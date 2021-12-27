Connect with us

Bitcoin

Next Move of MATIC, DOT, VET Predicted by Crypto Analyst

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Next Move of MATIC, DOT, VET Predicted by Crypto Analyst
  • Crypto Analyst predicted the potential breakout for MATIC, DOT, VET.
  • Polkadot (DOT) needs to move up from $31 to $32.
  • VET has developed the triangle pattern here over the year.

The entire crypto market is moving in a green line with less volatility. Accordingly, the popular and well-known crypto traders and analysts have predicted the potential breakout possibilities for some of the trending cryptos Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT), and Vechain (VET).

Polygon (MATIC)

Furthermore, crypto analyst Justin Bennett, noted that he is watching the performance of Polygon (MATIC) price. As per the analyst, MATIC price is trading in an ascending channel pattern and must break through a severe resistance region to continue its advance. Justin Benett found that whenever a market is testing an all-time high (ATH), while also carving higher highs and lower lows, which means it is theoretically a bullish structure.

Currently, $2.70 is a crucial resistance level, if MATIC  breaks and moves above on a daily closing basis so it will reach its target soon. According to the analyst Bennett, if it breaks and moves above $2.70 on the daily basis, then there is a high possibility for MATIC price to trade in the range of $4 to $4.50.

At the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC) price was trading at $2.88 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,977,923,416. According to CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of MATIC is 7.10B MATIC. In a day MATIC price gained over 5%. Today Polygon (MATIC) reached its new all-time high (ATH) at $2.92.

Polkadot (DOT)

The next crypto predicted by the analyst Justin Bennett is Polkadot (DOT). Polkadot connects various blockchains into a single network and facilitates users to send and receive transfers of any kind of data or asset on various blockchains. As per Bennett, to reverse DOT from its bearish trend, it must retake a crucial price level.

Eventually, the only possible way to reverse a downtrend is just a sequence of lower highs and lower lows are to reverse the trend in the opposite direction, which means higher highs and higher lows. Therefore, DOT needs to move up to $31 to $32, also above that, switch the trendline to support, and then advance to $38.

Hence more, at press time, DOT price is trading at $31.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,741,329,241. In the last 24-hour DOT, the price surged over 9%. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, ZBG, OKEx, CoinFLEX, and CoinTiger.

VeChain (VET)

The next coin on Justin Bennett’s list is VeChain (VET). According to Justin Bennette, VET has developed this triangle pattern here over the year. However, VET remains over $0.07, maybe barely above it, this may play out. He noted we might just see a crypto market that consolidates in this way, rises, retests resistance, and then breaks out in 2022.

Furthermore, according to CoinMarketCap, VET’s price is trading at $0.098 with a 24-hour trading volume of $290,841,259. In a day VET price spikes over 5%. The circulating supply of VET is 64.32B VET.

Bitcoin

Ertha Metaverse Raises $5.4M

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

ertha
Ertha Metaverse, currently the most notable Metaverse and Play-to-Earn projects in BSC blockchain gaming, announced its list of key investors.

They include the world-renowned:

  • LD Capital
  • Polygon Syndicate
  • OKEx Blockdream Ventures
  • Shima Capital
  • GD10
  • Genblock Capital
  • Dialectic
  • Momentum 6
  • X21
  • Terranova
  • AU21
  • Zen Capital
  • & Many others.

All have been instrumental to the continued success of the project.

Xi – Partner of LD Capital, the leading investor of Ertha provided insights about the project: “We have no hesitation to invest in Ertha after the first call with Ertha team. They have a proven track record in both the gaming and crypto industries. Coronavirus pandemic has forced governments to take various lockdown measures which placed huge pressure on economies and businesses. At this challenging time, we believe Ertha is going to gain more adoption from traditional game players and start a new era of Play to Earn.”

To date Ertha raised $5.4 million and recently launched IDO’s on three of blockchain gaming’s most respected launchpads, Seedify, GameFi, and RedKite – the community pools sold out in less than one minute each.

Ertha is going strength-to-strength with its NFT land sales and already sold over 7,500 revenue-generating land plots.

Social media channels are exploding in popularity – the Twitter community recently surpassed 70,000 followers, Discord is boasting at 50,000.

Ertha is part of the Solar Multiverse Ecosystem – Ertha, Moon, Venus & other planets.

Introduction to Ertha

In Ertha, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction. World leaders failed with their last-ditch attempts at saving Earth, and in the years that followed untold natural disasters devastated the planet.

Players are given the opportunity to right the wrongs of our past by building a new world, from the ground up. Extract resources, develop land, re-build economies, and re-form countries and their governments in the way they see fit. Each player’s actions can have lasting impacts within an ever-evolving metaverse.

Ertha’s Gameplay

Ertha’s world is a complex and intricately designed playspace ripe for the creation of new governments, economies, and shaky alliances between its playerbase. The Metaverse is divided into 350,000 land plots, each of which collects taxes, fees, and other forms of revenue from the transactions taking place on them. Players must balance production, trade, and financial budgets, in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

For those looking for an introduction to Metaverses and Play-to-Earn gaming, Ertha represents an opportunity like no other.

How does Play-to-Earn Work

Player ownership is connected to unique NFTs called HEXs. Each HEX grants its owner complete control over their land within the Metaverse.

Ertha has been designed to replicate a real-life environment with a player-driven economy. A Player’s actions, whether political or environmental, in times of conflict or peace, can create real change and have far-reaching consequences.

Owners have a say in everything from international trade laws to taxes on the transactions being conducted in their territory. Just like in the real world, each HEX owner will profit from their real estate investment.

Bitcoin

Death Trap Likely To Grapple Bitcoin (BTC) This Jan 2022

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

Death Trap Likely To Grapple Bitcoin (BTC) This Jan 2022
Bitcoin News
  • Bitcoin’s volatility is usually at its highest in January.
  • Bitcoin whales are likely to repurchase BTC if the price drops.

With the price of Bitcoin (BTC) plummeting below $50,000, the digital currency has also taken a major decrease. Long-term prospects for blockchain remain optimistic despite short-term volatility as huge institutions continue to show interest and consumers better comprehend its potential.

Rise of Bitcoin

The rise in cryptocurrencies was a direct result of the growing acceptance of the technology. The price of cryptocurrency rose as a result of more business organizations entering the market.

Tesla stated about taking Bitcoin as a form of payment for its electric automobiles; MicroStrategy continued to amass additional bitcoins, and El Salvador was drafting legislation to make Bitcoin a legitimate form of currency. Because Bitcoin’s volatility is usually at its highest in January, investors should brace themselves for some massive shifts. This suggests that Bitcoin whales are likely to repurchase the currency if the price drops.

The spike in the number of covid cases, along with central banks becoming significantly more hawkish in order to resist inflation as a response to supply chain bottlenecks and rapidly expanding demand, are all contributing to the present state of the financial market turbulence.

Bitcoin was trying to accumulate in order to avoid more losses. But the Death cross appeared and slashed another 30 percent off the value of the asset. The BTC price is expected to go below $40K in the next two weeks because of a recurrence of a similar situation. Approval of the first U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund is a major step that crypto investors are looking forward to in 2022.

Bitcoin

The Novatar — A Unique Collection of NFT Avatars

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 27, 2021

By

The Novatar — A Unique Collection of NFT Avatars
The Novatar is one of the latest NFT projects with a fixed supply of 25,000 avatars with multiple use cases: specifically providing owners with a virtual identity and giving them admission into virtual reality.

The 25,000 Novatars are infants, each standing out for their uniqueness as they have varying races, colors, and facial features, and expressions. The Novatar has pioneering working mechanics on the blockchain, whereby newborn baby avatars can age once they are minted. In this regard, the owner reserves the right to choose when to age their baby Novatar and have them transform into adulthood.

As the aging process happens, the baby Novatar keeps the same genes it had during the infant stage, developing new ones.

A baby Novatar bears 9 basic genes that are mandatory for all newborns. In adulthood, the adult Novatar will have 14 genes with 10 being basic while the remaining 4 are optional.

While each baby avatar gene has 6 variations, adult avatars have 11 variations per gene. There is, however, an exception for the genes that code for their skin color, hair, eyes, and the color of their eyebrows.

Novatar owners have several usability cases for their Novatars. These include:

  • Use your Novatar as your own digital identity both on Metaverses and across your social networks.
  • Using your Novatar in real-life events that the Novatar community members are organizing

Things to know about Novatars:

  • There is a limited supply of 25,000 Novatars
  • Novatars start as newborn babies
  • These babies grow into adult Novatars the moment their owners decide (this can happen after minting)
  • Adult Novatars are categorized into 5 different professions – Doctor, Gamer, Developer, Blogger, and Astronaut.
  • As Novatars age, they develop new genes
  • These genes still come with a difference of rarity thereby making it possible to have additional rare types of Novatars each unique and differentiated in its own way.
  • It is impossible to tell which sexual orientation a baby Novatar will take at adulthood

The Novatars project operates based on a certain innovation. This is the principle that NFT avatars will convert from being babies into adults and take up all the attributes that come with real-life adulting- profession, sexual orientation, and style.

About Novatars

There are 25,000 Novatars on the Novatar project. These Novatars can be used as representatives for their owners in their virtual lives. The Novatars are unique with distinct facial features and expressions, race, and color.

Visit to Know More

Website: https://thenovatar.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thenovatar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/novatar.official/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/thenovatar

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Trending