PHOTO: Is Dolores Catania Engaged to Boyfriend Paul Connell?
Is Dolores Catania already engaged to new boyfriend Paul Connell?
Just one week after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star went public with her new man following a split from ex-boyfriend Dr. David Principe, rumors of swirling that Dolores has accepted a proposal from Paul.
In a photo shared by the Queens of Bravo on Instagram, a ring is seen on the left hand ring finger of Dolores as she wraps her arm around her beau while celebrating the Christmas holiday with a giant bouquet of red roses.
After the photo was shared, fans had mixed reactions. In the comments section of the post seen above, many wondered where David was as others suggested it was far too soon for an engagement.
“Wait…what happened to the doctor?” one person asked.
“Won’t last,” wrote another.
“Seriously?” asked a third.
According to an Us Weekly report on December 20, Dolores began dating Paul after splitting from David this past summer.
“She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David,” an insider explained of the breakup. “He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”
Then, after being introduced to Paul by a mutual friend, Dolores found herself really “happy.”
“[Dolores is] with him constantly. She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common,” the source shared. “She’s attracted to him on a deeper level, especially his charitable side and giving back which is something she does all the time.”
While Dolores has not yet commented on her split and new romance, her RHONJ co-star, Margaret Josephs, was asked about her breakup from David on S’More Date on Instagram earlier this month.
“I wasn’t shocked about the breakup because I think they’re moving in two different directions,” Margaret explained. “I happen to love David. Joe was out motorcycle-riding with him the other day. He’s a great guy… David’s a great human. He’s very close with her family. [But] I think he is not interested in getting married. I think he’s very busy being a doctor. I think his first love is medicine.”
“I think Dolores is at a point in her life where she’s ready to travel and have a relationship where she’s top priority… I think people are in different parts in their life,” she added.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.
Diana Ross, 77, Rocks Matching Christmas PJs With All Her Kids & Grandkids — Cute Photo
Diana Ross got to spend Christmas surrounded by all her loved ones. The 77-year-old icon wore matching holiday pajamas with kids Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, and more, as well as her grandkids!
When it comes to matching Christmas pajamas game, Diana Ross and her family took home the win! The 77-year-old singing legend posted a sweet family photo of herself surrounded by all of her kids and grandkids on Christmas. They all wore striped red and white striped holiday pajamas with Diana’s massive Christmas tree in the background. Diana also had on a pair of Santa slippers!
So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you ❤️wonderful Christmas time pic.twitter.com/uamkHE2KMb
— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) December 27, 2021
“So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time,” she captioned the adorable photo. Diana had a huge smile on her face. Three of her grandkids were next to her on their new bicycles.
Four of Diana’s kids were in the family photo — Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, Evan Ross, 33, Chudney Ross, 46, and Ross Naess, 34. Diana’s daughter, Rhonda, 50, was not pictured in the photo, but she posted the family snap on her Instagram account. She must have been taking the photo!
The “Endless Love” singer was surrounded by her grandchildren as well. All 8 grandkids — Bronx, Jagger, Raif-Henok, Callaway, Lief, Indigo, Everlee, and Ziggy — were able to celebrate Christmas with their grandmother this year. Ashlee Simpson can be seen holding her and Evan’s son, Ziggy, on the far right.
Family means the world to Diana. At the 2017 American Music Awards, Diana’s entire family came out to support her as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diana’s daughter, Tracee, was the host of the awards show. Diana’s grandchildren danced up on stage as she sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
Even after several decades in the music business, Diana is not slowing down whatsoever when it comes to performing. The singer is set to go on tour in 2022, kicking off Texas in April 2022. She will travel overseas as well to perform in the UK, including in London, Manchester, and Leeds.
Preciousness Poppin’: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Celebrate Their Lil Baby Sno With A Winter Wonderland Shower
If you thought Jeannie Mai’s global themed baby shower was out of this world, you’re gonna love her Winter Wonderland one!
The Jenkinses have been enjoying a blizzard of baby showers for “Baby Sno,” Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s nickname for their bun in the oven.
Last week, Mai, 42, took to Instagram to share video footage from a second shower where she and Jeezy celebrated their first child together (he has a son and daughter from previous relationships) alongside family and friends. This time the couple celebrated Winter Wonderland style with a party at their home that featured lots of food and drinks, music, dancing and photo ops! While the couple have yet to reveal the baby’s name, the decor included lots of mentions of “Baby Sno,” a clear reference to hubby Jeezy’s “Snowman” persona.
“How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met?” Jeannie captioned her post. “Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland ❄️”
That wasn’t the only post she shared. Jeannie also showed off her dance moves in a video that also featured Jeezy’s father. “Ive never remembered days. I remember moments. My first mama-to-be dance with Papa Jenkins💙,” Mai captioned the post.
Alright now, what do you think about Jeannie’s moves? How about Papa Jenkins’?
And it appears that this second shower may actually have come as a surprise to Jeannie. The daytime host revealed in the caption of her final post about the event, which featured a photo of her with four beauties clad in white:
“Baby J is surround by a tribe of QUEENS 🤍👑I’m so thankful for my family of WOMEN who have helped me through this pregnancy with joy, wisdom, and savage ass moments to prep for it all 😝 I love you ladies and thank you thank you for this beautiful surprise shower!!!”
Pretty sweet stuff! One thing that’s for sure is that Baby Sno is going to be lavished with love!
Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce — See Photos
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be going through a divorce, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be going very far when the split becomes official.
Howdy, neighbor! Kanye West, 44, reportedly purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41, as they continue to navigate through divorce proceedings, according to Dirt. The rapper, who shares four children with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills just two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot, former bachelor pad in the same gated community.
The purchase also comes only two weeks after Kim filed to be declared legally single since her divorce from Kanye is taking longer than she anticipated. But despite the fact that Kim has moved on in her love life with Pete Davidson, 28, Kanye recently publicly expressed his desire to get his family back together and reconcile with Kim. He even begged her — during a Dec. 9 concert — to “run right back” to him.
Interestingly, Kanye purchased the $4.5 million house for $421,000 over asking price — probably to ensure he wasn’t outbid. But it’s also a very modest home compared to what he has purchased in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does with the property. Unlike the Malibu mansion he recently purchased in September for $57.3 million, this new house sits on only about 1 acre of land and contains five bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms. It also features a large outdoor swimming pool, a horse corral, and a stable for three horses, so that’s pretty unique, and we can only imagine that North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, will love it.
As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned, Kanye is willing to “do anything” to get Kim back, so maybe this house purchase is just another step in his master plan in trying to accomplish that.
The SKIMS founder, who has been dating Pete Davidson for over two months now, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.
