.

TikTok user exposes rapper Twista as her deadbeat dad

December 27, 2021

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

YouTube, TikTok

A TikTok user has exposed speed rapper Twista as a deadbeat dad who refuses to acknowledge her in public.

The young lady, who goes by Sparkle Cahtour on TikTok, captioned a video:

“When your first time seeing your dad is in concert but he tell security he don’t want to talk to you.”

 

@sparklecahtour

#greenscreenvideo ???? #MyAncestryStory ?

? Fine people use this sound – Wiinter???

The video was viewed over 3.2 million times on TikTok.

According to Twista’s bio, the Chicago native was married from 1991 to 1999 and fathered a daughter with his ex-wife. Apparently, the child support checks have run out and the daughter is now speaking out.

Twista, 48, is best known for his rapid-fire rapping style. He once held the Guinness World Record for pronouncing 598 syllables in 55 seconds.

He is also known for his hit records “Slow Jamz” (featuring Kanye West & Jamie Foxx) and “Overnight Celebrity.”
 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: celebrity kids, music video, rapper, TikTok news, Twista, viral video

