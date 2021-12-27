News
Mike Preston: With dominant win, Bengals get their revenge and send the Ravens a message | COMMENTARY
The Cincinnati Bengals made another statement Sunday, but with an exclamation point.
It was nasty, too.
Not only did the Bengals beat the Ravens, 41-21, to take over first place in the AFC North, they embarrassed them. It was reminiscent of what happened in the playoffs nearly two years ago when the Tennessee Titans danced on the Ravens’ logo at midfield of M&T Bank Stadium and then beat the No. 1 seed Ravens, 28-12, in the divisional round.
The stakes weren’t as high Sunday, but the Bengals sent a message. They remember last October, when Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale publicly criticized them for kicking a 38-yard field goal while trailing 27-0 with 32 seconds left in the game.
The final score was 27-3 and it ruined the Ravens’ first shutout since Week 6 of the 2018 season. Martindale was mad, but Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was probably even more irritated after reading Martindale’s comments.
And so, Taylor and the Bengals got their revenge. Not only did they send a message to the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers that there is a big boy on the block again out of Cincinnati, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow bombed the secondary for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bengals probably also think Burrow got snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting with the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson being the top three quarterbacks in the AFC. For this season, Burrow has outplayed Jackson.
But that’s minor stuff. The biggest part of the humiliation came when the Bengals threw a 52-yard pass to running back Joe Mixon when they were up by 20 points with two minutes left in the game.
“They call their plays, we call our plays,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.
That’s good advice, but he probably should have shared that with Martindale last year. That’s also coach speak. When one coach runs up the score on another, there usually isn’t a lot said afterward. But coaches and players have short memories. Harbaugh has run up the score on some teams in the past. Few coaches did it more than his brother Jim when he was the leader of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.
Some Ravens tried to downplay the events Sunday.
“Try to pick it off,” safety Tony Jefferson II of the 52-yard pass. “I really don’t honestly care what they’re calling on the other side. If they’re throwing it in the air, that’s an opportunity for us on defense to get a turnover. So, I don’t care what the score is or what time was left. They’re going to do what they want on their side; we’re going to do what we want on our side and that’s defend the ball.”
The Bengals did what they wanted to do. They lit the Ravens up like the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. There were long passes, short passes, tightly contested receptions and short gainers that turned into long ones on slants across the middle. Some of this was expected because the Ravens were without three starters in the secondary and they haven’t been able to get a strong, consistent pass rush for most of the year.
But then the Bengals went crazy. Up 34-21 with 14:54 left in the game, the Bengals scored on an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. All eight plays were passes. If that didn’t tick the Ravens off, maybe the next possession did. Cincinnati started at the Ravens’ 34 with about eight minutes left and went ahead 41-21.
Instead of running the ball, the Bengals threw six straight passes from the shotgun formation. They didn’t even respect the Ravens enough to put a runner in the backfield like they were thinking about passing. They didn’t care about Burrow possibly getting hurt, either.
They just wanted to crush the Ravens. Minutes later, they threw the 52-yard bomb.
“It’s football. We’re on the field playing football. So, [if] they’ve got a chance to do something … I know if I was on the other side, and I had a chance to do something, I’d try to do it,” said linebacker Patrick Queen, who played with Burrow at LSU. “So, it is what it is, and we’ll see them again soon.”
The humiliation will bug the Ravens. They are competitors. They shouldn’t have been happy with the way receiver Ja’Marr Chase spun the ball on their sideline in the second half of the game after getting a first down. And even though Burrow has outplayed Jackson this season, the Pro Bowl is basically a beauty contest. Once you get voted in, you’re set for the next two or three years.
More importantly, though, the AFC North is no longer a two-team race between Baltimore and Pittsburgh. At the beginning of the season, Cleveland was expected to challenge for supremacy, but the Browns are still the Browns. Cincinnati, though, has stepped up, and they stepped on the Ravens on Sunday.
Two years ago, the Ravens had to remember the Titans. Now, they need to remember the Bengals.
Man dies after hit-and-run crash in north Aurora
A 28-year-old man has died after sustaining injuries from a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in Aurora, according to police.
At about 5:59 p.m., Aurora police arrived to the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard on a report of a man lying on the street. The man had “significant injuries” and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from the injuries, according to police.
Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound along Montview, according to a news release. The vehicle that struck him is believed to be gray based on the evidence found in the area. There should be damage on the driver’s side front of the vehicle and side-view mirror. The make and model of the car is unknown.
The man’s identity will be released at a future date by the Adam’s County Coroner’s Office once “he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin has been notified.”
Anyone with more information about this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-5867.
Editorial: Supreme Court term limits make sense
In a 288-page report as long and detailed as any Supreme Court ruling, a 34-member, bipartisan presidential commission couldn’t reach consensus on whether the nation’s highest judicial panel should grow from nine, where it’s been since 1869, to some larger number. It should’ve been easy, especially for a panel so large, to grasp: Of course having a president pack the court won’t solve any of its underlying problems.
To the contrary, letting the chief executive enlarge the bench that issues the final word on constitutional law and statutory interpretation would snap the final, frayed thread of credibility by which the court now hangs, forcing presidents of each party to retaliate with new lifetime appointments of their own.
Three decisions by presidents and Senate majority leaders have produced the court’s current six-to-three conservative supermajority, one likely to overrule Roe v. Wade and embrace an interpretation of the Second Amendment that nullifies gun safety laws.
It may pain Democrats to refuse to go deeper down the route of politicizing the court, but someone has to be the relative grownup if one of the nation’s most important institutions has any hope of surviving a dangerously divisive moment. Generous term limits for justices would help balance the court ideologically rather than incentivizing the appointment of young zealots and leaving so much to when a lifetime appointee happens to die. Don’t pack a court on the brink; find a way to bring it back.
— New York Daily News
Jamison: For Putin, history demands Russia invade Ukraine
For Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal Battle of Borodino and occupying a burning Moscow before his catastrophic retreat through the Russian winter. In June 1941 an unsuspecting Stalin, who had secretly allied with Hitler two years earlier to partition Poland with Germany upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland, was stunned when Hitler launched a massive multi-pronged savage invasion of the Soviet Union.
One of the main thrusts of the German invasion was into Ukraine, which Germany quickly overran. Ukraine was then a launching point for Hitler’s attack on Stalingrad, where at last the Soviets stopped and began to finally reverse the German onslaught. The Russian Republic of the Soviet Union alone lost an estimated 6,750,000 soldiers and over 7 million civilians in World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.
Putin was born in 1952. His father and mother suffered greatly in the German siege of Leningrad. His older brother perished. Other family members died in the war.
From the perspective of the victorious Soviet Union, Germany had to be dismembered to remove a future threat. The Soviet Union insured Germany’s dismemberment until the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of East Germany in 1989-1990. Stalin also buffered his nation with the “Iron Curtain” of central and eastern European nations, which is now gone along with the Soviet Union’s Warsaw Pact alliance that countered NATO.
Russia historically has and still perceives NATO as hostile. Russia is wary of a reunited Germany. Putin has declared that the breakup of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century. For Putin, the parting of Ukraine and other former Soviet Republics was a great tragedy that insulted 1,000 years of Russian history. He presumably views the breakup as a weak, illegitimate capitulation by Yeltsin and Gorbachev, the latter allegedly having received an ignored oral commitment that with Gorbachev’s agreement to unify Germany, NATO would not expand eastward. For Putin, Ukraine is an essential part of Russia.
Ukraine’s application to be a NATO member must be seen against this backdrop. For Putin, Russia’s security demands that an increasingly strong and independent Ukraine be forcefully brought back under Russian control. For him, now is the time to do it. Russia is no longer the militarily weakened remnant of the Soviet Union that around 2000 itself sought an invitation to join NATO. America is likely seen as politically weak, divided and fumbling in its recent defeat in Afghanistan. Europe reels from the Trump years. Ukraine’s military will only be stronger and better equipped in the future. Russia can handle Ukrainian guerrillas. It always has. Belarus is a seemingly willing invasion partner, but may not be in the future.
Russia reportedly has been preparing to manage western sanctions. Russia reportedly has already moved medical and other war-making logistical support to sustain its troops massed on Ukraine’s border. Russia intends to invade Ukraine.
In response, the West has publicly eschewed the use of military force. The West won’t even say, “depending on developments all options are on the table” for fear of “provoking” Putin.
What more can the West do? First, expressly make the statement that all options are on the table. Second, support that declaration with an urgent increase now (not after the invasion) and immediate forward positioning in NATO nations adjacent to Ukraine of American and NATO troops and capabilities. Third, publicly explain that the militaristic conduct of Russia and Belarus mandates attention to the protection of NATO borders and interests.
Are these steps overly “provocative”? They cannot provoke an invasion that would be coming anyway, but they stand a good chance of preventing it.
Daniel O. Jamison is a retired attorney who writes on military affairs and other issues. This column provided by InsideSources.
