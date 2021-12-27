News
Omicron variant contributing to St. Louis flight delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The omicron variant has caused more flight cancellations, delays, and holiday travel headaches.
Hundreds of flight delays and cancelations continue across the country as major airlines like United and Delta have cut flights due to staff shortages and COVID-19. More than 1,000 flights around the U.S. were canceled Sunday.
According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, seven flights were canceled in St. Louis on Sunday, two flights on Alaska Airlines, three on Spirit, and two on Cape Air. There have also been more than 70 minor delays at the airport as well, according to FlightAware.com.
These additional cancellations followed thousands of global flight cancellations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the New York Times. The cancellations threaten to disrupt travel plans at a time when many are flying to spend the holidays with their families.
Roughly two million people passed through screening checkpoints each day last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration, and the numbers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were nearly double the figures last year.
Twelve percent of JetBlue flights, six percent of Delta Air Lines flights, five percent of United Airlines flights, and two percent of American Airlines flights on Sunday had been canceled by midday, according to FlightAware.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Delivers Dark Thrills (And Maybe an Ending)
In its fourth season Cobra Kai reaffirms its commitment to the very first lesson of Miyagi-Do: circular motions. Every season has followed a similar circular pattern, repeating most of the same beats while changing just enough to keep the story fresh. Season four remains as good as ever and shows why the story keeps repeating itself: it is all about the struggle to move on from the past. Think of season 4 as the Rebuild of Evangelion of the Cobra Kai franchise, a repeating narrative about flawed people who make the same mistakes over and over but still get back up and try to move forward. Like the final Evangelion movie, this season of Cobra Kai delivers a dark, thrilling, complex, and funny end to the franchise, even if it opens the door to more stories.
The season picks up right after season 3, with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) deciding to join their dojos and become allies to stop Cobra Kai from taking over the Valley. Of course, bitter rivals turning into bitter allies is easier said than done. The best part of the season, as it’s been since the beginning, is seeing the dynamic between Johnny and Daniel, with Zabka and Macchio continuing to show their chemistry as an old married couple who can’t stand one another but still cannot be apart. As well as they know one another, they are too stubborn to realize that they only know part of each other, or try to see things from the other’s side. The two actors do get some action time on the mat, and they still have some moves left, with fantastic fight choreography and stunt work, including giving fans an answer to who would win in a rematch fight once and for all.
In response to this uneasy new alliance Cobra Kai brings back yet another villain from the movies, Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver from The Karate Kid: Part III. The ponytailed heavy adds the right amount of over-the-top mania and psychopathy to the show without derailing its tone, and Griffith steps into the role like no time had passed since the ’80s. He’s capable of both terrifying and charming you at the same time, offering a nice distinction from Martin Kove’s rough, no-nonsense John Kreese. Indeed, Silver laces the show with a higher sense of danger than previous seasons. Sure, Cobra Kai has seen dangerous things before—season 3 was essentially about a teenage gang war—but with Silver on board, things get darker and more personal.
But enough about the adults, what about the younger cast? As always, Cobra Kai makes it clear that it is up to the younger generation to be better than the older one, as the theme of balance carries on from Johnny and Daniel to their protegees: Samantha (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and the prodigal son Robby (Tanner Buchanan). Despite a healthy dose of fan service, the show shines just as brightly when following the next generation and their attempts to break free from the cycle of hatred and violence, despite their parents’ best efforts to the contrary. Buchanan, in particular, does a great job showing Robby’s inner struggles and emotional conflict of wanting to escape from his dad and Daniel, yet finding himself drawn to them. The season also brings in Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, a kid who finds himself in a repeat of the story of the original Karate Kid film, but with a few surprising changes that both hint at the future of Cobra Kai and pay off the themes of the show and the cyclical nature of the story.
While other seasons have focused more heavily on Johnny’s story, season 4 of Cobra Kai is all about Daniel’s confrontation with his darker side from Part III, as he finds he is willing to cross certain lines if it means achieving his goals, and Macchio delivers arguably his best performance in the role yet, effortlessly going back and forth between the calm, zen Daniel from this show, and the angry teenager of Part III. By the time the All Valley Karate tournament begins, the show gives us not only its fight choreography but also some of its darkest moments, with characters breaking boundaries they can’t go back from. In many ways, this season feels like a finale, as it closes plot threads and brings closure to character arcs not only from this show, but from the 40-year-old franchise. But it’s clear that history keeps repeating itself, and there are enough seeds planted this season to make for an exciting season 5.
Season four of ‘Cobra Kai’ is available on Netflix on December 31st.
Letters From Sondheim and the Offstage Magic of Mail From an Idol
It’s been a really rough two years. I know I’m not alone in feeling trapped in an endless loop of anxiety, trauma and dread. Stephen’s Sondheim’s death has felt — to the theater community and beyond — like another tick on a much-too-long long list of things-to-mourn. But just like Mr. Rogers said to “look for the helpers” when bad things happen, I’ve always found it imperative to look for the joy.
Since Sondheim’s passing, hundreds of fans and colleagues have taken to social media to post letters they received from him. An Instagram account, Sondheim Letters, is documenting them all, and it’s pure, heartwarming happiness.
Sondheim not only answered fan questions about songs and songwriting; he agreed to help with homework assignments, listen to tapes and read college dissertations. He even answered one letter as his Standard Poodles, complete with a blue watercolor paw print.
Sondheim’s letters, written on a typewriter on his personal stationery, spanned over half a century.
“It seems to me he believed his role as an artist was not just to create the work, but also to engage with his audience in every capacity,” Brandon Baruch, a Los Angeles-based lighting designer, tells Observer.
Baruch wrote to Sondheim when he was in the fourth grade as part of a school assignment. Having just seen Into the Woods on VHS, he “told him I loved his musicals and brazenly asked him to send a poster.”
Sondheim wrote Baruch back, apologizing for not being able to send him the poster he’d requested (“all my extra ones were destroyed in an unfortunate fire”) and enclosing a good alternative; an Anyone Can Whistle poster from an AIDS benefit concert featuring Bernadette Peters, Scott Bakula and Madeline Kahn.
“It’s a lesson in humanity and connection,” Tom Kitt tells Observer. Kitt, a Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer (Flying Over Sunset, Jagged Little Pill) credits Sondheim with inspiring his career path.
It happened in a singular moment on a rehearsal stage at eighteen years old. Kitt, who played Cinderella’s Prince and The Wolf in a high school production of Into the Woods, was in the midst of learning the act one finale.
“There’s this beautiful contrapuntal moment around the lyrics,” Kitt says, describing the exact instant he knew “this is what I want to do with my life.”
Quoting the lyrics, “Though it’s fearful, though it’s deep, though it’s dark, and though you may lose the path,” Kitt tells Observer that his life’s mission suddenly clicked into place. “I just remembered thinking as I was hearing it go by: I’ve never experienced anything like this.”
Many moons later, Kitt watched his own children perform in a summer camp production of Into the Woods, and wept throughout the entire show. But when the act one finale arrived — when he heard the musical moment that defined his life’s trajectory — he “lost it.”
Kitt wrote Sondheim an email, telling him “what the show meant to me, what it meant to see my kids in it, and what that moment unexpectedly brought out in me.”
Kitt got a kind and gracious email back from Sondheim, but the note he has framed arrived by snail mail, on Sondheim’s signature stationery. It’s a letter thanking him and Brian Yorkie for “You’re Always Here,” a song they wrote together for Sondheim’s 80th birthday gala celebration.
Broadway stars Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town) and Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables) also have letters from Sondheim praising their work.
Stanley, who played April in the 2006 Broadway revival of Sondheim’s Company, sent a thank you note to him after playing Gussie in the 2012 Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along.
“I don’t recall what I said in my note to him,” Stanley tells Observer. “But I’m sure it was a love letter, expressing my gratitude for writing these scores and creating these characters — and for trusting me to play them from time to time.”
In true Sondheim fashion, he wrote her back, thanking her for her letter: “It was a pleasure to have you in the cast, and I thought you were wonderful in the part.” Then, incorporating old-school punctuation of two spaces after the period, Sondheim added a single word: “Really.”
Because, being the musical genius he was, he knew the power of a full pause.
Kuhn, who is currently starring in the Off Broadway revival of Sondheim’s Assassins, tells Observer that her letter from Sondheim arrived after she sent him a recording of a Lincoln Center concert she performed.
“To know that he listened to it and that he took the time to write about it was very touching.”
Sondheim’s prolific letter writing, of course, extended beyond the immediate Broadway community.
Seth Bisen-Hersh tells Observer that he wrote to Sondheim 18 times over the course of more than two decades. “At some point he stopped signing the letters ‘Stephen Sondheim’ and switched to “Steve S.”
“Not only did he write back every single time,” Bisen-Hersh, a composer and lyricist, continues; “I would get letters back within a few days.”
Responding quickly and answering multiple letters from the same person was typical of Sondheim. What’s remarkable is that he didn’t only answer letters at the beginning of his career, then stop answering when he got famous. Sydney Pardee, an early childhood educator from Dallas, has a letter from Sondheim from May of this year.
Charmingly, it didn’t arrive on the self-addressed stamped envelope she sent along with her note. But, “as soon as I saw a typewritten envelope with my name on it I knew what it was,” Pardee tells Observer.
Bryan Andes, a kindergarten and first grade teacher at PS212 in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, received his final letter from Sondheim in October of this year, a month before Sondheim passed at 91 years old. It’s one of nine letters spanning 15 years of correspondence.
Andes tells Observer that he implemented a theater study program back in 2005 at PS212 “inspired, in part, by my love of Sondheim’s work.”
During the program’s inaugural year, he reached out to Sondheim to ask if he would come to the classroom to talk about musical theater and answer questions from his students.
“Within days I vividly remember walking into our school’s office and seeing an envelope in my box. It had his address stamped on the back.”
Spoiler alert: Sondheim said yes.
Of course, he didn’t always acquiesce to fan requests. Many of his letters are a lesson in the art of politely saying no. “Please forgive me” appears in multiple replies. He courteously turned down invitations to attend shows or meet up for drinks, but he also agreed to multiple such asks.
In a particularly heartwarming exchange with a fan who wanted to get together in Chicago, Sondheim wrote an apology letter detailing the great efforts he went to get in touch with her at her hotel, listing the number of times he let the phone ring and the various interactions he had with the hotel operator. “I’m sure you were disappointed, and I’m truly sorry, but I did my best.”
“Needless to say it was beyond generous for someone of his legendary stature and unparalleled ability to make himself so available to those of us who were inspired by his creations,” Broadway actor Steve Rosen (Guys and Dolls, Spamalot) tells Observer.
A self-described nerd (“I even subscribed to a magazine devoted entirely to him”) Rosen wrote three letters to Sondheim as a teen — and always heard back.
In a full circle moment, Sondheim would, years later, sit in the audience of Rosen’s Off-Broadway musical, The Other Josh Cohen, which he starred in (and co-wrote) with David Rossmer (Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables).
“I feel like when famous people die, sometimes learning more about them sort of debunks what you loved about them, but it’s been the exact opposite with Sondheim,” Harriet Taylor, a London-based director and producer, tells Observer.
When you write to someone who has changed your life with their art, it can feel like baring your soul. To have that person not only read your words, but respond with kindness, is a rare and extraordinary gift.
It’s why Kitt aims to follow Sondheim’s example; to respond to fans as much as his mental health allows.
Because, as he tells Observer, “I remember being that kid.”The kid who was so profoundly moved by Into The Woods that all he wanted was to “be in the orbit of someone who has a voice unlike any before and any that will come after.
Denver Nuggets face Golden State Warriors back to back – picks and predictions
Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the events will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.
Missing an injured star hasn’t stifled the Golden State Warriors. Playing without shooting guard Klay Thompson, the Warriors have assembled a record that has them at the top of the Western Conference standings.
Meanwhile, Denver has never looked right without guard Jamal Murray. The Nuggets are hanging around the .500 mark and hoping to find a surge to move up the playoff standings. By the end of this article, you’ll learn if Denver has what it takes to beat one of the top teams in the conference.
Warriors’ Firepower will be Too Much for Nuggets
Check back later for the NBA odds on the meeting between Golden State and Denver. The Warriors have been on a tear, scoring more than 100 points in seven straight games. Golden State has adjusted well, even in games where they’ve missed players due to health and safety protocols.
On the season, the Warriors are averaging 111.6 points per game, fourth-highest in the league. Much of that scoring comes from the perimeter, as Golden State makes 15 per game. Only the Utah Jazz make more three-pointers per contest.
The moneyline will likely have too much juice, so it will be imperative to get a good number on the spread.
The Pick: Warriors spread in both contests
Only One Splash Bro? No Problem So Far!
Steph Curry has steered clear of the injury issues that derailed last season for him and has reestablished his spot among the league’s top shooters. Curry, who averages 27.7 points per game, is shooting 40.2 percent from the perimeter and averaging 5.4 makes per game.
Curry’s resurgence, coupled with strong seasons from Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, have once again made Golden State one of the league’s offensive juggernauts. With a more balanced approach to scoring, the Warriors put up 28.1 assists per game, second in the league.
Denver’s defense will have its hands full.
Jokic Can’t Do It All Himself
Denver center Nikola Jokic’s versatility allowed him to capture the NBA MVP last season. Jokic’s skillset is still impressively diverse this season. He ranks second in the league in rebounding, seventh in scoring and 11th in assists. Despite all of these totals, the Nuggets haven’t won the formula to play consistently.
Playing without Murray hurts, but Denver is also missing Michael Porter Jr., who only played nine games before being lost for the season with a back injury. Porter Jr. played 31 minutes per game last season and averaged 19 points per contest. Already his second serious back injury at age 23, the Nuggets must be careful with how they handle Porter Jr.’s health.
Will Barton has played well in Porter Jr.’s absence, posting the second-highest points per game total (15.1) of his career, but the Nuggets will need more production down the stretch.
