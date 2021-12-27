News
Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie return to practice for Timberwolves
The Timberwolves got a couple reinforcements back onto the floor at Sunday’s practice as Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie returned from health and safety protocols.
Beverley is currently Minnesota’s lone regular starter available for action as Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt all remain in protocols ahead of the Wolves’ game Monday against Boston. Naz Reid went into protocols on Sunday.
Okogie and Beverley are listed as questionable to play Monday, but the team doesn’t really have a choice but to play two of its best defenders given the lack of available bodies.
“We get a couple guys who can help our defense at the point of attack, contain the ball. We got tough matchups coming in here (Monday). But the more of our guys we have the better,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “If we learned one thing about ourselves (recently), we definitely learned we need our complete roster of players to be the team we know we can be.”
What do you do down that many starters, anyway?
“We’re going to go to the bench,” Finch joked.
Edwards and Taurean Prince are coming to the end of their protocol windows, but that doesn’t necessarily mean either will be available Monday. Neither practiced Sunday. The same is true for Vanderbilt, who went into protocols on the same day as Beverley last week.
“There are some hurdles you have to cross there yet, so we don’t really know,” Finch said. “It’s hard to predict.”
Finch and his coaching staff don’t even try to at this point. Players could come out of the protocols Monday just as easily as more guys could go into it. It’s been a slow trickle of players into health and safety protocols over the past week-plus.
“The way we’re approaching this is we wait and see what the morning brings all the time,” Finch said. “Because even if we were to sit down and plan the things out right now, if we over-planned it, we might have a different lineup or different roster combination tomorrow. So we’re just waiting to see what the morning brings.”
The Wolves had 11 players at Sunday’s practice — the NBA only requires eight available bodies to play. They are also set to sign veteran big man Greg Monroe to a 10-day hardship contract, per The Athletic. Minnesota now has three players on the roster through hardship waivers. The other two, Rayjon Tucker and Chris Silva, didn’t play in Minnesota’s loss to Utah on Thursday.
Finch is likely to continue to rely on the guys who’ve been on the roster all season as the Timberwolves attempt to weather this storm. But there are only so many of those guys left on the floor at this point.
“We’re a strong team, together,” Wolves guard Malik Beasley said. “I feel like we’re going to get some wins even with guys not with us. So we’re going to make sure fight hard, and no matter what, each guy who suits up is good for our team.”
Broncos Report Card: Poor team effort against Raiders puts playoff hopes on life support
Offense — F
Quarterback Drew Lock had his team’s two longest carries of the game (five and six yards) and the Broncos’ 18 rushing yards were tied for the third-lowest in franchise history. Lock was 15-of-22 passing for 153 yards and the only touchdown drive was one yard (Javonte Williams rush), set up by Bradley Chubb’s late second quarter interception. Receiver Jerry Jeudy had two key mistakes — he stopped a route a yard short of the third-down marker and he dropped a pass on another third down. The Broncos were 1 of 10 on third down.
Defense — D
The three turnovers were great — Chubb’s interception, a forced fumble by Shelby Harris (on a sack) and a Mike Purcell fumble recovery. But the Raiders did whatever they wanted in the running game. Las Vegas controlled the clock for 36:37 and rushed for 160 yards. They had two drives of longer than 7 1/2 minutes and they ran out the final 3:54 of the game. Josh Jacobs was terrific, rushing 27 times for 129 yards and Derek Carr was his usual efficient self against the Broncos, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 201 yards. The Raiders were 6 of 12 on third down.
Special teams — C
Brandon McManus had field goals of 49 and 55 (season-high) yards in the first half and missed a 55-yard attempt with the Broncos trailing 14-13. On the missed field goal, McManus appeared livid that the field goal team was sent out late and hurried up the operation. Sam Martin started the day with a 54-yard punt (4.66-second hang time) that was downed at the Raiders’ 4-yard line. Martin averaged 43.4 yards net on five attempts (three inside the 20-yard line).
Coaching — F
One of the worst rushing games in Broncos history (18 yards) and the fewest first downs (eight) in a game in which they had an available quarterback since 1992. A defense that was on the field for nearly 37 minutes and was gashed for 160 yards rushing. The offense was 1 of 10 on third down and the defense allowed Las Vegas to go 6 of 12 and run 27 more plays. The two-hour flight back home to Denver may seem like 22 hours for coach Vic Fangio.
‘It’s time to start winning some games’: After 41-21 loss to Bengals, Ravens are running out of time
At the end of the loss that might doom these Ravens, on the final play of maybe the worst defensive performance in the franchise’s proud history, Joe Burrow took a knee and watched the clock run out. The Bengals had done enough. The Ravens had had enough.
Theirs had been a hellish month, a once-in-a-lifetime gauntlet of injuries and coronavirus protocols, of bitter losses and now a blowout 41-21 defeat. Their postseason prospects had been wrestled away. Their ranks had been thinned beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.
The Bengals’ merciful final snap said more than any scoreline could. Along the Ravens’ defensive line was one practice squad call-up (Kahlil McKenzie). At cornerback was another (Daryl Worley). At safety was yet another (Tony Jefferson II). Back home in Baltimore were Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson, still sidelined by an ankle injury, and backup Tyler Huntley, out after testing positive Saturday for COVID-19.
A season that had started with such magic and promise has gone grim and bleak, hurtling toward the new year with all the chaos of a runaway freight train. The Ravens don’t know whether Jackson or Huntley will be ready for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. They don’t know who might return from injury or the reserve/COVID-19 list to help a defense that gave up a franchise-worst 575 yards to Joe Burrow and Co. inside Paul Brown Stadium.
All they know is that, after ceding control of the AFC North to the Bengals, they’re running out of time.
“It’s always nice when you can control your own destiny — we’ve been saying that for a while,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “But it’s time to start winning some games.”
The Ravens (8-7) have now lost four straight for the first time since 2016 and for only the second time under coach John Harbaugh. Sunday’s blowout was the first defeat in that stretch by more than a couple of points; they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 13) and Green Bay Packers (Week 15) by one and to the Cleveland Browns (Week 14) by two.
Big or small, the losses have caught up with the Ravens. After entering Week 13 with the AFC’s No. 1 seed, they’re now holding on for dear life in a crowded postseason push. They’ll enter Monday with the AFC’s No. 7 seed but just a 35% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections. A loss Sunday to the visiting Rams would drop those odds to 11%, while a win would bump them up to 64%. But not even a second straight win, at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, would not guarantee a postseason berth.
“I think this is the point where we’re like, ‘All right, are you ready to go home for the offseason or give yourself an extra opportunity to play more games?’” safety Chuck Clark said. “I think, as a team, as an individual, this is where we’ve really got to lock in. You look at the offseason — that’s six-plus months compared to these next two weeks to lock in and find a way to just get a win both weeks and extend our season.”
Not having to face Joe Burrow again should help. In powering Cincinnati (9-6) to its first season sweep of the Ravens since 2015, the former No. 1 overall pick finished with a career-high 525 yards — the fourth most in NFL history — and four touchdowns. That easily eclipsed the 416 yards he threw for in a 41-17 win in Baltimore in Week 7.
Three days after defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said the Bengals’ rising star was not yet on a Hall of Fame path, Burrow kept his cleats pressed on the Ravens’ necks all afternoon. He threw a 52-yard deep strike to running back Joe Mixon as late as the fourth quarter’s two-minute warning, with the Bengals already up 20. His 941 combined passing yards against the Ravens this season set an NFL record for the most against one team in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Afterward, Burrow told Cincinnati reporters that he didn’t feel Martindale’s comment was “necessary.” He smiled when asked whether it was on his mind at the end of the game. “Maybe,” he said.
“I know what type of person he is,” said Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen, Burrow’s teammate on LSU’s 2019 national championship team. “At the end of the day, he threw for a lot of yards, but I think he’s just more proud of getting the win.”
Burrow had a lot of help. Tee Higgins, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2020 draft, had 12 catches on 13 targets for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, followed up his career-best 201-yard performance in Baltimore with a seven-catch, 125-yard outing. Fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd had the game’s longest play and maybe its easiest score, a 68-yard catch-and-run that gave the Bengals a commanding 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The Ravens, meanwhile, were mostly out of help. Jackson’s absence, his second straight after being carted off the field in Week 14, was the most significant of Sunday’s game, followed closely by Huntley’s. Josh Johnson, signed Dec. 15 off the New York Jets’ practice squad, became the third different quarterback to start for the Ravens in as many weeks.
But their personnel shortcomings were most pronounced on defense, which was left depleted as it’s been all year, maybe ever. In addition to their raft of players sidelined by season-ending injuries, the Ravens were missing their top edge rusher (Justin Houston), a starting defensive lineman (Justin Madubuike) and two potential starters at cornerback (Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith), all stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) played but was limited.
After a first-quarter chest/ribs injury knocked out starter Anthony Averett, the Ravens turned to Kevon Seymour, a former practice squad call-up, and Worley, one of 10 Ravens promoted from the practice squad Saturday, to handle outside cornerback duties. Of all the Ravens expected months ago to contribute to one of the NFL’s deepest secondaries, only cornerback Tavon Young and safeties Chuck Clark and Brandon Stephens remained.
“It’s just challenging circumstances all the way around,” Harbaugh said. “I thought our guys fought. We have guys like Tony Jefferson sitting here. He’s probably been here for about 10 days, Tony? Two weeks, maybe? And he’s going out there and playing a bunch of football and playing well. …
“I thought our guys fought hard and did the best they could under the circumstances. That’s what you ask for. That’s all you can ask for. That’s what you ask for. So the outcomes are meaningful, they matter, but it’s not a one-game season, and it’s not a one-game career.”
As the Ravens approach must-win territory, they can at least find comfort in their resolve. They answered a Bengals field-goal drive on the game’s first possession with their first opening-drive touchdown since Week 6. They found the end zone three drives later to cut the Bengals’ deficit to 24-14 with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The defense would run out of steam, giving up a fourth consecutive touchdown just before halftime, but the Ravens’ offense made headway against a talented Cincinnati unit. Johnson, in his first start since 2018, finished 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Andrews had eight catches for 125 yards and a score, nearly breaking the Ravens’ single-season receiving record in his 15th game. Wide receiver James Proche II had seven catches for 76 yards.
“There’s some good football being played,” Andrews said afterward, but not enough, or at least not all at once. Harbaugh was hopeful Sunday that the Ravens would get some players back this week. He was excited for the opportunity to turn around this season. But he could not give the Ravens more time. Their season, a roller-coaster ride since Week 1, has maybe two games left.
“It’s been nothing new this whole season,” Queen said. “It’s just been one thing after another. We’ve just been preparing. We’ve been working, we’ve been preparing, we’ve got faith in the guys that we got — because everybody that we’ve got right now is all we need. We’ve got faith in each other. We’ve just got to go out there and perform.”
Week 17
RAMS@RAVENS
Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Rams by 3
Week 16 recap: Nick Foles directs the winning drive as the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 for their 1st victory in a month
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles hit Jimmy Graham with a 15-yard touchdown pass and then found Damiere Byrd for the two-point conversion pass to lift the Bears to a 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at snowy Lumen Field.
The Bears trailed the Seahawks for most of the game before Foles guided them on a six-play, 80-yard drive for their first win in a month.
Filling in for the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, Foles completed 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards and the final touchdown. It was Foles’ first start since November 2020.
The Bears got the winning drive going with a 30-yard catch from Darnell Mooney, coupled with a roughing-the-passer call on Darrell Taylor. David Montgomery had catches of 10 and 14 yards to get the Bears into the red zone.
Byrd’s two-point conversion catch for the lead was a leaping grab he held on to with one hand while being lifted into the air by two Seahawks defenders.
After the Bears trailed 17-7 at halftime, Khalil Herbert’s 20-yard touchdown run cut the Seahawks’ lead to 17-14 with 5:30 to play in the third quarter.
The Bears’ 10-play, 82-yard drive included a 21-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback John Reid against wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Montgomery also had a 16-yard catch and a 9-yard run.
But the Seahawks responded quickly, with Russell Wilson hitting Gerald Everett with a 24-yard touchdown pass to put the Seahawks up by 10 again 24-14.
The Bears responded with a promising drive, getting first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. But Montgomery was stopped for a loss of 1 yard, Foles was sacked for minus-6 yards, Germain Ifedi was called for a false start and Montgomery dropped a low Foles pass.
The Bears then turned to Cairo Santos, who made a 35-yard field goal.
In the first half, the Bears turned it over on downs at the Seahawks 2-yard line.
After Robert Quinn sacked Wilson for a loss of 13 yards on the Seahawks’ next drive, kicker Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt. It was Quinn’s 17th sack, just a half-sack off Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17½ set in 1984.
Wilson completed 16 of 26 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
More Week 16 coverage
Here’s how the Week 16 game unfolded:
Inactives announced
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Seahawks.
That means rookie quarterback Ryan Willis, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will back up Nick Foles. Fields is sitting out with an ankle injury, while quarterback Andy Dalton will miss the game with a groin injury.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (concussion), cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion) and offensive linemen Jason Peters (ankle) and Lachavious Simmons also are inactive for the Bears.
The Bears didn’t activate any of the nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, so defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall will miss the game.
Linebacker Ledarius Mack, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, defensive back Dee Virgin and wide receiver Nsimba Webster also are active after they were moved up from the practice squad.
For the Seahawks, quarterback Jacob Eason, running back Alex Collins, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., linebacker Jon Rhattigan and center Dakoda Shepley are inactive.
Injury update
Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The Bears said he was questionable to return.
Rookie Larry Borom took over at left tackle. Borom, who missed the previous game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, had started the game on the bench as the Bears opted to start Germain Ifedi at right tackle.
Halftime: Seahawks take 17-7 lead on late field goal
The Seahawks outgained the Bears 198-111 in the first half to take a 17-7 halftime lead at snowy Lumen Field.
Bears quarterback Nick Foles, starting in place of the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, completed 10 of 15 passes for 71 yards, and running back David Montgomery gained 25 yards on 11 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown.
Meanwhile, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 11 of 16 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Rashaad Penny had 10 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson’s 41-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead with nine minutes to play in the first quarter. Metcalf beat rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who stumbled in his tackle attempt at the 5-yard line.
The Bears had a prime chance to tie it late in the first quarter with first-and-goal at the 4-yard line. But after Montgomery gained 2 yards on first down, he lost 2 yards on second down. Foles then threw incomplete on third down and hit Montgomery on fourth down for a 2-yard gain — 2 yards short of the goal line.
Rookie Dazz Newsome’s 28-yard punt return set up the Bears for a five-play, 15-yard touchdown drive on their next possession. Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run to tie it at 7-7 with 10:13 to play in the second quarter.
The Seahawks took a 14-7 lead on Penny’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:47 to play in the second quarter. The Bears defense had a pair of penalties that helped the Seahawks late in the drive.
Jason Myers added a 36-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
Bears rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Inside linebacker Christian Jones had a finger injury, and defensive back Teez Tabor had an ankle injury.
