Penelope Disick, 9, Dyes Her Hair Red After Christmas: See Her Hair Makeover Before & After

Penelope Disick is still in the Christmas spirit! Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter dyed her hair red again and showed off her transformation from start to finish.
Penelope Disick wanted a big change after Christmas. The 9-year-old decided to dye her hair red and revealed her hair makeover in a TikTok video. She started out the video with her natural brunette hair and then showed her entire hair makeover process.
@pandkourt
♬ to the salon – char 😵💫
Penelope hopped aboard the “To The Salon” TikTok trend to show her red hair transformation. She showed everything from the hairstylist painting the dye onto her hair to her blow-drying the finished product. Before revealing the transformation process, Penelope had revealed her hair makeover in an earlier TikTok video.
This isn’t the first time Penelope has gone for a bold red look. She dyed her hair red back in August 2021. Penelope clearly loves those Little Mermaid vibes!
The 9-year-old has become very active on TikTok ever since forming an account with mom Kourtney Kardashian. Penelope isn’t allowed, according to TikTok’s rules, to have a solo account until she’s 13. Penelope frequently posts TikTok videos with Kourtney and her 8-year-old cousin North West.
North also has an account with mom Kim Kardashian. North and Penelope are no longer babies. They’re growing up so fast and embracing the latest technology. The accounts are already super popular on TikTok. North and Kim have over 4 million followers, while Penelope and Kourt have over 2 million.
Penelope and North often share updates about what’s going on in their lives. North recently revealed that she now has braces. North also showed off her Grinch-style makeup look before Christmas.
North and Penelope have Mason Disick looking out for them when it comes to TikTok. Kim posted a text message chain between herself and Mason after North went live on TikTok. “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety,” Mason texted Kim.
Kim thanked Mason for looking out for North. She also told him that he could talk to North the next time he comes over. The Kardashians always look out for fellow Kardashians!
We have a hard time believing Jared Leto just turned 50 years old after seeing his new chiseled birthday photo.
Jared Leto‘s new shirtless photo went viral on Dec. 26 after fans quickly realized the actor was celebrating his 50th birthday. “How is this humanly possible?”, one of Jared’s followers asked, while commenting on his insanely chiseled torso.
The Academy Award winner rang in his milestone on Sunday in the best way, if you ask us — by proving he’s basically ageless. “Thx for all the bday wishes!”, Jared wrote to his 14.4 million Twitter and Instagram followers.
Jared can also be seen enjoying a slice of rainbow cake and giving a thumbs up in the photo that puts his glistening abs on full display. It’s not completely clear where the photo was taken, but it appears it may have been snapped on the set of his upcoming Marvel vampire movie, Morbius, since blood can be seen dripping from the corner of his mouth. Jared’s also sporting some gnarly scratches on his chest in the new image.
Fortunately for us — and Jared’s millions of followers — this isn’t the first time he’s shared images of his amazing physique with the world. In the past, Jared’s done it for fun, but he’s also done it to get his followers to the polls. In the photo seen below, which Jared posted on Oct. 21, 2020, he wrote, “Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote”. Many responded by saying, “Yes please”, and “I want to be in the shower with u”, so we think it’s safe to say he got his followers’ attention.
And the same is true for this new birthday shot. After Jared posted the photo on social media, commenters went wild. “Jesus wowww,” one follower wrote, while another joked that she’s now with child, as she wrote, “Prego”, and tagged her friend.
Is Dolores Catania already engaged to new boyfriend Paul Connell?
Just one week after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star went public with her new man following a split from ex-boyfriend Dr. David Principe, rumors of swirling that Dolores has accepted a proposal from Paul.
In a photo shared by the Queens of Bravo on Instagram, a ring is seen on the left hand ring finger of Dolores as she wraps her arm around her beau while celebrating the Christmas holiday with a giant bouquet of red roses.
After the photo was shared, fans had mixed reactions. In the comments section of the post seen above, many wondered where David was as others suggested it was far too soon for an engagement.
“Wait…what happened to the doctor?” one person asked.
“Won’t last,” wrote another.
“Seriously?” asked a third.
According to an Us Weekly report on December 20, Dolores began dating Paul after splitting from David this past summer.
“She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David,” an insider explained of the breakup. “He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”
Then, after being introduced to Paul by a mutual friend, Dolores found herself really “happy.”
“[Dolores is] with him constantly. She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common,” the source shared. “She’s attracted to him on a deeper level, especially his charitable side and giving back which is something she does all the time.”
While Dolores has not yet commented on her split and new romance, her RHONJ co-star, Margaret Josephs, was asked about her breakup from David on S’More Date on Instagram earlier this month.
“I wasn’t shocked about the breakup because I think they’re moving in two different directions,” Margaret explained. “I happen to love David. Joe was out motorcycle-riding with him the other day. He’s a great guy… David’s a great human. He’s very close with her family. [But] I think he is not interested in getting married. I think he’s very busy being a doctor. I think his first love is medicine.”
“I think Dolores is at a point in her life where she’s ready to travel and have a relationship where she’s top priority… I think people are in different parts in their life,” she added.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.