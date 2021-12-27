News
One man dead in Aurora shooting, police searching for suspect
A 57-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the 900 block of South Peoria Street of Aurora on Sunday night.
Police say they responded to the area around 10:45 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
According to Aurora police, the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
The Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. APD says there is no threat to public safety.
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the man’s identity.
Police are asking those with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
News
Colorado Avalanche Play 5 Games in 9 Days – Our Picks and Predictions
Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the event will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.
As the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the NHL, teams are forced to adapt to changing schedules and rosters. Few teams will feel the brunt of that force quite like the Colorado Avalanche. Coming out of the pause to get things under control, the Avs will play five games in nine days, opening up a slew of NHL betting opportunities for the savvy gambler.
It’s not just the timing of the matchups out of the break, but the quality of the opponents that should make things very interesting here. Colorado plays three divisional games (two against Dallas, one against Chicago), the team who knocked them out of the playoffs last season (Vegas) and an Anaheim squad that has performed well above expectations.
Here, we’ve broken down the NHL betting angles you’ll need to know as the Avalanche gear up for a grueling stretch.
Best Sportsbooks for your NHL bet
December 27 – Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Preview and Pick
Though there’s no word yet on whether Vegas will wear their shiny chrome helmets that almost require fans to wear sunglasses to block the glare, it’s always a chippy, physical contest any time the Avs (17-8-2) and Golden Knights (20-12-0) play each other.
With eight head-to-head meetings last season before a six-game playoff series, these two teams may have some bad blood.
Avalanche to Slay the Golden Knights
Vegas has definitely had the upper hand in recent meetings, and there’s an excellent chance this is the hardest test of the five-game stretch. That’s not to say any will be easy, but Colorado went 4-3-1 against the Golden Knights last regular season before losing in the postseason.
NHL odds won’t be available until closer to puck drop, at which point we should have more clarity over the rosters, but Colorado on the moneyline seems like the value play here. The Avalanche are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and Vegas has struggled at home (10-7-0).
The Pick: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline
Golden Knights’ Dented Armor Leaves Injury Questions
The Golden Knights’ injury report leaves a ton of questions around their roster makeup. Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19), Alec Martinez (face), and Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) are all lineup uncertainties. Forward Mark Stone is still listed on the injury report, but he did score a pair of goals Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Goaltender Robin Lehner (14-9-0, 3.03 GAA, .905 save %) is another walking question mark. The 30-year-old Swede has missed two of the last three games with a lower body injury. If Lehner isn’t able to go, Laurent Brossoit (6-3-0, 2.73 GAA, .904 save %) would get the nod.
Vegas has played well in recent weeks, going 8-2-0 in their last 10 games to clinch a share of first place in the Pacific. Maybe there’s a bit of luck in those golden buckets…
Avalanche Getting Healthy at the Right Time
However, Colorado isn’t without injury and illness questions either. Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, Cale Makar, Darcy Kuemper, and Devon Toews are all in COVID-19 protocol, Bowen Byram is recovering from a head injury, and Gabriel Landeskog and Stefan Matteau are each dealing with lower body injuries.
As of writing, all are expected to return for the Vegas game, but it’s a fluid situation worth monitoring.
December 29 – Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche Preview and Pick
The first leg of the home-and-away series sees Colorado hosting the Stars in the second meeting of the season between the two sides. Dallas won the first time around, a 3-1 victory in the Lone Star State in November.
Colorado has been lights-out at home (10-2-1) while the Stars have been a mess on the road (4-9-1).
Avalanche to Make It Two in a Row Against Dallas
Dallas’ road woes are a big cause for concern here. The Stars have lost four straight contests away from the American Airlines center, with opponents outscoring them 15-7 in that span. Braden Holtby started in three of those four, and Dallas was shut out in Oettinger’s only start.
While the Stars have won two in a row and will get a warmup against Nashville before the Avalanche game, they still haven’t inspired enough confidence to pick them for this road contest.
The Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 puck line
Dallas Offense Starting to Carry the Load
It’s been a weird season for the Stars so far. They’ve dealt with goaltending turnover in net, as Anton Khudobin’s poor play resulted in demotion to the minors, and Ben Bishop was forced into retirement due to multiple injuries.
While Holtby has impressed after signing with Dallas in the offseason and two bad campaigns with Vancouver and Washington, Oettinger (7-2-0, 2.24 GAA, .922 save %) looks like the netminder of the future. Oettinger is one of several dark horse NHL picks for the Calder Trophy this season.
Expect Holtby and Oettinger to split starts in the back-to-back. Holtby will likely take the first matchup, leaving Oettinger to get the nod at home.
The Stars’ top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski provides a serious offensive punch. Dallas’ offense relies on speed off the rush, allowing Pavelski (12 goals, 15 assists) to thrive as a two-way forward in starting the breakout while Robertson (10 goals, 15 assists) and Hintz (12 goals, 10 assists) provide a heavyweight counter strike.
While the star power of Jamie Benn (eight goals, seven assists) and Tyler Seguin (eight goals, four assists) adds some scoring depth, no other Stars skater has more than five goals on the season. Dallas will need some extra bite against a star-studded Avs lineup.
December 31 – Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars Preview and Pick
Much of the info here is the same as the game before. However, for as bad as Dallas has been on the road, they’ve been solid at home (11-3-1). The Stars have scored 22 more goals in their own barn than on the road this season.
Dallas Draws Even and Downs the Avs
Just like with the Vegas game, this one should be close and could come down to the wire. Dallas and Colorado didn’t play each other at all during the 2021 season, but in the 2019-20 campaign, three of the four regular season games were decided by one goal. Not only that, but their playoff series went the distance, with an overtime goal deciding Game 7.
With Dallas at home, taking the Stars on the moneyline is the sensible NHL betting play here, especially if Colorado wins the first game. The Stars play with a chip on their shoulder and won’t take kindly to back-to-back losses to a division rival.
The Pick: Dallas Stars Moneyline
January 2 – Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche Preview and Pick
As of writing, the Ducks are tied with the Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, with Vegas taking the top spot on the regulation and overtime wins tiebreaker. Anaheim was one of the worst teams in the league last season but has thrived as young players burst onto the scene. They’ve been an NHL picks buster all season as a difficult team to predict.
Colorado went 6-1-1 against Anaheim last season and won their previous meeting this year, a 5-2 victory in November.
Avs Go Duck Hunting, Return to Win Column
Colorado has the better roster in this game, and they’ll need to act like it. With the Cup aspirations this team has, it’s a virtual must-win, even though we’re not even halfway through the season.
If John Gibson (11-7-5, 2.71 GAA, .913 save %, one shutout) is between the pipes, you can expect a lower-scoring affair, but Colorado should still come out on top, especially if the defense is healthy.
The Pick: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline
Anaheim Competing with the Big Dogs
The Ducks have a 9-0-2 record this season against sub-.500 teams, earning the points they really should be getting. But perhaps more impressive given their end to last season is an 8-9-4 record against teams who are plus-.500 this season.
Trevor Zegras (eight goals, 17 assists) has closed the NHL odds race for the Calder Trophy and is now +250, behind only Detroit’s Lucas Raymond (+175). Zegras has held down the second line forward group with Sonny Milano and Rickard Rakell, often setting them up for highlight-reel goals.
Troy Terry (18 goals, 12 assists) is tied for fourth in the league in goals but has yet to get his own placard for the Richard Trophy NHL odds – he’s considered part of “the field” at +2000.
And you can’t count out the grizzled vet Ryan Getzlaf, who earned his 1,000th NHL point earlier this season. Getzlaf (one goal, 20 assists) has already exceeded last season’s point total, and he did it in 30 fewer games.
January 4 – Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks Preview and Pick
Remember when the Blackhawks lost their first nine games of the season, including a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in the season opener? This isn’t exactly the same team, as Chicago is 10-6-2 under interim head coach Derek King, but the Hawks are nowhere near their Cup-contending days.
Chicago was one of the popular NHL picks as a playoff team this season following the offseason acquisitions of goaltender Marc-André Fleury and defenseman Seth Jones. But so far, they’ve looked more like contenders for a lottery pick.
Avs Will Keep It Rolling Against Chicago
Colorado’s offense is scoring a league-best 4.22 goals per game this season, and they’re the only club scoring more than 4.00 per contest (the Minnesota Wild are second at 3.63). While Chicago’s goaltending (3.23 goals per game) has been only slightly better than the Avalanche’s (3.37), the offense isn’t anywhere near ready to keep up (2.30 goals per game).
Take the Avalanche -1.5 puck line here, and think about taking the over goal toal on your NHL betting slip.
The Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 puck line
Blackhawks’ Depth Scoring is Their Achilles Heel
Beyond Alex DeBrincat (17 goals, six assists) and Patrick Kane (seven goals, 18 assists), the offense has been virtually non-existent. Other than DeBrincat and Kane, Jones has more assists (20) than any other skater on the team has points.
Though he was brought in to bring some offensive bite on the blue line, Jones has been somewhat of a defensive liability. He’s been on the ice for more goals against than any other Chicago skater (42, next is Jake McCabe at 35), and only seven other defensemen around the league have been on for more.
With Kane and Jonathan Toews, you can never really count the Blackhawks out at any point, but the smart NHL betting move here is to avoid Chicago.
News
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as “ant man,” dead at 92
BOSTON — Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who argued for a new vision of human nature in “Sociobiology” and warned against the decline of ecosystems, has died. He was 92.
Wilson died on Dec. 26 in Burlington, Massachusetts, according to an announcement posted Monday on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s website.
“It would be hard to understate Ed’s scientific achievements, but his impact extends to every facet of society. He was a true visionary with a unique ability to inspire and galvanize. He articulated, perhaps better than anyone, what it means to be human,” David J. Prend, chairman of the board of E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said in a statement.
The professor and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author first gained widespread attention for his 1975 book, “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” in which he spelled out the evidence suggesting a link between human behavior and genetics. The work created a storm of controversy among activists and fellow academics who equated sociobiology’s groundbreaking theories with sexism, racism and Nazism.
More recently, Wilson has championed the importance of preserving diverse species and ecosystems.
“The diversity of life on Earth is far greater than even most biologists recognize,” he said in 1993.
Less than 10% of the Earth’s species have scientific names, he said, making it “a still mostly unexplored planet.”
In 1979, “On Human Nature” — the third volume in a series including “The Insect Societies” and “Sociobiology” — earned Wilson his first Pulitzer Prize. His second Pulitzer came in 1991 with “The Ants,” which Wilson co-wrote with Harvard colleague Bert Holldobler.
Among his other honors was the 1990 Crafoord Prize in biosciences from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the highest scientific award in the field. Time magazine named him one of America’s 25 most influential people in 1996.
Wilson’s sociobiology theories transformed the field of biology and reignited the nature vs. nurture debate among scientists. Based on data about many species, Wilson argued that social behaviors from warfare to altruism had a genetic basis, an idea that contradicted the prevailing view that cultural and environmental factors determined human behavior.
Critics argued that such a theory bolstered social injustice, including discrimination against women, by saying that the inequality is written in human genes. Fifteen Boston-area scholars joined in a letter denouncing it, and in one case protesters dumped a pitcher of ice water on Wilson’s head while he was speaking at a scientific meeting in 1978.
He didn’t think genes determine all human behavior, but “in rough terms … maybe 10 percent” of it.
He said later that the intensity of the reaction frightened him and for a time he gave up giving public lectures.
“I thought my career was going up in flames,” he said.
His 2006 book, “The Creation,” argued that the fields of science and religion, “the most powerful social forces on Earth,” should work together for protection of nature.
The following year, he joined with more than two dozen other leaders in religion and science in signing a statement calling for urgent changes in values, lifestyles and public policies to avert disastrous climate change. Among the religious leaders taking part were the Rev. Rich Cizik, public policy director for the National Association of Evangelicals.
The launching point for Wilson’s studies was a creature that had fascinated him since his teens — the ant.
Showing an Associated Press reporter a dramatic microscopic view of an ant specimen in 1993, he commented, “I call it looking in the face of creation. You’re looking at something that may be a million years old, and nobody’s seen it before.”
His and Holldobler’s book “The Ants” featured detailed photographs of ants crawling through their daily lives, copulating, regurgitating food, and stinging to death other insects. It meticulously detailed the ants’ every move.
He noted that the study of ants offered insights into the state of the environment, because the welfare and diversity of ant populations might be useful as an indicator of subtle destructive changes in a seemingly normal area.
Wilson was born in 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama. As an only child whose parents divorced when he was 7, Wilson found comfort in nature, which he called his “companion of choice.”
He also had to deal with the loss of sight in one eye in a fishing accident and, in his teens, a partial hearing loss.
The Boy Scouts provided Wilson an opportunity to further his enthusiasm for nature, and by the age of 15, Wilson had risen to the rank of Eagle Scout.
He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1949. He received his Ph.D. in biology from Harvard in 1955 and became an assistant professor there in 1956. Wilson’s field research included stops in Australia, New Guinea and Sri Lanka, in addition to his ongoing work at home.
He sat on the boards of directors of several environmental organizations, including The Nature Conservancy. He was honored for his conservation efforts with the Gold Medal of the Worldwide Fund for Nature in 1990 and the Audubon Medal of the National Audubon Society in 1995.
Wilson is survived by his daughter, Catherine. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene.
News
Dave Hyde: It’s best to be lucky and good, as Miami Dolphins are out to prove
Here’s the recipe for seven straight wins: A hot defense. Efficient quarterback play. A coach who refused to let the season sink after a 1-7 season.
And more than 20 New Orleans Saints out with COVID-19.
Is it better to be lucky or good?
That’s the impenetrable question of the Miami Dolphins as everyone sees they’re this good over a six-game win streak and simultaneously this lucky to play a string of mostly bad teams with backup quarterbacks.
But it’s not a binary debate: Lucky or good.
It’s best to be lucky and good.
That’s how the Dolphins (7-7) slogan should read for this second-half comeback. It’s both. It’s fine, too. They haven’t slipped against bad teams as, say, the Los Angeles Chargers did Sunday against Houston to hurt their playoff chances. That’s good by the Dolphins.
And lucky? This hot defense won’t face a backup quarterback for once on Monday night in New Orleans. Ian Book is the Saints’ fourth-string quarterback. Book hasn’t been active for an NFL game, much less thrown a pro pass and coach Sean Payton has as much confidence in him as you’d expect.
Payton reportedly tried to talk retired quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers into a one-game cameo with the Saints. No word yet from any Manning — Peyton, Eli or Archie.
The Saints lost Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to the COVID-19 list after losing starter Jameis Winston to knee injury. But then New Orleans lost several players due to the virus, including five in the past few days. They’re down to a shell of an offensive line, and two defensive ends.
And the Dolphins reaction?
“You play who’s on the schedule,” is the short answer. Just has it’s been throughout this second-half turnaround.
They’ve changed every metric from going 1-7 and looking like the worst organization in football to 6-0 and being mentioned in the playoff talk. Sunday helped, too. Not only did a playoff-sniffing team like the Chargers lose, but Buffalo beat New England, too. The Dolphins’ path to the playoffs is there. Win out.
Two heavyweight stats tell how they might: Their defense went from giving up 29.9 points their first eight games to just 17.3 on this six-game win streak. Their offense went from scoring 13.2 points a game to 24.5.
“Execution,” coach Brian Flores said when asked to explain the better play.
Why is the execution better? The rookie class has stepped up, including safety Jevon Holland hardening the defense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy and doing enough with a limited cast.
And, well, the lineup of quarterbacks they’ve beaten aren’t exactly the ‘27 Yankees: Tyrod Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco, Cam Newton, Mike Glennon and Zach Wilson.
It demands the question: Is the Dolphins defense this good or the opponents this bad? Baltimore’s Jackson is the only top 20 quarterback on the list. The rest reads like the flotsam and Jets-am of the NFL. But so what? Again, the league is littered with teams that didn’t take advantage of the mushy-soft part of their schedule.
Now comes the virus-decimated Saints. And Book. What to expect from him? Payton told you everything by emergency calling quarterbacks who haven’t thrown a football in a year.
If the Dolphins’ blitzing defense took care of Jackson, what havoc will it wreak against the rookie from Notre Dame?
This last stretch of the regular season was expected to define just what this Dolphins turnaround meant. At New Orleans, at Tennessee and New England at home in the finale was a good test.
Who are the Dolphins, really? Can Tagovailoa keep up this good play on the road against good defenses?
This Dolphins team has played well since 1-7. They’ve found the formula to win. It doesn’t take anything away from the win streak to note the Dolphins opponents are a collective 26-58. Does it really matter the Patriots have beat three winning teams all year?
Good teams beat up on bad teams. That’s how good seasons are made. The regret for the Dolphins season is they lost to the dregs like Jacksonville and Atlanta.
New Orleans isn’t a playoff team today. It was the Dolphins of the NFC at 7-7 before the virus hit them. Now they’re a team whose season is ready to be sent home to bed sick. It’s up to the Dolphins to do the sending home.
Flores has turned around this Dolphins season by holding everyone together. They’ve also had all kinds of circumstantial, casual and now viral luck.
Lucky and good.
There’s no need to argue over or apologize for it. The important part is to take advantage of it.
