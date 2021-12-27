Celebrities
Michelle Rodriguez Sizzles In Tie Dye Bikini On Mexico Getaway — Photos
Another day, another bikini. Michelle Rodriguez soaked up the sun in a sexy two piece after going for a dip in Tulum, Mexico.
Michelle Rodriguez, 43, is having the best Christmas vacation ever. The actress looked sensational in a black-and-white tie dye bikini in Tulum, Mexico, where she has been spending the annual holiday. Michelle was makeup free after going for a dip in the warm ocean, drying off with a towel as she made her way back to the sandy beach, rocking wet, slicked back hair. It’s unclear if she was with anyone, however, the beach was full of sun worshippers as they soaked up the warm weather.
Just a few days ago, The Fast & The Furious star showed off her curves in a revealing peach colored two-piece on Wednesday, Dec. 22. She gave us serious Bond girl vibes as she made her way out of the ocean (Halle Berry in Die Another Day, anyone?) was she made her way back to shore, walking through a series of shallow waves. She later engaged in a game of ping pong with her air dried, beachy hair, looking ready for a magazine cover shoot! The San Antonio native also added a pair of bold black sunglasses to her look.
It’s no surprise to see Michelle looking better than ever, as the actress has actively maintained a vegan diet and regular fitness routine. “I may not eat that much beef — I do eat a lot of free range chicken…I eat lots of salads,” she said back in 2010. “I gravitate towards broccoli, spinach, every now and then I’ll eat beets — beets are great…I do the coconut water, too… but I need that protein like chicken and fish for that boost,” she explained.
She’s also added that she’s not big on breakfast. “I don’t like to eat breakfast too much, but if I do it’ll be, like, boiled eggs and toast with jelly and lots of jam. For lunch, I I like to keep it light — like tuna, salads. For dinner, fish tacos are a favorite. [In Machete] I was working at a taco truck and [filmmaker] Robert Rodriguez actually made me learn how to make fajitas and tacos. That’s what my training was for Machete. Isn’t that great?” she also said.
Celebrities
Jose Antonio Baston: 5 Things To Know About Eva Longoria’s Husband
Jose Antonio Baston may be considered one of the luckiest men in the world, because he got to marry Eva Longoria! Find out more about Jose right here!
Eva Longoria is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars and she’s a triple threat. The 46-year-old Texas native has taken over Tinseltown as an actress, producer and director. Best known for her work as Gabrielle Solis on the hit ABC drama Desperate Housewives, Eva served as executive producer for the Lifetime series Devious Maids and directed episodes as well.
While she’s not focusing on her career, Eva spends much of her time on charitable causes. She was named Philanthropist of the Year in 2009 by The Hollywood Reporter for “her commitment to Latino causes and giving back to the community.” Family is just as important to Eva, as she has been a married to Jose Antonio Baston since 2016. Get to know Eva’s hubby below!
1. He May Not Be An A-lister, But He Is A President
Jose is the president of Televisa, which is the “hottest media brand in the Latin American entertainment industry,” according to LatinPost.com. He has even been on the company’s board of directors since 1998!
2. Jose Actually Has Four Names
Although he goes by Jose Antonio Baston, his bio on Reuters‘ website reveals that he has one more last name, Patino. This makes his full name Jose Antonio Baston Patino.
3. He Apparently Goes By The Nickname Pepe
He may not use one of his surnames, but supposedly Jose often doesn’t go by his true first name, either! Jose’s nickname is “Pepe.” It’s unclear how he got the name, but even Eva refers to him as Pepe when she gushes about her man!
4.. He Shares Eva’s Passion For Philanthropy
Before he got down on one knee in a Dubai desert, Jose was traveling in the country with Eva to help with Global Gift Foundation, a non-profit that helps create better lives for women, children, and families in need. What a sweet thing to do as a couple!
1. He Worked Hard To Gain Eva’s Attention
When Jose and Eva began dating in 2013, a source told People magazine that he was determined to prove that he was crazy about her. “He’s been sweeping her off her feet and courting her like a proper gentleman,” the insider said at the time. Looks like his efforts ended up working out!
Celebrities
True Thompson, 3, Is So Cute In Sequin Dress As She Snuggles Up To Mom Khloe Kardashian & Santa On Christmas Eve – Photos
True Thompson got all glammed up just like her gorgeous mama Khloe Kardashian! The toddler was beaming in her sparkly dress as she met Santa Claus himself.
True Thompson showed up in her Christmas best for Santa Claus! The 3-year-old looked so glamorous in her adorable silver sequin dress on Dec. 24 at grandma Kris Jenner‘s for a meeting with the big man himself. Mom Khloe Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the sweet moment. True was all-smiles as she snuggled into her mom, showing off her stylish white Christian Dior sneakers and bracelet stack.
Santa Claus was on the far left in a red velvet suit next to Khloe, who already gave her millions of followers a look at her sheer and sexy silver dress for the “scaled back” festivities (the family still got together with their kids, but didn’t host the usual bash with friends presumably due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant). The skintight dress hugged her curves in all the right places, while her makeup was glowing next to the Christmas tree lights.
The Good American founder kept her caption simple with just a Santa, black heart and Christmas tree. The photo dump racked up over 800,000 likes after being posted, and garnered several comments from her nearest and dearest. “David Letterman came over?” Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod quipped, noting that Santa was looking a lot like the former late night host (who is also donning a long beard these days). “Beautiful,” Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq wrote, while her go-to makeup artist added Ash K Holm added, “Soo beautiful.” Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon also got in on the action, posting “SO BEAUTIFUL.”
Khloe and True also participated in the smaller scale KarJenner Christmas card this year with Kris and Kim Kardashian, 41, and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, was also included, as the group all wore chocolate brown outfits from the SKIMS “Cozy” collection! For a later shot, Kim and the kids swapped the brown outfits for black versions — looking ready for the holidays in the ultra-comfy ensembles.
Celebrities
Teddi Mellencamp Sent RHOBH Producers Angry Text, Got Fired
Teddi Mellencamp sent an angry text to her producers after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10.
On the latest episode of the podcast she hosts with Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge, Teddi revealed what her message said before admitting that she never thought she would be fired, and addressing her potential cameo role on season 12.
“At the end of my season, I was mad. I texted, the quote I texted was: ‘I’ve trended on Twitter every single week from hate and you aren’t giving me anything else but the negative. Please, I’m doing the work, I’m showing up. I need you to show my life in some other capacity,’” Teddi recalled on the December 24 episode of Two T’s in a Pod. “And ultimately, the goodbye happened two weeks later.”
Speaking of the firing, Teddi said, “I was completely surprised.”
According to Teddi, she felt she had “such a great relationship with production” that she would surely be asked back. And, in addition, she had already met with production to discuss her season 11 storyline.
“I absolutely had no idea,” she admitted. “I do know there was a new show-runner so there were changes being made. When my friend texted me and he’s like, ‘Hey it’s in the Daily Mail that you got fired,’ I was like, [laughing].”
Although Teddi did ultimately make a cameo appearance on RHOBH season 11, she’s not sure if she’ll be doing the same on season 12. That said, she was present when the cast filmed Kyle Richards‘ store opening in Palm Springs.
“I am not [filming] but I did something for Extra and while I was doing that, I may or not [have been] filmed,” she shared.
Also on the episode, Dave Quinn, the author of the Real Housewives tell-all, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, told Teddi and Tamra that production did try to save their roles on the show before Teddi was axed after RHOBH season 10 and Tamra was booted from her full-time role after RHOC season 14.
“Production often advocates for who they want but the decision is always made in Bravo and oftentimes, in both of your cases in fact, producers very much disagree with Bravo and will fight back. But Bravo makes the choices, ultimately, and it seems to be, from what they told me, decisions that are made by like three people at Bravo,” he explained.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming in October and is expected to continue throughout the coming weeks.
Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto
